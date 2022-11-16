Folk Art Decatur

Quadrum Red Blend Glass

$9.00

Quadrum is a blend of 80% Cencibel (a local clone of Tempranillo from La Mancha) with 20% Garnacha. The Tempranillo in La Mancha is one of the oldest clones in Spain, and has incredibly loose clusters of small, thick skinned berries. This produces a Tempranillo that is very deep in character and maintains acidity in the warm and dry climate of La Mancha. The Garnacha complements the Tempranillo with juicy fruit and aromatics. The dry, sunny climate of La Mancha allows this to be one of the most sustainable winegrowing areas in Spain.