FM Eatery 217 Main Street

217 Main Street

Fort Mill, SC 29715

Popular Items

Fried Chix N Dumplings
NY Strip
Kid's Grilled Cheese

Dinner

Small Plates - From The Land

Brussels

$9.00

sorghum vin. bacon.

Country Ribs

$12.00

moroccan bbq. benne seeds. peanut slaw.

Mushroom Fricassee

$10.00

whipped goat. fig sherry syrup. bread.

Ricotta Toast

$10.00

avocado. nduja. pistachio. honey.

Braised Beef

$14.00

grits. peanut brittle.

Poached Pear

$12.00

smoky blue. arugula. fennel. crunchy spicy peanuts. country ham vin.

Smoked Burrata

$14.00

chili. peach jam. crostini. basil.

Beet Salad

$10.00

roasted harmony ridge beets. snap peas. pistachio crusted goat cheese. arugula. citrus vin.

Side Toasted Bread

$1.00

Tomato and Avocado Toast

$10.00

baby heirloom tomatoes. stracciatella. basil seeds. balsamic.

Small Plates - From The Sea

Hot Shrimp

$12.00

worcestershire butter. scallion. hot oil. bread.

PEI Mussels

$14.00

fennel. smoked cherry tomatoes. chorizo broth. bread.

Crab and Corn Johnny Cake

$15.00

nueske's bacon. meyer lemon mayo. cress.

Buttermilk Fried Shrimp

$12.00

lemon. chili glaze. wasabi.

Diver Scallops

$15.00

riesling vanilla bean vin. pork confit. peach preserves.

Side Toasted Bread

$1.00

Munchie Boards

Bacon Wrapped Cheddar

$9.00

port honey. apple walnut granola.

Fried Black Eyed Peas

$5.00

bacon. ancho.

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$7.00

bourbon honey. pecan crunch.

Pork Belly BLT

$4.00

puckerbutt mayo. watercress. marinated tomato. potato roll.

Shrimp Sausage Skewer

$9.00

pickled peppers. meyer lemon aioli.

Sweet Potato Tots

$8.00

cinnamon sugar. maple mayo.

Lamb Skewer

$12.00

romesco. persian feta. pistachio dukkah.

Chicken and Waffle

$8.00

chili syrup. brown sugar mayo.

Side Toasted Bread

$1.00

App Special

$14.00

Mushroom Pie

$10.00

mushroom cream. lusty monk. carrot piperade.

Big Plates

Les Poisson

$30.00

celery root puree. verjus brown butter. asparagus. hazelnut. fried lemon.

NY Strip

$34.00

snap peas. avocado puree. smoked cheddar potato fondue. big easy sauce.

*Lamb

$32.00

thyme spaetzle. asparagus. purple haze goat cheese. romesco. pomegranate.

Fried Chix N Dumplings

$24.00

nueske's bacon. roasted ugf mushrooms. cipollinis. gnocchi. mushroom veloute.

Chilean Sea Bass

$38.00

heirloom carrots. chewy shiitakes. edamame puree. ginger oil.

Shrimp and Grits

$22.00

nch sausage. overnight tomato. sweet onion. fennel

Vegetarian Plate

$20.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Shrimp & Grits

$8.00

with bacon and lemon butter.

Kid's Chix and Waffle

$8.00

with maple butter and syrup.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

with berries or sweet potato tots.

Kid's Chicky Nugs

$8.00

with fresh berries or sweet potato tots.

Kid's Rib Slider

$8.00

with fresh berries or sweet potato tots.

Specials

Jambalaya

$28.00

Desserts

Chocolate Pots de Crème

$8.00

pretzel and cocoa nib crumble. orange. bacon

We Added Sugar To Our Cornbread

$8.00

maple brown butter.

Cheesecake Panna Cotta

$8.00

ginger snaps. lemon. blueberries.

Fried Dough

$8.00

ganache. whipped cream. sprinkles.

Apple Pie

$8.00

cinnamon ice cream, apple jack caramel

NA Beverages

N/A Bev

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$7.00

Saratoga Still Water

$7.00

Milk

$3.00

Zero Proof High Flyer

$10.00

Zero Proof Rise and Shine

$10.00

Zero Proof Springs Thyme

$10.00

Ecto Cooler Mocktail

$7.00

Berry Smash Mocktail

$7.00

Athletic Golden Ale NA Beer

$7.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

217 Main Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Directions

