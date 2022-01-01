FoMu Ice Cream
253 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We love ice cream. We love it so much that we made it our mission to come up with a thoughtful, no-sacrifice, plant-based option. Our desserts are scratch made with real ingredients that are sure to satisfy anyone's ice cream craving. Our ice creams, toppings, and baked goods are all 100% plant-based, natural, and from-scratch. They are made locally in small batches to ensure every scoop is as fresh and delicious as possible.
481 Cambridge St, Allston, MA 02134
