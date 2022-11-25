- Home
- FONDA LA CATRINA
FONDA LA CATRINA
2,522 Reviews
$$
5905 Airport Way S
Seattle, WA 98108
Order Again
Popular Items
Cocktails to Go
Appetizers
Chiles Asados
Chips Salsa Guacamole
House made chips, salsa, chunky quacamole,
Chips
House made, thick, corn tortilla chips
Salsa
House made, roasted tomato salsa.
Guac
House made fresh daily.
Sopes
Two hand-made, thick yellow corn tortillas topped with black beans, onion, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, cilantro & cream. Add on: chicken tinga, chorizo, carne asada, mushrooms.
Tacos Dorados
Three crisp fried tacos with your filling of choice topped with sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoe & cilantro
Frijolitos Con Totopos
Black beans topped with queso fresco, onions, cilantro. Served with tortilla chips.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, monterrey jack cheese, guacamole & pico
Soup
Tacos
Tacos Alambre
Painted Hills beef, poblano chile, jack cheese, onion, bacon, avocado, cilantro.
Tacos Asada
Painted Hills beef, grilled, topped with onions & cilantro.
Tacos Mushroom
Grilled mushrooms with tomato, serrano, onion, avocado and cilantro
Tacos Chorizo
Carniceria Azteca chorizo, onion, avocado, cilantro.
Tacos Cochinita Pibil
Carlton Farm pork shoulder, black beans, pickled red onions, avocado, cilantro
Tacos de Lengua
Painted Hills beef tongue, braised, grilled, onion, avocado, cilantro.
Tacos Poblano Con Queso
Poblano peppers, Monterrey jack cheese, onion, avocado, cilantro
Tacos De Tinga de Pollo
Draper Valley Farms chicken thigh, tomato, chipotle, black beans, avocado, cilantro
Tacos Al Pastor
Enchiladas
Tamales
Tortas
Torta Avocado Queso Fresco
Mexican grilled sandwich with a side of serrano coleslaw and pickled vegetables
Torta Cochinita
Mexican grilled sandwich with a side of serrano coleslaw and pickled vegetables
Torta Lengua
Mexican grilled sandwich with a side of serrano coleslaw and pickled vegetables
Torta de Chilaquiles
Mexican grilled sandwich with a side of serrano coleslaw and pickled vegetables
Burritos
Nuestros Platos
Camarones a la Diabla Plate
Gulf of Mexico wild caught prawns cooked in a Chile de Arbol sauce. Served with rice, pinto beans and fresh made tortillas.
Camarones Mojo de Ajo Plate
Carne Asada Plate
Chilaquiles
House Made fried tortillas in a warm salsa: your choice of salsa verde, roja or mole. Served with black beans, cream, queso fresco, onion, cilantro
Chile Relleno Plate
Cheese filled poblano chile topped with salsa roja, cream and cheese. Served with rice and pinto beans
Comalito
Puerco Salsa Verde
Carlton Farm pork shoulder braised in a green tomatillo sauce served with pinto beans, grilled potatoes and warm tortillas
Rajas Con Crema
Roasted poblano peppers, onion, corn and potatoes in a cream sauce. Served with black beans and warm tortillas
Utensils Setting
Brunch Sat/Sun 11-3pm
Costillas en Pasilla con huevos
Pork ribs in a chile pasilla sauce. Served with black beans, fried potatoes, eggs your style and fresh hand made tortillas.
Comalito Mananero
Queso fundido, grilled onions, chorizo, pinto beans and 2 eggs your style. Served with fresh made tortillas.
Breakfast Puerco Salsa Verde
Carlton farms pork shoulder braised in a salsa verde. Served with black beans, potatoes, 2 eggs your style, fresh made tortillas.
Huevos Ahogados
Two poached eggs, tomato and roasted poblano sauce, black beans & tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs, name your style, on corn tortillas with black beans, choice of red or green sauce on top. Served with potatoes.
Huevos Divorciados
Tortillas topped with eggs, your style, salsa verde and roja, black beans & potatoes.
Torta de Huevo
Macrina bread with scrambled eggs, bacon, black beans, tomato, avocado and chipotle mayonnaise.
2 Enchiladas Rojas con Huevos
Two enchiladas filled with cheese, choice of salsa, two eggs your style, black beans, lettuce, onions, cream, queso fresco, cilantro.
Huevos con Salsa Verde
Two eggs scrambled with salsa verde. Served with black beans, queso fresco, fried potatoes & tortillas.
Huevos a la Mexicana
Two eggs scrambled with tomato, onion and serrano. Served with black beans, queso fresco, fried potatoes & tortillas.
Huevos con Nopales
Two eggs scrambled with nopales (cactus leaves). Served with black beans, queso fresco, fried potatoes & tortillas.
Huevos con Chorizo
Two eggs scrambled with chorizo. Served with black beans, queso fresco, fried potatoes & tortillas.
Huevos Con Tocino
Two eggs scrambled with bacon. Served with black beans, queso fresco, fried potatoes & tortillas.
Straight Up
Two eggs, name your style, fried potatoes, black beans & tortillas.
Straight Up Bacon
Two eggs, name your style, fried potatoes, black beans & tortillas. Served with a side of bacon.
Straight Up Carne Asada
Two eggs, name your style, fried potatoes, black beans & tortillas. Served with a side of Carne Asada.
Straight Up Chorizo
Two eggs, name your style, fried potatoes, black beans & tortillas. Served with a side of chorizo.
Straight Up Nopales Y Tomate
Two eggs, name your style, fried potatoes, black beans & tortillas. Served with a side of nopales & tomatoes.
Sides
Rice & Beans
Classic beans topped with queso fresco & cilantro. Rice with tomato, peas, carrots.
Pinto Beans
Black Beans
Rice
Esquites
corn, queso fresco, mayo, chile, lime
Cactus Salad
roasted cactus, pico de gallo, queso fresco, olive oil
Tortillas
Three, warm house made corn tortillas.