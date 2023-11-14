Fobaire's Diner 702 South Main
No reviews yet
702 South Main
Lusk, WY 82225
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch And Dinner
COMBINATIONS
- #1 1/3 lbs Deluxe Burger Combo$16.20
6oz. Grilled Hamburger, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Onion, pickle, ketchup & mayo served on a grilled buttered bun with shoestring French fries & Beverage
- #2 1/4 lbs Cheese Bacon Burger Combo$15.20
4oz, Grilled Hamburger, American cheese, Bacon, pickle served on a grilled buttered bun with shoestring French fries & Beverage
- #3 1/4 lbs Cheeseburger Combo$14.15
4oz. Grilled Hamburger, American Cheese, pickle served on a grilled buttered bun with shoestring French fries & Beverage
- #4 1/4 lbs Hamburger Combo$13.15
4oz. Grilled hamburger, pickle served on a grilled buttered bun with shoestring French fries & Beverage
- #5 1/4 lbs Little D Combo$15.70
4oz. Grilled Hamburger, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Onion, pickle, Special Sauce served on a grilled buttered bun with shoestring French fries & Beverage
- #6 1/4 lbs Crispy Chicken Combo$13.15
BURGERS & CHICKEN
- (1) 6oz. Deluxe Burger$10.25
6oz. Grilled Hamburger, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Onion, pickle, ketchup & mayo served on a grilled buttered bun
- (2) 4oz. Cheese Bacon Burger$9.25
4oz. Grilled Hamburger, pickle served on a grilled buttered bun with Cheese and Bacon
- (3) 4oz. Cheeseburger$8.20
4oz. Grilled Hamburger, American Cheese, pickle served on a grilled buttered bun
- (4) 4oz Hamburger$7.20
4oz. Grilled Hamburger, pickle served on a grilled buttered bun
- (5) 4oz. Little D$9.75
4oz. Grilled Hamburger, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Onion, pickle, Special Sauce served on a grilled buttered bun
- (6) Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.20
1/4 Lbs Deep Fried Chicken Breast, pickle, served on a grilled buttered bun
SPECIALS
- Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich$8.95
Grilled Buttered Bun topped with Ham and cheese
- Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap$10.95Out of stock
Grilled tortilla topped with Chicken Salad, Lettuce Mayo and cheese
- Stuffed Green Peppers$12.95Out of stock
1 Green Peppers Stuffed with Rice, Ground Beef tomato sauce (Served with mashed potatoes & Corn)
SIDES
SALADS
Beverage
Cold Beverages
Hot Beverage
Kids Drinks
Lite Menu
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Great Food Fast
702 South Main, Lusk, WY 82225