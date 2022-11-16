Folk Art Decatur
140 Reviews
$
174 W Ponce de Leon Ave
Decatur
Decatur, GA 30030
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
With bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing.
I DREAM OF WEENIE
House made pigs in a blanket with mustard mayo.
FRIED PICKLES
Fried house made pickles, served with ranch dressing.
PIMENTO CHEESE DIP
House pimento cheese with saltine crackers.
GRIT FRITTERS
House made grits with cheddar cheese and jalapeños, deep fried and served with house made peach-habanero jam.
PIMENTO CHILI FRIES
Hand cut fries smothered in roasted pork chili and pimento cheese.
MAC n CHZ BALLS
fried House made Mac n cheese balls w/ bacon marmalade, ranch & scallions.
CRAB CAKES
2 crab cakes atop arugula tossed in green goddess dressing topped w/creole tomato harissa jam.
Fried Cheese Curds
BREAKFAST
COMPLETE BREAKFAST
Two eggs any style with your choice of a protein, either hash browns or grits, and wheat or white toast.
3 EGG OMELET
Light and fluffy 3 egg omelet with your choice of toppings. Comes with grits and your choice of toast.
EGGS BENEDICT
English muffin topped with your choice of protein, grilled tomato, sauteed spinach, poached egg, and house hollandaise.
FOWL PLAY
Fried chicken and house made waffle topped with whiskey-peach compote.
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Crisp tortillas topped with pork chili, roasted peppers, avocado, crumbled queso and fried eggs.
GIANT BREAKFAST BURRITO
Your choice of whole hog or veggie sausage with cheddar, beans, and scrambled egg in a flour tortilla. Topped with avocado and cilantro, and served with salsa verde and rojo.
MAPLE FRENCH TOAST
Thich sliced Challah bread
MAPLE PANCAKE
MAPLE WAFFLE
TAKE 'N' MAKE PANCAKE/WAFFLE BATTER
Family style take and bake! 24hr notice required. Makes about 8 pancakes.
SANDWICHES
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw. Comes with a side.
STEAK SANDWICH
Thinly sliced all natural beef with horseradish sauce, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, and provolone. Comes with a side.
CORNER STORE REUBEN
House made corned beef, (or sub turkey,) Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island.
CRAFT "5" GRILLED CHEESE
Cheddar, provolone, gruyere, swiss, and brie on white toast. Comes with tomato soup.
TURKEY MELT
Sliced turkey, bacon, collards, caramelized onions, pimento cheese & chipotle aioli.
BAD TO THE BONE
House roasted pork shoulder topped with collard green coleslaw, chipotle BBQ, gruyere cheese, and caramelized onions. Comes with a side.
SHRIMP PO'BOY
Hoagie roll with fried shrimp and pickles, mixed greens, tomato, house tartar sauce and creole mustard aioli. Comes with a side.
HOLE IN ONE
Pastrami cured salmon, cream cheese, pickled green tomato, onion, and olive tapenade on an Engelman’s everything bagel. Comes with a side.
ABLT
Apple bacon, mixed greens, tomato & creole mayo.
BAJA CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled chicken, guac, pico, mixed greens, sour cream, cheddar cheese & tortilla strips wrapped in a flour tortilla.
CRAB CAKE SLIDERS
two 4oz crab cake sliders w/ arugula, tomato and house made tartar sauce
BURGERS
BEEF BURGER
Certified angus patties, brioche bun, and your choice of toppings. Comes with a side.
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
Plant based Impossible patty served on a brioche bun with your choice of toppings. Comes with a side.
PATTY MELT
Certified angus beef patties with caramelized onion, swiss cheese, and thousand island. Comes with a side.
Breakfast Burger
Brioche bun, double burger, American cheese, bacon, hash browns, sausage gravy, Sriracha and egg.
ENTREES
ROASTED PORK & CHILI VERDE
Roasted pork with charred chillies and crumbled queso topped with scrambled eggs.
FOLK SOUTHERN FRIED
Fried chicken breast and house made biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and sausage gravy.
SOUTHERN COMFORT
Shrimp sauteed with onions and peppers in a shrimp broth. Served over grits and topped with scrambled eggs.
STEAK & EGGS
All natural black angus 6oz tenderloin with eggs your way, hash browns, toast and hollandaise.
CORNED BEEF HASH
House made corned beef, home fries, peppers, onions and shrooms w/ 2 eggs.
Short Rib Special
Pepper jack cheese grits topped w/ Bourbon braised short ribs, roasted baby carrots topped w/ sunny side egg.
Chicken Pot Pie
Deconstructed chicken pot pie with a mix of white and dark meat, peas, carrots and potatoes in a creamy herb sauce atop a biscuit.
CHILAQUILES
Lightly fried corn tortillas in a tomato sauce with queso fresca, sliced avocado, cilantro, and salsa verde, with eggs your way. Add shredded chicken or pork for an additional charge.
SOUPS & SALADS
COBB SALAD
Pulled pork, roasted chicken, apple bacon, chopped egg, tomato, avocado, and crumbled bleu cheese. Your choice of rosemary vinaigrette, balsamic vinaigrette, or ranch dressing.
STRAWBERRY FIELDS
Baby arugula, blackened chicken, fresh strawberries, candied walnuts and pecans, bleu cheese, apple bacon, croutons, and your choice of dressing.
The Goddess Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, bacon, candied walnuts, warm Granny Smith apples, feta cheese & blackened chicken tossed w/ house made green goddess dressing.
PORK CHILI
TOMATO SOUP
SIDES
HAND CUT FRENCH FRIES
MAC AND CHEESE
SIDE SALAD
Mixed greens topped with tomato, onion, and cucumber. Comes with your choice of rosemary vinaigrette, balsamic vinaigrette, or ranch dressing.
CUCUMBER AVOCADO SALAD
Fresh cucumber, avocado, and onion tossed in house made rosemary vinaigrette.
COLLARDS w/ BACON
SAUTEED SPINACH
COLLARD COLESLAW
SAUSAGE
APPLE BACON
CANADIAN BACON
ONE EGG
2 EGGS
CORN GRITS
CORN GRITS WITH CHEESE
HASH BROWNS
TOAST
ONE PANCAKE
FRESH FRUIT
BAGEL w/ CREAM CHEESE
DRESSING
JAM & SYRUP
CHICKEN BREAST
STEAK A LA CARTE
Sliced Avocado
Sliced Tomato
Peach Compote
SAUSAGE GRAVY
DESSERT
KIDS
GRILLED CHEESE
FRIED SHRIMP
CHICKEN NUGGETS
100% BEEF HOT DOG
KIDS BURGER
KIDS BREAKFAST
One egg your way with grits and your choice of protein.
KIDS OMELET
Cheddar cheese omelet with a side of grits.
KIDS FRENCH TOAST
KIDS PANCAKE
KIDS WAFFLE
Fries
Mac
Side Salad
Cucumber Avocado Salad
Collards
Sauteed Spinach
Cup Tomato Soup
Cup Chili
Grits
Kids Cheese Grits
Hashbrowns
Fruit
JUICE
COCKTAILS
MIMOSA
32oz MIMOSA CARAFE
BLOODY MARY
Vodka, tomato, spices, celery, olives and peppers.
32oz BLOODY MARY
Vodka, tomato, spices, celery, olives, and peppers.
WHAT'S UP DOC
vodka, carrot juice, fresh apple juice, & ginger syrup
HONEYSUCKLE LEMONADE
Cathead Honeysuckle vodka, Pimm’s no. 1, fresh lemon juice, w/ dash of tobasco topped w/ sprite
STRAWBERRY FIELDS Cocktail
Absolut lime vodka, apple bitters, ginger syrup, lemon juice, apple juice, strawberry jam, topped w/ ginger beer
PEPPERED PINK
Vodka, black pepper, ginger syrup, and grapefruit juice.
THE KICKING MULE
St. George green chile vodka, topped w/ ginger beer & lime garnish
CHAMPAGNE PUNCH
Vodka, pineapple juice, orange juice topped w/ champagne and strawberry garnish.
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS
House infused habanero honeysuckle Cathead vodka with pineapple juice and fresh lime.
MARGARITA JAM
Corazon Blanco tequila, triple sec, housemade sour mix, and your choice of jam flavor.
32oz MARGARITA JAM
Corazon Blanco tequila, triple sec, housemade sour mix, and your choice of jam flavor.
PALOMA
Tequila, Tattersall grapefruit and orange crema liqueurs, and fresh lime, topped with grapefruit juice.
Smoke & Mirrors
Mezcal Margarita
FOLK ART '75
Four peel gin, passion fruit liqueur, fresh lemon, topped with bubbly.
HOSPITALI-TEA
Tea infused gin, Dry Curaçao, and lemonade.
BLACK DAHLIA
Watershed four peel gin, angostura bitters, chareau liquor, blackberry jam & lemonade
DEVIL WENT DOWN TO GEORGIA
Bacardi rum, ginger syrup, topped with ginger beer.
MOJITO
Marti silver and gold rums shaken with fresh lime, mint, and topped with soda.
HORSE'S NECK
ASW Fiddler Bourbon, bitters, and ginger beer.
APPLE CARDAMOM & HONEY BOURBON SOUR
Evan Williams Honey bourbon, apple caradamom bitters, and fresh sour mix.
FRISKY WHISKY OLD FASHIONED
Old Forester bourbon, dry vermouth, maple, angostura bitters, and cinnamon syrup.
LATIN COFFEE
Docent coffee with Frida Kahlo blanco and Vespertino tequila crema.
ICED COFFEE w/ ST. GEORGE
Iced Docent coffee with St. George Coffee Liqueur.
BAILEY'S COFFEE
Docent coffee with Bailey's Irish Cream liqueur. Your choice of hot or iced.
IRISH COFFEE
Docent coffee with Jameson Irish Whiskey and Bailey's Irish Cream liqueur. Your choice of hot or iced.
CAPPU BAILEY'S
Cappuccino with Bailey's Irish Cream liqueur. Your choice of hot or iced.
Blueberry Bourbon Bliss
TipTop Negroni
TipTop Espresso
WINE
Oregon Pinot Noir
California, ripe red fruit flavors to create a smooth mouthfeel and long finish.
Quadrum Red Blend Glass
Quadrum is a blend of 80% Cencibel (a local clone of Tempranillo from La Mancha) with 20% Garnacha. The Tempranillo in La Mancha is one of the oldest clones in Spain, and has incredibly loose clusters of small, thick skinned berries. This produces a Tempranillo that is very deep in character and maintains acidity in the warm and dry climate of La Mancha. The Garnacha complements the Tempranillo with juicy fruit and aromatics. The dry, sunny climate of La Mancha allows this to be one of the most sustainable winegrowing areas in Spain.
Santa Marina Pinot Grigio Glass
Italy. Pale yellow in color, and contains aromas of citrus, nectarines, and peaces, with earthy notes. A Light-bodied palate with a medium amount of acidity, and a short finish.
Santa Marina Pinot Grigio Bottle
Italy. Pale yellow in color, and contains aromas of citrus, nectarines, and peaces, with earthy notes. A Light-bodied palate with a medium amount of acidity, and a short finish. Now 25% off! (Usually $36)
Harken Chardonnay Glass
California, 100% barrel fermented to create a rich Chardonnay exhibiting a classic profile of tropical fruit and Bosc pear alongside warm oak aromatics..
Harken Chardonnay Bottle
California, 100% barrel fermented to create a rich Chardonnay exhibiting a classic profile of tropical fruit and Bosc pear alongside warm oak aromatics. Now 25% off! (Usually $28)
Rey De Copa Sparkling Brut Glass
Spain, pale yellow with aromas of green apple and an herbaceous finish on the nose.
Rey De Copa Sparkling Brut Bottle
Spain, pale yellow with aromas of green apple and an herbaceous finish on the nose.
Archer Sauv Blanc
Quadrum Rose'
Mirabello Prosecco Split
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Folk'n good food
174 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, Decatur, GA 30030