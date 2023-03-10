  • Home
  • /
  • Folsom
  • /
  • Folsom Cafe - 727 Sutter Street, Suite B
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Folsom Cafe 727 Sutter Street, Suite B

review star

No reviews yet

727 Sutter Street, Suite B

Folsom, CA 95630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Bar Menu

Bottled & Canned Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fiji Water

$3.50

Gatorade | Fruit Punch

$3.50

Red

Gatorade | Lemon Lime

$3.50

Yellow

Gatorade | Orange

$3.50

Orange

Hop Refresher | Lagunitas | Hop Water (Bottle)

$4.00

Lagunitas Hop Water

Naked | Berry Blast

$3.50

Strawberry Banana

Naked | Blue Machine

$3.50

Blue Machine

Naked | Mighty Mango

$3.50

Berry Blast

Naked | Strawberry Banana

$3.50

Mighty Mango

Pellegrino Can

$3.50

Redbull

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

SF Redbull

$5.00

Sprite

$2.50

Tree Top Apple Juice

$2.50

Tropicana 100% OJ

$2.50

Chai

Chai Latte Small

$5.75

12 oz Hot / 16 oz Iced .75 oz Chai Concentrate ~8 oz frothed milk / 8 oz cold milk Here- Hot: Large Mug Iced: Beer Glass To-Go- Hot: Hot Cup, Sleeve, & Lid Cold: Plastic Cup & Lid

Chai Latte Large

$6.25

16 oz Hot / 20 oz Iced 1.5 oz Chai concentrate ~10 oz frothed milk/ 10 oz cold milk To-go: Cup, Sleeve (hot only), & lid

Dirty Chai Latte Small

$7.25

12 oz Hot / 16 oz Iced .75 oz Chai Concentrate ~8 oz frothed milk / 8 oz cold milk 2 shots espresso Here: Hot: large Mug Iced: Beer Glass To-Go: Hot:Cup, sleeve, & lid Cold: Plastic Cup & Lid

Dirty Chai Latte Large

$8.00

16 oz Hot/ 20 oz Iced 1.5 oz Chai Concentrate ~10oz Frothed Milk / 10 oz cold milk 2 shots Hot Cup, Sleeve, & Lid or Plastic Cup & Lid

Cocoa and Milk

Cup Milk 12 oz

$3.50

12 oz

Cup Milk 16 oz

$4.00

16 oz

Hot Cocoa Large

$4.50

16 oz

Hot Cocoa Small

$4.00

12 oz

Kids Hot Cocoa (8 oz)

$3.50

Milk Steamer

$5.00

Coffee

Americano Small

$3.50

12 oz Hot / 16 oz Iced 2 shots espresso + water here: Tall Mug or Beer Glassf To-Go: Hot Cup, Sleeve, & Lid or Plastic Cup & Lid

Americano Large

$5.00

16 oz Hot / 20 oz Iced 3 shots Espresso (4th optional) + water Hot Cup, Sleeve & Lid or Plastic Cup & Lid

Colombian

$15.00

Guatemalan

$15.00

Cappuccino 8oz

$4.25

8 oz Hot 2 shots espresso (1/3 total volume) 1/3 milk 1/3 foam

Cappuccino 12 oz

$5.00

12 oz Hot "Tall Cappuccino" or Wet 2 shots espresso Frothed Milk

Rhapsody Cold Brew 12 oz

$5.50

Creamy & chocolatey ~200 mg Caffeine

Rhapsody Cold Brew 16 oz

$6.25

Creamy & chocolatey ~250 mg Caffeine

Rhapsody Nitro 12 oz

$6.00

Creamier, smooth & chocolatey ~200 mg Caffeine

Rhapsody Nitro 16 oz

$7.00

Creamier, smooth & chocolatey ~250 mg Caffeine

Cortado

$4.50

Small

$2.50

Large

$3.00

Carafe

$15.00

Doppio

$3.00

2 shots of Espresso served in the smallest mug

Espresso Con Panna

$4.00

two shots of espresso topped with a dollop of whipped cream served in smallest mug

Back Home

$5.25

Colombian

$5.25

Espresso

$5.25

Guatemalan

$5.25

Legato

$5.25

Peruvian/Ethiopian

$5.25

Gibraltar

$4.50

Latte Small

$5.25

12 oz Hot 2 shots espresso 8 oz frothed milk here: Large Mug To-Go: Hot Cup, Sleeve, & Lid

Latte Large

$6.25

16 oz Hot / 20 oz Iced 2 shots espresso 10 oz frothed milk / 10 oz cold milk Hot Cup, Sleeve, & Lid or plastic cup & lid

Macchiato

$4.00

Mocha Small

$5.75

12 oz Hot / 16 oz Iced 1 pump Chocolate + 8 oz Frothed Milk / 8 oz cold milk 2 shots espresso Here: large Mug or Beer Glass To-Go: Hot Cup, Lid, & Sleeve or Plastic Cup & lid

Mocha Large

$6.50

16 oz Hot / 20 oz Iced 1.5 pumps Chocolate + 10 oz Frothed Milk/ 10 oz cold milk 2 shots espresso Hot Cup, Lid, & Sleeve Plastic Cup & lid

White Mocha Small

$5.75

12 oz Hot / 16 oz Iced 1 pump White Chocolate + 8 oz frothed Milk / 8 oz cold milk 2 shots espresso here: large mug or beer glass to-go Hot cup, Sleeve, & Lid or Plastic Cup & lid

White Mocha Large

$6.50

16 oz Hot / 20 oz Iced 1.5 pump White Chocolate + 10 oz frothed Milk / 10 oz Cold Milk 2 shots espresso Hot Cup, Sleeve, & Lid or Plastic Cup & lid

Colombian

$5.75

Guatemalan

$5.75

Peruvian/Ethiopian

$5.75

Back Home

$5.75

Legato

$5.75

Espresso

$5.75

Undertow

$4.50

Lemonades

Lemonade Small

$3.50

16 oz Iced / 12 oz Hot Iced: Ice + lemonade Hot: 10 oz Lemonade heated with wand Here: tall Mug or beer glass to-go: hot cup, sleeve, & lid or plastic cup & lid

Lemonade Large

$4.00

20 oz Iced / 16 oz Hot Iced: ice + lemonade + plastic cup & lid Hot: 14 oz lemonade heated with wand + hot cup+ lid + sleeve

Matcha

Matcha Latte Small

$6.00

12 oz Hot / 16 oz Iced 1 g Matcha Powder 8 oz frothed milk here: large mug or Beer Glass to-go: Hot Cup, Sleeve, & Lid or Plastic Cup & Lid

Matcha Latte Large

$6.50

16 oz Hot / 20 oz Iced 1.5 g Matcha Powder 10 oz frothed milk / 10 oz cold milk Hot Cup, Sleeve, & Lid or Plastic Cup & lid

Matcha Lemonade Small

$4.25

16 oz Iced / 12 oz Hot 1 g Matcha Powder Iced :8 oz Lemonade + Ice here: Beer Glass to-go: Plastic Cup & Lid Hot: 8 oz Lemonade heated with wand here: Tall Mug To-go: Hot cup + sleeve + lid

Matcha Lemonade Large

$4.75

20 oz Iced / 16 oz Hot 1.5 g Matcha Powder Iced: 10 oz Lemonade + Ice Plastic Cup & Lid Hot: 10 oz heated lemonade (wand) Hot Cup, Sleeve & lid

Matcha Rose Mint Latte Small

$6.75

12 oz Hot / 16 oz Iced 1 g Matcha Powder 8 oz frothed milk / 8 oz cold milk here: large mug or beer glass to-go: Hot Cup, Sleeve & Lid or Plastic cup & lid

Matcha Rose Mint Latte Large

$7.75

16 oz Hot / 20 oz Iced 1.5 g Matcha Powder 10 oz frothed milk / 10 oz cold milk Hot Cup, Sleeve & Lid or Plastic Cup & lid

Specialty Drinks

Blackberry White Nitro 20 oz

$7.00

2 oz House made white chocolate concentrate (Ghirardelli White Chocolate, sugar, and organic whole milk) Ice + 12 oz nitro .5 oz Blackberry Monin

Blackberry White Nitro 24 oz

$7.50

3 oz House made white chocolate concentrate (Ghirardelli White Chocolate, sugar, and organic whole milk) Ice + 16 oz nitro 1 oz Blackberry Monin

Cucumber Basil Lemonade 20 oz

$4.50

Ice+ lemonade+ cucumber syrup + Basil Syrup + green Glitter 20 oz plastic cup and Lid

Cucumber Basil Lemonade 24 oz

$5.50

Ice+ lemonade+ cucumber syrup + Basil Syrup + green Glitter 24 oz plastic cup and Lid

Earl Grey Lavender Latte Small

$6.00

12 oz Hot / 16 oz Iced 2.5 oz Earl Grey Lavender Concentrate (~30 oz Earl Grey Lavender Tea (real lavender) + 4.5 oz vanilla syrup + 4.5 oz lavender syrup)) + 10 oz frothed milk / 10 oz cold milk

Earl Grey Lavender Latte Large

$7.00

16 oz Hot / 20 oz Iced 3.5 oz Earl Grey Lavender Concentrate (~30 oz Earl Grey Lavender Tea (real lavender) + 4.5 oz vanilla syrup + 4.5 oz lavender syrup)) + 12 oz frothed milk / 12 oz cold

Hazelnut Mounds Latte Small

$6.25

12 oz hot / 16 oz Iced .5 hazelnut syrup .5 coconut syrup 1 pump dark chocolate 2 shots espresso 8 oz frothed milk / 8 oz Cold Milk here: large mug or Beer Glass to-go: hot cup, sleeve & lid or Plastic Cup & lid

Hazelnut Mounds Latte Large

$7.25

16 oz hot / 20 oz Iced 1 hazelnut syrup 1 coconut syrup 1.5 pump dark chocolate 2 shots espresso 10 oz frothed milk / 10 oz cold milk hot cup, sleeve & lid or Plastic Cup & lid

Matcha Rose Mint Latte Small

$6.75

12 oz Hot / 16 oz Iced 1 g Matcha Powder 8 oz frothed milk / 8 oz cold milk here: large mug or beer glass to-go: Hot Cup, Sleeve & Lid or Plastic cup & lid

Matcha Rose Mint Latte Large

$7.75

16 oz Hot / 20 oz Iced 1.5 g Matcha Powder 10 oz frothed milk / 10 oz cold milk Hot Cup, Sleeve & Lid or Plastic Cup & lid

Peach Honey Latte Small

$6.00

12 oz Hot / 16 oz Iced .5 oz peach monin 2 shots espresso .5 oz glitter honey ( on top) bit of honeycomb covered in glitter (garnish) 8 oz frothed milk / 8 oz cold here: large mug or beer glass to-go: hot cup, sleeve & lid or plastic Cup & lid

Peach Honey Latte Large

$7.00

16 oz Hot / 20 oz Iced .5 oz peach monin 2 shots espresso .5 oz glitter honey (on top) bit of honeycomb covered in glitter (garnish) 10 oz frothed milk / 10 oz cold milk hot cup, sleeve & lid or plastic cup & lid

Tea

Alchemist Iced Tea 16 oz

$3.75

16 oz Iced Alchemist pre-brewed tea + ice here: beer Glass To-go: Plastic Cup & Lid

Alchemist Iced Tea 20 oz

$4.25

20 oz Iced Alchemist pre-brewed tea + ice Plastic Cup & Lid

Black Iced Tea 16 oz

$2.75

16 oz Iced unsweetened Pre-brewed Black tea +ice here: beer Glass To-go: Plastic Cup & Lid

Black Iced Tea 20 oz

$3.25

20 oz Iced unsweetened Pre-brewed Black tea +ice Plastic Cup & Lid

Blueberry Rooibos 16 oz

$3.50

Blueberry Rooibos 20 oz

$4.50

Tropical Coconut 16 oz

$4.00

Tropical Coconut 20 oz

$5.00

Loose Leaf Tea Large

Any of our artisan teas brewed a la carte. Hot Cup, sleeve & lid or Plastic Cup & Lid

Loose Leaf Tea Small

Any of our artisan teas brewed a la carte. here: tall mug or Beer Glass to-go: Hot Cup, sleeve & lid or Plastic Cup & Lid

Tea Latte Large

$2.50

Any of our artisan teas brewed a la carte & topped with frothed milk Hot cup, sleeve & lid or Plastic Cup & Lid

Tea Latte Small

$1.50

Any of our artisan teas brewed a la carte & topped with frothed milk here: Large mug or Beer Glass to-go: Hot cup, sleeve & lid or Plastic Cup & Lid

Blue Lace Small

$3.75

16 oz Iced Pre-brewed alchemist ( butterfly pea flower tea + jasmine tea) + lemonade +ice here: beer Glass To-go: Plastic Cup & Lid

Blue Lace Large

$4.25

20 oz Iced Pre-brewed alchemist ( butterfly pea flower tea + jasmine tea) + lemonade +ice Plastic Cup & Lid

Arnold Palmer Small

$3.75

16 oz Iced Pre-brewed Black tea + Lemonade +ice here: beer Glass To-go: Plastic Cup & Lid

Arnold Palmer Large

$4.25

20 ozIced Pre-brewed Black tea + Lemonade +ice Plastic Cup & Lid

Food Menu

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Algonquin Toast, smashed avocado, pickled onions, feta cheese, red bell pepper, and arugula

Banana Nut Toast

$10.00

Brioche toast topped with almond butter, sliced bananas, honey, sliced almonds, and pistachio

Toast

$3.50

Any of our Grateful Bread Breads or a bagel toasted and topped with your toppings of choice!

Sandwiches

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grateful Bread Sourdough, Boar's Head Havarti, Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, Bacon. Served with mayonnaise and garlic.

Chipotle Chicken Club

$14.00

Boar's Head Chipotle Chicken, Pepper Jack, Chipotle Gourmaise, Arugula, Red Onion, Tomato on Grateful Bread Sourdough.

Italian Meats

$15.00

Boar's Head Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, Honey Mustard, Mayonnaise, Red Onion, and Butter Lettuce on Grateful Bread Brioche.

Spicy Cali Chicken

$16.50

Boar's Head Blazing Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Spring Mix, and Pickled Onions on Grateful Bread Woodstock.

Turkey Bacon Club

$15.50

Grateful Bread Woodstock with, Boar's Head Cracked Pepper Turkey, Bacon, and Swiss Cheese. Deli mustard, mayonnaise, butter lettuce, and tomato.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$14.50

Boar's Head Sundried Tomato Ham, Provolone Cheese, Mayonnaise on a Grateful Bread Butter Croissant and toasted

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Build Your Own Sandwich

$4.50

Bagel

Bagel Sandwich

$3.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.50

English Cucumber Bagel

$5.00

A toasted everything bagel topped with our house Dill & Chive cream cheese then presented with thinly sliced english cucumber and served open face

Bagel

$3.50

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$4.00

Banana Bread Loaf

$16.00

Chocolate Banana Bread

$4.50

Walnut & Banana Bread

$5.00

Walnut Banana Bread Loaf

$20.00

Chocolate Banana Bread Loaf

$18.00

Gluten Free Snacks

Bobo's Stuff'd Oat Bites

$3.00

Apple Pie

Bobo's Stuff'd Oat Bites

$3.00

Strawberry

Gluten Free Muffin

$6.25

Highkey GF Cookies

$5.00

Cookies

Peach Cobbler Cookies

$6.00

Crispy on the edges, and chewy and gooey on the inside this cookie is full of dried Peach pieces, oatmeal, and warm spices to create the aroma and memories of freshly baked peach cobbler

Peanut Butter Nutella Cookies

$6.00

A Chewy delicious cookie that swirls together peanut butter and Nutella to make a delicious soft cookie!

Seasonal Cookie

$6.00

Green Chile Pecan

Small Plates

Creamy Tomato Soup

$5.00

Our in House soup is made every day! We slowly sweat the onions and garlic in Olive oil, then add in aromatics such as fresh oregano and basil and then stew them slowly in whole san marzano plum tomatoes. Let it simmer and then top it with fresh whipped cream and serve! Available with toast for dipping!

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Combo

$13.50

Mug of Oatmeal

$5.50

Strawberry Bruschetta

$12.50

Toasted Algonquin Baguette topped with ricotta cheese, sliced strawberries, Balsamic Fig Reduction, honey, and chopped Mint

Tomato Bruschetta

$11.75

Toasted Sourdough Baguette topped with ricotta cheese, sliced tomatoes, drizzled in balsamic reduction and chopped basil.

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Plain yogurt layered with granola and fruit.

Chips

Hulapeno

$2.50

Luau BBQ

$2.50

Original

$2.50

Sweet Maui Onion

$2.50

French Onion

$2.50

Garden Salsa

$2.50

Harvest Cheddar

$2.50

Original

$2.50

Jalapeño

$2.50

Sea Salt

$2.50

Sea Salt & Vinegar

$2.50

Smokehouse BBQ

$2.50

Bars

Meyer Lemon Oat Bar

$5.00

Oatmeal Fig Bar

$4.50

Oatmeal Fig Bar 1/2 Tray

$15.00

Beer and Wine Menu

Canned & Bottled Beer

Cool Kids | Calicraft | IPA (Can)

$7.00

Juicy IPA 7.2% ABV A radical remix of our favorite IPAs. We made Cool Kidz for all the beer lovers: from the hardcore hop head to the craft curious. Citra and Mosaic hops explode out of the can with flavors of mango and mandarin - balanced by a crushable finish. 50% West Coast, 50% new school, 100% Cool.

Black Butte | Deschutes | Porter (Bottle)

$5.00

5.5% ABV 30 IBU Black Butte Porter has a rich, creamy mouthfeel that complements a layered depth, revealing distinctive chocolate and coffee/roasted notes. Full of flavour, yet easy to drink. It strikes the right balance at every level in terms of roastiness, hoppiness, and sweetness.

Coors Light | Lager (Bottle)

$4.00

4.2% ABV Lager

Draft Beer

Ales for ALS | Urban Roots | Rye IPA

$9.00

Urban Roots Rye IPA

Ballast Point Sculpin

$8.00

Celebration Ale | Sierra Nevada | Fresh Hop IPA

$8.00

16 oz, 6.8 IBU, 65 IBU True Christmas Ale with notes of Citrus, Pine & florals

Dam Good Pils | Fort Rock | Pilsner

$7.00

5.2 % ABV 26 IBU CA State Fair 2017 Gold Medal Winner. Light, clean and refreshing. A perfect balance of malt and hops creates one of the smoothest and easiest drinking beers.

IPA | Revision | IPA

$10.00

6.5% ABV 50 IBU Low impact bitterness and high impact aromas Notes of tropical citrus, oranges, and pine

Oatmeal Stout | Fort Rock | Stout

$8.00

Fort Rock Oatmeal Stout

Panic IPA | Track 7 | IPA

$8.00

Track & IPA

People's Pils | Sudwerk | Pilsner

$8.00

5.5% ABV 35 IBU A Northern German-style Pilsner brewed in Northern California. This pilsner is brewed entirely with pale two-row Weyermann, true to the style. A special blend of Bavarian Hallertauer and Tettnanger hops are used during brewing, adding to the sharp finish. Winner of the coveted “Brewers Choice” award for 25 consecutive years and counting.

Side Pull Pillows | Burning Barrel | Pilsner

$7.00

5.8% ABV 20 IBU This pilsner starts out with a subtle, light graham cracker malt presence that beautifully combines with a crisp bitterness from the hot-side additions of Saaz, Crystal, and Hallertau Mittelfruh hops.

Red Wines

Anakota | Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$140.00

Bottle Only 14.5% ABV 15 Years Aged An opaque, dark violet core of color gives rise to vibrant aromas of dried black currant, dried blackberry, and sun-dried Herbs de Provence. These powerful flavors wash across the palate along with dark chocolate covered espresso beans and very subtle toasted baking spices, indicating limited exposure to new French oak. Supple tannins frame the palate, while mouth-watering acidity provides a perfect counterbalance, leading to a long finish.

Arrowood | Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$84.00

Bottle Only 14.4% ABV The 2018 Knights Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is bold with black forest fruit and anise, nuanced with violet, pine resin, sage, and nutmeg. Densely concentrated and intensely flavorful on the palate with dark fruits, graphite and cocoa nibs.

Murphy-Goode | Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$42.00

Bottle 14.2% ABV Look forward to aromas and flavors of black cherry with a hint of black licorice. The finish will add notes of chocolate, vanilla, and just a touch of toast.

Murphy-Goode | Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$14.00

6 oz glass 14.2% ABV Look forward to aromas and flavors of black cherry with a hint of black licorice. The finish will add notes of chocolate, vanilla, and just a touch of toast.

Sobon Estate | Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$27.00

Bottle

Sobon Estate | Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$9.00

Glass

Freemark Abbey | Merlot Bottle

$72.00

Bottle only 14.5% ABV The 2018 Merlot expresses red and blue fruits, composed of dried cherries, ripe strawberry, blue berry cobbler, fruit cake, red raspberry jam, and plum. A very pleasant complexity includes baking spice, leather, milk chocolate and arugula. The spicy oak is very well integrated. Entry and finish are very smooth, with fruit resembling cherry and plum nuances. This Merlot has a good overall balance of fruit, body, and tannin, with a long fruitful finish.

American Legends | Zinfandel Bottle

$26.00

Bottle 14.7% DRY Robust dark berry flavors that carry to the palate adding layers of cocoa, spice and vanilla. This well-balanced wine has a long finish, which lasts almost until the next sip.

American Legends | Zinfandel Glass

$9.00

6 oz glass 14.7% DRY Robust dark berry flavors that carry to the palate adding layers of cocoa, spice and vanilla. This well-balanced wine has a long finish, which lasts almost until the next sip.

Edmeades | Zinfandel Bottle

$36.00

Bottle 15% The Mendocino County Zinfandel begins with concentrated aromas of baking spices including; cinnamon and cloves. Those spices give way to aromas of blackberries, black currants, and dried sage. The texture is round, and the fruit expression is focused and lush. Subtle and integrated tannins accentuate the richness of the wine, while pleasant acidity keeps it fresh on the finish.

Edmeades | Zinfandel Glass

$12.00

Glass 15% ABV The Mendocino County Zinfandel begins with concentrated aromas of baking spices including; cinnamon and cloves. Those spices give way to aromas of blackberries, black currants, and dried sage. The texture is round, and the fruit expression is focused and lush. Subtle and integrated tannins accentuate the richness of the wine, while pleasant acidity keeps it fresh on the finish.

Steiner Family | Barbera Bottle

$39.00

Bottle Oak, Vanilla, Chocolate, Blackberry, Black Cherry, Raspberry

Steiner Family | Barbera Glass

$13.00

6 oz Glass Oak, Vanilla, Chocolate, Blackberry, Black Cherry, Raspberry

Scotto Family | Malbec Bottle

$30.00

Bottle A combination of Malbec from 22 year old vineyards in the Borden Ranch AVA and the Clements Hill AVA in the warm terrain at the base of the Sierra Foothills. Plush flavors of plum, blackberries and raspberries.

Scotto Family | Malbec Glass

$10.00

6 oz Glass A combination of Malbec from 22 year old vineyards in the Borden Ranch AVA and the Clements Hill AVA in the warm terrain at the base of the Sierra Foothills. Plush flavors of plum, blackberries and raspberries.

Scotto Family | Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

Bottle

Scotto Family | Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00

Glass

La Crema | Pinot Noir Bottle

$34.00

Bottle 14.4% ABV Aromas of boysenberry, black plum, and rhubarb are followed by flavors of red plum, blackberry, and pomegranate. The 2021 vintage presents a plush texture and balanced acidity.

La Crema | Pinot Noir Glass

$11.00

6 oz Glass 14.4% ABV Aromas of boysenberry, black plum, and rhubarb are followed by flavors of red plum, blackberry, and pomegranate. The 2021 vintage presents a plush texture and balanced acidity.

Hikaru | Chilled Red Wine Can

$9.50

2019 Dry, crisp, soft-bodied, fruit forward. Earthy aromas of toasted green tea, cinnamon and turmeric followed by dark fruit flavors of sour cherry, summer plum, and yuzu peel.

Shenandoah | Zingiovese Bottle

$27.00

Bottle 14.5% ABV 50% Zinfandel & 50% Sangiovese A proprietary blend of Sangiovese, the noble grape of Tuscany, and Zinfandel, the varietal most closely associated with Amador County. Naturally grown and sustainably farmed from select Estate blocks, this intriguing offering is deep, rich and full bodied with spicy aromas with hints of rose petals and cocoa. The mid palate impressions are strongly suggestive of dried black fruits, wild herbs and licorice with subtle flecks of black pepper. Ending in a long dry lingering finish.

Shenandoah | Zingiovese Glass

$9.00

6 oz Glass 14.5% ABV 50% Zinfandel & 50% Sangiovese A proprietary blend of Sangiovese, the noble grape of Tuscany, and Zinfandel, the varietal most closely associated with Amador County. Naturally grown and sustainably farmed from select Estate blocks, this intriguing offering is deep, rich and full bodied with spicy aromas with hints of rose petals and cocoa. The mid palate impressions are strongly suggestive of dried black fruits, wild herbs and licorice with subtle flecks of black pepper. Ending in a long dry lingering finish.

St. Amant - "Miss Independent" Verdelho - 2021 Bottle

$33.00

Bottle 13.9% ABV Bright crisp lemony flavors highlight this delicious summer sipper. Delightfully refreshing, Verdelho’s naturally high acidity make it an ideal companion for the dinner table.

St. Amant - "Miss Independent" Verdelho - 2021 Glass

$11.00

6 oz Glass 13.9% ABV Bright crisp lemony flavors highlight this delicious summer sipper. Delightfully refreshing, Verdelho’s naturally high acidity make it an ideal companion for the dinner table.

Sobon Estate | Zinfandel Port

$8.00

Glass

Sobon Estate | Zinfandel Port

$30.00

Bottle

Rose

Sobon Estate | Rosé Bottle

$21.00

Bottle 12.9% ABV This is a bone-dry, steely, acid- and tannin-driven wine based on Grenache grapes that achieves a taut mouthfeel, refreshing crispness and austere earthy red-fruit flavors

Sobon Estate | Rosé Glass

$7.00

6 oz Glass 12.9% ABV This is a bone-dry, steely, acid- and tannin-driven wine based on Grenache grapes that achieves a taut mouthfeel, refreshing crispness and austere earthy red-fruit flavors

Sparkling Wine

Denny Bini - "Spuma!" Vino Frizzante - Lambrusco Bottle

$36.00

Bottle Naturally fermented, racy, hyper dry, for food, rosé Lambrusco, cherry, purple flower petals, crisp, minerally, heady, natural, organic.

Denny Bini - "Spuma!" Vino Frizzante - Lambrusco Glass

$12.00

6 oz Glass 11% ABV Naturally fermented, racy, hyper dry, for food, rosé Lambrusco, cherry, purple flower petals, crisp, minerally, heady, natural, organic.

Hikaru | Sparkling Rosé Can

$9.50

2021 Excites the tongue with bright tangy bubbles. Aromas of strawberries and orange zest intermingle with minerally, yeasty notes that energize the umami flavors of sushi.

Le Mulet Rouge | Citron Bottle

$42.00

Bottle 11% ABV Concentrated lemon flavors with a note of lemon rinds

Le Mulet Rouge | Citron Glass

$14.00

6 oz Glass 11% ABV Concentrated lemon flavors with a note of lemon rinds

Quillen Wines | Brut Bottle

$54.00

Bottle 12.8% ABV Made in the traditional method of Champagne, France, this brut offers lively bubbles and balanced acidity.

Quillen Wines | Brut Glass

$18.00

6 oz Glass 12.8% ABV Made in the traditional method of Champagne, France, this brut offers lively bubbles and balanced acidity.

Quillen Wines | Quill Cuvée Bottle

$36.00

Bottle This sec sparkling wine has aromas of green apple and nectarine. On the palate, it bears a refreshingly fruity flavor followed with a lingering, delightful finish. Quill Cuvée is a natural choice to accompany brunch, happy hour, or dessert.

Quillen Wines | Quill Cuvée Glass

$12.00

6 oz Glass This sec sparkling wine has aromas of green apple and nectarine. On the palate, it bears a refreshingly fruity flavor followed with a lingering, delightful finish. Quill Cuvée is a natural choice to accompany brunch, happy hour, or dessert.

Scotto Family | Brut Rosé Bottle

$29.00

Bottle 11.5% ABV This light-bodied and well-balanced wine is elegant, flavorful and complex. It offers bright plum and raspberry notes, a creamy texture backed by some bracing acidity and a lingering finish.

Scotto Family | Brut Rosé Glass

$9.50

6 oz Glass 11.5% ABV This light-bodied and well-balanced wine is elegant, flavorful and complex. It offers bright plum and raspberry notes, a creamy texture backed by some bracing acidity and a lingering finish.

Valdo - Prosecco Brut Rose - Veneto, Italy Bottle

$32.00

Bottle 11% ABV Aromas of sliced red apple and dried herbs. Medium-bodied with a fine mousse and bright acidity. A lovely palate of rose petals, cherries and thyme. Tasty. Drink now.

Valdo - Prosecco Brut Rose - Veneto, Italy Glass

$10.00

6 oz Glass 11% ABV Aromas of sliced red apple and dried herbs. Medium-bodied with a fine mousse and bright acidity. A lovely palate of rose petals, cherries and thyme. Tasty. Drink now.

White Wines

Regio (2020) | Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00

Bottle 13 % ABV Bright and fresh aroma subtle hints of citrus, pineapple, mango and toffee notes. The wine has a pleasant, fresh, harmonious taste with notes of grapefruit, lemon and carambola. Soft, creamy texture, well-balanced acidity and dry, refreshing aftertaste.

Regio (2020) | Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

6 oz Glass 13 % ABV Bright and fresh aroma subtle hints of citrus, pineapple, mango and toffee notes. The wine has a pleasant, fresh, harmonious taste with notes of grapefruit, lemon and carambola. Soft, creamy texture, well-balanced acidity and dry, refreshing aftertaste.

Sobon Estate | Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00

Bottle Very buttery From select cool climate vineyards, this rich luscious Chardonnay offers toasty vanilla like flavors with hints of apples, pears, and sweet farm churned butter. Dry and elegant with a crisp lingering finish.

Sobon Estate | Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

6 oz Glass Very buttery From select cool climate vineyards, this rich luscious Chardonnay offers toasty vanilla like flavors with hints of apples, pears, and sweet farm churned butter. Dry and elegant with a crisp lingering finish.

Pope Valley - Napa Valley - 2021 Bottle

$30.00

Bottle 13.6% ABV This is a beautifully aromatic wine redolent of passion fruit, conffectioner's sugar and slate, the flavors are explosive and crisp with hints of citrus blossoms unfolding into a long, slightly grassy finish.

Pope Valley - Napa Valley - 2021 Glass

$10.00

6 oz Glass 13.6% ABV This is a beautifully aromatic wine redolent of passion fruit, conffectioner's sugar and slate, the flavors are explosive and crisp with hints of citrus blossoms unfolding into a long, slightly grassy finish.

Shenandoah | Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$36.00

Bottle 13.6% ABV This is a beautifully aromatic wine redolent of passion fruit, confectioner's sugar and slate, the flavors are explosive and crisp with hints of citrus blossoms unfolding into a long, slightly grassy finish.

Shenandoah | Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$12.00

Glass

Sobon Estate - Amador County - 2021 Bottle

$24.00

Bottle 13.8% ABV Yellow straw color. Aromas of banana cream pie, peach preserves, and cantaloupe with a velvety, vibrant, fruity light-to-medium body and a smooth, intriguing, medium-long butter, pressed flowers, toasted challah, and apple blossom finish with moderate oak flavor.

Sobon Estate - Amador County - 2021 Glass

$8.00

6 oz Glass 13.8% ABV Yellow straw color. Aromas of banana cream pie, peach preserves, and cantaloupe with a velvety, vibrant, fruity light-to-medium body and a smooth, intriguing, medium-long butter, pressed flowers, toasted challah, and apple blossom finish with moderate oak flavor.

DiArie "Mixed Breed" Bottle

$25.00

Bottle 13.9% This MIXED BREED is an aromatic wine, a blend of 3 white varietals, Sauvignon Blanc, a fruity and floral variety originating in Bordeaux; Viognier, a semi fruity variety with substantial structure, origin unknown; and Symphony, a cross between Muscat Alexandria and Grenache Gris, created in UC California Davis, an exceptionally aromatic wine with citrus, apricot and peach aromas. This delicious wine has structure, complexity and balance. The three varietals act together with synergy and harmony resulting in a crisp white wine with intense aromas and flavors.

DiArie "Mixed Breed" Glass

$8.00

6 oz Glass 13.9% This MIXED BREED is an aromatic wine, a blend of 3 white varietals, Sauvignon Blanc, a fruity and floral variety originating in Bordeaux; Viognier, a semi fruity variety with substantial structure, origin unknown; and Symphony, a cross between Muscat Alexandria and Grenache Gris, created in UC California Davis, an exceptionally aromatic wine with citrus, apricot and peach aromas. This delicious wine has structure, complexity and balance. The three varietals act together with synergy and harmony resulting in a crisp white wine with intense aromas and flavors.

St. Amant - "Miss Independent" Verdelho - 2021 Bottle

$33.00

Bottle 13.9% ABV Bright crisp lemony flavors highlight this delicious summer sipper. Delightfully refreshing, Verdelho’s naturally high acidity make it an ideal companion for the dinner table.

St. Amant - "Miss Independent" Verdelho - 2021 Glass

$11.00

6 oz Glass 13.9% ABV Bright crisp lemony flavors highlight this delicious summer sipper. Delightfully refreshing, Verdelho’s naturally high acidity make it an ideal companion for the dinner table.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

A small cafe dedicated to providing our community with quality product and the best service,

Location

727 Sutter Street, Suite B, Folsom, CA 95630

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

J Wilds Burgers & BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
614 Sutter Street Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
orange star4.3 • 1,048
824 Sutter St Suite 100 Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Citizen Vine - Folsom, CA
orange star4.5 • 280
609 Sutter St Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Big Island Hawaiian BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1016 Riley St. Ste 5 Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
FLB Entertainment Center
orange starNo Reviews
511 East Bidwell Street Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
University of Beer
orange starNo Reviews
1009 East Bidwell Folsom, CA 95628
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Folsom

Buckhorn BBQ - Folsom
orange star4.5 • 3,082
250 Palladio Parkway Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Out Of Bounds Brewing - Folsom - 13407 Folsom Blvd
orange star4.2 • 1,381
13407 Folsom Blvd Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Folsom
orange star4.8 • 1,220
2784 E Bidwell St Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
orange star4.3 • 1,048
824 Sutter St Suite 100 Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Back Bistro
orange star4.2 • 819
230 Palladio Parkway Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Citizen Vine - Folsom, CA
orange star4.5 • 280
609 Sutter St Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Folsom
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
El Dorado Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Granite Bay
review star
No reviews yet
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston