Folsom Cafe 727 Sutter Street, Suite B

Folsom Cafe
No reviews yet
727 Sutter Street, Suite B
Folsom, CA 95630
Bar Menu
Bottled & Canned Drinks
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Fiji Water
Gatorade | Fruit Punch
Red
Gatorade | Lemon Lime
Yellow
Gatorade | Orange
Orange
Hop Refresher | Lagunitas | Hop Water (Bottle)
Lagunitas Hop Water
Naked | Berry Blast
Strawberry Banana
Naked | Blue Machine
Blue Machine
Naked | Mighty Mango
Berry Blast
Naked | Strawberry Banana
Mighty Mango
Pellegrino Can
Redbull
San Pellegrino
SF Redbull
Sprite
Tree Top Apple Juice
Tropicana 100% OJ
Chai
Chai Latte Small
12 oz Hot / 16 oz Iced .75 oz Chai Concentrate ~8 oz frothed milk / 8 oz cold milk Here- Hot: Large Mug Iced: Beer Glass To-Go- Hot: Hot Cup, Sleeve, & Lid Cold: Plastic Cup & Lid
Chai Latte Large
16 oz Hot / 20 oz Iced 1.5 oz Chai concentrate ~10 oz frothed milk/ 10 oz cold milk To-go: Cup, Sleeve (hot only), & lid
Dirty Chai Latte Small
12 oz Hot / 16 oz Iced .75 oz Chai Concentrate ~8 oz frothed milk / 8 oz cold milk 2 shots espresso Here: Hot: large Mug Iced: Beer Glass To-Go: Hot:Cup, sleeve, & lid Cold: Plastic Cup & Lid
Dirty Chai Latte Large
16 oz Hot/ 20 oz Iced 1.5 oz Chai Concentrate ~10oz Frothed Milk / 10 oz cold milk 2 shots Hot Cup, Sleeve, & Lid or Plastic Cup & Lid
Cocoa and Milk
Coffee
Americano Small
12 oz Hot / 16 oz Iced 2 shots espresso + water here: Tall Mug or Beer Glassf To-Go: Hot Cup, Sleeve, & Lid or Plastic Cup & Lid
Americano Large
16 oz Hot / 20 oz Iced 3 shots Espresso (4th optional) + water Hot Cup, Sleeve & Lid or Plastic Cup & Lid
Colombian
Guatemalan
Cappuccino 8oz
8 oz Hot 2 shots espresso (1/3 total volume) 1/3 milk 1/3 foam
Cappuccino 12 oz
12 oz Hot "Tall Cappuccino" or Wet 2 shots espresso Frothed Milk
Rhapsody Cold Brew 12 oz
Creamy & chocolatey ~200 mg Caffeine
Rhapsody Cold Brew 16 oz
Creamy & chocolatey ~250 mg Caffeine
Rhapsody Nitro 12 oz
Creamier, smooth & chocolatey ~200 mg Caffeine
Rhapsody Nitro 16 oz
Creamier, smooth & chocolatey ~250 mg Caffeine
Cortado
Small
Large
Carafe
Doppio
2 shots of Espresso served in the smallest mug
Espresso Con Panna
two shots of espresso topped with a dollop of whipped cream served in smallest mug
Back Home
Colombian
Espresso
Guatemalan
Legato
Peruvian/Ethiopian
Gibraltar
Latte Small
12 oz Hot 2 shots espresso 8 oz frothed milk here: Large Mug To-Go: Hot Cup, Sleeve, & Lid
Latte Large
16 oz Hot / 20 oz Iced 2 shots espresso 10 oz frothed milk / 10 oz cold milk Hot Cup, Sleeve, & Lid or plastic cup & lid
Macchiato
Mocha Small
12 oz Hot / 16 oz Iced 1 pump Chocolate + 8 oz Frothed Milk / 8 oz cold milk 2 shots espresso Here: large Mug or Beer Glass To-Go: Hot Cup, Lid, & Sleeve or Plastic Cup & lid
Mocha Large
16 oz Hot / 20 oz Iced 1.5 pumps Chocolate + 10 oz Frothed Milk/ 10 oz cold milk 2 shots espresso Hot Cup, Lid, & Sleeve Plastic Cup & lid
White Mocha Small
12 oz Hot / 16 oz Iced 1 pump White Chocolate + 8 oz frothed Milk / 8 oz cold milk 2 shots espresso here: large mug or beer glass to-go Hot cup, Sleeve, & Lid or Plastic Cup & lid
White Mocha Large
16 oz Hot / 20 oz Iced 1.5 pump White Chocolate + 10 oz frothed Milk / 10 oz Cold Milk 2 shots espresso Hot Cup, Sleeve, & Lid or Plastic Cup & lid
Colombian
Guatemalan
Peruvian/Ethiopian
Back Home
Legato
Espresso
Undertow
Lemonades
Lemonade Small
16 oz Iced / 12 oz Hot Iced: Ice + lemonade Hot: 10 oz Lemonade heated with wand Here: tall Mug or beer glass to-go: hot cup, sleeve, & lid or plastic cup & lid
Lemonade Large
20 oz Iced / 16 oz Hot Iced: ice + lemonade + plastic cup & lid Hot: 14 oz lemonade heated with wand + hot cup+ lid + sleeve
Matcha
Matcha Latte Small
12 oz Hot / 16 oz Iced 1 g Matcha Powder 8 oz frothed milk here: large mug or Beer Glass to-go: Hot Cup, Sleeve, & Lid or Plastic Cup & Lid
Matcha Latte Large
16 oz Hot / 20 oz Iced 1.5 g Matcha Powder 10 oz frothed milk / 10 oz cold milk Hot Cup, Sleeve, & Lid or Plastic Cup & lid
Matcha Lemonade Small
16 oz Iced / 12 oz Hot 1 g Matcha Powder Iced :8 oz Lemonade + Ice here: Beer Glass to-go: Plastic Cup & Lid Hot: 8 oz Lemonade heated with wand here: Tall Mug To-go: Hot cup + sleeve + lid
Matcha Lemonade Large
20 oz Iced / 16 oz Hot 1.5 g Matcha Powder Iced: 10 oz Lemonade + Ice Plastic Cup & Lid Hot: 10 oz heated lemonade (wand) Hot Cup, Sleeve & lid
Matcha Rose Mint Latte Small
12 oz Hot / 16 oz Iced 1 g Matcha Powder 8 oz frothed milk / 8 oz cold milk here: large mug or beer glass to-go: Hot Cup, Sleeve & Lid or Plastic cup & lid
Matcha Rose Mint Latte Large
16 oz Hot / 20 oz Iced 1.5 g Matcha Powder 10 oz frothed milk / 10 oz cold milk Hot Cup, Sleeve & Lid or Plastic Cup & lid
Specialty Drinks
Blackberry White Nitro 20 oz
2 oz House made white chocolate concentrate (Ghirardelli White Chocolate, sugar, and organic whole milk) Ice + 12 oz nitro .5 oz Blackberry Monin
Blackberry White Nitro 24 oz
3 oz House made white chocolate concentrate (Ghirardelli White Chocolate, sugar, and organic whole milk) Ice + 16 oz nitro 1 oz Blackberry Monin
Cucumber Basil Lemonade 20 oz
Ice+ lemonade+ cucumber syrup + Basil Syrup + green Glitter 20 oz plastic cup and Lid
Cucumber Basil Lemonade 24 oz
Ice+ lemonade+ cucumber syrup + Basil Syrup + green Glitter 24 oz plastic cup and Lid
Earl Grey Lavender Latte Small
12 oz Hot / 16 oz Iced 2.5 oz Earl Grey Lavender Concentrate (~30 oz Earl Grey Lavender Tea (real lavender) + 4.5 oz vanilla syrup + 4.5 oz lavender syrup)) + 10 oz frothed milk / 10 oz cold milk
Earl Grey Lavender Latte Large
16 oz Hot / 20 oz Iced 3.5 oz Earl Grey Lavender Concentrate (~30 oz Earl Grey Lavender Tea (real lavender) + 4.5 oz vanilla syrup + 4.5 oz lavender syrup)) + 12 oz frothed milk / 12 oz cold
Hazelnut Mounds Latte Small
12 oz hot / 16 oz Iced .5 hazelnut syrup .5 coconut syrup 1 pump dark chocolate 2 shots espresso 8 oz frothed milk / 8 oz Cold Milk here: large mug or Beer Glass to-go: hot cup, sleeve & lid or Plastic Cup & lid
Hazelnut Mounds Latte Large
16 oz hot / 20 oz Iced 1 hazelnut syrup 1 coconut syrup 1.5 pump dark chocolate 2 shots espresso 10 oz frothed milk / 10 oz cold milk hot cup, sleeve & lid or Plastic Cup & lid
Matcha Rose Mint Latte Small
12 oz Hot / 16 oz Iced 1 g Matcha Powder 8 oz frothed milk / 8 oz cold milk here: large mug or beer glass to-go: Hot Cup, Sleeve & Lid or Plastic cup & lid
Matcha Rose Mint Latte Large
16 oz Hot / 20 oz Iced 1.5 g Matcha Powder 10 oz frothed milk / 10 oz cold milk Hot Cup, Sleeve & Lid or Plastic Cup & lid
Peach Honey Latte Small
12 oz Hot / 16 oz Iced .5 oz peach monin 2 shots espresso .5 oz glitter honey ( on top) bit of honeycomb covered in glitter (garnish) 8 oz frothed milk / 8 oz cold here: large mug or beer glass to-go: hot cup, sleeve & lid or plastic Cup & lid
Peach Honey Latte Large
16 oz Hot / 20 oz Iced .5 oz peach monin 2 shots espresso .5 oz glitter honey (on top) bit of honeycomb covered in glitter (garnish) 10 oz frothed milk / 10 oz cold milk hot cup, sleeve & lid or plastic cup & lid
Tea
Alchemist Iced Tea 16 oz
16 oz Iced Alchemist pre-brewed tea + ice here: beer Glass To-go: Plastic Cup & Lid
Alchemist Iced Tea 20 oz
20 oz Iced Alchemist pre-brewed tea + ice Plastic Cup & Lid
Black Iced Tea 16 oz
16 oz Iced unsweetened Pre-brewed Black tea +ice here: beer Glass To-go: Plastic Cup & Lid
Black Iced Tea 20 oz
20 oz Iced unsweetened Pre-brewed Black tea +ice Plastic Cup & Lid
Blueberry Rooibos 16 oz
Blueberry Rooibos 20 oz
Tropical Coconut 16 oz
Tropical Coconut 20 oz
Loose Leaf Tea Large
Any of our artisan teas brewed a la carte. Hot Cup, sleeve & lid or Plastic Cup & Lid
Loose Leaf Tea Small
Any of our artisan teas brewed a la carte. here: tall mug or Beer Glass to-go: Hot Cup, sleeve & lid or Plastic Cup & Lid
Tea Latte Large
Any of our artisan teas brewed a la carte & topped with frothed milk Hot cup, sleeve & lid or Plastic Cup & Lid
Tea Latte Small
Any of our artisan teas brewed a la carte & topped with frothed milk here: Large mug or Beer Glass to-go: Hot cup, sleeve & lid or Plastic Cup & Lid
Blue Lace Small
16 oz Iced Pre-brewed alchemist ( butterfly pea flower tea + jasmine tea) + lemonade +ice here: beer Glass To-go: Plastic Cup & Lid
Blue Lace Large
20 oz Iced Pre-brewed alchemist ( butterfly pea flower tea + jasmine tea) + lemonade +ice Plastic Cup & Lid
Arnold Palmer Small
16 oz Iced Pre-brewed Black tea + Lemonade +ice here: beer Glass To-go: Plastic Cup & Lid
Arnold Palmer Large
20 ozIced Pre-brewed Black tea + Lemonade +ice Plastic Cup & Lid
Food Menu
Toasts
Avocado Toast
Algonquin Toast, smashed avocado, pickled onions, feta cheese, red bell pepper, and arugula
Banana Nut Toast
Brioche toast topped with almond butter, sliced bananas, honey, sliced almonds, and pistachio
Toast
Any of our Grateful Bread Breads or a bagel toasted and topped with your toppings of choice!
Sandwiches
Bacon Grilled Cheese
Grateful Bread Sourdough, Boar's Head Havarti, Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, Bacon. Served with mayonnaise and garlic.
Chipotle Chicken Club
Boar's Head Chipotle Chicken, Pepper Jack, Chipotle Gourmaise, Arugula, Red Onion, Tomato on Grateful Bread Sourdough.
Italian Meats
Boar's Head Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, Honey Mustard, Mayonnaise, Red Onion, and Butter Lettuce on Grateful Bread Brioche.
Spicy Cali Chicken
Boar's Head Blazing Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Spring Mix, and Pickled Onions on Grateful Bread Woodstock.
Turkey Bacon Club
Grateful Bread Woodstock with, Boar's Head Cracked Pepper Turkey, Bacon, and Swiss Cheese. Deli mustard, mayonnaise, butter lettuce, and tomato.
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Boar's Head Sundried Tomato Ham, Provolone Cheese, Mayonnaise on a Grateful Bread Butter Croissant and toasted
Grilled Cheese
Build Your Own Sandwich
Bagel
Banana Bread
Gluten Free Snacks
Cookies
Peach Cobbler Cookies
Crispy on the edges, and chewy and gooey on the inside this cookie is full of dried Peach pieces, oatmeal, and warm spices to create the aroma and memories of freshly baked peach cobbler
Peanut Butter Nutella Cookies
A Chewy delicious cookie that swirls together peanut butter and Nutella to make a delicious soft cookie!
Seasonal Cookie
Green Chile Pecan
Small Plates
Creamy Tomato Soup
Our in House soup is made every day! We slowly sweat the onions and garlic in Olive oil, then add in aromatics such as fresh oregano and basil and then stew them slowly in whole san marzano plum tomatoes. Let it simmer and then top it with fresh whipped cream and serve! Available with toast for dipping!
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Combo
Mug of Oatmeal
Strawberry Bruschetta
Toasted Algonquin Baguette topped with ricotta cheese, sliced strawberries, Balsamic Fig Reduction, honey, and chopped Mint
Tomato Bruschetta
Toasted Sourdough Baguette topped with ricotta cheese, sliced tomatoes, drizzled in balsamic reduction and chopped basil.
Yogurt Parfait
Plain yogurt layered with granola and fruit.
Chips
Beer and Wine Menu
Canned & Bottled Beer
Cool Kids | Calicraft | IPA (Can)
Juicy IPA 7.2% ABV A radical remix of our favorite IPAs. We made Cool Kidz for all the beer lovers: from the hardcore hop head to the craft curious. Citra and Mosaic hops explode out of the can with flavors of mango and mandarin - balanced by a crushable finish. 50% West Coast, 50% new school, 100% Cool.
Black Butte | Deschutes | Porter (Bottle)
5.5% ABV 30 IBU Black Butte Porter has a rich, creamy mouthfeel that complements a layered depth, revealing distinctive chocolate and coffee/roasted notes. Full of flavour, yet easy to drink. It strikes the right balance at every level in terms of roastiness, hoppiness, and sweetness.
Coors Light | Lager (Bottle)
4.2% ABV Lager
Draft Beer
Ales for ALS | Urban Roots | Rye IPA
Urban Roots Rye IPA
Ballast Point Sculpin
Celebration Ale | Sierra Nevada | Fresh Hop IPA
16 oz, 6.8 IBU, 65 IBU True Christmas Ale with notes of Citrus, Pine & florals
Dam Good Pils | Fort Rock | Pilsner
5.2 % ABV 26 IBU CA State Fair 2017 Gold Medal Winner. Light, clean and refreshing. A perfect balance of malt and hops creates one of the smoothest and easiest drinking beers.
IPA | Revision | IPA
6.5% ABV 50 IBU Low impact bitterness and high impact aromas Notes of tropical citrus, oranges, and pine
Oatmeal Stout | Fort Rock | Stout
Fort Rock Oatmeal Stout
Panic IPA | Track 7 | IPA
Track & IPA
People's Pils | Sudwerk | Pilsner
5.5% ABV 35 IBU A Northern German-style Pilsner brewed in Northern California. This pilsner is brewed entirely with pale two-row Weyermann, true to the style. A special blend of Bavarian Hallertauer and Tettnanger hops are used during brewing, adding to the sharp finish. Winner of the coveted “Brewers Choice” award for 25 consecutive years and counting.
Side Pull Pillows | Burning Barrel | Pilsner
5.8% ABV 20 IBU This pilsner starts out with a subtle, light graham cracker malt presence that beautifully combines with a crisp bitterness from the hot-side additions of Saaz, Crystal, and Hallertau Mittelfruh hops.
Red Wines
Anakota | Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Bottle Only 14.5% ABV 15 Years Aged An opaque, dark violet core of color gives rise to vibrant aromas of dried black currant, dried blackberry, and sun-dried Herbs de Provence. These powerful flavors wash across the palate along with dark chocolate covered espresso beans and very subtle toasted baking spices, indicating limited exposure to new French oak. Supple tannins frame the palate, while mouth-watering acidity provides a perfect counterbalance, leading to a long finish.
Arrowood | Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Bottle Only 14.4% ABV The 2018 Knights Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is bold with black forest fruit and anise, nuanced with violet, pine resin, sage, and nutmeg. Densely concentrated and intensely flavorful on the palate with dark fruits, graphite and cocoa nibs.
Murphy-Goode | Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Bottle 14.2% ABV Look forward to aromas and flavors of black cherry with a hint of black licorice. The finish will add notes of chocolate, vanilla, and just a touch of toast.
Murphy-Goode | Cabernet Sauvignon Glass
6 oz glass 14.2% ABV Look forward to aromas and flavors of black cherry with a hint of black licorice. The finish will add notes of chocolate, vanilla, and just a touch of toast.
Sobon Estate | Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Bottle
Sobon Estate | Cabernet Sauvignon Glass
Glass
Freemark Abbey | Merlot Bottle
Bottle only 14.5% ABV The 2018 Merlot expresses red and blue fruits, composed of dried cherries, ripe strawberry, blue berry cobbler, fruit cake, red raspberry jam, and plum. A very pleasant complexity includes baking spice, leather, milk chocolate and arugula. The spicy oak is very well integrated. Entry and finish are very smooth, with fruit resembling cherry and plum nuances. This Merlot has a good overall balance of fruit, body, and tannin, with a long fruitful finish.
American Legends | Zinfandel Bottle
Bottle 14.7% DRY Robust dark berry flavors that carry to the palate adding layers of cocoa, spice and vanilla. This well-balanced wine has a long finish, which lasts almost until the next sip.
American Legends | Zinfandel Glass
6 oz glass 14.7% DRY Robust dark berry flavors that carry to the palate adding layers of cocoa, spice and vanilla. This well-balanced wine has a long finish, which lasts almost until the next sip.
Edmeades | Zinfandel Bottle
Bottle 15% The Mendocino County Zinfandel begins with concentrated aromas of baking spices including; cinnamon and cloves. Those spices give way to aromas of blackberries, black currants, and dried sage. The texture is round, and the fruit expression is focused and lush. Subtle and integrated tannins accentuate the richness of the wine, while pleasant acidity keeps it fresh on the finish.
Edmeades | Zinfandel Glass
Glass 15% ABV The Mendocino County Zinfandel begins with concentrated aromas of baking spices including; cinnamon and cloves. Those spices give way to aromas of blackberries, black currants, and dried sage. The texture is round, and the fruit expression is focused and lush. Subtle and integrated tannins accentuate the richness of the wine, while pleasant acidity keeps it fresh on the finish.
Steiner Family | Barbera Bottle
Bottle Oak, Vanilla, Chocolate, Blackberry, Black Cherry, Raspberry
Steiner Family | Barbera Glass
6 oz Glass Oak, Vanilla, Chocolate, Blackberry, Black Cherry, Raspberry
Scotto Family | Malbec Bottle
Bottle A combination of Malbec from 22 year old vineyards in the Borden Ranch AVA and the Clements Hill AVA in the warm terrain at the base of the Sierra Foothills. Plush flavors of plum, blackberries and raspberries.
Scotto Family | Malbec Glass
6 oz Glass A combination of Malbec from 22 year old vineyards in the Borden Ranch AVA and the Clements Hill AVA in the warm terrain at the base of the Sierra Foothills. Plush flavors of plum, blackberries and raspberries.
Scotto Family | Pinot Noir Bottle
Bottle
Scotto Family | Pinot Noir Glass
Glass
La Crema | Pinot Noir Bottle
Bottle 14.4% ABV Aromas of boysenberry, black plum, and rhubarb are followed by flavors of red plum, blackberry, and pomegranate. The 2021 vintage presents a plush texture and balanced acidity.
La Crema | Pinot Noir Glass
6 oz Glass 14.4% ABV Aromas of boysenberry, black plum, and rhubarb are followed by flavors of red plum, blackberry, and pomegranate. The 2021 vintage presents a plush texture and balanced acidity.
Hikaru | Chilled Red Wine Can
2019 Dry, crisp, soft-bodied, fruit forward. Earthy aromas of toasted green tea, cinnamon and turmeric followed by dark fruit flavors of sour cherry, summer plum, and yuzu peel.
Shenandoah | Zingiovese Bottle
Bottle 14.5% ABV 50% Zinfandel & 50% Sangiovese A proprietary blend of Sangiovese, the noble grape of Tuscany, and Zinfandel, the varietal most closely associated with Amador County. Naturally grown and sustainably farmed from select Estate blocks, this intriguing offering is deep, rich and full bodied with spicy aromas with hints of rose petals and cocoa. The mid palate impressions are strongly suggestive of dried black fruits, wild herbs and licorice with subtle flecks of black pepper. Ending in a long dry lingering finish.
Shenandoah | Zingiovese Glass
6 oz Glass 14.5% ABV 50% Zinfandel & 50% Sangiovese A proprietary blend of Sangiovese, the noble grape of Tuscany, and Zinfandel, the varietal most closely associated with Amador County. Naturally grown and sustainably farmed from select Estate blocks, this intriguing offering is deep, rich and full bodied with spicy aromas with hints of rose petals and cocoa. The mid palate impressions are strongly suggestive of dried black fruits, wild herbs and licorice with subtle flecks of black pepper. Ending in a long dry lingering finish.
St. Amant - "Miss Independent" Verdelho - 2021 Bottle
Bottle 13.9% ABV Bright crisp lemony flavors highlight this delicious summer sipper. Delightfully refreshing, Verdelho’s naturally high acidity make it an ideal companion for the dinner table.
St. Amant - "Miss Independent" Verdelho - 2021 Glass
6 oz Glass 13.9% ABV Bright crisp lemony flavors highlight this delicious summer sipper. Delightfully refreshing, Verdelho’s naturally high acidity make it an ideal companion for the dinner table.
Sobon Estate | Zinfandel Port
Glass
Sobon Estate | Zinfandel Port
Bottle
Rose
Sobon Estate | Rosé Bottle
Bottle 12.9% ABV This is a bone-dry, steely, acid- and tannin-driven wine based on Grenache grapes that achieves a taut mouthfeel, refreshing crispness and austere earthy red-fruit flavors
Sobon Estate | Rosé Glass
6 oz Glass 12.9% ABV This is a bone-dry, steely, acid- and tannin-driven wine based on Grenache grapes that achieves a taut mouthfeel, refreshing crispness and austere earthy red-fruit flavors
Sparkling Wine
Denny Bini - "Spuma!" Vino Frizzante - Lambrusco Bottle
Bottle Naturally fermented, racy, hyper dry, for food, rosé Lambrusco, cherry, purple flower petals, crisp, minerally, heady, natural, organic.
Denny Bini - "Spuma!" Vino Frizzante - Lambrusco Glass
6 oz Glass 11% ABV Naturally fermented, racy, hyper dry, for food, rosé Lambrusco, cherry, purple flower petals, crisp, minerally, heady, natural, organic.
Hikaru | Sparkling Rosé Can
2021 Excites the tongue with bright tangy bubbles. Aromas of strawberries and orange zest intermingle with minerally, yeasty notes that energize the umami flavors of sushi.
Le Mulet Rouge | Citron Bottle
Bottle 11% ABV Concentrated lemon flavors with a note of lemon rinds
Le Mulet Rouge | Citron Glass
6 oz Glass 11% ABV Concentrated lemon flavors with a note of lemon rinds
Quillen Wines | Brut Bottle
Bottle 12.8% ABV Made in the traditional method of Champagne, France, this brut offers lively bubbles and balanced acidity.
Quillen Wines | Brut Glass
6 oz Glass 12.8% ABV Made in the traditional method of Champagne, France, this brut offers lively bubbles and balanced acidity.
Quillen Wines | Quill Cuvée Bottle
Bottle This sec sparkling wine has aromas of green apple and nectarine. On the palate, it bears a refreshingly fruity flavor followed with a lingering, delightful finish. Quill Cuvée is a natural choice to accompany brunch, happy hour, or dessert.
Quillen Wines | Quill Cuvée Glass
6 oz Glass This sec sparkling wine has aromas of green apple and nectarine. On the palate, it bears a refreshingly fruity flavor followed with a lingering, delightful finish. Quill Cuvée is a natural choice to accompany brunch, happy hour, or dessert.
Scotto Family | Brut Rosé Bottle
Bottle 11.5% ABV This light-bodied and well-balanced wine is elegant, flavorful and complex. It offers bright plum and raspberry notes, a creamy texture backed by some bracing acidity and a lingering finish.
Scotto Family | Brut Rosé Glass
6 oz Glass 11.5% ABV This light-bodied and well-balanced wine is elegant, flavorful and complex. It offers bright plum and raspberry notes, a creamy texture backed by some bracing acidity and a lingering finish.
Valdo - Prosecco Brut Rose - Veneto, Italy Bottle
Bottle 11% ABV Aromas of sliced red apple and dried herbs. Medium-bodied with a fine mousse and bright acidity. A lovely palate of rose petals, cherries and thyme. Tasty. Drink now.
Valdo - Prosecco Brut Rose - Veneto, Italy Glass
6 oz Glass 11% ABV Aromas of sliced red apple and dried herbs. Medium-bodied with a fine mousse and bright acidity. A lovely palate of rose petals, cherries and thyme. Tasty. Drink now.
White Wines
Regio (2020) | Chardonnay Bottle
Bottle 13 % ABV Bright and fresh aroma subtle hints of citrus, pineapple, mango and toffee notes. The wine has a pleasant, fresh, harmonious taste with notes of grapefruit, lemon and carambola. Soft, creamy texture, well-balanced acidity and dry, refreshing aftertaste.
Regio (2020) | Chardonnay Glass
6 oz Glass 13 % ABV Bright and fresh aroma subtle hints of citrus, pineapple, mango and toffee notes. The wine has a pleasant, fresh, harmonious taste with notes of grapefruit, lemon and carambola. Soft, creamy texture, well-balanced acidity and dry, refreshing aftertaste.
Sobon Estate | Chardonnay Bottle
Bottle Very buttery From select cool climate vineyards, this rich luscious Chardonnay offers toasty vanilla like flavors with hints of apples, pears, and sweet farm churned butter. Dry and elegant with a crisp lingering finish.
Sobon Estate | Chardonnay Glass
6 oz Glass Very buttery From select cool climate vineyards, this rich luscious Chardonnay offers toasty vanilla like flavors with hints of apples, pears, and sweet farm churned butter. Dry and elegant with a crisp lingering finish.
Pope Valley - Napa Valley - 2021 Bottle
Bottle 13.6% ABV This is a beautifully aromatic wine redolent of passion fruit, conffectioner's sugar and slate, the flavors are explosive and crisp with hints of citrus blossoms unfolding into a long, slightly grassy finish.
Pope Valley - Napa Valley - 2021 Glass
6 oz Glass 13.6% ABV This is a beautifully aromatic wine redolent of passion fruit, conffectioner's sugar and slate, the flavors are explosive and crisp with hints of citrus blossoms unfolding into a long, slightly grassy finish.
Shenandoah | Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Bottle 13.6% ABV This is a beautifully aromatic wine redolent of passion fruit, confectioner's sugar and slate, the flavors are explosive and crisp with hints of citrus blossoms unfolding into a long, slightly grassy finish.
Shenandoah | Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Glass
Sobon Estate - Amador County - 2021 Bottle
Bottle 13.8% ABV Yellow straw color. Aromas of banana cream pie, peach preserves, and cantaloupe with a velvety, vibrant, fruity light-to-medium body and a smooth, intriguing, medium-long butter, pressed flowers, toasted challah, and apple blossom finish with moderate oak flavor.
Sobon Estate - Amador County - 2021 Glass
6 oz Glass 13.8% ABV Yellow straw color. Aromas of banana cream pie, peach preserves, and cantaloupe with a velvety, vibrant, fruity light-to-medium body and a smooth, intriguing, medium-long butter, pressed flowers, toasted challah, and apple blossom finish with moderate oak flavor.
DiArie "Mixed Breed" Bottle
Bottle 13.9% This MIXED BREED is an aromatic wine, a blend of 3 white varietals, Sauvignon Blanc, a fruity and floral variety originating in Bordeaux; Viognier, a semi fruity variety with substantial structure, origin unknown; and Symphony, a cross between Muscat Alexandria and Grenache Gris, created in UC California Davis, an exceptionally aromatic wine with citrus, apricot and peach aromas. This delicious wine has structure, complexity and balance. The three varietals act together with synergy and harmony resulting in a crisp white wine with intense aromas and flavors.
DiArie "Mixed Breed" Glass
6 oz Glass 13.9% This MIXED BREED is an aromatic wine, a blend of 3 white varietals, Sauvignon Blanc, a fruity and floral variety originating in Bordeaux; Viognier, a semi fruity variety with substantial structure, origin unknown; and Symphony, a cross between Muscat Alexandria and Grenache Gris, created in UC California Davis, an exceptionally aromatic wine with citrus, apricot and peach aromas. This delicious wine has structure, complexity and balance. The three varietals act together with synergy and harmony resulting in a crisp white wine with intense aromas and flavors.
St. Amant - "Miss Independent" Verdelho - 2021 Bottle
Bottle 13.9% ABV Bright crisp lemony flavors highlight this delicious summer sipper. Delightfully refreshing, Verdelho’s naturally high acidity make it an ideal companion for the dinner table.
St. Amant - "Miss Independent" Verdelho - 2021 Glass
6 oz Glass 13.9% ABV Bright crisp lemony flavors highlight this delicious summer sipper. Delightfully refreshing, Verdelho’s naturally high acidity make it an ideal companion for the dinner table.
A small cafe dedicated to providing our community with quality product and the best service,
727 Sutter Street, Suite B, Folsom, CA 95630