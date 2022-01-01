Folk
333 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
New American restaurant focused on seasonal vegetable plates and wood-fired pizza.
Location
823 Meridian St, Nashville, TN 37207
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Coneheads- Nashville - 1315 Dickerson Pike
No Reviews
1315 Dickerson Pike Nashville, TN 37207
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Nashville
007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurant