FM Station Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

188 Route 1

Unit B

Newburyport, MA 01950

Order Again

Breakfast Specials

One Egg Special

$6.99

one egg

Two Egg Special

$8.49

Two eggs served with a choice of toast and a side.

The Classic

$9.99

Two eggs with one meat choice

The Classic (one egg)

$8.24

Skirt Steak Special

$12.49

two eggs with skirt steak

Veggies & Steak Scrambler

$14.99

three eggs scrambled with steak, mushrooms, peppers and onions topped with American cheese

Ham Steak & Eggs

$10.99

two eggs with ham steak

The Double

$13.99

two eggs with two meat choices

The Triple

$16.49

three eggs with three meat choices

Corned Beef Hash Special

$11.99

two eggs and homemade corned beef hash

The Station Platter

$14.99

Two eggs with one meat choice and a choice of two pancakes OR two slices of French toast.

Huevos Rancheros

$13.49

Quesadilla filled with beef chili and cheese, topped with two eggs. Sour cream, salsa and pico de gallo on the side.

Breakfast Sandwiches & Wraps

One Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$3.25

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Breakfast Veggie Wrap

$11.49

Two eggs scrambled with peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach and American cheese.

Breakfast Veggie Burrito

$11.49

Two eggs scrambled with mexican cheese, spinach, corn and black beans pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream pico de gallo and avocado.

Breakfast Pork Burrito

$12.49

Breakfast Chicken Burrito

$12.49

Egg White Breakfast Special

$9.49

Brazilian Cheese Bread Sandwich Special

$9.99

Omelet

Custom Omelet

$7.99

Build a custom omelet.

Chicken Bomb Omelet

$12.49

grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms and American cheese

Sausage & Jack Omelet

$12.49

italian sausage, kielbasa, peppers, onions and pepper jack cheese

Brazilian Omelet

$11.99

ground beef seasoned with garlic, onions and pepperoni; American cheese

Western Omelet

$11.49

peppers, onions, ham and American cheese

Greek Omelet

$10.49

tomatoes, spinach and feta cheese

Veggie Omelet

$11.99

peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes, and broccoli

Cali Omelet

$11.99

Chili Omelet

$11.49

Omelet filled with our homemade chili and cheddar cheese. Served with toast and a side.

Benedicts

Traditional Eggs Benedict

$10.99

two poached eggs, Canadian bacon topped with hollandaise sauce on English muffins

Eggs Florentine

$10.49

two poached eggs, spinach topped with hollandaise sauce on English muffins

Irish Eggs Benedict

$11.99

two poched eggs, corned beef hash with hollandaise sauce on English muffins

Meatloaf Eggs Benedict

$11.99

two poached eggs, meatloaf topped with hollandaise sauce on English muffins

California Benedict

$11.49

two poached eggs, tomatoes and avocado topped with hollandaise sauce on English muffins

Caprese Benedict

$11.99

two poached eggs, fresh mozzarella and tomatoes topped with hollandaise sauce and basil pesto on English muffins

Pancakes, Waffles and Oatmeal

Buttermilk Pancake

$5.99

Customers' Favorite Pancake

$8.49

blueberry and coconut pancake

Banana Split Pancake

$7.99

chocolate chip and banana pancake topped with walnuts, chocolate drizzle whipped cream and a cherry

Berry Good Pancake

$8.49

chocolate chips and strawberry pancake topped with whipped cream

Belgian Waffle

$6.99

Oatmeal Cup

$5.49

Oatmeal Bowl

$6.49

French Toast

French Toast (1)

$2.99

One slice of French toast with butter and powdered sugar.

French Toast (2)

$5.99

Two slices of French toast with butter and powdered sugar.

French Toast (3)

$8.99

Three slices of French toast with butter and powdered sugar.

Giant French Toast (1)

$4.99

One thick slice of challah bread French toast, with butter and powdered sugar.

Giant French Toast (2)

$8.99

Two thick slices of challah bread French toast, with butter and powdered sugar.

Banana Mello French Toast

$8.99

Two slices of French toast stuffed with caramelized bananas, caramel drizzle and topped with whipped cream.

Peaches French Toast

$8.49

Two slices of French toast topped with peaches, drizzed with condenced milk and topped with whipped cream

Side

Toast

$1.99

toasted with butter

Bagel

$2.75

Brazilian Cheese Bread

$2.99

Muffin

$2.99

1 Egg

$1.75

Bacon

$3.99

three strips

Sausage

$3.99

three links

Ham

$3.99

Kielbasa

$3.99

Italian Sausage

$3.99

Ham Steak

$4.99

Skirt Steak

$4.99

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Meatloaf

$4.99

Baked Beans

$2.49

Hash Browns

$2.75

Home Fries

$2.99

Side Avocado

$2.00

Viggie Saute

$4.99

sauteed tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and spinach

Mixed Fruit

$3.49

melons, pineapples, grapes

Deluxe Fruit

$4.99

straberries, banana, apples, melons, pineapples, grapes

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.00

2oz

Coxinha

$4.49

seasoned shredded chicken coved in dough, batted and fried.

Guava Cookies

$4.99

Pacoca

$0.85

Cream Cheese

$0.75

2oz Side of plain cream cheese

Side Banana

$1.15

Side Spinach

$2.99

Side Broccoli

$2.99

Lunch Sides

Side Rice

$2.99

Drinks TOGO

Sm Hot Coffee

$2.15

12oz

Med Hot Coffee

$2.65

16oz

Lg Hot Coffee

$2.95

20oz

Sm Iced Coffee

$2.75

16oz

Lg Iced Coffee

$3.49

24oz

Sm Hot Latte

$3.85

12oz coffee beverage with a shot of espresso and steamed milk.

Lg Hot Latte

$4.25

16oz coffee beverage with a shot of espresso and steamed milk.

Sm Iced Latte

$3.45

16oz coffee beverage with a shot of espresso and milk.

Lg Iced Latte

$3.95

24oz coffee beverage with a shot of espresso and milk.

Sm Hot Tea

$1.85

12oz hot tea with

Med Hot Tea

$2.25

16oz Hot Tea

Lg Hot Tea

$2.55

20oz Hot Tea

Sm Hot Chocolate

$2.15

12oz Hot chocolate topped with whipped cream.

Lg Hot Chocolate

$2.95

16oz Hot chocolate topped with whipped cream.

Sm Juice

$2.75

16oz

Lg Juice

$3.49

24oz

Sm Iced Tea

$2.75

16oz

Lg Iced Tea

$3.49

24oz

Sm Milk

$2.75

16oz

Lg Milk

$3.49

24oz

Sm Chocolate Milk

$2.75

16oz

Lg Chocolate Milk

$3.49

24oz

Bottled Water

$1.75

Canned Soda

$1.99

Guarana

$2.50

Brazilian soda

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Family diner serving American breakfast with a Brazilian flare.

