Fogonero - Cedar Park
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
TASTE A NEW EXPERIENCE! What makes our gastronomy so delicious? The harmony of the availability of our soil and coasts with the way of cooking of the Creoles and Foreigners that came to our land, the result of our miscegenation is the integration of American, European, and African culinary currents were in each dish in a very harmonious way you can find salty, sweet, spicy and acid elements that produce an Explosion of memorable flavors and aromas that create sensory experiences of delight and enjoyment. Welcome to Fogonero!
Location
202 Walton Way, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Gallery
