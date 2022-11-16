Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch

Folk Art Decatur

140 Reviews

$

174 W Ponce de Leon Ave

Decatur

Decatur, GA 30030

Order Again

Popular Items

STRAWBERRY FIELDS
KIDS BURGER
HUEVOS RANCHEROS

APPETIZERS

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$8.99

With bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing.

I DREAM OF WEENIE

I DREAM OF WEENIE

$6.99

House made pigs in a blanket with mustard mayo.

FRIED PICKLES

$6.99

Fried house made pickles, served with ranch dressing.

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

$6.99

House pimento cheese with saltine crackers.

GRIT FRITTERS

GRIT FRITTERS

$5.99

House made grits with cheddar cheese and jalapeños, deep fried and served with house made peach-habanero jam.

PIMENTO CHILI FRIES

$8.99

Hand cut fries smothered in roasted pork chili and pimento cheese.

MAC n CHZ BALLS

$9.00

fried House made Mac n cheese balls w/ bacon marmalade, ranch & scallions.

CRAB CAKES

$16.99

2 crab cakes atop arugula tossed in green goddess dressing topped w/creole tomato harissa jam.

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.99

BREAKFAST

COMPLETE BREAKFAST

$11.99

Two eggs any style with your choice of a protein, either hash browns or grits, and wheat or white toast.

3 EGG OMELET

$8.00

Light and fluffy 3 egg omelet with your choice of toppings. Comes with grits and your choice of toast.

EGGS BENEDICT

EGGS BENEDICT

$11.99

English muffin topped with your choice of protein, grilled tomato, sauteed spinach, poached egg, and house hollandaise.

FOWL PLAY

FOWL PLAY

$15.99

Fried chicken and house made waffle topped with whiskey-peach compote.

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$13.99

Crisp tortillas topped with pork chili, roasted peppers, avocado, crumbled queso and fried eggs.

GIANT BREAKFAST BURRITO

GIANT BREAKFAST BURRITO

$11.99

Your choice of whole hog or veggie sausage with cheddar, beans, and scrambled egg in a flour tortilla. Topped with avocado and cilantro, and served with salsa verde and rojo.

MAPLE FRENCH TOAST

MAPLE FRENCH TOAST

$10.99

Thich sliced Challah bread

MAPLE PANCAKE

$10.99
MAPLE WAFFLE

MAPLE WAFFLE

$8.99
TAKE 'N' MAKE PANCAKE/WAFFLE BATTER

TAKE 'N' MAKE PANCAKE/WAFFLE BATTER

$14.00

Family style take and bake! 24hr notice required. Makes about 8 pancakes.

SANDWICHES

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw. Comes with a side.

STEAK SANDWICH

$15.99

Thinly sliced all natural beef with horseradish sauce, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, and provolone. Comes with a side.

CORNER STORE REUBEN

$15.99

House made corned beef, (or sub turkey,) Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island.

CRAFT "5" GRILLED CHEESE

CRAFT "5" GRILLED CHEESE

$11.99

Cheddar, provolone, gruyere, swiss, and brie on white toast. Comes with tomato soup.

TURKEY MELT

$14.99

Sliced turkey, bacon, collards, caramelized onions, pimento cheese & chipotle aioli.

BAD TO THE BONE

BAD TO THE BONE

$14.99

House roasted pork shoulder topped with collard green coleslaw, chipotle BBQ, gruyere cheese, and caramelized onions. Comes with a side.

SHRIMP PO'BOY

SHRIMP PO'BOY

$15.99

Hoagie roll with fried shrimp and pickles, mixed greens, tomato, house tartar sauce and creole mustard aioli. Comes with a side.

HOLE IN ONE

$16.99

Pastrami cured salmon, cream cheese, pickled green tomato, onion, and olive tapenade on an Engelman’s everything bagel. Comes with a side.

ABLT

$12.99

Apple bacon, mixed greens, tomato & creole mayo.

BAJA CHICKEN WRAP

$12.99

Grilled chicken, guac, pico, mixed greens, sour cream, cheddar cheese & tortilla strips wrapped in a flour tortilla.

CRAB CAKE SLIDERS

$18.99

two 4oz crab cake sliders w/ arugula, tomato and house made tartar sauce

BURGERS

BEEF BURGER

BEEF BURGER

$14.99+

Certified angus patties, brioche bun, and your choice of toppings. Comes with a side.

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$14.99

Plant based Impossible patty served on a brioche bun with your choice of toppings. Comes with a side.

PATTY MELT

$15.99+

Certified angus beef patties with caramelized onion, swiss cheese, and thousand island. Comes with a side.

Breakfast Burger

$16.99

Brioche bun, double burger, American cheese, bacon, hash browns, sausage gravy, Sriracha and egg.

ENTREES

ROASTED PORK & CHILI VERDE

$14.99

Roasted pork with charred chillies and crumbled queso topped with scrambled eggs.

FOLK SOUTHERN FRIED

FOLK SOUTHERN FRIED

$15.99

Fried chicken breast and house made biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and sausage gravy.

SOUTHERN COMFORT

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$16.99

Shrimp sauteed with onions and peppers in a shrimp broth. Served over grits and topped with scrambled eggs.

STEAK & EGGS

$20.99

All natural black angus 6oz tenderloin with eggs your way, hash browns, toast and hollandaise.

CORNED BEEF HASH

$15.99

House made corned beef, home fries, peppers, onions and shrooms w/ 2 eggs.

Short Rib Special

$18.99

Pepper jack cheese grits topped w/ Bourbon braised short ribs, roasted baby carrots topped w/ sunny side egg.

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.99

Deconstructed chicken pot pie with a mix of white and dark meat, peas, carrots and potatoes in a creamy herb sauce atop a biscuit.

CHILAQUILES

$14.99

Lightly fried corn tortillas in a tomato sauce with queso fresca, sliced avocado, cilantro, and salsa verde, with eggs your way. Add shredded chicken or pork for an additional charge.

SOUPS & SALADS

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$15.99

Pulled pork, roasted chicken, apple bacon, chopped egg, tomato, avocado, and crumbled bleu cheese. Your choice of rosemary vinaigrette, balsamic vinaigrette, or ranch dressing.

STRAWBERRY FIELDS

STRAWBERRY FIELDS

$14.99

Baby arugula, blackened chicken, fresh strawberries, candied walnuts and pecans, bleu cheese, apple bacon, croutons, and your choice of dressing.

The Goddess Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, avocado, bacon, candied walnuts, warm Granny Smith apples, feta cheese & blackened chicken tossed w/ house made green goddess dressing.

PORK CHILI

$3.99+

TOMATO SOUP

$3.99+

SIDES

HAND CUT FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Mixed greens topped with tomato, onion, and cucumber. Comes with your choice of rosemary vinaigrette, balsamic vinaigrette, or ranch dressing.

CUCUMBER AVOCADO SALAD

$4.50

Fresh cucumber, avocado, and onion tossed in house made rosemary vinaigrette.

COLLARDS w/ BACON

$5.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$3.50

COLLARD COLESLAW

$3.50

SAUSAGE

$3.99

APPLE BACON

$4.99

CANADIAN BACON

$4.99

ONE EGG

$1.99

2 EGGS

$2.99

CORN GRITS

$4.00

CORN GRITS WITH CHEESE

$4.95

HASH BROWNS

$5.00

TOAST

ONE PANCAKE

$3.99

FRESH FRUIT

$5.00

BAGEL w/ CREAM CHEESE

$3.50

DRESSING

$0.50

JAM & SYRUP

$0.50

CHICKEN BREAST

$4.99

STEAK A LA CARTE

$12.99

Sliced Avocado

$2.50

Sliced Tomato

$1.25

Peach Compote

$2.99

SAUSAGE GRAVY

$4.00

DESSERT

MINI CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PIE

MINI CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$4.99
MINI KEY LIME PIE

MINI KEY LIME PIE

$4.99

THE RANDY

$5.99

Apple bacon dipped in sweet potato batter and fried. Comes with maple syrup.

SWEET POTATO BEIGNETS

SWEET POTATO BEIGNETS

$5.99

Mini sweet potato donuts tossed in cinnamon and powdered sugar. Comes with maple syrup.

KIDS

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99
FRIED SHRIMP

FRIED SHRIMP

$10.99

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.99

100% BEEF HOT DOG

$5.99

KIDS BURGER

$8.99

KIDS BREAKFAST

$5.99

One egg your way with grits and your choice of protein.

KIDS OMELET

$6.99

Cheddar cheese omelet with a side of grits.

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$6.99

KIDS PANCAKE

$6.99

KIDS WAFFLE

$6.99

Fries

$3.00

Mac

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Cucumber Avocado Salad

$4.00

Collards

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$3.50

Cup Tomato Soup

$2.99

Cup Chili

$2.99

Grits

$3.00

Kids Cheese Grits

$3.95

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

COFFEE & TEA

Docent Coffee

$3.25+

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

ESPRESSO

Latte

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.75

Mocha

$4.00

Espresso Single

$2.75

Espresso Double

$4.25

JUICE

Orange Juice

$3.19+

Cranberry Juice

$3.19+

Fuji Apple Juice

$3.49+

Grapefruit Juice

$3.19+

Pineapple Juice

$3.49

Carrot Juice

$4.25Out of stock

Virgin Mary

$5.00+

Milk

$3.75

SODA

Fountain Drink

$2.50+

Craft Soda

COCKTAILS

MIMOSA

MIMOSA

$7.50
32oz MIMOSA CARAFE

32oz MIMOSA CARAFE

$45.00
BLOODY MARY

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

Vodka, tomato, spices, celery, olives and peppers.

32oz BLOODY MARY

32oz BLOODY MARY

$48.00

Vodka, tomato, spices, celery, olives, and peppers.

WHAT'S UP DOC

WHAT'S UP DOC

$12.00Out of stock

vodka, carrot juice, fresh apple juice, & ginger syrup

HONEYSUCKLE LEMONADE

HONEYSUCKLE LEMONADE

$12.00

Cathead Honeysuckle vodka, Pimm’s no. 1, fresh lemon juice, w/ dash of tobasco topped w/ sprite

STRAWBERRY FIELDS Cocktail

STRAWBERRY FIELDS Cocktail

$12.00

Absolut lime vodka, apple bitters, ginger syrup, lemon juice, apple juice, strawberry jam, topped w/ ginger beer

PEPPERED PINK

$12.00

Vodka, black pepper, ginger syrup, and grapefruit juice.

THE KICKING MULE

THE KICKING MULE

$12.00

St. George green chile vodka, topped w/ ginger beer & lime garnish

CHAMPAGNE PUNCH

$12.00

Vodka, pineapple juice, orange juice topped w/ champagne and strawberry garnish.

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$11.00

House infused habanero honeysuckle Cathead vodka with pineapple juice and fresh lime.

MARGARITA JAM

MARGARITA JAM

$10.00

Corazon Blanco tequila, triple sec, housemade sour mix, and your choice of jam flavor.

32oz MARGARITA JAM

32oz MARGARITA JAM

$38.00

Corazon Blanco tequila, triple sec, housemade sour mix, and your choice of jam flavor.

PALOMA

$10.00Out of stock

Tequila, Tattersall grapefruit and orange crema liqueurs, and fresh lime, topped with grapefruit juice.

Smoke & Mirrors

$12.00

Mezcal Margarita

$12.00
FOLK ART '75

FOLK ART '75

$12.00

Four peel gin, passion fruit liqueur, fresh lemon, topped with bubbly.

HOSPITALI-TEA

$12.00

Tea infused gin, Dry Curaçao, and lemonade.

BLACK DAHLIA

BLACK DAHLIA

$12.00

Watershed four peel gin, angostura bitters, chareau liquor, blackberry jam & lemonade

DEVIL WENT DOWN TO GEORGIA

$12.00

Bacardi rum, ginger syrup, topped with ginger beer.

MOJITO

MOJITO

$12.00

Marti silver and gold rums shaken with fresh lime, mint, and topped with soda.

HORSE'S NECK

$12.00

ASW Fiddler Bourbon, bitters, and ginger beer.

APPLE CARDAMOM & HONEY BOURBON SOUR

$11.00

Evan Williams Honey bourbon, apple caradamom bitters, and fresh sour mix.

FRISKY WHISKY OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

Old Forester bourbon, dry vermouth, maple, angostura bitters, and cinnamon syrup.

LATIN COFFEE

LATIN COFFEE

$11.00

Docent coffee with Frida Kahlo blanco and Vespertino tequila crema.

ICED COFFEE w/ ST. GEORGE

$10.00

Iced Docent coffee with St. George Coffee Liqueur.

BAILEY'S COFFEE

$8.00

Docent coffee with Bailey's Irish Cream liqueur. Your choice of hot or iced.

IRISH COFFEE

$10.00

Docent coffee with Jameson Irish Whiskey and Bailey's Irish Cream liqueur. Your choice of hot or iced.

CAPPU BAILEY'S

$7.75

Cappuccino with Bailey's Irish Cream liqueur. Your choice of hot or iced.

Blueberry Bourbon Bliss

$12.00

TipTop Negroni

$12.00

TipTop Espresso

$12.00

BEER

GROWLER FILL UP

$15.00
DRAFT BEER

DRAFT BEER

CRAFT BOTTLE/CAN

CRAFT BOTTLE/CAN

ASSORTED SIX PACK

ASSORTED SIX PACK

$11.99

WINE

Oregon Pinot Noir

$12.00

California, ripe red fruit flavors to create a smooth mouthfeel and long finish.

Quadrum Red Blend Glass

$9.00

Quadrum is a blend of 80% Cencibel (a local clone of Tempranillo from La Mancha) with 20% Garnacha. The Tempranillo in La Mancha is one of the oldest clones in Spain, and has incredibly loose clusters of small, thick skinned berries. This produces a Tempranillo that is very deep in character and maintains acidity in the warm and dry climate of La Mancha. The Garnacha complements the Tempranillo with juicy fruit and aromatics. The dry, sunny climate of La Mancha allows this to be one of the most sustainable winegrowing areas in Spain.

Santa Marina Pinot Grigio Glass

Santa Marina Pinot Grigio Glass

$9.00

Italy. Pale yellow in color, and contains aromas of citrus, nectarines, and peaces, with earthy notes. A Light-bodied palate with a medium amount of acidity, and a short finish.

Santa Marina Pinot Grigio Bottle

Santa Marina Pinot Grigio Bottle

$27.00

Italy. Pale yellow in color, and contains aromas of citrus, nectarines, and peaces, with earthy notes. A Light-bodied palate with a medium amount of acidity, and a short finish. Now 25% off! (Usually $36)

Harken Chardonnay Glass

Harken Chardonnay Glass

$7.00

California, 100% barrel fermented to create a rich Chardonnay exhibiting a classic profile of tropical fruit and Bosc pear alongside warm oak aromatics..

Harken Chardonnay Bottle

Harken Chardonnay Bottle

$21.00

California, 100% barrel fermented to create a rich Chardonnay exhibiting a classic profile of tropical fruit and Bosc pear alongside warm oak aromatics. Now 25% off! (Usually $28)

Rey De Copa Sparkling Brut Glass

Rey De Copa Sparkling Brut Glass

$6.00

Spain, pale yellow with aromas of green apple and an herbaceous finish on the nose.

Rey De Copa Sparkling Brut Bottle

Rey De Copa Sparkling Brut Bottle

$30.00

Spain, pale yellow with aromas of green apple and an herbaceous finish on the nose.

Archer Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Quadrum Rose'

$9.00

Mirabello Prosecco Split

$12.00

RETAIL

AUTHENTIC FOLK ART SHIRT

$25.00

AUTHENTIC FOLK ART HAT

$25.00
TWO FOLK ART GLASSES

TWO FOLK ART GLASSES

$10.00
1LB DOCENT COFFEE

1LB DOCENT COFFEE

$12.00
HOUSE MADE JAM

HOUSE MADE JAM

TAKE 'N' MAKE PANCAKE/WAFFLE BATTER

TAKE 'N' MAKE PANCAKE/WAFFLE BATTER

$14.00

Family style take and bake! 24hr notice required. Makes about 8 pancakes.

Hotlanta Hot Sauce

$7.00
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Folk'n good food

Website

Location

174 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, Decatur, GA 30030

Directions

