Barbeque
Southern

Foggy Bottom BBQ - Loganville 85 Ray Road

review star

No reviews yet

85 Ray Road

Loganville, GA 30052

Popular Items

BBQ Plate OO
BBQ Sandwich OO
Pit Master Plate OO

Starters

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Lightly battered pickle spears, fried and served with spicy ranch sauce.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$10.00Out of stock

Four potato boats topped with our pulled pork, Monterey Jack cheese, green onions, house rub, and a drizzle of our original BBQ sauce. Sour cream served on the side.

Mac Bites

$10.00

Fried gouda mac & cheese bites. Rich, creamy, and pure goodness.

Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$7.00

Light, crispy, made to order and plenty to go around. Topped with our house rub and served with spicy ranch.

Cajun Fried Ribs

Cajun Fried Ribs

$12.00Out of stock

Four individual bones lightly battered in our Cajun seasoning, and deep fried. Served with spicy ranch. A Foggy Bottom Original!

BBQ Nachos OO

$11.00

Tortilla chips piled high with baked beans, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapenos and a drizzle of BBQ sauce. With your choice of slow smoked meat. Sour cream served on the side.

Smoked Wings

$9.00+Out of stock

Not your average chicken wing. Slow smoked over hickory and served with your choice of dipping sauce. Also available in dry lemon pepper, sweet Thai chili or buffalo sauce.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens topped with cheese, tomatoes, and croutons.

BBQ Salad OO

BBQ Salad OO

$11.00

Our house salad topped with your favorite smoked meat.

BBQ Baskets and Burgers OO

BBQ Sandwich OO

BBQ Sandwich OO

$10.00

Mouth-watering BBQ served on a bun or Texas toast piled high and dusted with our house BBQ rub.

Foggy Bottom Signature OO

Foggy Bottom Signature OO

$13.00

No two foods have ever been closer of friends, our Texas style brisket topped with our house made pimento cheese. Dashed with salt and pepper and served on Texas toast.

BBQ Tacos OO

BBQ Tacos OO

$11.00

Three flour tortillas stuffed with slow smoked meat, topped with house slaw, cilantro, and drizzled with original BBQ sauce. Served with one side item.

Chicken Finger Basket OO

Chicken Finger Basket OO

$9.00

Four home style chicken tenders and a choice of dipping sauce.

Cheese Burger OO

Cheese Burger OO

$12.00

Our Certified Angus Beef  burger with the perfect blend of marbling. Uhh, yum! Served on a toasted bun topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Caramelized Onion Burger OO

Caramelized Onion Burger OO

$12.00

Our Certified Angus Beef, melted white American cheese, and topped with a sweet caramelized onion spread. Served on a toasted bun topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickle.

Pimento Cheese Burger OO

Pimento Cheese Burger OO

$12.00

Our Certified Angus Beef burger topped with our homemade pimento cheese and served on Texas toast. One of Stacy's favorites!

Combinations and Plates

BBQ Plate OO

Choose from meats slow smoked over hickory wood and served with Texas toast and a choice of two sides.

Veggie Plate OO

$9.00

Choose any 3 of our delicious Southern Sides. Served with Texas toast

Pit Master Plate OO

Pit Master Plate OO

$22.00

The "big boy" option. Feast on your choice of 3 different smoked meats, including: pulled pork, smoked chicken, beef brisket, smoked turkey, smoked sausage, smoked wings (3) or ribs (3 bones) . Served with Texas toast and your choice of two sides.

Lil' Piggy (Kids Menu)

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.50

12 and under. Two fried tenders served with a dipping sauce. Served with one side. Comes with a drink.

Kids Mac and Cheese

$4.00

12 and under. Every child's favorite Our creamy mac and cheese served in a bowl. Comes with a drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

12 and under. All kids love grilled cheese, ours is put together with Texas toast and served with one side. Comes with a drink.

Kids Ribs OO

$7.00

12 and under. The kids like to get dirty too...Three (3 bone) ribs dressed with our Original BBQ sauce. Served with one side. Comes with a drink.

Sides 00

*Fries

$3.00

*Mac and Cheese

$3.00

*Cole Slaw

$3.00

*Collards

$3.00

*Onion Rings

$4.00

*Baked Beans

$3.00

*Green Beans

$3.00

*Potato Salad

$3.00

*Fried Okra

$3.00

*Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

*Side Salad

$3.00

*Brunswick Stew

$3.00

*Brunswick Stew (Bowl)

$8.00

Red Beans and Rice

$3.00

Red Beans and Rice (Bowl)

$8.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Tea Sweet

$3.00

Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

WATER

Bulk Meat OO

*Full Rib Rack

$25.00Out of stock

*1/2 Rib Rack

$16.00Out of stock

Pint of BBQ Sauce

$6.00

Extras

Pimento

$1.00

Add slaw

$0.50

Extra bun

$0.50

Extra slice toast

$0.69

6 buns

$3.00

12 buns

$6.00

Extra dressing

$0.25

Extra BBQ sauce

$0.25
Faith, Family, Fresh Barbecue

Location

85 Ray Road, Loganville, GA 30052

