Mexican & Tex-Mex

FONDA LA CATRINA

2,522 Reviews

$$

5905 Airport Way S

Seattle, WA 98108

Popular Items

Burritos
Chips Salsa Guacamole
Rice & Beans

Cocktails to Go

Catrina Bloody Mary - Vodka, tomato, herbs & spices, olives, pickled onions, salt, recipe card. Makes 2.5 drinks.
Catrina Margarita Can

$16.00

330ml can or ready to drink margarita!

Mango Margarita Can

$18.00

330ml can, ready to drink margarita.!

Jalapeno Margarita Can

$18.00
Tamarind Margarita Can

$18.00
Pretty Spicy Margarita Can

$18.00
Pepino Margarita Can

$18.00
Cadillac Margarita Can

$20.00

Sangria Can

$11.00

Appetizers

Chiles Asados

$6.00
Chips Salsa Guacamole

$9.00

House made chips, salsa, chunky quacamole,

Chips

$2.00

House made, thick, corn tortilla chips

Salsa

$2.00

House made, roasted tomato salsa.

Guac

$5.00

House made fresh daily.

Sopes

$8.00

Two hand-made, thick yellow corn tortillas topped with black beans, onion, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, cilantro & cream. Add on: chicken tinga, chorizo, carne asada, mushrooms.

Tacos Dorados

$8.00

Three crisp fried tacos with your filling of choice topped with sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoe & cilantro

Frijolitos Con Totopos

$6.00

Black beans topped with queso fresco, onions, cilantro. Served with tortilla chips.

Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla, monterrey jack cheese, guacamole & pico

Soup

Pozole Rojo

$9.00+

Carlton Farm pork, hominy, guajillo broth, topped with cabbage, radish. Tortillas, oregano & chile flake on the side.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.00+

Chicken, tomato & pasilla chile broth, fried tortilla strips, cheese, avocado, mexican cream, onion, cilantro

Tacos

Tacos Alambre

$14.00

Painted Hills beef, poblano chile, jack cheese, onion, bacon, avocado, cilantro.

Tacos Asada

$14.00

Painted Hills beef, grilled, topped with onions & cilantro.

Tacos Mushroom

$11.00

Grilled mushrooms with tomato, serrano, onion, avocado and cilantro

Tacos Chorizo

$13.00

Carniceria Azteca chorizo, onion, avocado, cilantro.

Tacos Cochinita Pibil

$13.00

Carlton Farm pork shoulder, black beans, pickled red onions, avocado, cilantro

Tacos de Lengua

$13.00

Painted Hills beef tongue, braised, grilled, onion, avocado, cilantro.

Tacos Poblano Con Queso

$11.00

Poblano peppers, Monterrey jack cheese, onion, avocado, cilantro

Tacos De Tinga de Pollo

$13.00

Draper Valley Farms chicken thigh, tomato, chipotle, black beans, avocado, cilantro

Tacos Al Pastor

$14.00Out of stock

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Asada

$14.00

Enchiladas Chicken

$13.00

Enchiladas Chorizo

$13.00

Enchiladas Hongos

$12.00

Enchiladas Poblanos

$12.00

Enchiladas Pork

$13.00

Enchiladas Cheese

$12.00

Tamales

Cooked in a corn husk and filled with your choice of chicken, pork, or rajas con queso. Topped with black beans, onion, cilantro, cream and queso fresco
Tamales

$4.00

Cooked in a corn husk and filled with your choice of chicken, pork, or rajas con queso. Topped with black beans, onion, cilantro, cream and queso fresco

Tortas

Mexican grilled sandwich with a side of serrano coleslaw and pickled vegetables

Torta Avocado Queso Fresco

$12.00

Mexican grilled sandwich with a side of serrano coleslaw and pickled vegetables

Torta Cochinita

$14.00

Mexican grilled sandwich with a side of serrano coleslaw and pickled vegetables

Torta Lengua

$14.00Out of stock

Mexican grilled sandwich with a side of serrano coleslaw and pickled vegetables

Torta de Chilaquiles

$12.00

Mexican grilled sandwich with a side of serrano coleslaw and pickled vegetables

Burritos

12" flor tortilla, rice, pinto bans, lettuce, pickled jalapenos, guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, mexican sour cream and your choice of filling.

Burritos

12" flor tortilla, rice, pinto bans, lettuce, pickled jalapenos, guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, mexican sour cream and your choice of filling.

Nuestros Platos

Camarones a la Diabla Plate

$24.00

Gulf of Mexico wild caught prawns cooked in a Chile de Arbol sauce. Served with rice, pinto beans and fresh made tortillas.

Camarones Mojo de Ajo Plate

$24.00

Carne Asada Plate

$25.00
Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$10.00

House Made fried tortillas in a warm salsa: your choice of salsa verde, roja or mole. Served with black beans, cream, queso fresco, onion, cilantro

Chile Relleno Plate

$18.00

Cheese filled poblano chile topped with salsa roja, cream and cheese. Served with rice and pinto beans

Comalito

$24.00
Puerco Salsa Verde

Puerco Salsa Verde

$18.00

Carlton Farm pork shoulder braised in a green tomatillo sauce served with pinto beans, grilled potatoes and warm tortillas

Rajas Con Crema

Rajas Con Crema

$14.00

Roasted poblano peppers, onion, corn and potatoes in a cream sauce. Served with black beans and warm tortillas

Utensils Setting

Brunch Sat/Sun 11-3pm

Chilaquiles

$10.00

House Made fried tortillas in a warm salsa: your choice of salsa verde, roja or mole. Served with black beans, cream, queso fresco, onion, cilantro

Costillas en Pasilla con huevos

$18.00

Pork ribs in a chile pasilla sauce. Served with black beans, fried potatoes, eggs your style and fresh hand made tortillas.

Comalito Mananero

$18.00

Queso fundido, grilled onions, chorizo, pinto beans and 2 eggs your style. Served with fresh made tortillas.

Breakfast Puerco Salsa Verde

$18.00

Carlton farms pork shoulder braised in a salsa verde. Served with black beans, potatoes, 2 eggs your style, fresh made tortillas.

Huevos Ahogados

$10.00

Two poached eggs, tomato and roasted poblano sauce, black beans & tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

Two eggs, name your style, on corn tortillas with black beans, choice of red or green sauce on top. Served with potatoes.

Huevos Divorciados

$10.00

Tortillas topped with eggs, your style, salsa verde and roja, black beans & potatoes.

Torta de Huevo

$12.00

Macrina bread with scrambled eggs, bacon, black beans, tomato, avocado and chipotle mayonnaise.

2 Enchiladas Rojas con Huevos

$13.00

Two enchiladas filled with cheese, choice of salsa, two eggs your style, black beans, lettuce, onions, cream, queso fresco, cilantro.

Huevos con Salsa Verde

$10.00

Two eggs scrambled with salsa verde. Served with black beans, queso fresco, fried potatoes & tortillas.

Huevos a la Mexicana

$12.00

Two eggs scrambled with tomato, onion and serrano. Served with black beans, queso fresco, fried potatoes & tortillas.

Huevos con Nopales

$12.00

Two eggs scrambled with nopales (cactus leaves). Served with black beans, queso fresco, fried potatoes & tortillas.

Huevos con Chorizo

$14.00

Two eggs scrambled with chorizo. Served with black beans, queso fresco, fried potatoes & tortillas.

Huevos Con Tocino

$14.00

Two eggs scrambled with bacon. Served with black beans, queso fresco, fried potatoes & tortillas.

Straight Up

$10.00

Two eggs, name your style, fried potatoes, black beans & tortillas.

Straight Up Bacon

$14.00

Two eggs, name your style, fried potatoes, black beans & tortillas. Served with a side of bacon.

Straight Up Carne Asada

$15.00

Two eggs, name your style, fried potatoes, black beans & tortillas. Served with a side of Carne Asada.

Straight Up Chorizo

$14.00

Two eggs, name your style, fried potatoes, black beans & tortillas. Served with a side of chorizo.

Straight Up Nopales Y Tomate

$12.00

Two eggs, name your style, fried potatoes, black beans & tortillas. Served with a side of nopales & tomatoes.

Sides

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Classic beans topped with queso fresco & cilantro. Rice with tomato, peas, carrots.

Pinto Beans

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Esquites

$4.00

corn, queso fresco, mayo, chile, lime

Cactus Salad

$6.00

roasted cactus, pico de gallo, queso fresco, olive oil

Tortillas

$1.00

Three, warm house made corn tortillas.

Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Salsa Verde (Enchiladas)

$2.00

Chile De Arbol

$1.00

Mole Sauce

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Salsa Roja (Enchiladas)

$2.00

32oz Mole

$15.00

Dessert

Flan

$6.00

Sweet egg custard with caramel sauce

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Casa Del Agua

$6.00

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Grapefruit

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$5.00
Bedfords Ginger Beer

$5.00

Ginger-y!

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00Out of stock

Retail

Peleton de la Muerte mezcal joven 200ml + house made sour mix 375ml + orange + tajin salt. Makes four margaritas.