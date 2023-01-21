Restaurant header imageView gallery

Focacceria

review star

No reviews yet

26 Church Street

Basking Ridge, NJ 07920

Popular Items

Rigatoni Bolognese
Ceasar
Gnocchi Pesto

ANTIPASTI

Homemade Meatballs

Homemade Meatballs

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella ,tomato, Parmesan basil

Clams & Mussels

Clams & Mussels

$13.00

Fra diavolo with crostini

Burrata

Burrata

$17.00

Roasted pepper tomato fresh basil

Fried calamari

Fried calamari

$18.00

Marinara sauce

Sweet & Spicy Calamari

Sweet & Spicy Calamari

$18.00

Romaine tomato scallions

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$18.50

Avocado pure crostini

INSALATA

Chop Salad

Chop Salad

$13.00

Cherry tomato cucumber red onion basil fresh mozzarella

Ceasar

Ceasar

$13.00

Tradizionale

Tricolore

$13.00

Shaved Parmesan cheese

Prosciutto di Parma & Melon

Prosciutto di Parma & Melon

$18.50

Parmesan

INSALATE GRANDE

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Arugula fennel almonds grapefruit Parmesan mint

Chicken Paillard

$25.00

Arugula apple cranberry walnut Parmesan shavings

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$25.00

Pounded and breaded with arugula tomato red onion fresh mozzarella balsamic

Veal Milanese

Veal Milanese

$38.00

Pounded and breaded with arugula tomato red onion fresh mozzarella balsamic

PRIMI

Gnocchi Pesto

Gnocchi Pesto

$22.00

Shaved Parmesan

Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$22.00

With asparagus

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$23.00

Tradizionale

Penne eggplant

Penne eggplant

$18.00

Grilled eggplant fresh mozzarella tomato

Orecchiette

Orecchiette

$23.00

Broccoli rabe chicken cherry tomato garlic & chilies

Linguine Vongole

Linguine Vongole

$24.00

Fresh clams chiles white wine

Buccatini

$28.00

SECONDI

Mustard Salmon

Mustard Salmon

$28.00

Roasted asparagus

Tuscan Stew

$30.00

Shrimp clams mussels calamari with spicy tomato broth

Chicken risotto

Chicken risotto

$26.00

Asparagus peas mushroom risotto

Sesame Ahi tuna

Sesame Ahi tuna

$35.00

Mango avocado tomato onion with ginger vinaigrette

Meatball Parmesan

Meatball Parmesan

$26.50

With bucatini pomodore

Veal Marsala

$38.00

Mushrooms scallions sun dried tomato Marsala sauce

Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$35.00

Horseradish scallion mashed potatoes

Chicken Parm

$26.00

Veal Parm

$38.00

Chicken Franchese

$28.00

Shrimp Parm

$32.00

Chicken Madeira

$26.00

SIDES

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Spinach

$10.00

Broccoli

$10.00

Asparagus

$10.00

Risotto side

$10.00

BEVERAGES

Coffee

$4.00

Hot tea

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.50

Cafe Latte

$6.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Bottle sparkling

$8.95

Bottle flat

$8.95

Decaf espresso

$4.00

Decaf double espresso

$7.50

Decaf cappuccino

$6.00

Decaf coffe

$4.00

DOLCE

Toasted Almond Cake

$11.95

Tiramisu

$11.95

Biscotti Plate

$11.95

Chocolate lava

$11.95

Cheesecake

$11.95

Canolli

$11.95

Hot fudge

$11.95

Key lime

$11.95

Chocolate muse

$11.95

Apple crumb

$11.95

Limoncello cake

$11.95

Dessert special

$13.45

Crème brûlée

$11.95

Pasta choices

Rigatoni

$18.00

Penne

$18.00

Gnochi

$18.00

Linguine

$18.00

Capellini

$18.00

Spaghetti

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

When choosing this location in 2005, we instantly fell in love with the charm and history that the building offered. Walking up the front steps you hear the creak of the original floor boards, and as you enter through the large Colonial doors you may find yourself twisting the old fashioned hand crank doorbell. Every detail of the building is historical, and every picture hanging on the wall gives you a glimpse of what life was like in the 1800’s.Along with our passion for keeping history alive, we also have an even greater passion for food. We only use the finest and freshest seasonal ingredients when crafting our dishes. Not only are we preserving the history of Liberty Corner, we are becoming part of the history too.Voted one of the Top 100 Al Fresco Dining Restaurants in the Country by OpenTable in 2015. Offering four separate dining rooms, you are sure to enjoy the atmosphere, along with your delicious meal. We look forward to being with you soon. We are a BYOB establishment.

26 Church Street, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920

