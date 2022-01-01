Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Chef's Dinner at Folsom
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Tickets on sale now for our February Chef's Dinner! A 3 course dinner with drink pairings on February 1st at 6pm.
Location
2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom, CA 95630
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
23 Beach Hut Deli - 23 Gold River
No Reviews
2095 Golden Centre Ln Gold River, CA 95670
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Folsom
Out Of Bounds Brewing - Folsom - 13407 Folsom Blvd
4.2 • 1,381
13407 Folsom Blvd Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurant