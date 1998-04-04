Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch

Fonda Brooklyn Park Slope

review star

No reviews yet

434 7th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11215

Order Again

Popular Items

Guacamole
Carne Asada
Taco de Pescado Entree

Appetizers

Guacamole

$15.95

Double Guacamole

$24.95

Flautas De Pollo

$10.95

Sopa De Tortilla

$10.95

Sopa Del Dia

$10.95

Frijolitos Con Queso

$9.95

Queso Fundido Con Chorizo

$15.95

Zarape De Pato

$14.95

Huarache Con Hongos

$12.95

Croquetas De Jaiba

$15.95

Ceviche de Atun

$14.95

Tostadas De Carne

$13.95

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Kids Quesadilla

$8.95

Taquitos

Filete

$13.95

Carne Asada

$12.95

Pollo

$11.95

Al Pastor

$11.95

Campechano

$12.95

Ensaladas

Ensalada De Aguacate Y Zanahorias

$11.95

Ensalada Fonda

$10.95

Ensalada Fresca

$10.95

Ensalada De Betabel

$11.95

Entrees

Enchiladas Suizas

$23.95

Enchiladas De Mole Negro Oaxaqueño

$25.95

Enchiladas Vegetarianas

$22.95

Carnitas De Fonda

$26.95

Asada Con Hongos

$28.95

Birria De Res

$27.95

Pollo Norteño

$25.95

Pescado Tikin Xic

$26.95

Salmón Con Manchamanteles

$24.95

Camarones Adobados

$26.95

Camarones Mosquito

$25.95

Taco de Pescado Entree

$24.95

Sides

Esquites

$8.95

Espinacas Con Hongos

$8.95

Platanos Fritos

$8.95

Calabaza Con Colecitas

$8.95

Pico de Gallo

$5.95

SD Mixed Greens

$4.95

Chips & Slasa

$4.00

SD Rice And Beans

$8.00

SD Rice

$4.00

SD Black Beans

$4.00

SD Tortillas

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

2 oz Salsa

$1.00

SD Charro Beans

$4.00

SD Avocado

$3.95

SD Chorizo

$4.95

Trio Salsas with Chips

$4.95

Salsa Verde, Pasilla de Oaxaca and Habanero Salsas.

Vegetables For Guacamole

$4.95

Desserts

Citrus Tres Leches

$9.00

Pastelito De Piña

$9.00Out of stock

Flan De Cajeta

$9.00

Morenitas

$9.00

Pastelito de Caramelo

$9.00

Vegetarian & Vegan Menu

Guacamole

$14.95

Queso Fundido

$14.95

Enchiladas

$22.95

Chiles Rellenos De Espinacas

$22.95Out of stock

Taquitos

VT Hongos

$9.95

VT Poblanos

$9.95

Salads

Ensalada Fresca

$10.95

Ensalada De Aguacate Y Zanahorias

$11.95

Ensalada Fonda

$10.95

Sides

Esquites

$8.95

Espinacas Con Hongos

$8.95Out of stock

Platanos Fritos

$8.95Out of stock

Appetizers

Pozole Rojo

$10.95

Catering Beverages

$18.36

Entrees

Arrachera Con Rajas

$28.95

Verde Enchiladas

$25.95

Dessert

Pie De Limon

$9.00

Margaritas

Classic Margarita

$14.00

Frozen

$14.00

Rosalita

$15.00

Cervezas

Tecate

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Dos Equis Lager

$7.00

Dos Equis Amber

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

N/A Heineken

$6.00

N/A Drinks

Aqua Panna

$8.00

Agua Fresca

$7.00

Boing

$4.95

Jarritos

$4.95

Soft Drinks

$4.95

Bottled Mexican Coke

$4.95

Topo Chico

$4.95

Pellegrino

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

434 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Directions

Gallery
Fonda Brooklyn image
Fonda Brooklyn image
Fonda Brooklyn image

