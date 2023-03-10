Folsom Cafe 727 Sutter Street, Suite B

DiArie "Mixed Breed" Bottle

$25.00

Bottle 13.9% This MIXED BREED is an aromatic wine, a blend of 3 white varietals, Sauvignon Blanc, a fruity and floral variety originating in Bordeaux; Viognier, a semi fruity variety with substantial structure, origin unknown; and Symphony, a cross between Muscat Alexandria and Grenache Gris, created in UC California Davis, an exceptionally aromatic wine with citrus, apricot and peach aromas. This delicious wine has structure, complexity and balance. The three varietals act together with synergy and harmony resulting in a crisp white wine with intense aromas and flavors.