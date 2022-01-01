FM Kitchen & Bar imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches

FM Kitchen & Bar Montrose

review star

No reviews yet

907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C

Houston, TX 77006

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Fried Chicken
Hand Cut Fries
Cobb

MEAL PACKAGES

FM Snack Pack

$10.50

FM Burger (4oz), choice of fries or tots, and a Montucky Cold Snack

Dinner For 2

$30.00

STARTERS

Chips & Queso

$8.40

Chips & queso (add guac $1; add chorizo $2)

Chips & Guacamole

$9.45

Chips & guacamole

Street Corn

$6.30

Roasted corn, chili crema, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime

Fried Pickles

$7.35

Panko battered pickles, served with ranch

Loaded Tots

$13.65

Tater tots, chili, pulled pork, avocado, queso, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream

Chicken Flautas

$11.55

Choice of: chicken or potato & jalapeño flautas, served with fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.45

Brussels sprouts, tossed in bacon jam

FM Sampler

$21.00

Our take on a sample platter: 6 chicken wings, fried pickles, chips & queso + choice of: fries, tots, sweet potato fries or onion rings

WINGS

Wings (8 count)

$12.60

Choice of: Classic (Valentina), Honey Sambal, Lemon Pepper (dry), Spicy Pickle or Houston Hot

Wings (12 count)

$18.90

Choice of: Classic (Valentina), Honey Sambal, Lemon Pepper (dry), Korean or Houston Hot

Wings (20 count)

$26.25

Choice of: Classic (Valentina), Honey Sambal, Lemon Pepper (dry), Korean or Houston Hot

SALADS/BOWLS

FM Burger Bowl

$14.70

kale and romaine mix, 8 oz FM Burger (chopped), crumbled bacon, tomato, rd onion, pickles, pickled jalapenos, tater tots, queso, shhh sauce, (2) onion rings

Cobb

$12.60

Seasonal lettuce, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, deviled egg, tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing

House Salad

$10.50

Seasonal lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, candied peanuts, house green onion vinaigrette

Super Food Grain Bowl

$12.60

Kale, quinoa, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pumpkin & chia seeds, miso-ginger vinaigrette

SANDWICHES

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.45

Cabbage slaw, house pickles, agave butter, potato bun

Spicy Fried Chicken

$9.45

Jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato bun

FM Club

$10.50

Roasted chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pesto aioli, Bread Man Texas toast

Birria Torta

$15.75

Slow-roasted birria style beef, griddled oaxacan cheese, onions, cilantro, Bread Man roll, guajillo chile consomme

Cubano

$12.60

Roasted pork, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pickles, yellow mustard, Bread Man roll

BURGERS

FM Burger (4 oz)

$7.35

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun

FM Burger (8 oz)

$11.55

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun

Patty Melt

$13.65

8oz patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, shhh sauce, Bread Man Texas toast

Impossible Burger (Vegetarian)

$11.55

Plant-based Impossible burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$12.60

8oz patty, poblano pepper, lettuce, tomato, onion, Oaxaca cheese, chipotle aioli, Bread Man brioche bun

SIDES

Hand Cut Fries

$4.20

Hand cut fries, lightly salted

Tots

$4.20

Tater tots, lightly salted

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.20

Sweet potato fries, lightly salted

Cabbage Slaw

$4.20

Purple cabbage slaw

Onion Rings

$4.20

Beer battered onion rings, lightly salted

Mac & Cheese

$4.20

Three-cheese house mac & cheese

Green Beans

$4.20

Garlic roasted green beans

Side Salad

$4.20

Seasonal lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, red onions, feta cheese, candied peanuts, choice of dressing

PLATES

Chicken Fried Steak

$19.95

Black pepper bacon gravy, served with mashed potatoes and green beans

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.80

Black pepper bacon gravy, served with mashed potatoes and green beans

Tequila Lime Shrimp Tacos

$16.80

Grilled Salmon Tacos

$18.90

Herb marinated salmon, guacamole, roasted corn salsa, cotija cheese, cilantro, served on two (2) warm flour tortillas, side of cabbage slaw (contains nuts)

SWEETS

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$7.35

Bananas Foster Pie

$7.35Out of stock

Ice Cream (Scoop)

$3.00

Floats

$7.35

Choice of: Mexican coke, Mexican Fanta, Dr. Pepper or St. Arnold's root beer, served with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream

TO-GO COCKTAILS

4 for $32

$32.00

Please make at least one selection, if you select one we will assume you want 4 of of the same beverage.

FM Ranchwater

$10.00

Tequila, Topo Chico, lime, hibiscus (served in the Topo Chico bottle)

Watermelon Mule

$10.00

Vodka, ginger beer, lime, fresh watermelon

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Lunazul blanco tequila, agave, lime

Frosé

$10.00

Deep Eddy ruby red, rosé, raspberry, strawberry, orange

Frozen Mango Chamoy Margarita

$10.00

Lunazul reposada tequila, mango, lime, chamoy, tajin

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$10.00

Ghost pepper tequila, pineapple, lime, tajin rim

N/A Beverage

Topo Chico

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke (can)

$3.00

Diet Coke (can)

$3.00

Dr. Pepper (can)

$3.00

Sprite (can)

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

1.0 oz Lemon 1.0 oz Simple 4.0 oz Water Shaken: dirty dump into glass.

Ginger Ale (can)

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

SHOTS

Lunazul Blanco

$4.00

Dulce Vida

$5.00

Hornitos

$6.00

COCKTAILS

Margarita (on the rocks)

$9.00

2.0 Lunazul Blanco 1.0 lime juice 0.5 Agave Nectar Glass: Rocks Ice: Cubes Garnish: lime wedge; choice of rim Method: Build in a shaker, hard shake and dump all ice and cocktail into the glass. *Floaters are all 0.75 if added on top*

Margarita (Frozen)

$9.00

Mango Chamoy (Frozen)

$10.00

FM Ranchwater

$8.00

Take 2.25 oz Topo Chico out of the bottle. 1. 0.75 Hibiscus Lime Syrup 2. 1.5 Lunazul Blanco Method: Remove 2.5 oz topo out of bottle, add hibiscus lime syrup then add tequila. If bubbles, higher sugar content. Check syrup. Garnish: Lime Wedge Glass: N/A. Served in Topo bottle

OG Ranchwater

$8.00

Great Heights My Maria

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

TACOS

Tacos Al Pastor (2)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

FM Kitchen & Bar is a neighborhood bar and restaurant located in the heart of the Montrose neighborhood. FM’s 2nd location features many of the same signature cocktails, extensive craft beer selection and mouth-watering menu items from the original Shepherd location; however it features a more expansive bar program, the addition of some lighter fare as well as a new late-night menu. The space offers an elevated bar-forward environment in an approachable atmosphere.

Website

Location

907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Gallery
FM Kitchen & Bar image

Search similar restaurants

