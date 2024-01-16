Restaurant info

Folklore Provisions is a European style cafe rooted in family, community & tradition. With a menu inspired by the farms & coastal waters of New England as well as the simple yet bold flavors of the Azorean Archipelago, Folklore Provisions will tell a comfortingly familiar yet entirely new culinary story. Celebrity Chef Eli Dunn along with his business partner & wife Rachel source inspiration from their past as well as the present in this crave worthy love letter to The East Bay and surrounding areas.