Fogtown Brewing Company - Bar Harbor 33 Cottage St

No reviews yet

33 Cottage St

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Snacks/Apps/Quick

Soup

$10.00

PRETZEL

$8.00

Olive

$6.00

Chips

$3.00

Sausage

$10.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Meat & Chz

$18.00

Sardines

$8.00

SWEETS

Whoopie Pie

$8.00

Cake

$6.00

Sodas

Grapefruit Soda

$5.00

Grape Soda

$5.00

Switchel

$5.00

Cans

Fogberry 6-pack

$16.99

Maine Coast 4-pack

$14.99

Munich 4-pack

$14.99

Night Nurse 4-pack

$14.99

Night Nurse: Double Shift 4-pack

$16.99

Mixed 4-Pack

$19.99

Single

$7.00

Clockwork 4-pack

$17.99

Foglight 4-pack

$16.99

Branch & Vine 4-pack

$15.99

Fog Blue 6pk

$16.99

Fat Apple 4pack

$14.99

Acadian Driftwood

$15.99

The Crushinator

$15.99

Doctor 4pack

$17.99

Platformer

$15.99

Cord

$14.99

Xtra Thought

$19.99

High Hopes

$14.99

Bottles

Winnowing

$13.99

Shy King

$14.99

Orchard Blend

$19.99

Feral Blend

$19.99

Fallen Stones

$14.99

Patten Bay

$14.99

Merch

Teku Tasting Glass

$12.00

Beanie

$24.99

Rastal Wine Glass

$10.00

Blanket

$39.95

Sticker

$1.00

Crew Sweatshirt

$29.99

Dad Hat

$25.99

Koozie

$4.99

FOGTOWN Tee (Fitted)

$22.99

FOGTOWN Tee (Regular)

$22.99

Lantern Tee

$22.99

Button

$1.00

Barlow Pint Glass

$10.00

POSTER

$5.00

Rasta Tee

$19.99

Hoodie

$50.00

Tank Top

$19.99

Classic Trucker

$25.99

Lantern Trucker

$25.99

Belgian 5oz Tasting Glass

$6.00

Cider Glass 13oz

$10.00

Art Deco Glassware

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We’ve got some of your favorite Fogtown brews on tap (up to 18 tap lines!), exclusive releases and snacks (hot soft pretzels)

33 Cottage St, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

