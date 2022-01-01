Restaurant header imageView gallery

Foam Brewers

112 Lake Street

Burlington, VT 05401

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Chicken Fried Chicken
Fries

Take-Out Food

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.00

Boyden Farm beef, Cabot American cheese, house pickles, shredded lettuce, house-sauce, shallots, seeded brioche bun.

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.00

Marinated & fried chicken thigh, house pickles, seasonal pickled slaw, house hot sauce mayo, August First seeded brioche bun,

Farmers Salad

Farmers Salad

Kale simple salad with red wine vinaigrette.

Ranch & Romaine

Ranch & Romaine

Romaine, radicchio, pickled shallots, carrot pepita crunch, cheddar, ranch.

Fries

Fries

With ketchup and lemon aioli.

Poutine

Poutine

Braised short rib gravy, house fries, whipped pimento cheese, pickled peppers.

Vegan Poutine

Vegan Poutine

Pickled mushroom medley, house fries, herbs, cashew cheese.

Aged Gouda Mac & Cheese

Aged Gouda Mac & Cheese

$16.00

orecchiette, aged gouda, garlic herb crumble

Kids Menu

$7.00

Served with small fries.

NA Beverages

Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.00

Aqua ViTea seeks to source the finest quality ingredients and work with regional providers. You can choose: Blueberry Social Elderberry Pineapple Lemonade Please specify in special instructions.

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.50

A classic, pale ginger ale, with a clean taste.

All Times

All Times

$2.50

Made only with the highest quality apples grown in the Northeast, All Times Sparkling Ciders are cold-pressed by the good people at Happy Valley Orchard in Middlebury, Vermont.

Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Handcrafted soda made with extracts of wintergreen, clove and anise. Ingredients: Carbonated pure water, Fair Trade Certified organic cane sugar, spices. Caffeine Free.

Cola

Cola

$3.50

A complex cola derived from oils of orange, lemon and lime, with hints of nutmeg, coriander and lavender.

Wine To Go

BTL Puckerbrush

$38.00

Producer: Newhall Farms Red: Still Grapes: Marquette, petite pearl, Frontenac noir Region: Reading, Vermont Medium bodied wine from Vermont. Notes of fresh cherry and plum fruits. Hints of herbs, very fine tannins.

BTL Petilliant Natural

BTL Petilliant Natural

$25.00

Producer: Orbis Moderandi White: Sparkling Grapes: Sauv Blanc Region: Marlborough, New Zealand “Oribs Moderandi” leverages a young winemaker’s creativity, producing sparkling wine in an ancient method. With Petillant Naturel (“Pet-Nat”), the wine is bottled before fermentation is complete; and is not disgorged like Champagne is. Leaving it on the lees gives the creamy, richness and also is the sediment in the bottom of the bottle. Bright, creamy with pomelo and white grapefruit notes.

BTL The Bee Fauna & Flora

BTL The Bee Fauna & Flora

$26.00

Producer: Idlewild White: Still Grapes: Muscat Canelli, Arneis, & Cortese Region: California, United States The wine is highlighted by honey, wildflowers, wet stones, salty air, jasmine, and orange blossoms.

Bottles To Go

HOF Freak Folk I

HOF Freak Folk I

$17.00Out of stock

5% Golden Sour. Brewed in the spring of 2020. Fermented with a blend of Freak Folk's and our own mixed cultures. The grist was comprised of Valley Pilsen malt and NittyGrittyGrain raw redeemer wheat. Aged in fresh red and white wine barrels following primary fermentation in oak. In September 2020, aged barrels were blended on top of Red Gold and Fantasia nectarines from @ChamplainOrchards, offering a notes of tart, fresh citrus on the nose and apricot on the palate. Bottled in early 2021.

Zillicoah Beer Company - Glow ii

Zillicoah Beer Company - Glow ii

$17.00Out of stock

5.0% The team behind Zillicoah are oak-aging experts. Glow, a sessionable farmhouse ale, was foudre fermented with a mixed-culture resulting in a funky, oaky, IPA.

Grimm Frolic

Grimm Frolic

$17.00

3.4% Mixed fermentation berliner weisse w/ blueberries

Equilibrium Brewery - Drupes

Equilibrium Brewery - Drupes

$17.00

8% Wild Ale. Drupes pours copper pink in color with pronounced aromas of crushed cherries, mineral earth, citrus fruit, and hints of toasty vanilla with flavors of ripe summer peaches, Dum-Dum lollipops, complex nutty cherry pit, fresh vanilla bean, and a touch white pepper. This beer is fruity but sophisticated. It has a full body and a snappy dry finish with the perfect amount of tartness and our #balancedacidity that will quickly have you looking for your next sip.

Growlers To Go

Crosswords

Crosswords

$11.00

5.3% Oat Pale Ale, brewed with Vermont flaked oats and Vermont Malthouse Pilsner malt. Dry-hopped with Nectaron and Citra. Tasting notes: Fresh squeezed clementine juice, white nectarine, & creamy papaya.

Eraserhead

Eraserhead

$12.00

8.8% Double India Pale Ale, conditioned on toasted coconut. Contains Lactose. Tasting notes: soft, tropical, & coconut

Cans To Go

4pk Experimental Jet Set

4pk Experimental Jet Set

$18.00Out of stock

9.2% Double IPA. Notes of tropical fruit, soft resin, nutty. 4 Pack, 16oz Cans

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Deep City is a restaurant and bar located in the belly of Burlington, on the shores of Lake Champlain. Alongside elevated pub food, we offer a variety of ever changing specials inspired by Executive Chef Christina Scifo's diverse experiences in her culinary career. We work closely with local purveyors and farms to showcase the best and freshest ingredients that Vermont and New England offer. Many of our dishes are driven by our Vermont made wood fired grill, the centerpiece of our kitchen.

Location

112 Lake Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Directions

