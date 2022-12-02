FOB Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our mission is to serve solid Filipino food, and vibrant drinks inspired by the islands while creating a space that cultivates community, good vibes, and brings awareness to the amazing flavors of Filipino food. Come in and enjoy!
Location
5179 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609
