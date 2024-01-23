Restaurant info

The passion behind the Foley Ranch concept in Arizona is to create the premier country western experience. It will become a destination for Valley residents and visiting tourists that captures the same core elements of the real Foley Ranch in Montana. Friends and family are met with warm hospitality at Foley Ranch and invited to enjoy an elevated atmosphere that includes a state-of-the-art sound system, paired with an exceptional visual experience with curated country western videos and furnishings, and a spacious true hardwood dance floor. Our menu, crafted by award winning and renowned Celebrity Chef, Brian Duffy, showcases hearty meals with slow cooked, smoked BBQ favorites and a variety of classic side dishes and appetizers. The ambience of rustic western decor, classic food and drink favorites, along with the added entertainment energy, will make Foley Ranch the place to be for fond memories and good times