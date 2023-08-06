Pints

Vanilla Bean

$12.50

Chocolate Pudding

$12.50

Cold Brew

$12.50

Grasshopper Pie

$12.50

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie

$12.50

Chocolate Cookie Dough

$12.50

Cookies + Cream

$12.50

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$12.50

Birthday Cake

$12.50

Seasonal Flavor (check social or call)

$12.50

Toppings

Jar Hot Fudge

$12.00

8 oz. Candy Covered Chocolate Peanuts

$7.95

8 oz. All Natural Rainbow Sprinkles

$7.95

8 oz. Real Chocolate Sprinkles

$7.95

8 oz. Vegan Gummy Bears

$7.95

8 oz. Chocolate Sandwich Cookie Crumble

$7.95
16 oz. Cookie Dō

16 oz. Cookie Dō

$12.00

Our signature home made vegan cookie dough is delicious scooped and baked or nibbled on right from the container. 16oz.

Novelties

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich

$8.50

Seasonal Ice Cream Bar

$8.50

Ice Cream Cakes

All ice cream cakes are made by hand using our ice cream and scratch made baked goodies. Cakes are available in 6” and 8” rounds. * No customizations. All sales are final. No refunds.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"

$48.95

Hand made with chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream (contains soy, coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 8"

$62.95

Hand made with chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream (contains soy, coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.

Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"

Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"

$48.95

Hand made with vanilla and cookies & cream ice cream, crushed chocolate sandwich cookie, vanilla buttercream (contains soy, wheat, coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.

Cookies + Cream Cake- 8"

$62.95

Hand made with vanilla and cookies & cream ice cream, crushed chocolate sandwich cookie, vanilla buttercream (contains soy, wheat, coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.

Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 6"

$48.95

Hand made with chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts (contains soy, peanuts, coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.

Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 8"

$62.95

Hand made with chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts (contains soy, peanuts, coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.

Confetti Cake- 6"

Confetti Cake- 6"

$48.95

Hand made with vanilla ice cream, vanilla cake, vanilla buttercream, all natural rainbow sprinkles (contains coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.

Confetti Cake- 8"

Confetti Cake- 8"

$62.95

Hand made with vanilla ice cream, vanilla cake, vanilla buttercream, all natural rainbow sprinkles (contains coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.

Baked Goods

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies- 3 pack

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Brownie- 3 pack

$10.00

Magic Bars- 3 pack

$12.00

Sundae Packs

Includes your choice of pints, toppings, a scoop and insulated bag

Sundae Pack for 5

$39.99

Sundae Pack for 10

$69.95

Sundae Pack for 25

$235.00

Sundae Pack for 50

$450.00

Gift Cards + Merch

Amazing Vegan Ice Cream Cookbook

$21.00

Birthday Candles

$4.95

Stainless Steel Straw

$3.00

Disposable Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Insulated FoMu Bag

$4.95

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

Cake Topper

$12.00

Choose from: Gold Happy Birthday Candle Multi Color Pompom Cake Toppers Rainbow Balloon Cake Topper Kit Shooting Star Cake Topper