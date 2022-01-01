Restaurant header imageView gallery

Focus Social Club

1348 H St NE DC

Washington, DC 20002

Popular Items

Pineapple juice
Cranberry Juice
Ginger ale

FOCUS STARTERS

Quesadilla

Bang Bang Shrimp

$17.00

Chicken tenderer

$15.00

Wings

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Regular Fries

$8.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Taco Trios

$10.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Beef Taco

$5.00

Coconut Shrimp

$19.00

Vege Spring Rolls

$8.00

Bang Bang Chicken

$17.00

PIZZA

Pizza

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Romano, Fresh Basile

MAIN FOCUS

Grilled Shrimp Entree

$22.00

The Focus Salmon

$28.00

Grilled Chicken

$23.00

Ribeye Steak

$33.00

Employee meal

$10.00

Alferdo Pasta

$23.00

Sea Base

$27.00

Filet Mignon

$36.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$12.00

Key Lime Cream Pie

$15.00

Salted Carmel Cheese Cake

$15.00

Mondo 3 Layers Chocolate Caake

$15.00

Deals & Packages

Package 1: $500

$500.00

Package 2: $800

$800.00

Package 3: $1,000

$1,000.00

Package 4: $1,500

$1,500.00

10 Belaires Black: $1,500

$1,500.00

10 Bottles of Moet Ice

$2,000.00

5 Ace of Spades: $4,500

$4,500.00

Brunch Bday Package Moet + Brunch

$530.00

Salad

Fattoush Salad

$12.00

Focus Salad

$12.00

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Yawd Jerk ( Wednesday only)

Jerk or Jerk BBQ Wing w/side

$18.00

3 Jerk Chicken Sliders w/side

$18.00

3 Salmon Sliders w/side

$20.00

Jerk or BBQ Chicken Leg Quarters w/side

$15.00

Jerk or BBQ Chicken leg Quarters

$10.00

3 Salmon Sliders

$14.00

3 Chicken sliders

$12.00

6 Wings / No Sides

$14.00

Sides

$8.00

Salmon Jerk

$23.00

Liquor

Absolut

$11.82

Belvedere

$11.82

Ciroc & Flavors

$15.46

Grey Goose & Flavors

$15.46

Ketel One

$12.73

Rail Vodka

$10.91

Smirnoff

$10.91

Titos

$13.65

Well Vodka

$10.91

Well Vodka

$22.00

Absolut

$22.00

Belvedere

$22.00

Chopin

$22.00

Ciroc

$22.00

Firefly

$22.00

Grey Goose

$22.00

Grey Goose Citron

$22.00

Jeremiah Weed

$22.00

Ketel One

$22.00

Ciroc

$22.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$22.00

Ciroc Mango

$22.00

Ciroc Apple

$22.00

Ciroc Coconut

$22.00

Ciroc Orange

$22.00

Ciroc VS

$22.00

Absolute Citron

$22.00

Absolute Mandarin

$22.00

Titos

$22.00

Well Gin

$10.91

Beefeater

$11.82

Bombay Saphire

$12.73

Gordons

$12.73

Hendricks

$15.46

Tanqueray

$12.73

Well Gin

$22.00

Beefeater

$22.00

Bombay Saphire

$22.00

Gordons

$22.00

Hendricks

$22.00

Tanqueray

$22.00

Well Rum

$10.91

Admiral Nelson

$12.73

Bacardi & Flavors

$12.73

Captain Morgan

$13.64

Gosling's

$13.64

Meyers & Flavors

$12.73

Mount Gay

$12.73

Malibu & Flavors

$12.73

151 Proof Cruzan

$12.73

Well Rum

$22.00

Admiral Nelson

$22.00

Bacardi

$22.00

Bacardi Limon

$22.00

Captain Morgan

$22.00

Gosling'S

$22.00

Meyers

$22.00

Meyers Silver

$22.00

Mount Gay

$22.00

Malibu

$22.00

Malibu Watermelon

$22.00

151 Proof Cruzan

$22.00

Well Tequila

$10.91

Corazon Reposado

$11.82

Cuervo Silver

$11.82

Don Julio

$14.55

Patron Anejo

$17.28

Deleon Blanco

$11.82

Deleon Reposado

$15.46

Patron Silver

$14.55

Casamigos

$15.46

1942

$30.00

1800

$13.00

1800 Respesado

$12.73

Azul

$30.00

Avion Silver

$13.64

Milagro

$15.46

Hornitos

$12.00

1800

$34.00Out of stock

Hornitos

$13.65

Shot

$9.00

Well Tequila

$22.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$26.00

Casa Noble

$26.00

Corazon Reposado

$26.00

Cuervo Silver

$26.00

Don Julio Anejo

$34.00

Patron Anejo

$34.00

Patron Café

$34.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$34.00

Patron Reposado

$34.00

Patron Silver

$34.00

Patron Xo Café

$34.00

Casamigos Reposado

$34.00

Casamigos blanco

$34.00

Casamigos Anejo

$34.00

1942

$50.00

1800

$34.00Out of stock

1800 Respesado

$34.00

Azul

$50.00

Well Whiskey

$10.91

Angels Envy

$15.46

Basil Hayden

$15.46Out of stock

Bulliet Rye

$13.64

Diabolique

$13.64

Jack Daniels

$12.73

Jim Beam

$12.73

Knob Creek

$13.64

Makers 46

$17.00Out of stock

Makers Mark

$13.64

Wild Turkey

$13.64Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$17.28

Jameson

$13.64

Bulliet Rye

$13.64

Bulliet Bourbon

$14.55

Tullamore Dew

$13.64Out of stock

Monkey Shoulder

$17.28

Hibiki

$20.00

Black label

$13.64

Blue label

$50.00

Gold label

$14.55

Double black label

$15.46

Glenlivet

$17.28

Glenfiddich

$17.28

Crown Royal

$13.64

Fireball

$11.82

Crown Royal Apple

$13.64

Well Whiskey

$22.00

Angels Envy

$34.00

Basil Hayden

$34.00

Bulliet Rye

$34.00

Diabolique

$34.00

Jack Daniels

$34.00

Jim Beam

$34.00

Knob Creek

$34.00

Makers 46

$34.00

Makers Mark

$34.00

Wild Turkey

$34.00

Woodford Reserve

$34.00

Jameson

$34.00

Bulliet Rye

$34.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$34.00

Tullamore Dew

$34.00

Monkey Shoulder

$34.00

Knob Creek

$34.00

Well Scotch

$10.91

Chivas Regal

$13.64

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$17.28

Dewars

$15.46

Dewars 12Yr

$15.46

J & B

$13.64

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.64

Johnnie Walker Red

$13.64

Well Scotch

$22.00

Chivas Regal

$30.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$48.00

Dewars

$30.00

Dewars 12Yr

$30.00

J & B

$30.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$30.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$30.00

Amaretto

$11.82

Aperol

$11.82

Campari

$11.82

Chartreuse, Green

$11.82

Cointreau

$11.82

Drambuie

$11.82

Frangelico

$11.82

Godiva Chocolate

$11.82

Grand Marnier

$13.64

Irish Mist

$13.64

Jagermeister

$11.82

Kahlua

$11.82

Lemoncello

$11.82

Licor 43

$11.82

Mathilde Cassis

$11.82

Molly's Irish Cream

$11.82

Remy

$16.37

Dusse

$17.28

Fireball

$11.82

Crown Royal & Flavors

$13.64

Baileys

$11.82

Amaretto Di Saronno

$24.00

Aperol

$24.00

Campari

$24.00

Chartreuse, Green

$24.00

Cointreau

$24.00

Drambuie

$24.00

Frangelico

$24.00

Godiva Chocolate

$24.00

Grand Marnier

$24.00

Irish Mist

$24.00

Jagermeister

$24.00

Kahlua

$24.00

Lemoncello

$24.00

Licor 43

$24.00

Mathilde Cassis

$24.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$24.00

Hennessey

$24.00

Hennessey VSOP

$24.00

Remy

$24.00

Dusse

$24.00

Fireball

$24.00

Crown Royal

$24.00

Crown Royal Apple

$24.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$24.00

Baileys

$24.00

Hennessy Black

$15.46

Courvoisier

$15.46

Remy Martin

$16.37

Martell Xo

$23.64

Remy Martin VSOP

$16.37

Hennessy VSOP

$17.28

Hennessy Xo

$50.00

Hennessy Regular

$15.46

Dusse

$17.28

Remy 1738

$20.00

Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$14.55

Lemon Drop

$13.64

Long island iced tea

$19.80

Manhattan

$14.55

Margarita

$14.55

Martini

$15.46

Mimosa

$13.64

Mojito

$14.55

Moscow Mule

$14.55

Old Fashioned

$14.55

Sex On The Beach

$14.55

Screwdriver

$14.55

Sidecar

$14.55

Tequila Sunrise

$14.55

Remy Sidecar

$18.00

Remy Ginger

$18.00

Remy 75

$18.00

Beer

Guinness

$6.36

Modelo Especial ( Regular )

$6.36

Stella

$6.36

Blue Moon

$6.36

Modelo Negra

$7.00

IPA INDIAN PALE ALE

$7.00

AYINGER

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Pacifico Beer

$6.00

Heineken Beer

$6.00

Dog fish IPA

$6.00

Wine

Pinot noir

$12.00

Cabernet

$12.00

Merlot

$12.00

Pinot noir

$44.55

Cabernet

$44.55

Merlot

$44.55

Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Moscato

$12.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

White Wine .750

$44.55

White Wine Big Bottle 1.5 Liter

$110.00

House champagne

$10.91

Prosecco

$11.82

Pitcher Mimosa

$30.00

House champagne

$120.00

Prosecco

$140.00

Soft Drinks

Club Soda

$4.55

Coke

$4.55

Cranberry Juice

$4.55

Fanta

$4.55

Ginger ale

$4.55

Orange Juice

$4.55

Pineapple juice

$4.55

Redbull

$6.00

Sprite

$4.55

Tonic water

$4.55

Water

$4.55

Focus Hookah

Hookah Refil

$20.00

Berry

$40.00

Blue Mist

$40.00

Blueberry with Mint

$40.00

BMW

$40.00

Double Apple

$40.00

Grapefruit

$40.00

Grape with Mint

$40.00

Guava Flavor

$40.00

Gum Mint

$40.00

Kiwi

$40.00

Lady Killer ( Starbuzz)

$40.00

code 69

$40.00

Mango

$40.00Out of stock

Mint

$40.00

Mighty Freeze ( Starbuzz)

$40.00

Orange mint

$40.00

Peach

$40.00

Pirate's cave ( Starbuzz)

$40.00

Pineapple

$40.00

Strawberry

$40.00

Vanilla

$40.00

Watermelon With mint

$40.00

Cream Mint

$40.00

Gum with Cinnamon

$40.00

Orange cream

$40.00

Sex on the Beach

$40.00

Tropical

$40.00

Charcoal

Lemon Mint

$40.00

Love 66

$40.00

Wild Berry Mint

$40.00

Fruit Head Hookah

$60.00Out of stock

Focus Special

$50.00

Pineapple Hookah

$60.00Out of stock

Orange Hookah

$60.00

Apple Hookah

$60.00

Focus bottle service

1800

$275.00

Absolut and Flavors

$300.00

Ace of Spades

$999.00

Avion

$300.00

Clase Azul

$699.00

Bacardi

$250.00

Baileys

$225.00

Belvedere

$275.00

Black label

$300.00

Blue label

$699.00

Bombay Sapphire

$250.00

Bulleit

$350.00

Captain Morgan

$250.00

Deleon repasado

$350.00

Casamigos Blanco

$350.00

Casamigos Reposado

$350.00

Hornitos

$300.00

Ciroc & Flavors

$325.00

Crown royals & Flavors

$300.00

Dom Perignon imperial

$499.00

Dom Perignon Luminous

$699.00

DonJulio 1942

$699.00

DonJulio Anejo

$350.00

DonJulio Blanco

$300.00

DonJulio Reposado

$350.00

Double black label

$325.00

Dusse

$350.00

Fireball

$275.00

Gold label

$399.00

Grand Marnier

$350.00

Grey Goose

$325.00

Hendrick's

$325.00

Hennessy VSOP

$400.00

Hennessy Regular

$350.00

Hennessy XO

$699.00

Jack Daniel's

$300.00

Jagermeister

$250.00

Jameson

$300.00

Jose Cuervo

$300.00

Ketel one

$300.00

Malibu

$250.00

Moet Chandon Ice

$300.00

Moet Chandon imperial

$275.00

Moet Chandon Nectar

$275.00Out of stock

Moet Chandon Rose

$275.00

Patron silver

$300.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$350.00

Remy Martin XO

$699.00

Stoli and Flavors

$250.00

Tenqueray

$250.00

Titos Handmade

$300.00

Crown Royal & Flavor

$300.00

Glenlivet

$300.00

Glenfiddich

$300.00

Grand Marnier

$350.00

Dewar's

$300.00Out of stock

Buchanan's

$300.00Out of stock

Avion 44

$699.00

Jagermeister

$275.00

Baileys

$300.00

Belaire Black bottle

$275.00

Belaire Rose lumuniousdss

$200.00

Belaire White bottle

$200.00Out of stock

Veuve Clicquot

$350.00

Dom Perignon Rose Luminous

$899.00

REDBUL/WATER PKG

$25.00

ROSE MAGNUM

$599.00

Remy 1738

$350.00

Tanqueray

$300.00

Jonny walker 18

$399.00

NYE UP CHARGE

$50.00

Magnum 1942

$1,600.00

Magnum Gold 3L Moet Rose

$4,000.00

Dom P Luminous Magnum

$1,400.00

Ace of Spades Magnum

$2,500.00

sunday brunch

Brunch Buffet

$31.82

Unlimited mimosa and Brunch

$63.63

Brunch Unlimited Mimosa

$31.82

Drinks

Bottomless Mimosa

$31.82

Bottomless Pineapple Mimosa

$31.82

Bottomless Cranberry Mimosa

$31.82

Cranberry Mimosa

$8.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$8.00

Orange Mimosa

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1348 H St NE DC, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
Focus Social Club image
Focus Social Club image
Focus Social Club image

