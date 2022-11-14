Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Folino's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

129 Market Street

Unit 5

Williston, VT 05495

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large, 1. Cheese
Large, 3. Pepperoni
House Salad, Single

Salads

House Salad, Single

House Salad, Single

$8.00

local greens, carrots, beets, radishes, snowpeas, choice of goat or feta cheese and our housemade balsamic vinaigrette. * vegetables can change, subject to seasonality

House Salad, Family

$26.00

local greens, carrots, beets, radishes, snowpeas, choice of goat or feta cheese and our housemade balsamic vinaigrette. * vegetables can change, subject to seasonality

Caesar Salad, Single

Caesar Salad, Single

$8.00

chopped romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, wood fired croutons, house made Caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad, Family

$26.00

chopped romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, wood fired croutons, house made Caesar dressing.

** Fall's Special Salad, Single **

** Fall's Special Salad, Single **

$9.00

fresh greens, roasted butternut squash, feta cheese, apple slices, and candied walnuts with a pomegranate-poppy vinaigrette

** Fall's Special Salad, Family **

** Fall's Special Salad, Family **

$28.00

fresh greens, roasted butternut squash, feta cheese, apple slices, and candied walnuts with a pomegranate-poppy vinaigrette

Appetizer

Wood Fired Chicken Wings, 6

$10.00

Fiddlehead IPA brined, wood-fire smoked, bone-in wings. (Marinated in beer, not GF)

Wood Fired Chicken Wings, 12

Wood Fired Chicken Wings, 12

$20.00

Fiddlehead brined, wood-fire smoked, bone-in wings. (Marinated in beer, not GF)

Cast Iron Meatballs

Cast Iron Meatballs

$12.00

house made meatballs baked in marinara topped with melted mozzarella, served with crostinis.

Small Pizza

**Special** The Bee's Nightshade

$19.00

red sauce & wine base with basil, thin slices of eggplant, dollops of roasted garlic and chive ricotta. topped with Grana Padano, breadcrumbs, and a honey drizzle

Small, Make Your Own

$12.00

Make your own masterpiece! All make your owns are defaulted as red sauce base with shredded mozzarella unless you choose differently.

Small, 1. Cheese

Small, 1. Cheese

$12.00

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese

Small, 2. Cheese & Herb

Small, 2. Cheese & Herb

$12.00

olive oil base, garlic, three cheese blend, parsley.

Small, 3. Pepperoni

Small, 3. Pepperoni

$13.50

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.

Small, 4. The Frankenstein

Small, 4. The Frankenstein

$16.50

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, peppadew peppers, pepperoni.

Small, 5. Margherita

Small, 5. Margherita

$14.50

tomato sauce base, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, grana padano

Small, 6. Meatball Parma

Small, 6. Meatball Parma

$17.50

red wine & garlic sauce base, fresh basil, house made meatball crumbles, shredded mozzarella, extra grana, parsley, toasted bread crumbs.

Small, 7. Truffle Pig

Small, 7. Truffle Pig

$17.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, asparagus, bacon, truffle oil.

Small, 8. Buffalo Cauliflower

Small, 8. Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, roasted buffalo cauliflower, red onions, parsley, ranch.

Small, 9. Fun Guy (or Gal)

$15.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms.

Small, 10. Buff Chick

Small, 10. Buff Chick

$15.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, parsley, ranch.

Small, 11. The BK Special

Small, 11. The BK Special

$17.50

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, basil, caramelized onions, pepperoni.

Small, 12. The Hawaiian

Small, 12. The Hawaiian

$16.50

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, bacon, pineapple.

Small, 13. The Pesto Bomb

Small, 13. The Pesto Bomb

$17.50

pesto base (contains walnuts), four cheese blend, roasted red peppers, artichokes hearts.

Small, 14. The Veggie

Small, 14. The Veggie

$17.50

olive oil base, greens, seasoned artichokes, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic, three cheese blend.

Small, 15. The Meatza

Small, 15. The Meatza

$17.50

tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade sausage, bacon.

Small, 16. Leeky Chicken

Small, 16. Leeky Chicken

$17.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, leeks, bacon, ranch.

Small, 17. Vegan Supreme

Small, 17. Vegan Supreme

$17.50

tomato sauce base, housemade cashew cheese, veggie sausage, bell peppers, red onions.

Small, 18. Surf & Turf

Small, 18. Surf & Turf

$18.50

olive oil base, four cheese blend, scallops, bacon, parsley, lemon zest.

Small, 19. Fire Kracker Shrimp

Small, 19. Fire Kracker Shrimp

$18.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, garlic, arugula, red onions, chipotle marinated shrimp (contains gluten), chipotle aioli

Small, 21. Sam's Pie aka Ol' Reliable

Small, 21. Sam's Pie aka Ol' Reliable

$19.00

Can't go wrong with the Ol' Reliable. Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, buffalo mozzarella, red onion, and candied jalapenos.

Large Pizza

**Special** The Bee's Nightshade

$22.00

red sauce & wine base with basil, thin slices of eggplant, dollops of roasted garlic and chive ricotta. topped with Grana Padano, breadcrumbs, and a honey drizzle

Large, Make Your Own

$16.00

Make your own masterpiece! All make your owns are defaulted as red sauce base with shredded mozzarella unless you choose differently.

Large, 1. Cheese

Large, 1. Cheese

$16.00

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese.

Large, 2. Cheese & Herb

Large, 2. Cheese & Herb

$16.00

olive oil base, garlic, three cheese blend, parsley.

Large, 3. Pepperoni

Large, 3. Pepperoni

$18.50

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.

Large, 4. The Frankenstein

Large, 4. The Frankenstein

$21.50

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, peppadew peppers, pepperoni.

Large, 5. Margherita

Large, 5. Margherita

$19.50

tomato sauce base, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, grana padano

Large, 6. Meatball Parma

Large, 6. Meatball Parma

$21.50

red wine & garlic sauce base, fresh basil, house made meatball crumbles, shredded mozzarella, extra grana, parsley, toasted bread crumbs.

Large, 7. Truffle Pig

Large, 7. Truffle Pig

$21.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, asparagus, bacon, truffle oil.

Large, 8. Buffalo Cauliflower

Large, 8. Buffalo Cauliflower

$19.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, roasted buffalo cauliflower, red onions, parsley, ranch.

Large, 9. Fun Guy (or Gal)

$19.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms.

Large, 10. Buff Chick

Large, 10. Buff Chick

$19.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, parsley, ranch.

Large, 11. The BK Special

Large, 11. The BK Special

$21.50

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, basil, caramelized onions, pepperoni.

Large, 12. The Hawaiian

Large, 12. The Hawaiian

$20.50

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, bacon, pineapple.

Large, 13. The Pesto Bomb

Large, 13. The Pesto Bomb

$21.50

pesto base (contains walnuts), four cheese blend, roasted red peppers, artichokes hearts.

Large, 14. The Veggie

Large, 14. The Veggie

$21.50

olive oil base, greens, seasoned artichokes, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic, three cheese blend.

Large, 15. The Meatza

Large, 15. The Meatza

$23.00

tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade sausage, bacon.

Large, 16. Leeky Chicken

Large, 16. Leeky Chicken

$24.00

olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, leeks, bacon, ranch.

Large, 17. Vegan Supreme

Large, 17. Vegan Supreme

$21.50

tomato sauce base, housemade cashew cheese, veggie sausage, bell peppers, red onions.

Large, 18. Surf & Turf

Large, 18. Surf & Turf

$23.50

olive oil base, four cheese blend, scallops, bacon, parsley, lemon zest.

Large, 19. Fire Kracker Shrimp

Large, 19. Fire Kracker Shrimp

$23.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, garlic, arugula, red onions, chipotle marinated shrimp (contains gluten), chipotle aioli

Large, 21. Sam's Pie aka Ol' Reliable

Large, 21. Sam's Pie aka Ol' Reliable

$24.00

Can't go wrong with the Ol' Reliable. Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, buffalo mozzarella, red onion, and candied jalapenos.

Tomato Pie (14")

Tomato Pie (14")

$14.00

Not quite a large, not quite a small. 14 inch red sauce base with extra parmesan, herbs, olive oil. No shredded cheese. A classic New Haven pie

Gluten Free Pizza

**Special** The Bee's Nightshade

$20.00

red sauce & wine base with basil, thin slices of eggplant, dollops of roasted garlic and chive ricotta. topped with Grana Padano, breadcrumbs, and a honey drizzle

GF, Make Your Own

$13.50

Make your own masterpiece! All make your owns are defaulted as red sauce base with shredded mozzarella unless you choose differently.

GF, 1. Cheese

$13.50

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese.

GF, 2. Cheese & Herb

$13.50

olive oil base, garlic, three cheese blend, parsley.

GF, 3. Pepperoni

$15.00

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.

GF, 4. The Frankenstein

$18.00

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, peppadew peppers, pepperoni.

GF, 5. Margherita

$16.00

tomato sauce base, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, grana padano

GF, 6. Meatball Parma

$19.00

*contains gluten* red wine & garlic sauce base, fresh basil, house made meatball crumbles (*breadcrumbs), shredded mozzarella, extra grana, parsley, toasted bread crumbs.

GF, 7. Truffle Pig

$19.00

olive oil base, three cheese blend, asparagus, bacon, truffle oil.

GF, 8. Buffalo Cauliflower

$19.00

olive oil base, three cheese blend, roasted buffalo cauliflower, red onions, parsley, ranch.

GF, 9. Fun Guy (or Gal)

$17.00

olive oil base, three cheese blend, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms.

GF, 10. Buff Chick

$17.00

olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, parsley, ranch.

GF, 11. The BK Special

$19.00

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, basil, caramelized onions, pepperoni.

GF, 12. The Hawaiian

$18.00

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, bacon, pineapple.

GF, 13. The Pesto Bomb

$19.00

pesto base (contains walnuts), four cheese blend, roasted red peppers, artichokes hearts.

GF, 14. The Veggie

$17.00

olive oil base, greens, seasoned artichokes, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic, three cheese blend.

GF, 15. The Meatza

$19.00

tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade sausage, bacon.

GF, 16. Leeky Chicken

$19.00

olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, leeks, bacon, ranch.

GF, 17. Vegan Supreme

$19.00

tomato sauce base, housemade cashew cheese, veggie sausage, bell peppers, red onions.

GF, 18. Surf & Turf

$20.00

olive oil base, four cheese blend, scallops, bacon, parsley, lemon zest.

GF, 19. Fire Kracker Shrimp

$20.00

*contains gluten* olive oil base, three cheese blend, garlic, arugula, red onions, chipotle marinated shrimp (marinated in beer), chipotle aioli

GF, 21. Sam's Pie aka Ol' Reliable

$20.50

Can't go wrong with the Ol' Reliable. Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, buffalo mozzarella, red onion, and candied jalapenos.

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Your choice at our fountain soda machine.

Rookie's Root Beer

$4.00

Vermont's own Rookie's Root beer over ice

Rookie's Lemon Mapleaid

$4.00

Vermont's own Rookie's Mapleaid over ice

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Classic cane sugar Coke

Spindrift

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Kid's Cup Soda

$1.50

Kid's Milk

$2.00

Dessert

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00

Folino's signature filling

Other

Staff Love

$10.00

Buy the staff some love! They will pool it for an after shift treat.

Doughnation, Small

Doughnation, Small

$3.00

Take home some of our dough to be a pizza master at home. All proceeds go to the 52 Kids foundation.

Doughnation, Large

Doughnation, Large

$4.00

Take home some of our dough to be a pizza master at home. All proceeds go to the 52 Kids foundation.

Kamuli Hot Sauce Bottle

Kamuli Hot Sauce Bottle

$20.00

All proceeds go to the Folino's Farm in Uganda.

Folino's Shirt

$25.00

That's right! New Folino's shirts. Love your place even more!

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Chipotle

$0.75

Side Red Sauce

$0.75

Side Hot Honey

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

From scratch, wood-fired pizza

Location

129 Market Street, Unit 5 , Williston, VT 05495

Directions

Gallery
Folino's Pizza - Williston image
Folino's Pizza - Williston image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
408 Shelburne Rd South Burlington, VT 05403
View restaurantnext
American Flatbread Burlington Hearth
orange star4.5 • 1,395
115 St. Paul Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Papa Nick's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
10997 VT-Rt 116 Hinesburg, VT 05461
View restaurantnext
Blue Stone - Waitsfield
orange star4.1 • 471
5351 Main Street Waitsfield, VT 05673
View restaurantnext
American Flatbread-Lareau Farm
orange star4.5 • 748
46 Lareau Road Waitsfield, VT 05673
View restaurantnext
Mickey's Restaurant & Lounge
orange star3.9 • 92
26 Riley Avenue Plattsburgh, NY 12901
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Williston

Chef's Corner - 300 Cornerstone Drive Suite 240
orange star4.0 • 102
300 Cornerstone Drive Suite 240 Williston, VT 05495
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Williston
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Saint Albans
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston