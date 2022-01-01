Restaurant header imageView gallery

Folk

333 Reviews

$$$

823 Meridian St

Nashville, TN 37207

Popular Items

Folk Shirt

Cake Pre-order (At Least 5 Days Notice Required)

Tiramisu Cake

$85.00

Layers of vanilla cake soaked in coffee, caramel, and rum filled with mascarpone whipped cream and topped with Olive and Sinclair chocolate shavings. Serves 10 - 12 people. REQUIRE AT LEAST 3 DAYS NOTICE. Available for take-away or dine in (Closed Tues + Wed).Pick up available Thursday - Monday from 12:00pm to 5:00pm. After ordering, please email haley@goodasfolk.com with requested pickup date/dining reservation and message to be written on the cake.

Swag

Folk Tote

Folk Tote

$30.00

Tie Dye Canvas Tote with white lettering. Each bag is hand-dyed and completely unique. Measuring: 18”l x 14.5”h x 3”w

Folk Shirt

Folk Shirt

$25.00

Navy blue, pocket tee with white lettering

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
New American restaurant focused on seasonal vegetable plates and wood-fired pizza.

Website

Location

823 Meridian St, Nashville, TN 37207

Directions

