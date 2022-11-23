Follia 179 3rd Ave

A map showing the location of Follia 179 3rd AveView gallery
Follia Brunch- A La Carte

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side 2 Eggs

$6.00

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.00

Extra Muffin

$1.00

Two Eggs Any Style

$12.00

Mushroom Omlette

$14.00

Baked Truffled Eggs

$15.00

Egg White Fritatta

$14.00

Cacio e Pepe Eggs

$13.00

Spinach Torta

$14.00

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Sausage Omlette

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

French Toast

$14.00

Ricotta Pancakes

$14.00

Meatball Involto

$15.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

Seven Grain Toast

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$8.00

Apple Wood Bacon

$5.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Big Bottom Biscuit

$6.00

Formaggi Plate

$14.00

Crostini Plate

$12.00

Salumi Plate

$14.00

Zuppe

$8.00

Oysters

$3.00

Arancini

$12.00

Meatballs

$13.00

Eggplant Caponata

$9.00

Baby Kale Ceasar

$14.00

Italian Cobb Salad

$14.00

Burrata Salad

$14.00

Tri Colore

$14.00

Buon Giorno Pizza

$15.00

Funghi & Uovo Pizza

$15.00

Pesto Pizza

$17.00

Margherita

$16.00

New York Style

$16.00

Proscuitto Pizza

$17.00

Salciccia Pizza

$19.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$18.00

Orecchiette

$21.00

Spaghetti Follia

$17.00

Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.00

Branzino

$26.00

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

Follia Burger

$19.00

Group Unlimited

Group Unlimited

$38.00

Hon. Pre Fixe pp

$24.00

Mushroom Omelette

Baked Truffle Eggs

Egg White Fritata

Cacio Pepe Eggs

Eggs Benedict

Spinach Torta

Italian Sausage Omelette

Avacado Toast

French Toast

Pancakes

Buon Giorno Pizza

Funghi & uovo Pizza

Meatballs Involto

Biscuits and Gravy

Pesto Pizza

Margherita Pizza

New York Style Pizza

Salciccia Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

Spaghetti Pomodoro

Orecciette

Spaghetti Follia

Cacio Pepe

Eggplant Parmigiana

$5.00

Branzino

$5.00

Follia Burger

Steak & Eggs

$5.00

Crostini

Burrata Crostini

$10.00

Ricotta Crostini

$10.00

Chicken L/Crostini

$10.00

Mascarpone Crostini

$10.00

Eggplant C/Crostini

$10.00

Small Plates

S/P Ribs

$14.00

Ribs 4pc

$17.00

Creamy Polenta

$14.00

Arancini

$14.00

Arancini 4pc

$17.00

Meatballs

$15.00

Calamari

$18.00

Oysters

$3.00

Gorganzola Chz

$2.00

Pomodoro Sauce

$3.00

Salumi

Sopressata

$6.00

Speck

$7.00

Prosciutto di Parma

$8.00

Formaggi

Taleggio

$7.00

Parmigiano Reggiano

$7.00

Pecorino Toscana

$7.00

Piave

$7.00

Caciotta al Tartufo

$7.00

Gorgonzola Dolce

$7.00

Manchego

$7.00

Robiola

$7.00Out of stock

Formaggi Plate 3 for $18

$18.00

Antipasti

Marinated Olives

$8.00

Eggplant Caponata

$9.00

Roasted Red Peppers

$8.00

Beets

$9.00

Insalata

Arugula

$14.00

Burrata Salad

$16.00

Tri colore

$14.00

Baby Kale Caesar

$15.00

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Spinach

$10.00

Thyme Roasted Carrots

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

Roasted Potatoes

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts & pancetta

$10.00

Butternut Squash

$10.00

Pasta

Pomodoro

$19.00

Cacio Pepe

$20.00

Orecchiette

$22.00

Bolognese

$22.00

Ravioli

$19.00

Vongole

$21.00

Pappardelle

$22.00

Fall Spaghetti

$21.00

Kids Pasta

$11.00

Entrees

Eggplant Parm

$24.00

Branzino

$28.00

Salmon

$28.00

Wood fired Chicken

$26.00

Burger

$21.00

Hanger Steak

$32.00

Braised Short Rib

$34.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Funghi Pizza

$19.00

Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00

Pesto Pizza

$18.00

New York Style Pizza

$17.00

Meatball Pizza

$19.00

Salciccia Pizza

$19.00

Honey Pie Pizza

$19.00

Brussels Pie

$19.00

Rucola Pie

$18.00

Desserts

Warm Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Panna cotta

$10.00

Biscotti Plate

$9.00

1 Biscotti

$3.00

Gelato Scoop

$3.50

Sorbet Scoop

$3.50

Gelato 3 Scoops

$9.00

Sorbet 3 Scoops

$9.00

Affogato

$9.00

Plating Fee pp

$10.00

To Go Fees

GrubHub Delivery

$1.99

Delivery Fee

$1.19

Service Fee

$0.99

PDR

Price pp

$115.00

Room Fee

$723.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

179 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

