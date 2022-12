Folklore 36 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard

Ka.Se Sochu

$15.00

Founded in 1688 as a sake brewery, Madonoume began making his shochu in 1965. Aged for 15 years in charred, former sherry barrels, this exceptional shochu is made with local water from the Kase River, with Nijo ommugi two rowed barley. Madonoume began aging their shochus in wood barrels 25 years ago. Get earthy notes of honeysuckle, green grass, and apricot.