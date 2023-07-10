  • Home
  Corbin
  Folktale Coffee & Bakehouse - 300 South Main Street
Folktale Coffee & Bakehouse 300 South Main Street

300 South Main Street

Corbin, KY 40701

Coffee

Espresso

Blue Eye

$3.50+

Cubano Breve

$4.50+

Frappe

$5.50+

Red Eye

$3.50+

double shot espresso over batch brewed coffee

Flat White

$4.50

2oz espresso with 8oz wet-steamed milk.

Americano

$4.00+

Double shot espresso with hot water

Mocha

$4.50+

Latte

$4.50+

Cappucino

$4.00+

Cortado

$3.75

Cubano

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.75

Double shot espresso with 1oz steamed milk.

Double Espresso

$3.00

classic "dopio" or double shot of espresso (around 2oz)

Batch Brew

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75+

Batch brew coffee w/ 1oz steamed milk

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Batch brew iced coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.99+

Manual Brew

Pour Over

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate & Steamers

Hot Chocolate

Small Hot Chocolate (8oz)

$1.99

Medium Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$2.50

Large Hot Chocolate (16oz)

$2.99

Steamers

Small Steamer (8oz)

$1.99

Medium Steamer (12oz)

$2.50

Large Steamer (16oz)

$2.99

Bakehouse

Bread

Baguette

$5.00Out of stock

Boule

$10.00Out of stock

pastries

Blueberry Sourdough Muffin

$4.50

Raspberry Muffin (V)

$3.50Out of stock

Mocha Drop Scone (V)

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry Lavender (V)

$3.50Out of stock

Rice Crispy Treat

$4.00Out of stock

Mixed Berry Cream Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cereal Treat

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Coffee Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Double Chocolate Espresso Brownie

$4.50

Strawberry Sourdough Muffins

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Drop Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Pie Drop Scones (V)

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry Lime Muffin (V)

$3.50

Lemon Blueberry Cream Scones

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk Oat Bar

$3.50

Apple Cinnamon Sourdough Muffins

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk Sourdough Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Strawberry Sourdough Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Raspberry Sourdough Muffins

$4.50Out of stock

BlueBerry Drop Scones (V)

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Luxury Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Berry Custard Tartlet

$5.50Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Drop Scone (V)

$3.50

Raspberry Cream Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Blackberry and Strawberry muffins (V)

$3.50

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Almond Blueberry Muffins

$3.50

Almond Blueberry Loaf

$3.50

Blueberry Lemon Bars

$3.50Out of stock

Strawberries & Cream Scones

$3.50

Bagels

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese or Jam

$5.00

Retail

Folktale Branded Merch

Folktale Diner Mug

$15.99

Folktale Dark Gray Shirt

$25.00+

Folktale Tan Shirt

$25.00+

Onyx Retail Coffee (10oz)

Wake & Bake

$25.00

burundi long miles gaharo mill

$20.00

Geometry

$18.00Out of stock

Monarch

$17.00Out of stock

Tropical Weather

$20.00Out of stock

Southern Weather

$17.00Out of stock

Eclipse (dark roast)

$18.00

Power Nap (half-caff)

Cold Brew

Out of stock

SuperBrew

$24.00

Buffalo

$23.00Out of stock

Colombia Aponte Village

$20.00Out of stock

Ecuador La Papaya Typica

$25.00

Colombia Ignacio Rodriguez

$24.00

Honduras Finca La Unica Natural

$22.00Out of stock

Burundi Campazi Colline Natural

$22.00

Costa Rica Las Lajas Natural

$24.00

Costa Rica Las Lajas Heirloom Ethiopia

$28.00

BE Leathercraft

Mug w/ Handle

$30.00

Mug w/o Handle

$25.00

Coaster (set of 4)

$20.00

Velvet Whiskey Co.

Vanilla Latte Candle -6oz

$10.00

Blueberry Vanilla Candle - 6oz

$10.00Out of stock

Gear 5 Body Spray

"Babe" Body Spray - 4oz

$10.00

"Uniform" Body Spray - 4oz

$10.00

"Magic" Body Spray - 4oz

$10.00

Little Wolf Creek 100% Local Honey

12oz

$15.00

Terroir Chocolate Bars

Cappucino White | Ecuador | Coracle Tropical Weather

$9.00

Black Mint Chocolate | Ecuador | Charcoal & Peppermint

$9.00

Vegan Milk Chocolate | Uganda | Sourdough Breadcrumb

$9.00

Spicy Milk Chocolate | Fiji & Vietnam | Dried Mango

$9.00Out of stock

Matcha White Chocolate | Ecuador | Kagoshima Organic Matcha

$9.00

51% Dark Milk Mocha | Columbia | Monarch

$9.00

77% Dark Chocolate | Ecuador | Costa Esmeraldas

$9.00

70% Dark Chocolate | Tanzania | Lemon Crunch

$9.00

Terroir coffee flower honey

12oz

$18.00

Onyx Tea

Ginseng Oolong (oolong tea blend) 12 sachets

$15.00

Genmaicha (green tea blend) 12 sachets

$14.00

Earl Grey (black tea w/ bergamot) 12 sachets

$14.00

Golden Monkey (black tea) 12 sachets

$15.00

Tea & Lemonade

Elmwood Inn Teas

Bourbon

$3.50+

Earl Grey

$3.50+

Kentucky Blend

$3.50+

Pumpkin Spice

$3.50+

English Breakfast

$3.50+

Lung Ching Grade AA

$3.50+

Yoga Blend

$3.50+

Jade Oolong

$3.50+

Blueberry Fruit Infusion

$3.50+

Butterfly Blue Pea Flower Blend

$3.50+

Farmer's Market

$3.50+

Hibiscus Flowers

$3.50+

Orange Vanilla Fruit Infusion

$3.50+

Peppermint

$3.50+

Rooibos

$3.50+

Tangy Turmeric Ginger

$3.50+

Lemonade

Iced Lemonade

$3.50+

Frozen Lemonade

$4.00+

Fog

London Fog

$3.50+

Appalachian Fog

$3.50+

Chai

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.50+

Matcha

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Onyx Tea

Genmaicha Green Tea

$4.00+

Ginseng Oolong

$4.00+

Earl Grey

$4.00+

Golden Monkey Black Tea

$4.00+

Other Drinks

Bottled Water & Sparkling

Topo Chico

$3.50

Perrier

$2.50

Climax Water

$2.00

Lime Bubbly

$1.99

Cherry Bubbly

$1.99

Blackberry Bubbly

$1.99

Kombucha

Peach Blossom

$5.00

Mango Tumeric

$5.00

Blueberry Jasmine

$5.00

Ginger Lemon

$5.00

Pepsi Products

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ale8

$2.00

Diet Ale8

$2.00

Orange Cream Ale8

$2.00

Cherry Ale8

$2.00Out of stock

Ice Wager, Juice & Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Milk

$1.00

Ice Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Made from-scratch bakery, brunch spot, & craft coffee shop.

300 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701

