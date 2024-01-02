Fogtown Brewing Company 25 Pine Street, Ellsworth Maine.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Craft beer, cider, seltzer and wine made from Maine ingredients. Woodfired pizza made right in our beer garden!
Location
25 Pine Street, Ellsworth, ME 04605
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant - Ellsworth, ME
4.2 • 185
191 Main St Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurant