Italian
Folino Estate Winery 340 Old Rt 22
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Join us for a rustic Italian winery experience including light bites, small plates, pizza, dolce & of course wine!
Location
340 Old Rt 22, Kutztown, PA 19530
Gallery