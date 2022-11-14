Restaurant header imageView gallery

FoCo Joe

review star

No reviews yet

109 W 2nd St

Veedersburg, IN 47987

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced White Mocha
Cafe Mocha
Iced Caramel Machiatto

Espresso

Cafe Mocha

$3.50+

Caramel Machiatto

$4.00+

Iced Cafe Mocha

$3.75+

Iced Caramel Machiatto

$3.75+

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Iced Mocha Latte

$3.75+

Iced White Mocha

$3.75+

Latte

$4.00+

Machiatto

$4.00+

Mocha Latte

$4.00+

White Mocha

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

FoCo Frapp

$4.00+

Ice Cap

$3.75+

Extra Shot

$1.75

Filter Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$2.50+

Roast - Dark

$2.25+

Decaf

$2.25+

Flav of Season

$2.25+

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Red Eye

$3.50+

Roast - Reg

$2.25+

Teas

Chai - Hot

$2.75+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.25+

Fog Iced Tea Latte

$3.75+

Iced Matcha Latte

$3.85+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Iced Tea Latte

$3.75+

Matcha Latte

$3.50+

Matcha Tea

$3.25+

Milk Tea

$3.00+

Tea Latte

$3.75+

Chai - Iced

$3.25+

Passion tango tea

$3.75+

Smoothies

Fruit Smoothie

$4.75+

Other

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Drink of the Day

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.85+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.50

IBC Root Beer

$3.25

Bottled Juice

Orange

$2.25

Apple

$2.25

Energy

Raze

$2.99

Bottled water

Bottled water

$1.25

Danish

Cheese

$2.50

Strawberry Cheese

$2.50

Blueberry

$2.50

Apple

$2.50

Berries

$2.50

Muffins

Banana Nut

$3.50

Blueberry

$0.75

Chocolate chip

$0.75

Soup

Broccoli cheese

$5.00

Potato

$5.00

Chicken salad

Croissant

$3.50

Biscuits and gravy

Half order

$3.00+

Full order

$3.00+

Chips

Cheetos

$0.75

Ruffles

$0.75

Lays

$0.75

Doritos

$0.75

Sc & onion

$0.75

Frito's

$0.75

Peyton's BBQ

Bun

$3.50+

Tumblers

20 oz. Tumbler

$25.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee Shop and Smoothie Bar and Internet Cafe

Location

109 W 2nd St, Veedersburg, IN 47987

Directions

Gallery
FoCo Joe image
Banner pic
FoCo Joe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Albano's - 23 Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
23 South Washington Street Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Door County Cherry Hut - 4405 walker rd
orange starNo Reviews
8813 Wisconsin Highway 42 Fish Creek, WI 54212
View restaurantnext
Preston's Restaurant - Lexington
orange starNo Reviews
11360 Alabama Highway 101 Lexington, AL 35648
View restaurantnext
Fox Pointe - 3141 Ridge Rd
orange starNo Reviews
18138 Henry Street Lansing, IL 60438
View restaurantnext
Northern Grill & Pub - 10573 Country Walk Drive Box 709
orange star4.1 • 476
10573 Country Walk Drive Sister Bay, WI 54234
View restaurantnext
Lavish Coffee Bar - College
orange starNo Reviews
805 14th Street East Jasper, AL 35501
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Veedersburg
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Urbana
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston