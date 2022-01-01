Restaurant header imageView gallery

FoMu Ice Cream

253 Reviews

$

481 Cambridge St

Allston, MA 02134

Order Again

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 8"
Confetti Cake- 6"
Confetti Cake- 8"

Pints

Vanilla Bean

$12.00

Chocolate Pudding

$12.00

Cold Brew

$12.00

Grasshopper Pie

$12.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie

$12.00

Chocolate Cookie Dough

$12.00

Cookies + Cream

$12.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$12.00

Home made GF pie crust, fresh strawberries and rhubarb blended into our signature coconut milk ice cream

Birthday Cake

$12.00

Seasonal Flavor (check social or call)

$12.00

Toppings

Jar Hot Fudge

$9.00

8 oz. Candy Covered Chocolate Peanuts

$8.00

8 oz. All Natural Rainbow Sprinkles

$8.00

8 oz. Real Chocolate Sprinkles

$8.00

8 oz. Vegan Gummy Bears

$8.00

8 oz. Chocolate Sandwich Cookie Crumble

$8.00

16 oz. Cookie Dō

$10.00

Novelties

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich

$7.95

Seasonal Ice Cream Bar

$7.50

Ice Cream Cakes

Our ice cream cakes are made by hand using ice cream, baked goodies and buttercreams made in house. They are available in 6" & 8" rounds. *Customizations not available **All sales final. No refunds.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"

$46.95

Made with chocolate and vanilla ice creams, house made GF chocolate chip cookies and vanilla buttercream. *Customization is not available at this time. **No Refunds on advanced orders

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 8"

$59.95

Made with chocolate and vanilla ice creams, house made GF chocolate chip cookies and vanilla buttercream. *Customization is not available at this time. **No Refunds on advanced orders

Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"

$46.95

vanilla and cookies & cream ice cream, crushed chocolate sandwich cookie, vanilla buttercream. (contains gluten, soy, coconut) * Customizations not available at this time **No Refunds on advanced orders

Cookies + Cream Cake- 8"

$59.95

vanilla and cookies & cream ice cream, crushed chocolate sandwich cookie, vanilla buttercream. (contains gluten, soy, coconut) * Customizations not available at this time **No Refunds on advanced orders

Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 6"

$46.95

chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts. (contains peanuts, soy, coconut) *customizations not available at this time. **No Refunds on advanced orders

Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 8"

$59.95

chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts. (contains peanuts, soy, coconut) *customizations not available at this time. **No Refunds on advanced orders

Confetti Cake- 6"

$46.96

Hand made with 2 layers of vanilla ice cream, home made GF vanilla cake and plant based rainbow sprinkles. *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.

Confetti Cake- 8"

$59.95

Hand made with 2 layers of vanilla ice cream, home made GF vanilla cake and plant based rainbow sprinkles. Vegan. *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.

Baked Goods

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies- 3 pack

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Brownie- 3 pack

$9.00

Magic Bars- 3 pack

$10.00

Sundae Packs

Includes your choice of pints, toppings, a scoop and insulated bag

Sundae Pack for 5

$50.00

Sundae Pack for 10

$95.00

Sundae Pack for 25

$235.00

Sundae Pack for 50

$450.00

Gift Cards + Merch

Amazing Vegan Ice Cream Cookbook

$21.00

Birthday Candles

$4.00

Stainless Steel Straw

$3.00

Disposable Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Insulated FoMu Bag

$4.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We love ice cream. We love it so much that we made it our mission to come up with a thoughtful, no-sacrifice, plant-based option. Our desserts are scratch made with real ingredients that are sure to satisfy anyone's ice cream craving. Our ice creams, toppings, and baked goods are all 100% plant-based, natural, and from-scratch. They are made locally in small batches to ensure every scoop is as fresh and delicious as possible.

Website

Location

481 Cambridge St, Allston, MA 02134

Directions

Gallery
Fomu image
BG pic
Main pic

