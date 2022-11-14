American
Breakfast & Brunch
Southern
Folk Art - Highland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30307
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
New Realm Brewing Company - Atlanta
No Reviews
550 Somerset Terrace Northeast Unit 101 Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurant
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points - 351 Moreland Avenue NE
No Reviews
351 Moreland Avenue NE Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant