Fogbird
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
Fogbird is a lounge in downtown San Mateo serving craft cocktails and bar bites in a warm, comfortable atmosphere.
144 South B Street, San Mateo, CA 94401
