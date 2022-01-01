FoMu Ice Cream

Restaurant info

We love ice cream. We love it so much that we made it our mission to come up with a thoughtful, no-sacrifice, plant-based option. Our desserts are scratch made with real ingredients that are sure to satisfy anyone's ice cream craving. Our ice creams, toppings, and baked goods are all 100% plant-based, natural, and from-scratch. They are made locally in small batches to ensure every scoop is as fresh and delicious as possible.

