A map showing the location of Fogata ST 2222 ocoee-apopka rdView gallery

Fogata ST 2222 ocoee-apopka rd

review star

No reviews yet

2222 ocoee-apopka rd

ocoee, FL 34761

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

FOOD

Beer,Wine&Cocktails

Wine Based Margaritas

Wine Based Margaritas

$8.95

12 oz. Margarita on the Rocks

Sangría

Sangría

$8.95
Champagne

Champagne

DOMINIO de REQUENA CAVA BRUT 750 ml.

La Montebello Moscato

La Montebello Moscato

Sparkling Moscato

Sangue Di Guida Sparkling Red Wine

Sangue Di Guida Sparkling Red Wine

Red Sparkling Wine

Seltzer Coconut Lime Corona Bucket

Seltzer Coconut Lime Corona Bucket

$13.00

Only Coconut Lime

Import Beers Bucket

Import Beers Bucket

$20.00
Domestic Beer Bucket

Domestic Beer Bucket

$15.00
Corona Seltzer

Corona Seltzer

Imported Beer

Imported Beer

Domestic Beer

Domestic Beer

Micheladas Pick One

Micheladas Pick One

Wine Based Daiquiri's

$8.95Out of stock

9 oz Daquiri with choice of Flavor

Wine Based Piña Colada

$8.95Out of stock

12 oz. Piña Colada

Drinks

Sandia (watermelon)

Sandia (watermelon)

$4.00
Agua de Piña

Agua de Piña

$4.00Out of stock
Flavor of the week **Agua de Fresa (Strawberry)

Flavor of the week **Agua de Fresa (Strawberry)

$4.00Out of stock
Agua de Limon

Agua de Limon

$4.00
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00
Mexican Bottle

Mexican Bottle

$3.50

Coke products

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Pepsi products

Kids Agua Fresca

$2.00
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

Agua Preparada

$1.50

Choose your Beverage in Drinks

Cup of Water

Antojitos

Guacamole

Guacamole

$7.00
Choriqueso

Choriqueso

$7.00
Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$7.00
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.00
Elote

Elote

$4.00
Esquite

Esquite

$5.00
Fogata Fries

Fogata Fries

$12.00

Served with cheese dip, jalapeños, sour cream and Mexican chorizo Choice of Steak or Grilled Chicken

SPECIALTY TACOS

Served with 3 tacos, rice and beans
QuesoTacos de Birria

QuesoTacos de Birria

$15.00

Birria, mozzarella, consomé, cilantro, onions, served with rice and beans

Tacos El Marinero

Tacos El Marinero

$16.00

Grilled or beer battered Mahi Mahi Fish tacos on flour tortillas topped with cabbage, pico de Gallo, sliced avocado, and chipotle mayo (spicy) or garlic sauce

Fogata Shrimp

Fogata Shrimp

$16.00

Grilled or a la diabla shrimp taco topped with cabbage, pico de Gallo, sliced avocado and chipotle sauce (spicy) or garlic sauce

Tacos El Gobernador

Tacos El Gobernador

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, onions, bell pepper, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, with a side of rice and beans

Tacos El Campechano

Tacos El Campechano

$15.00

Mexican chorizo with a choice of Steak or Chicken, grilled onions and grilled cheese, served with rice and beans.

Tacos El Charro

Tacos El Charro

$12.00

Steak, grilled cactus salad and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans

Tacos Chic N Avocado

Tacos Chic N Avocado

$12.00

Grill Chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, and a slice of avacado served with rice and beans

Fogata Taco

Fogata Taco

$13.00

Flour Tortilla, steak, melted mozarella cheese, beans, guacamole, onions, cilantro and salsa.

Tacos Las Carnitas

Tacos Las Carnitas

$13.00

Pico de Gallo and jalapeños in vinager.

Flautas

Flautas

$12.00

3 fried taquitos, rice and beans. Topped with cheese dip, green sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de Gallo. Choice of meat

Fogata Street Tacos

Fogata Street Tacos

$12.00

Create your own Tacos. Three soft corn tacos with your choice of protein. Served with rice and beans cilantro, onions and lime

Street Tacos (A LA CARTE)

A LA CARTE
Taquito de Chicharrón A LA CARTE

Taquito de Chicharrón A LA CARTE

$3.50

Fried Pork Belly served on a Corn Tortilla, Refried Beans and Pico de Gallo.

Queso Taco A LA CARTE

Queso Taco A LA CARTE

$4.00

Corn Tortilla, melted mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions

Choriqueso Taco A LA CARTE

$4.00
Crunchy Taco A LA CARTE

Crunchy Taco A LA CARTE

$3.00

Corn Crispy Tortilla with Lettuce Pico de Gallo and cheese.

Carnita A LA CARTE

Carnita A LA CARTE

$3.50
Grilled Steak Taco A LA CARTE

Grilled Steak Taco A LA CARTE

$3.50

cilantro, onions, lime, salsa

Al Pastor Taco A LA CARTE

Al Pastor Taco A LA CARTE

$3.50

cilantro, onions, lime, salsa

Birria Taco A LA CARTE

Birria Taco A LA CARTE

$3.50Out of stock

cilantro, onions,lime,salsa

Grilled Chicken Taco A LA CARTE

Grilled Chicken Taco A LA CARTE

$3.50

cilantro, onions, lime, salsa

Chorizo Taco A LA CARTE

Chorizo Taco A LA CARTE

$3.50

cilantro, onions, lime, salsa

Nopal Taco A LA CARTE

Nopal Taco A LA CARTE

$3.50

Grilled cactus with Pico de Gallo and Cotija Cheese

Shrimp Taco A LA CARTE

Shrimp Taco A LA CARTE

$3.50
Two Fish Tacos A LA CARTE

Two Fish Tacos A LA CARTE

$9.00

Fish tacos on flour tortillas, topped with cabbage, pico de Gallo and chipotle mayo sauce.

Fogata Salads and Bowls

Fogata Salad Steak

Fogata Salad Steak

$12.00

Mix Greens, pico de Gallo, avocado, cucumber, red onions, queso fresco, corn and steak

Fogata Salad Chicken

Fogata Salad Chicken

$10.00

Mix Greens, pico de Gallo, avocado, cucumber, red onions, queso fresco, corn and Chicken

Fogata Salad Shrimp

Fogata Salad Shrimp

$15.00

Mix Greens, pico de Gallo, avocado, cucumber, red onions, queso fresco, corn and Shrimp

Fajita Bowl

$12.00

Bells Peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted cheese on a bed of rice and beans. Choice a meat

Quesadilla

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$14.00

Mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, consomé, side of rice

Vegetarian Quesadilla

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$12.00

Mozzarella Cheese, red & green bell pepper, onions, beans and mushrooms side of rice

Quesadilla Fajita

Quesadilla Fajita

$14.00

Red & green bell peppers and onions. Choice of meat. Served with side of rice.

Quesadilla Classic

Quesadilla Classic

$10.00

Mozzarella with your choice of protein

Fogata Quesadilla

Fogata Quesadilla

$15.00

Ham, avocado, jalapeños, lettuce, pico de gallo with choice of Meat served with a scoop of sour cream and scoop of guacamole.

Burritos

Burrito El Ranchero

Burrito El Ranchero

$14.00

Steak, beans, grilled cactus salad and queso fresco. Served with Mexican Salad.

Burrito Fajita

Burrito Fajita

$14.00

Bell peppers, grilled onion, beans, rice, and mozzarella cheese. Choice of protein. Served with Mexican Salad

Burrito California

Burrito California

$14.00

Mozzarella cheese, lettuce, french fries, guacamole, pico de gallo. Served with Rice and Beans

Classic Burrito

$12.00

Beans, rice, choice of protein. Served with Mexican Salad.

Fogata Burrito

Fogata Burrito

$14.00

Steak, chicken, bacon, elote, cotija cheese, chips and frijol. Served with Mexican Salad

Nachos

Classic Nachos

Classic Nachos

$6.00

Beans, cheese, jalapeños and choice of meat

Mexican Nachos

Mexican Nachos

$13.00

Beans, cheese dip, corn, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños and cotija cheese. Choice of meat

ONLY FOR KIDS UNDER 12

Served with a kids drink and choice of either rice and beans OR corn on the cobb

Kids Taco

$5.00

Flour tortilla, lettuce and mozarella cheese.

Kids Burrito

Kids Burrito

$5.00

Beans and mozarella cheese, topped with cheese dip.

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Choice protein and cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Chicken tenders served with French fries.

Crunchy Taco

$5.00Out of stock

Crispy tortilla topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo and mozarella cheese.

Side

Sides

Side of Rice and Beans

Side of Rice and Beans

$4.50
Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$3.00
Side of Beans

Side of Beans

$2.00
Side of Jalapeños

Side of Jalapeños

$1.50
Side of Guacamole

Side of Guacamole

$3.00
Side of Sour Cream

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50
Side of Flour Tortillas

Side of Flour Tortillas

$1.50

3 tortillas

Side of Corn Tortillas

Side of Corn Tortillas

$1.00

3 tortillas

Side of Queso Dip

Side of Queso Dip

$3.00
Side of Consóme

Side of Consóme

$3.00
Side of French Fries

Side of French Fries

$3.00

Chips

$2.00Out of stock
Side of Pico de Gallo

Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side of Mexican Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Side of Half Avocado

Side of Half Avocado

$2.00

Single topping

Fiesta Platters

Platters

Taco Platter

$65.00

20 Tacos, cilantro, onions, limes, salsas 3 choice of protein

Nacho Platter

$45.00

Feeds 3 to 4 people. Beans, cheese dip, corn, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños and cotija cheese.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2222 ocoee-apopka rd, ocoee, FL 34761

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Daniel’s Cheesesteak House
orange starNo Reviews
978 E Plant St Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,879
132 w plant st Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Hunger Street Tacos (Plant St Market)
orange starNo Reviews
426 W. Plant St. Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Bangkok Thai Passion
orange starNo Reviews
11127 W Colonial Dr Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
RusTeak Ocoee
orange star4.5 • 2,672
1681 Amazing Way Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
Bella Tuscany - Ocoee - 1568 Maguire Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1568 Maguire Rd Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in ocoee

RusTeak Ocoee
orange star4.5 • 2,672
1681 Amazing Way Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ - Ocoee
orange star4.7 • 1,789
336 Moore Rd Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Ocoee
orange star4.4 • 557
8995 W Colonial Drive Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near ocoee
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Clermont
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Clermont
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston