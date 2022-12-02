Restaurant header imageView gallery

FOB Kitchen

1,074 Reviews

$$

5179 Telegraph Ave

Oakland, CA 94609

Pork Adobo
Pancit Sotanghon
Lechon Kawali

PULUTAN

Ensalada Talong

Ensalada Talong

$12.00

eggplant, jicama, tomato, sea bean, cilantro, scallion, rice cracker, soy vinaigrette

Veggie Lumpia

Veggie Lumpia

$13.00

sweet potato, carrot, garlic, potato, green bean, onion, garlic vinegar

Lechon Kawali

Lechon Kawali

$13.00

thrice cooked pork belly, pickled red onion, thai chili, soy, lemon

Crispy Chicken Skins

Crispy Chicken Skins

$9.00

togarashi, house pickles, hot sauce

Singkamas Ensalada

Singkamas Ensalada

$12.00

red cabbage, jicama, mango, cilantro, garlic corniks

ULAM *main dish comes with rice*

Pork Adobo

Pork Adobo

$18.00

palm vinegar, soy, garlic, annatto, coconut milk, thai chili and a side of rice

Tofu & Shroom Adobo

Tofu & Shroom Adobo

$17.00

coconut vinegar, hodo soy, garlic, onion, bell pepper, shrooms, coconut milk and a side of rice **Gluten Free & Vegan**

Daing na Bangus

Daing na Bangus

$26.00

boneless milkfish marinated in palm vinegar, garlic & spices, cherry tomato, scallions, cilantro, sawsawan and a side of rice. **Gluten Free**

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$22.00

Four piece leg & thigh, served with rice, house pickles, spicy chicken sauce

Pork Sinigang

Pork Sinigang

$25.00

tamarind and ginger soup, tender pork, daikon, bok choy, eggplant, green beans and a side of rice. **Gluten Free**

Kare Kare

$27.00

GULAY

Pancit Sotanghon

Pancit Sotanghon

$15.00

glass noodles, carrots, red cabbage, green beans, garlic, scallion, soy

Side Tortang Talong

Side Tortang Talong

$12.00

eggplant omelette, tomato, scallion, soy

Kabocha Squash

Kabocha Squash

$10.00

Kabocha squash, green beans, onions, garlic sauteed in coconut milk and soy. Gluten Free.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

roasted & fried brussels sprouts, black vinegar, garlic

SIDES

Rice

Rice

$2.00
Garlic Fried Rice

Garlic Fried Rice

$3.00

House Made Pickles

$6.00

Hot Sauce Side

$0.50

DESSERT

Halo Halo

Halo Halo

$14.00

Halo Halo mean "mix mix" in tagalog. So you get layers of macapuno, pandan jellies, tapioca, palm fruit, sweetened red beans, shaved ice with evaporated milk, ube ice cream. Don't forget to "Halo Halo" before you eat it :) A filipino favorite!

Turon

Turon

$12.00Out of stock

Crispy banana & jackfruit roll with ube ice cream.

Suman

$12.00

FOB MARKET

2021 Holiday Gift Box * hot sauce bottle * hi viz beanie * mug * bagito tote bag
FOB Mug

FOB Mug

$13.00
Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

$40.00

FOB Hoodie

$45.00
FOB Tote Bag

FOB Tote Bag

$15.00
Holiday Gift Box

Holiday Gift Box

$50.00Out of stock

2021 Holiday Gift Box * bottle hot sauce * black & gold mug * hi viz beanie * bagito tote bag

T Shirt

$25.00

FOB Cocktails

Feelin Myself

$14.00

mezcal, grapefruit, guava, fino

Juhu Beach Club

$14.00Out of stock

indian rum, chai, lemon, ginger, cardamom

The Town

$14.00

rye, vermouth, benedictine, lemongrass

Blow the Whistle

$14.00

rum, tamarind, lime, chili liqueur

Fresh Off the Boat

$14.00

rum, coconut, lime, pandan, red bean

Spicy Margarita

$13.00
Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Michelada

$7.00

Margarita

$10.00

Gin & Tonic

$11.00

bombay saphirre, Q tonic, lime wedge

Vodka Soda

$10.00

Tequila Soda

$13.00

Old Fashion

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Martini

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Toronto

$13.00

Hanky

$13.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Bee's Knees

$13.00

Long Island

$13.00

Mojito

$12.00

Wine

Btl Jacky Blot

Btl Jacky Blot

$57.00

complex, elegant, rich, sparkling

Btl Ferdinand Albariño

Btl Ferdinand Albariño

$42.00

lush, quince, textural

Btl Ovum Big Salt

Btl Ovum Big Salt

$48.00

aromatic, floral, refreshing

Btl Ken Wright

$57.00
Btl Cruse Monkey Jacket

Btl Cruse Monkey Jacket

$52.00

funky, fresh, black raspberry red blend Raspberry tart, sweet summer flowers, bramble, and the slightest hint of grilled meats and cherry pie. Bright, crunchy acidity, refreshing finish with just a bit of simple tannins that cleanse. If a red wine can be thirst quenching then this is it. Composed of 51% Valdiguié, the remainder coming from Carignan, Syrah, and red field blend from the North Coast of California

Btl Lieu Dit Cabernet Franc

Btl Lieu Dit Cabernet Franc

$59.00

pink peppercorn, boysenberry, earth

Belaire

Belaire

$40.00

Btl Ferdinand Rosé

$42.00

Beer & Cider

Shadow Puppet Amber

$9.00

Pliny the Elder

$11.00Out of stock

well-balanced with malt, hops, and alcohol, slightly bitter with a fresh hop aroma of floral, citrus, and pine

Temescal PILS

$7.00

Temescal Lager

$8.00

Gowans Cider on Tap

$8.00

Fresh organic Macintosh apples straight from the Gowan orchards highlight this signature apple flavor. Aromatic and floral with notes of pineapple and citrus. Complex with soft tannins. Sparkling, refreshing, and dry, with a medium body and crisp finish. Think of our Macintosh cider as an 'apple champagne.!

Red Horse Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Filipino beer 8% ABV It is deeply hued lager with a distinctive, sweetish taste, balanced by a smooth bitterness.

San Miguel

$5.00Out of stock

Classic filipino beer. pale, golden lager with a rich, full-bodied flavor. Its smooth, full-flavored taste complements its pleasant aroma, making it a perfectly balanced beer.

Temescal Hazy IPA on Tap

$8.00

Spirits

Don Papa

$10.00

Fernet

$10.00

Tequila Shot

$7.00

Vida Mezcal

$9.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Tequila OCHO Blanco

$12.00

Tequila OCHO Reposado

$14.00

Siete Leguas BLANCO

$12.00

Siete Leguas REPOSADO

$12.00

Tito's

$10.00

Grey Whale Shot

$12.00

Yola

$13.00

N/A Bevs

Coke

Coke

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

OJ

$6.00

Grapefruit Soda

$3.00

Baby

$9.00

Calamansi Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Junior

$8.00

Mango Lemonade

$6.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Take out FOB Cocktails

Feelin Myself bottled cocktail

$20.00

Mezcal, grapefruit, guava, fino sherry Add ice, shake, Enjoy! Makes two cocktails.

Juhu Beach Club bottled cocktail

$20.00

Indian rum, chai, lemon, ginger, cardamom. Pour over ice. Makes two cocktails.

The Town bottled cocktail

$20.00

Rye, Vermouth, Benedictine, lemongrass Pour over ice. Makes two cocktails.

Blow the Whistle bottled cocktail

$20.00

Rum, tamarind, lime, chili liqueur Add Ice, Shake, Enjoy. Makes two cocktails.

Beer

Temescal Hazy IPA on Tap

$10.00

Temescal PILS

$8.00Out of stock

Temescal Porch Vibes

$10.00Out of stock

San Miguel

$6.00Out of stock

Classic filipino beer. pale, golden lager with a rich, full-bodied flavor. Its smooth, full-flavored taste complements its pleasant aroma, making it a perfectly balanced beer.

Maui Brewing Co

$7.00Out of stock

Pliny the Elder

$15.00Out of stock

well-balanced with malt, hops, and alcohol, slightly bitter with a fresh hop aroma of floral, citrus, and pine

Red Horse Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Filipino beer 8% ABV It is deeply hued lager with a distinctive, sweetish taste, balanced by a smooth bitterness.

Take out FOB Cocktails

Feelin Myself bottled cocktail

$21.00

Mezcal, grapefruit, guava, fino sherry Add ice, shake, Enjoy! Makes two cocktails.

Juhu Beach Club bottled cocktail

$21.00

Indian rum, chai, lemon, ginger, cardamom. Pour over ice. Makes two cocktails.

The Town bottled cocktail

$21.00

Rye, Vermouth, Benedictine, lemongrass Pour over ice. Makes two cocktails.

Blow the Whistle bottled cocktail

$21.00

Rum, tamarind, lime, chili liqueur Add Ice, Shake, Enjoy. Makes two cocktails.

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our mission is to serve solid Filipino food, and vibrant drinks inspired by the islands while creating a space that cultivates community, good vibes, and brings awareness to the amazing flavors of Filipino food. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5179 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609

Directions

