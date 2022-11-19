Restaurant header imageView gallery

Folino's - Shelburne

review star

No reviews yet

6305 Shelburne Rd

Shelburne, VT 05482

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large, 1. Cheese
House Salad, Single
Large, 3. Pepperoni

Salads

House Salad, Single

House Salad, Single

$8.00

local greens, carrots, beets, radishes, snowpeas, choice of goat or feta cheese and our housemade balsamic vinaigrette. * vegetables can change, subject to seasonality

House Salad, Family

$26.00

local greens, carrots, beets, radishes, snowpeas, choice of goat or feta cheese and our housemade balsamic vinaigrette. * vegetables can change, subject to seasonality

Small Pizza

Small, Make Your Own

$12.00

Make your own masterpiece! All make your owns are defaulted as red sauce base with shredded mozzarella unless you choose differently.

Small, 1. Cheese

Small, 1. Cheese

$12.00

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese

Small, 2. Cheese & Herb

Small, 2. Cheese & Herb

$12.00

olive oil base, garlic, three cheese blend, parsley.

Small, 3. Pepperoni

Small, 3. Pepperoni

$13.50

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.

Small, 4. The Frankenstein

Small, 4. The Frankenstein

$16.50

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, peppadew peppers, pepperoni.

Small, 5. Margherita

Small, 5. Margherita

$14.50

tomato sauce base, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, grana padano

Small, 6. Meatball Parma

Small, 6. Meatball Parma

$17.50

red wine & garlic sauce base, fresh basil, house made meatball crumbles, shredded mozzarella, extra grana, parsley, toasted bread crumbs.

Small, 7. Truffle Pig

Small, 7. Truffle Pig

$17.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, asparagus, bacon, truffle oil.

Small, 8. Buffalo Cauliflower

Small, 8. Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, roasted buffalo cauliflower, red onions, parsley, ranch.

Small, 9. Fun Guy (or Gal)

$15.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms.

Small, 10. Buff Chick

Small, 10. Buff Chick

$15.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, parsley, ranch.

Small, 11. The BK Special

Small, 11. The BK Special

$17.50

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, basil, caramelized onions, pepperoni.

Small, 12. The Hawaiian

Small, 12. The Hawaiian

$16.50

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, bacon, pineapple.

Small, 14. The Veggie

Small, 14. The Veggie

$17.50

olive oil base, greens, seasoned artichokes, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic, three cheese blend.

Small, 15. The Meatza

Small, 15. The Meatza

$17.50

tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade sausage, bacon.

Small, 16. Leeky Chicken

Small, 16. Leeky Chicken

$17.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, leeks, bacon, ranch.

Small, 17. Vegan Supreme

Small, 17. Vegan Supreme

$17.50

tomato sauce base, housemade cashew cheese, veggie sausage, bell peppers, red onions.

Small, 21. Sam's Pie aka Ol' Reliable

Small, 21. Sam's Pie aka Ol' Reliable

$19.00

Can't go wrong with the Ol' Reliable. Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, buffalo mozzarella, red onion, and candied jalapenos.

Small, 19. Fire Kracker Shrimp

Small, 19. Fire Kracker Shrimp

$18.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, garlic, arugula, red onions, chipotle marinated shrimp (contains gluten).

Small Special: sage Pesto Bomb

$17.50

Sage Pesto base (vegan and nut free), three cheese blend, roasted delicata squash, red onion, and grana.

Small Special: Brocc-o-nator

$18.50

Olive oil base with herbs,four cheese blend, spinach, garlic, red onion, chorizo, and roasted broccoli

Large Pizza

Large, Make Your Own

$16.00

Make your own masterpiece! All make your owns are defaulted as red sauce base with shredded mozzarella unless you choose differently.

Large, 1. Cheese

Large, 1. Cheese

$16.00

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese.

Large, 2. Cheese & Herb

Large, 2. Cheese & Herb

$16.00

olive oil base, garlic, three cheese blend, parsley.

Large, 3. Pepperoni

Large, 3. Pepperoni

$18.50

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.

Large, 4. The Frankenstein

Large, 4. The Frankenstein

$21.50

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, peppadew peppers, pepperoni.

Large, 5. Margherita

Large, 5. Margherita

$19.50

tomato sauce base, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, grana padano

Large, 6. Meatball Parma

Large, 6. Meatball Parma

$21.50

red wine & garlic sauce base, fresh basil, house made meatball crumbles, shredded mozzarella, extra grana, parsley, toasted bread crumbs.

Large, 7. Truffle Pig

Large, 7. Truffle Pig

$21.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, asparagus, bacon, truffle oil.

Large, 8. Buffalo Cauliflower

Large, 8. Buffalo Cauliflower

$19.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, roasted buffalo cauliflower, red onions, parsley, ranch.

Large, 9. Fun Guy (or Gal)

$19.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms.

Large, 10. Buff Chick

Large, 10. Buff Chick

$19.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, parsley, ranch.

Large, 11. The BK Special

Large, 11. The BK Special

$21.50

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, basil, caramelized onions, pepperoni.

Large, 12. The Hawaiian

Large, 12. The Hawaiian

$20.50

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, bacon, pineapple.

Large, 14. The Veggie

Large, 14. The Veggie

$21.50

olive oil base, greens, seasoned artichokes, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic, three cheese blend.

Large, 15. The Meatza

Large, 15. The Meatza

$23.00

tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade sausage, bacon.

Large, 16. Leeky Chicken

Large, 16. Leeky Chicken

$24.00

olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, leeks, bacon, ranch.

Large, 17. Vegan Supreme

Large, 17. Vegan Supreme

$21.50

tomato sauce base, housemade cashew cheese, veggie sausage, bell peppers, red onions.

Large, 21. Sam's Pie aka Ol' Reliable

Large, 21. Sam's Pie aka Ol' Reliable

$24.00

Can't go wrong with the Ol' Reliable. Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, buffalo mozzarella, red onion, and candied jalapenos.

Tomato Pie (14")

Tomato Pie (14")

$14.00

Not quite a large, not quite a small. 14 inch red sauce base with extra parmesan, herbs, olive oil. No shredded cheese. A classic New Haven pie

Large, 19. Fire Kracker Shrimp

Large, 19. Fire Kracker Shrimp

$23.50

olive oil base, three cheese blend, garlic, arugula, red onions, chipotle marinated shrimp (contains gluten).

Large Special: Sage Pesto Bomb

$21.50

Sage Pesto base (vegan and nut free), three cheese blend, roasted delicata squash, red onion, and grana.

Large Special: Brocc-o-nator

$23.50

Olive oil base with herbs,four cheese blend, spinach, garlic, red onion, chorizo, and roasted broccoli

Gluten Free Pizza (**Contains Almond Flour and Soy**)

GF, Make Your Own

$13.50

Make your own masterpiece! All make your owns are defaulted as red sauce base with shredded mozzarella unless you choose differently.

GF, 1. Cheese

$13.50

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese.

GF, 2. Cheese & Herb

$13.50

olive oil base, garlic, three cheese blend, parsley.

GF, 3. Pepperoni

$15.00

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.

GF, 4. The Frankenstein

$18.00

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, peppadew peppers, pepperoni.

GF, 5. Margherita

$16.00

tomato sauce base, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, grana padano

GF, 6. Meatball Parma

$19.00

red wine & garlic sauce base, fresh basil, house made meatball crumbles, shredded mozzarella, extra grana, parsley, toasted bread crumbs.

GF, 7. Truffle Pig

$19.00

olive oil base, three cheese blend, asparagus, bacon, truffle oil.

GF, 8. Buffalo Cauliflower

$19.00

olive oil base, three cheese blend, roasted buffalo cauliflower, red onions, parsley, ranch.

GF, 9. Fun Guy (or Gal)

$17.00

olive oil base, three cheese blend, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms.

GF, 10. Buff Chick

$17.00

olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, parsley, ranch.

GF, 11. The BK Special

$19.00

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, basil, caramelized onions, pepperoni.

GF, 12. The Hawaiian

$18.00

tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, bacon, pineapple.

GF, 14. The Veggie

$17.00

olive oil base, greens, seasoned artichokes, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic, three cheese blend.

GF, 15. The Meatza

$19.00

tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade sausage, bacon.

GF, 16. Leeky Chicken

$19.00

olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, leeks, bacon, ranch.

GF, 17. Vegan Supreme

$19.00

tomato sauce base, housemade cashew cheese, veggie sausage, bell peppers, red onions.

GF, 21. Sam's Pie aka Ol' Reliable

$20.50

Can't go wrong with the Ol' Reliable. Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, buffalo mozzarella, red onion, and candied jalapenos.

GF, 19. Fire Kracker Shrimp

$20.00

olive oil base, three cheese blend, garlic, arugula, red onions, chipotle marinated shrimp (contains gluten).

GF. Special: Pesto Bomb

$20.00

Olive oil base with meatball, 3 cheese blend, tomatos, red onions, pickles and a special sauce swirl. Tasty additions: bacon, mushrooms, Candied Jalapenos

Other

Staff Love

$10.00

Buy the staff some love! They will pool it for an after shift treat.

Doughnation, Small

Doughnation, Small

$3.00

Take home some of our dough to be a pizza master at home. All proceeds go to the 52 Kids foundation.

Doughnation, Large

Doughnation, Large

$4.00

Take home some of our dough to be a pizza master at home. All proceeds go to the 52 Kids foundation.

Folino's Shirt

$25.00

That's right! New Folino's shirts. Love your place even more!

Kamuli Hot Sauce Bottle

Kamuli Hot Sauce Bottle

$20.00

All proceeds go to the Folino's Farm in Uganda.

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Chipotle

$0.75

Side Red Sauce

$0.75

Side Hot Honey

$2.00Out of stock

Honey Infused with Serrano Peppers

Salads

House Salad, Single

House Salad, Single

$8.00

local greens, carrots, beets, radishes, snowpeas, choice of goat or feta cheese and our housemade balsamic vinaigrette. * vegetables can change, subject to seasonality

House Salad, Family

$26.00

local greens, carrots, beets, radishes, snowpeas, choice of goat or feta cheese and our housemade balsamic vinaigrette. * vegetables can change, subject to seasonality

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood-fired pizza, BYOB, next to Fiddlehead Brewery!

Website

Location

6305 Shelburne Rd, Shelburne, VT 05482

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rustic Roots
orange star4.8 • 414
195 Falls Rd Shelburne, VT 05482
View restaurantnext
Stone's Throw Pizza - Charlotte
orange starNo Reviews
86 Ferry Rd Charlotte, VT 05445
View restaurantnext
Bliss Bee SOUTH BURLINGTON
orange starNo Reviews
1185 Shelburne Road, Suite 6 South Burlington, VT 05403
View restaurantnext
Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
408 Shelburne Rd South Burlington, VT 05403
View restaurantnext
Burlington Beer Company - 180 Flynn Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
180 Flynn Avenue Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
The Spot @ Hula - 50 Lakeside Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
50 Lakeside Avenue Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Shelburne

Rustic Roots
orange star4.8 • 414
195 Falls Rd Shelburne, VT 05482
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Shelburne
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston