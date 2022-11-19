Folino's - Shelburne
6305 Shelburne Rd
Shelburne, VT 05482
Salads
House Salad, Single
local greens, carrots, beets, radishes, snowpeas, choice of goat or feta cheese and our housemade balsamic vinaigrette. * vegetables can change, subject to seasonality
House Salad, Family
local greens, carrots, beets, radishes, snowpeas, choice of goat or feta cheese and our housemade balsamic vinaigrette. * vegetables can change, subject to seasonality
Small Pizza
Small, Make Your Own
Make your own masterpiece! All make your owns are defaulted as red sauce base with shredded mozzarella unless you choose differently.
Small, 1. Cheese
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese
Small, 2. Cheese & Herb
olive oil base, garlic, three cheese blend, parsley.
Small, 3. Pepperoni
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.
Small, 4. The Frankenstein
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, peppadew peppers, pepperoni.
Small, 5. Margherita
tomato sauce base, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, grana padano
Small, 6. Meatball Parma
red wine & garlic sauce base, fresh basil, house made meatball crumbles, shredded mozzarella, extra grana, parsley, toasted bread crumbs.
Small, 7. Truffle Pig
olive oil base, three cheese blend, asparagus, bacon, truffle oil.
Small, 8. Buffalo Cauliflower
olive oil base, three cheese blend, roasted buffalo cauliflower, red onions, parsley, ranch.
Small, 9. Fun Guy (or Gal)
olive oil base, three cheese blend, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms.
Small, 10. Buff Chick
olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, parsley, ranch.
Small, 11. The BK Special
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, basil, caramelized onions, pepperoni.
Small, 12. The Hawaiian
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, bacon, pineapple.
Small, 14. The Veggie
olive oil base, greens, seasoned artichokes, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic, three cheese blend.
Small, 15. The Meatza
tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade sausage, bacon.
Small, 16. Leeky Chicken
olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, leeks, bacon, ranch.
Small, 17. Vegan Supreme
tomato sauce base, housemade cashew cheese, veggie sausage, bell peppers, red onions.
Small, 21. Sam's Pie aka Ol' Reliable
Can't go wrong with the Ol' Reliable. Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, buffalo mozzarella, red onion, and candied jalapenos.
Small, 19. Fire Kracker Shrimp
olive oil base, three cheese blend, garlic, arugula, red onions, chipotle marinated shrimp (contains gluten).
Small Special: sage Pesto Bomb
Sage Pesto base (vegan and nut free), three cheese blend, roasted delicata squash, red onion, and grana.
Small Special: Brocc-o-nator
Olive oil base with herbs,four cheese blend, spinach, garlic, red onion, chorizo, and roasted broccoli
Large Pizza
Large, Make Your Own
Make your own masterpiece! All make your owns are defaulted as red sauce base with shredded mozzarella unless you choose differently.
Large, 1. Cheese
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese.
Large, 2. Cheese & Herb
olive oil base, garlic, three cheese blend, parsley.
Large, 3. Pepperoni
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.
Large, 4. The Frankenstein
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, peppadew peppers, pepperoni.
Large, 5. Margherita
tomato sauce base, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, grana padano
Large, 6. Meatball Parma
red wine & garlic sauce base, fresh basil, house made meatball crumbles, shredded mozzarella, extra grana, parsley, toasted bread crumbs.
Large, 7. Truffle Pig
olive oil base, three cheese blend, asparagus, bacon, truffle oil.
Large, 8. Buffalo Cauliflower
olive oil base, three cheese blend, roasted buffalo cauliflower, red onions, parsley, ranch.
Large, 9. Fun Guy (or Gal)
olive oil base, three cheese blend, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms.
Large, 10. Buff Chick
olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, parsley, ranch.
Large, 11. The BK Special
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, basil, caramelized onions, pepperoni.
Large, 12. The Hawaiian
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, bacon, pineapple.
Large, 14. The Veggie
olive oil base, greens, seasoned artichokes, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic, three cheese blend.
Large, 15. The Meatza
tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade sausage, bacon.
Large, 16. Leeky Chicken
olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, leeks, bacon, ranch.
Large, 17. Vegan Supreme
tomato sauce base, housemade cashew cheese, veggie sausage, bell peppers, red onions.
Large, 21. Sam's Pie aka Ol' Reliable
Can't go wrong with the Ol' Reliable. Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, buffalo mozzarella, red onion, and candied jalapenos.
Tomato Pie (14")
Not quite a large, not quite a small. 14 inch red sauce base with extra parmesan, herbs, olive oil. No shredded cheese. A classic New Haven pie
Large, 19. Fire Kracker Shrimp
olive oil base, three cheese blend, garlic, arugula, red onions, chipotle marinated shrimp (contains gluten).
Large Special: Sage Pesto Bomb
Sage Pesto base (vegan and nut free), three cheese blend, roasted delicata squash, red onion, and grana.
Large Special: Brocc-o-nator
Olive oil base with herbs,four cheese blend, spinach, garlic, red onion, chorizo, and roasted broccoli
Gluten Free Pizza (**Contains Almond Flour and Soy**)
GF, Make Your Own
Make your own masterpiece! All make your owns are defaulted as red sauce base with shredded mozzarella unless you choose differently.
GF, 1. Cheese
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese.
GF, 2. Cheese & Herb
olive oil base, garlic, three cheese blend, parsley.
GF, 3. Pepperoni
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.
GF, 4. The Frankenstein
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, peppadew peppers, pepperoni.
GF, 5. Margherita
tomato sauce base, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, grana padano
GF, 6. Meatball Parma
red wine & garlic sauce base, fresh basil, house made meatball crumbles, shredded mozzarella, extra grana, parsley, toasted bread crumbs.
GF, 7. Truffle Pig
olive oil base, three cheese blend, asparagus, bacon, truffle oil.
GF, 8. Buffalo Cauliflower
olive oil base, three cheese blend, roasted buffalo cauliflower, red onions, parsley, ranch.
GF, 9. Fun Guy (or Gal)
olive oil base, three cheese blend, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms.
GF, 10. Buff Chick
olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, parsley, ranch.
GF, 11. The BK Special
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, basil, caramelized onions, pepperoni.
GF, 12. The Hawaiian
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, bacon, pineapple.
GF, 14. The Veggie
olive oil base, greens, seasoned artichokes, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic, three cheese blend.
GF, 15. The Meatza
tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade sausage, bacon.
GF, 16. Leeky Chicken
olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, leeks, bacon, ranch.
GF, 17. Vegan Supreme
tomato sauce base, housemade cashew cheese, veggie sausage, bell peppers, red onions.
GF, 21. Sam's Pie aka Ol' Reliable
Can't go wrong with the Ol' Reliable. Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, buffalo mozzarella, red onion, and candied jalapenos.
GF, 19. Fire Kracker Shrimp
olive oil base, three cheese blend, garlic, arugula, red onions, chipotle marinated shrimp (contains gluten).
GF. Special: Pesto Bomb
Olive oil base with meatball, 3 cheese blend, tomatos, red onions, pickles and a special sauce swirl. Tasty additions: bacon, mushrooms, Candied Jalapenos
Other
Staff Love
Buy the staff some love! They will pool it for an after shift treat.
Doughnation, Small
Take home some of our dough to be a pizza master at home. All proceeds go to the 52 Kids foundation.
Doughnation, Large
Take home some of our dough to be a pizza master at home. All proceeds go to the 52 Kids foundation.
Folino's Shirt
That's right! New Folino's shirts. Love your place even more!
Kamuli Hot Sauce Bottle
All proceeds go to the Folino's Farm in Uganda.
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wood-fired pizza, BYOB, next to Fiddlehead Brewery!
6305 Shelburne Rd, Shelburne, VT 05482