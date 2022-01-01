FM Kitchen & Bar

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

FM Burger
Mac & Cheese
Tots

COMBOS & FEATURES

FM Snack Pack

FM Snack Pack

$14.00

Our take on an adult happy meal includes an FM Burger (4oz), choice of fries, tots or sweet potato fries, and a Montucky Cold Snack beer

Dinner for 2

$28.00

2 sandwiches (choice of: FM Burger or Spicy/Fried Chicken Sandwich), 2 sides (choice of: Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Onion Rings) and 2 drinks (non-alcoholic)

SNACKS

Chips & Queso

$9.00

House tortilla chips, green chile queso, topped with pico de gallo and cotija cheese

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00

House tortilla chips, fresh guacamole, topped with cotija cheese

Street Corn

Street Corn

$6.90

Roasted corn, chili crema, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime

Fried Pickles

$8.40

Panko battered pickles, served with ranch

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$13.65

tater tots, chili, pulled pork, avocado, queso, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$11.55

Three (3) shredded chicken flautas, served with fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Crispy Brussels, tossed in bacon jam

FM Sampler

$23.10

Our take on a sample platter: 6 chicken wings, fried pickles, chips & queso & choice of: fries, tots or sweet potato fries

WINGS

8, 12 or 20 piece wings. Choice of: Classic (Valentina), Houston Hot, Honey Sambal, Lemon Pepper and Sweet Chili BBQ

8 Wings

$14.70

Choice of: classic (valentina), houston hot, honey sambal, lemon pepper or spicy pickle

12 Wings

$21.00

Choice of: classic (valentina), houston hot, honey sambal, lemon pepper, spicy pickle

20 Wings

$29.40

Choice of: classic (valentina), houston hot, honey sambal, lemon pepper and spicy pickle

BURGERS

FM Burger

FM Burger

$7.35+

Our award winning FM Burger comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce on a potato bun

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.65

8oz patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese, shhh sauce, Bread Man Texas toast

Impossible Burger (Vegetarian)

Impossible Burger (Vegetarian)

$11.55

Plant-based Impossible Burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun

Green Chile Cheeseburger

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$13.65

8oz signature patty, poblano pepper, lettuce, tomato, onion, Oaxaca cheese & spicy aioli on a Bread Man brioche bun

SANDWICHES

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Crispy fried chicken, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato & spicy aioli on a potato bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Crispy fried chicken breast, cabbage slaw, house pickles & agave butter on a potato bun

FM Club

$11.50

Roasted chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pesto aioli, Bread Man Texas toast

Birria Torta

Birria Torta

$15.75

Slow-roasted Birria style beef, griddled Oaxaca cheese, onions, cilantro on a Bread Man roll. Served with guajillo chili consommé

SALADS & BOWLS

House Salad

$12.60

Seasonal lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, candied peanuts & signature scallion vinaigrette

Super Food Grain Bowl

Super Food Grain Bowl

$13.65

Kale, quinoa, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pumpkin and chia seeds & miso-ginger vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.65

Seasonal lettuce, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, deviled egg, tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbled & blue cheese or ranch dressing

FM Burger Bowl

$15.75

Kale and romaine mix, 8oz FM Burger (chopped), crumbled bacon, tomato, red onion, pickles, jalapeños, tater tots, queso & shhh sauce

PLATES

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$19.95

Prime steak, black pepper bacon gravy, served with mashed potatoes and garlic green beans

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.80

Country fried chicken breast topped black pepper bacon gravy, served with mashed potatoes and garlic green beans

Tequila Lime Shrimp Tacos

$17.85

Grilled shrimp, pickled jalapeños, onions, roasted poblano and bell peppers, sliced avocado, queso fresco, served on two (2) warm flour tortillas, side of cabbage slaw

Grilled Salmon Tacos

$19.95

Herb marinated salmon, guacamole, roasted corn salsa (contains nuts), cotija cheese, cilantro, served on two (2) warm flour tortillas. Served with side of cabbage slaw

SIDES

Hand Cut Fries

$4.20

Hand cut fries, lightly salted

Tots

$4.20

Tater tots, lightly salted

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.20

Sweet potato fries, lightly salted

Mac & Cheese

$4.20

Creamy gruyere and cheddar mac & cheese

Cabbage Slaw

$4.20

House made, purple cabbage slaw

Green Beans

$4.20

Garlic confit roasted green beans

Side Salad

$4.20

Seasonal lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, candied peanuts, choice of dressing (house dressing recommended)

Mashed Potatoes

$4.20

Creamy mashed potatoes

SWEETS

Floats

Floats

$7.35

Choice of: Mexican Coke, Mexican Fanta, Dr. Pepper or St. Arnold's root beer served with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream

Churros

$8.40

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Richard's Sparkling Rainwater

$3.50Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.50

COCKTAILS

Must order food with any purchase

FM Ranch Water

$12.00

.75 oz Hibiscus & Lime Syrup top off with hornitos & soda mix (highball machine) Method: Build in glass add hibiscus lime syrup, add ice & top with hornitos and soda mix.

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Lunazul blanco tequila, agave, lime

Classic Margarita

$9.00

Lunazul blanco tequila, agave, lime

Frosé

$10.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red, rosé, raspberry, strawberry & orange

Mango Chamoy Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

Watermelon Mule

$12.00

Vodka, ginger beer, lime, fresh watermelon

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$12.00

2.0 Ghost Tequila 1.0 Pineapple Juice .5 Lime Juice .25 Agave Nectar Collins: Tajin rim: lime wedge (on draft) If making by hand: same recipe shaken, dirty dump, collins with tajin and lime wedge

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Frozen lime margarita served with lunazul blanco tequila

Frose

$10.00

Frozen Mango Chamoy Margarita

$10.00

BEER

Must purchase food with any order

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Southern Star Bombshell Blonde

$6.00

Montucky Cold Snack TALLBOY

$5.00

Stiegl Grapefruit Radler TALLBOY

$7.00

C-Crawford Bock

$6.00

Lonestar TALLBOY

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

High Noon Watermelon

$7.00

WINE

Must purchase food with any order

Sparkling Wine - Opera Prima (Bottle)

$25.00

Simple, refreshing and fruity with hint of apple and citrus flavors.

Cabernet Sauvignon - Calipaso (Bottle)

$25.00

Paso Robles, California

Rosé - Mont Gravet (Bottle)

$25.00

Prosecco - Tiamo (Bottle)

$25.00

Chardonnay - Santa Julia (Bottle)

$25.00

Full, round, and well balanced with a black cherry flavor. The finish is fruity without being heavy

Snacks

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

House tortilla chips, green chile queso, topped with pico de gallo and cotija cheese

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

House tortilla chips, fresh guacamole, topped with cotija cheese

Street Corn

Street Corn

Roasted corn, chili crema, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

Panko-battered pickle chips, served with ranch dressing

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels, tossed in bacon jam

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

Tater tots, topped with chili, pulled pork, avocado, queso, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream + add a fried egg $1.50

Nachos

Nachos

House tortilla chips, diced chicken, queso, guacamole, pico de gallo, black beans, sour cream, jalapeños

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

Three (3) roasted chicken taquitos, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa verde

FM Sampler

FM Sampler

Our take on a "sampler" platter includes: 6 chicken wings, chips & queso, fried pickles, and choice of: fries, tots, sweet potato fries or onion rings.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

FM is a neighborhood bar and restaurant serving cocktails, craft beers, burgers and locally sourced comfort food all day and into the night with brunch on weekends. At FM, we welcome you to eat, drink, enjoy our vibe and each other.

Website

Location

1112 Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery
FM Kitchen & Bar image
FM Kitchen & Bar image
FM Kitchen & Bar image
FM Kitchen & Bar image

