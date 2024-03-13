Restaurant info

F'n K Tacos is an East LA-style taco shop in downtown Rockford, serving good street-style tacos on fresh corn tortillas. Husband and wife owners Frank (the F) & Kaitlin (the K) bring a West Coast experience to the Fresh Coast. Frank pours his heart into bringing to life the flavors he remembers growing up in East LA and vacationing at his grandparents' ranch in Zacatecas, Mexico. They focus on authenticity, locally sourced ingredients, and providing uncommonly good service.

