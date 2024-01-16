This restaurant does not have any images
Folklore Provisions 64 Coomer Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Folklore Provisions is a European style cafe rooted in family, community & tradition. With a menu inspired by the farms & coastal waters of New England as well as the simple yet bold flavors of the Azorean Archipelago, Folklore Provisions will tell a comfortingly familiar yet entirely new culinary story. Celebrity Chef Eli Dunn along with his business partner & wife Rachel source inspiration from their past as well as the present in this crave worthy love letter to The East Bay and surrounding areas.
Location
301 Hope Street, Bristol, RI 02809