American
Breakfast & Brunch
Southern

Folk Art - Highland

review star

No reviews yet

465 N Highland Avenue

Atlanta, GA 30307

APPS

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Fried Green Tomato

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Grit Fritters

$6.99

house made grits w/ cheddar cheese and jalapeños deep fried, served w/ peach jam

Pig in Blanket

$6.99

Pimento Cheese Dip

$6.99

Sweet Potato Beignet

$6.99

donuts tossed in cinnamon, powder sugar with maple syrup

SOUPS/SALADS

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Garden Greens

$12.99

Spinach Egg Salad

$11.99

Strawberry Fields

$14.99

TOMATO SOUP

$3.99+

PORK CHILI

$4.25+

DRESSINGS

$0.50

ENTREES

SOUTHERN COMFORT

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$16.99

Shrimp sauteed with onions and peppers in a shrimp broth. Served over grits and topped with scrambled eggs.

ROASTED PORK & CHILI VERDE

$14.99

Roasted pork with charred chillies and crumbled queso topped with scrambled eggs.

FOLK SOUTHERN FRIED

FOLK SOUTHERN FRIED

$16.99

Fried chicken breast and house made biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and sausage gravy.

FOWL PLAY

FOWL PLAY

$15.99Out of stock

Fried chicken and house made Belgian sweet potato waffle topped with whiskey-peach compote.

MAPLE FRENCH TOAST, WAFFLE, OR PANCAKE

$10.00

COMPLETE BREAKFAST

$11.99

Scrambled eggs with your choice of a protein, either hash browns or grits, and wheat or white toast.

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw.

3 EGG OMELET

$7.00

Light and fluffy 3 egg omelet with your choice of toppings. Comes with grits.

ABLT

ABLT

$12.99

a.b.l.t 4 pc apple bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, lettuce & mustard seed mayo Add Two Fried Egg for $1.25

GRILLED CHEESE

$10.99

DOUBLE BURGER

$14.99

Steak & Eggs

$20.99

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Bad to the Bone

$14.99

Pulled pork on white toast, topped with collard green cole slaw and provolone cheese.

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.99

SIDES

APPLE BACON

$3.00

WHOLE HOG SAUSAGE

$3.99

TURKEY SAUSAGE

$3.99

VEGGIE SAUSAGE

$3.99

DELIA'S CHICKEN SAUSAGE

$4.99

EGGS (2)

$3.00

CORN GRITS

$4.00

HASH BROWNS

$5.00

BISCUIT

$3.50

HAND CUT FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

POTATO SALAD

$3.99

A creamy blend of red potatoes, celery, pickle relish, mustard, and mayo.

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

Mixed greens topped with tomato, onion, and cucumber. Comes with your choice of rosemary vinaigrette, balsamic vinaigrette, or ranch dressing.

TOMATO SOUP

$3.99+

PORK CHILI

$4.25+

MAC AND CHEESE

$5.00

DRESSINGS

$0.50

JAMS

$0.50

SIDE AVOCADO

$4.00

KIDS

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

FRIED SHRIMP

$7.99

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$5.99

100% BEEF HOT DOG

$5.99

KIDS BURGER

$8.99

DESSERT

MINI CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$4.00Out of stock

MINI KEY LIME PIE

$4.00

The Randy

$6.99

apple bacon dipped in pancake batter & fried

BEER

CRAFT BOTTLE/CAN

$6.00

COCKTAILS

MIMOSA

MIMOSA

$7.00
FLAVORED MIMOSA

FLAVORED MIMOSA

$7.25+
BLOODY MARY

BLOODY MARY

$12.00+

Vodka, tomato, spices, celery, olives and peppers.

HONEYSUCKLE LEMONADE

$12.00+

Cathead Honeysuckle vodka, Pimm’s no. 1, fresh lemon juice, w/ dash of tobasco topped w/ sprite

STRAWBERRY FIELDS

STRAWBERRY FIELDS

$12.00+

Absolut lime vodka, apple bitters, ginger syrup, lemon juice, apple juice, strawberry jam, topped w/ ginger beer

KICKING MULE

KICKING MULE

$12.00+

St. George green chile vodka, topped w/ ginger beer & lime garnish

MARGARITA JAM

$12.00+

Frida Kahlo Tequila, triple sec, housemade sour mix, and your choice of jam flavor.

N/A DRINKS

Fountain Drink

$2.00+

Craft Soda

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Docent Coffee

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+Out of stock

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$3.75Out of stock

Espresso Single

$2.75Out of stock

Espresso Double

$4.25Out of stock

Hot Tea

$3.00

RETAIL

TWO FOLK ART GLASSES

$7.00

1LB DOCENT COFFEE

$12.00
HOUSE MADE JAM

HOUSE MADE JAM

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
