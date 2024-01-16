Fn’za Jasper Ave
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Experience California-style pizza in Edmonton with Fn’za. Enjoy a global menu and exclusive imports from unique Los Angeles brands. Whether it’s our signature sourdough and fermented pizza sauce, custom bison pepperoni, or unique Californian beverages, Fn’za is your go-to for light, funky pizza takeout and delivery.
11939 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, CN T5K 0P1
