FOB Brooklyn

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Bibingka

$12.00

Rice Cakes With Coconut Butter & Kesong Puti- Farmers Cheese

Peel & Eat 7-up Shrimp

$18.00

White Shrimp, Garlic, Butter, 7-Up Soda

Tuna Kilawin

$18.00

Fresh Tuna, Mango, Tomato, Red Onion, Coconut Milk, Taro Chip

Pugita Salad

$19.00

Grilled Spanish Octopus, Avocado, Tomato, Crispy Onion, Sampaloc- Tamarind Dressing

Sisig

$15.00

Sizzling Pork, Belly, Ears, Chicharron, Jalapeno

Sisig w/ Egg

$16.00

Sizzling Pork, Belly, Ears, Chicharron, Jalapeno, Egg

Entrees

Filipino Bbq Chicken

$22.00

Half Pound Of Skewered Chicken, Smothered W/ Filipino Bbq Sauce, Atchara- Pickled Papaya

Filipino Bbq Pork

$22.00

Half Pound Of Skewered Pork, Smothered W/ Filipino Bbq Sauce, Atchara- Pickled Papaya

Filipino Bbq Combo

$22.00

Half Pound Of Skewered Chicken & Pork, Smothered W/ Filipino Bbq Sauce, Atchara- Pickled Papaya

Grilled Chicken Inasal

$28.00

Half Chicken, Marinated In Lemongrass And Ginger, Basted With Lemon & Annatto Butter

Grilled Spare Ribs

$27.00

Pork Ribs Slow Braised In Beer And Aromatics, Brushed With Banana Bbq Sauce

Fish Inihaw

$27.00

Flounder Grilled In Banana Leaf, Topped With Adobong Kamatis- Stewed Tomatoes And Chicken Broth

Pancit Bam I

$19.00Out of stock

Chicken Or Vegetarian, Glass & Wheat Noodle, Cabbage, Carrot, Soy

Liemp- Grilled Porkbelly

$27.00

Succulent Leidy’S All Natural Porkbelly, Chili Vinegar Dip

Sizzling Bistek

$33.00

10Oz New York Steak, Tagalog Gravy, Grilled Onions

Dad's Overnight Adobo

$22.00

Organic, Air Chilled Dark Meat Chicken, Always Better The Next Day!

Overnight Adobo- Southern Style

$22.00

Organic, Air Chilled Dark Meat Chicken, Coconut Milk, Chili Pepper

Entrees with Two Sides

Filipino Bbq Chicken

$27.00

Half Pound Of Skewered Chicken, Smothered W/ Filipino Bbq Sauce, Atchara- Pickled Papaya

Filipino Bbq Combo

$27.00

Half Pound Of Skewered Chicken & Pork, Smothered W/ Filipino Bbq Sauce, Atchara- Pickled Papaya

Filipino Bbq Pork

$27.00

Half Pound Of Skewered Pork, Smothered W/ Filipino Bbq Sauce, Atchara- Pickled Papaya

Grilled Chicken Inasal

$32.00

Half Chicken, Marinated In Lemongrass And Ginger, Basted With Lemon & Annatto Butter

Grilled Spare Ribs

$32.00

Pork Ribs Slow Braised In Beer And Aromatics, Brushed With Banana Bbq Sauce

Fish Inihaw

$32.00

Flounder Grilled In Banana Leaf, Topped With Adobong Kamatis- Stewed Tomatoes And Chicken Broth

Pancit Bam I

$24.00Out of stock

Chicken Or Vegetarian, Glass & Wheat Noodle, Cabbage, Carrot, Soy

Liemp- Grilled Porkbelly

$32.00

Succulent Leidy’S All Natural Porkbelly, Chili Vinegar Dip

Sizzling Bistek

$37.00

10Oz New York Steak, Tagalog Gravy, Grilled Onions

Dad's Overnight Adobo

$27.00

Organic, Air Chilled Dark Meat Chicken, Always Better The Next Day!

Overnight Adobo- Southern Style

$27.00

Organic, Air Chilled Dark Meat Chicken, Coconut Milk, Chili Pepper

Side a la Carte

Laing

$3.50

Kale, Coconut Milk, Shrimp Paste, Chili Pepper

Tomato & Salted Duck Egg

$3.50

Onions, Tamarind, Fish Sauce

Sauteed Vegetables

$3.50

Vegetables Of The Day

Kamote

$3.50

Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Coconut Milk

Side Salad

$3.50

Tamarind Dressing, Fish Sauce

Garlic Rice

$3.50

Milagrosa- Jasmine Rice

$3.50

Plain White Rice

Desserts

Biko

$8.00

Pandan Sticky Rice W/ Coconut Caramel

Leche Flan

$8.00

Steamed Custards, Caramel, Lemon Zest

Halo Halo

$12.00

Red Bean, Jack Fruit, Tapioca, Nata De Coco, Palm Fruit

Shakes

Ube

$7.50

Purple Yam, Milk, Tapioca

Mannga

$7.50

Mango, Black Jelly

Avocado

$7.50

Avocado, Milk, Tapioca

Presas

$7.50

Strawberry, Tapioca

Sago

$7.50

Palm Sugar Slush, Tapioca, Black Jelly

Other Drinks

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

7-Up

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Calamansi

$3.50

Guyabano

$3.50

Mango

$3.50

Orange

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
"The fobs at F.O.B. are cooking some Filipino food!!! We're cooking it like my family cooks it at home on a Sunday afternoon. This is your father grilling in the backyard and mother baking in the kitchen kind of food. Uncomplicated, not too heavy, and super sarap!!!Our Story"

