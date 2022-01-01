Bars & Lounges
Burgers
FM Kitchen & Bar
No reviews yet
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
FM is a neighborhood bar and restaurant serving cocktails, craft beers, burgers and locally sourced comfort food all day and into the night with brunch on weekends. At FM, we welcome you to eat, drink, enjoy our vibe and each other.
1112 Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX 77007
