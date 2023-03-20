FOB Fish Grill - Santa Ana (South Coast) 1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Unit A
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh and healthy Mediterranean, Mexican and Seafood
Location
1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Unit A, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
WHEALTHY - 3394A S Bristol Street
No Reviews
3394A S Bristol Street Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurant
Royal Khyber - 3800 S Plaza Drive Suite 53
No Reviews
3800 S Plaza Drive Suite 53 Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurant
Inka Mama's - Santa Ana - 3930 S Bristol St, CA
No Reviews
3930 S Bristol St, CA Santa Ana,, CA 92704
View restaurant