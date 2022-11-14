Folino's Pizza
129 Market Street
Unit 5
Williston, VT 05495
Salads
House Salad, Single
local greens, carrots, beets, radishes, snowpeas, choice of goat or feta cheese and our housemade balsamic vinaigrette. * vegetables can change, subject to seasonality
House Salad, Family
local greens, carrots, beets, radishes, snowpeas, choice of goat or feta cheese and our housemade balsamic vinaigrette. * vegetables can change, subject to seasonality
Caesar Salad, Single
chopped romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, wood fired croutons, house made Caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad, Family
chopped romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, wood fired croutons, house made Caesar dressing.
** Fall's Special Salad, Single **
fresh greens, roasted butternut squash, feta cheese, apple slices, and candied walnuts with a pomegranate-poppy vinaigrette
** Fall's Special Salad, Family **
fresh greens, roasted butternut squash, feta cheese, apple slices, and candied walnuts with a pomegranate-poppy vinaigrette
Appetizer
Wood Fired Chicken Wings, 6
Fiddlehead IPA brined, wood-fire smoked, bone-in wings. (Marinated in beer, not GF)
Wood Fired Chicken Wings, 12
Fiddlehead brined, wood-fire smoked, bone-in wings. (Marinated in beer, not GF)
Cast Iron Meatballs
house made meatballs baked in marinara topped with melted mozzarella, served with crostinis.
Small Pizza
**Special** The Bee's Nightshade
red sauce & wine base with basil, thin slices of eggplant, dollops of roasted garlic and chive ricotta. topped with Grana Padano, breadcrumbs, and a honey drizzle
Small, Make Your Own
Make your own masterpiece! All make your owns are defaulted as red sauce base with shredded mozzarella unless you choose differently.
Small, 1. Cheese
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese
Small, 2. Cheese & Herb
olive oil base, garlic, three cheese blend, parsley.
Small, 3. Pepperoni
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.
Small, 4. The Frankenstein
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, peppadew peppers, pepperoni.
Small, 5. Margherita
tomato sauce base, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, grana padano
Small, 6. Meatball Parma
red wine & garlic sauce base, fresh basil, house made meatball crumbles, shredded mozzarella, extra grana, parsley, toasted bread crumbs.
Small, 7. Truffle Pig
olive oil base, three cheese blend, asparagus, bacon, truffle oil.
Small, 8. Buffalo Cauliflower
olive oil base, three cheese blend, roasted buffalo cauliflower, red onions, parsley, ranch.
Small, 9. Fun Guy (or Gal)
olive oil base, three cheese blend, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms.
Small, 10. Buff Chick
olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, parsley, ranch.
Small, 11. The BK Special
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, basil, caramelized onions, pepperoni.
Small, 12. The Hawaiian
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, bacon, pineapple.
Small, 13. The Pesto Bomb
pesto base (contains walnuts), four cheese blend, roasted red peppers, artichokes hearts.
Small, 14. The Veggie
olive oil base, greens, seasoned artichokes, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic, three cheese blend.
Small, 15. The Meatza
tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade sausage, bacon.
Small, 16. Leeky Chicken
olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, leeks, bacon, ranch.
Small, 17. Vegan Supreme
tomato sauce base, housemade cashew cheese, veggie sausage, bell peppers, red onions.
Small, 18. Surf & Turf
olive oil base, four cheese blend, scallops, bacon, parsley, lemon zest.
Small, 19. Fire Kracker Shrimp
olive oil base, three cheese blend, garlic, arugula, red onions, chipotle marinated shrimp (contains gluten), chipotle aioli
Small, 21. Sam's Pie aka Ol' Reliable
Can't go wrong with the Ol' Reliable. Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, buffalo mozzarella, red onion, and candied jalapenos.
Large Pizza
**Special** The Bee's Nightshade
red sauce & wine base with basil, thin slices of eggplant, dollops of roasted garlic and chive ricotta. topped with Grana Padano, breadcrumbs, and a honey drizzle
Large, Make Your Own
Make your own masterpiece! All make your owns are defaulted as red sauce base with shredded mozzarella unless you choose differently.
Large, 1. Cheese
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese.
Large, 2. Cheese & Herb
olive oil base, garlic, three cheese blend, parsley.
Large, 3. Pepperoni
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.
Large, 4. The Frankenstein
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, peppadew peppers, pepperoni.
Large, 5. Margherita
tomato sauce base, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, grana padano
Large, 6. Meatball Parma
red wine & garlic sauce base, fresh basil, house made meatball crumbles, shredded mozzarella, extra grana, parsley, toasted bread crumbs.
Large, 7. Truffle Pig
olive oil base, three cheese blend, asparagus, bacon, truffle oil.
Large, 8. Buffalo Cauliflower
olive oil base, three cheese blend, roasted buffalo cauliflower, red onions, parsley, ranch.
Large, 9. Fun Guy (or Gal)
olive oil base, three cheese blend, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms.
Large, 10. Buff Chick
olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, parsley, ranch.
Large, 11. The BK Special
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, basil, caramelized onions, pepperoni.
Large, 12. The Hawaiian
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, bacon, pineapple.
Large, 13. The Pesto Bomb
pesto base (contains walnuts), four cheese blend, roasted red peppers, artichokes hearts.
Large, 14. The Veggie
olive oil base, greens, seasoned artichokes, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic, three cheese blend.
Large, 15. The Meatza
tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade sausage, bacon.
Large, 16. Leeky Chicken
olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, leeks, bacon, ranch.
Large, 17. Vegan Supreme
tomato sauce base, housemade cashew cheese, veggie sausage, bell peppers, red onions.
Large, 18. Surf & Turf
olive oil base, four cheese blend, scallops, bacon, parsley, lemon zest.
Large, 19. Fire Kracker Shrimp
olive oil base, three cheese blend, garlic, arugula, red onions, chipotle marinated shrimp (contains gluten), chipotle aioli
Large, 21. Sam's Pie aka Ol' Reliable
Can't go wrong with the Ol' Reliable. Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, buffalo mozzarella, red onion, and candied jalapenos.
Tomato Pie (14")
Not quite a large, not quite a small. 14 inch red sauce base with extra parmesan, herbs, olive oil. No shredded cheese. A classic New Haven pie
Gluten Free Pizza
**Special** The Bee's Nightshade
red sauce & wine base with basil, thin slices of eggplant, dollops of roasted garlic and chive ricotta. topped with Grana Padano, breadcrumbs, and a honey drizzle
GF, Make Your Own
Make your own masterpiece! All make your owns are defaulted as red sauce base with shredded mozzarella unless you choose differently.
GF, 1. Cheese
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese.
GF, 2. Cheese & Herb
olive oil base, garlic, three cheese blend, parsley.
GF, 3. Pepperoni
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.
GF, 4. The Frankenstein
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, peppadew peppers, pepperoni.
GF, 5. Margherita
tomato sauce base, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, grana padano
GF, 6. Meatball Parma
*contains gluten* red wine & garlic sauce base, fresh basil, house made meatball crumbles (*breadcrumbs), shredded mozzarella, extra grana, parsley, toasted bread crumbs.
GF, 7. Truffle Pig
olive oil base, three cheese blend, asparagus, bacon, truffle oil.
GF, 8. Buffalo Cauliflower
olive oil base, three cheese blend, roasted buffalo cauliflower, red onions, parsley, ranch.
GF, 9. Fun Guy (or Gal)
olive oil base, three cheese blend, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms.
GF, 10. Buff Chick
olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, parsley, ranch.
GF, 11. The BK Special
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, basil, caramelized onions, pepperoni.
GF, 12. The Hawaiian
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, bacon, pineapple.
GF, 13. The Pesto Bomb
pesto base (contains walnuts), four cheese blend, roasted red peppers, artichokes hearts.
GF, 14. The Veggie
olive oil base, greens, seasoned artichokes, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic, three cheese blend.
GF, 15. The Meatza
tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade sausage, bacon.
GF, 16. Leeky Chicken
olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, leeks, bacon, ranch.
GF, 17. Vegan Supreme
tomato sauce base, housemade cashew cheese, veggie sausage, bell peppers, red onions.
GF, 18. Surf & Turf
olive oil base, four cheese blend, scallops, bacon, parsley, lemon zest.
GF, 19. Fire Kracker Shrimp
*contains gluten* olive oil base, three cheese blend, garlic, arugula, red onions, chipotle marinated shrimp (marinated in beer), chipotle aioli
GF, 21. Sam's Pie aka Ol' Reliable
Can't go wrong with the Ol' Reliable. Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, buffalo mozzarella, red onion, and candied jalapenos.
Drinks
Other
Staff Love
Buy the staff some love! They will pool it for an after shift treat.
Doughnation, Small
Take home some of our dough to be a pizza master at home. All proceeds go to the 52 Kids foundation.
Doughnation, Large
Take home some of our dough to be a pizza master at home. All proceeds go to the 52 Kids foundation.
Kamuli Hot Sauce Bottle
All proceeds go to the Folino's Farm in Uganda.
Folino's Shirt
That's right! New Folino's shirts. Love your place even more!
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
From scratch, wood-fired pizza
129 Market Street, Unit 5 , Williston, VT 05495