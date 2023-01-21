Focacceria

Restaurant info

When choosing this location in 2005, we instantly fell in love with the charm and history that the building offered. Walking up the front steps you hear the creak of the original floor boards, and as you enter through the large Colonial doors you may find yourself twisting the old fashioned hand crank doorbell. Every detail of the building is historical, and every picture hanging on the wall gives you a glimpse of what life was like in the 1800’s.Along with our passion for keeping history alive, we also have an even greater passion for food. We only use the finest and freshest seasonal ingredients when crafting our dishes. Not only are we preserving the history of Liberty Corner, we are becoming part of the history too.Voted one of the Top 100 Al Fresco Dining Restaurants in the Country by OpenTable in 2015. Offering four separate dining rooms, you are sure to enjoy the atmosphere, along with your delicious meal. We look forward to being with you soon. We are a BYOB establishment.

