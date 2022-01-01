Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Folino Estate Winery 340 Old Rt 22

340 Old Rt 22

Kutztown, PA 19530

Piccolini

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Strips

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Strips

$14.00

Homemade tomato sauce, shaved parmesan Pairs well with Estate Merlot

Red Wine Polpette

Red Wine Polpette

$15.00

Homemade red wine-braised meatballs, homemade tomato sauce & shaved parmesan Pairs well with Barbera

Rosemary Parmesan Truffle Fries

Rosemary Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

garlic aioli, red wine dijonnaise Vegetarian Pairs well with Traminette

Butternut Squash Cheese Dip

$14.00

Maple Rum Walnuts *Veg Pairs well with Sangiovese

Burrata di Uva

Burrata di Uva

$12.00

Roasted grapes, vincotto, hazelnuts, crostini *Vegetarian Pairs well with Teodoro Forte

Wood Fired Pizza

The Luca

The Luca

$12.00

Homemade dough topped with mozzarella cheese, fresh ricotta & drizzled with savory garlic olive oil

The Lorenzo

The Lorenzo

$14.00

Homemade tomato sauce topped with prosciutto, crisp arugula, roasted garlic & sprinkled with shaved Pecorino Romano Cheese

Calabrese

Calabrese

$15.00

Homemade tomato sauce, spicy sopressata, crumbled sausage, Kalamata olives & pepperoncini topped with shredded mozzarella

Margherita

Margherita

$10.00

Homemade tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella & basil

Italian Farmer

Italian Farmer

$11.00

zucchini, mushrooms, red onion, artichokes, red peppers and taleggio cheese

Roasted Grape

Roasted Grape

$12.00

House fire roasted grapes, ricotta, fresh mozzarella cheese drizzled with a red wine glaze

Plain

Plain

$11.00

Homemade tomato sauce topped with mozzarella Cheese

Bambino Pizza

Bambino Pizza

$8.00

6" Cheese Pizza topped with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Pasta

Romano Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Dolce

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

Delicate lady fingers soaked in espresso, layered with sweet mascarpone cream and sprinkled with cocoa powder

Zeppoli

Zeppoli

$8.00

Warm Italian fried doughnuts rolled in cinnamon sugar , served with chocolate, and cranberry apple dipping sauces

Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.00

Pastry shell filled with sweet mascarpone and ricotta cheese, sprinkled with chocolate chips and powdered sugar

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Join us for a rustic Italian winery experience including light bites, small plates, pizza, dolce & of course wine!

Website

Location

340 Old Rt 22, Kutztown, PA 19530

Directions

