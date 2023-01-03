Fonda La Chona 1210 W Pawnee
1210 W Pawnee
Wichita, KS 67213
Antojitos (Appetizers)
Cheese Dip
Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Guacamole Dip
Guacamole en Molcajete
Guacamole in a Lava rock bowl topped with carnitas tips and served with flour or corn tortillas.
La Chona Fries
Choice of Al Pastor, Bistec (carne asada) or combo mix over a bed of french fries, nacho cheddar cheese sauce, sour cream, pico & guacamole.
La Chona Nachos
Choice of Al pastor, bistec (carne asada) or combo of both meats. Served over a bed of tortilla chips, topped with refried beans, cheese, sour cream, pico, guacamole & fresh jalapeño slices. Add Shrimp for an additional $4.99
La Chona Nachos a la Diabla
Bed of chips topped with refried beans, mozzarella cheese, shrimp a la diabla (hot), sour cream & cilantro.
Papa Rellena
Mexican stuffed potato Choice of meat & topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, sweet corn kernel & guacamole.
Quesadillas Fritas (3)
Mexican style fried quesadillas
Queso Fundido
Mexican Melted cheese topped with meat of choice or plain. Served with corn tortillas
Tacos Dorados de Papa (6) (fried potato tacos)
Fried tacos with potato filling topped with lettuce, tomatoes, Mexican crumbly cheese, sour cream & tomato salsa.
Almuerzos (Lunch)
Huevos Estrellados
(Eggs sunny-side up) 3 eggs sunny-side up, served with a side of rice, beans & tortillas.
Huevos con Jamón
(Scrambled eggs with Ham) 3 scrambled eggs with ham. Served with a side of rice, beans & tortillas.
Huevos con Tocino
(scrambled eggs with chopped bacon) 3 scrambled eggs with chopped bacon. Served with a side of rice, beans & tortillas.
Huevos con Chorizo
(scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage) 3 scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with a side of rice, beans & tortillas.
Huevos a la Mexicana
(scrambled eggs a la Mexicana) 3 scrambled eggs with sautéed onions, tomatoes & jalapeño peppers. Served with a side of rice, beans & tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
(Eggs ranchero style) 3 eggs smothered in ranchero salsa
Huevos Divorciados
(Divorced eggs) 2 Sunny-side eggs, 1 eggs smothered in red salsa and 1 in green salsa. Served with a side of rice, beans & tortillas.
Ahuevo La Chona
(Eggs with bistec a La Chona) 2 eggs any way you like with bistec a la plancha (griddle). Served with beans & potato with chorizo & tortillas.
Huevos con Chuleta
(Eggs with pork chop) 2 eggs any way you like, a pork chop with papas con chorizo, beans & tortillas.
Chilaquiles
(Red or green chilaquiles) Tortilla chips cooked in re or green salsa. Topped with cheese, onions, sour cream, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese). Served with a side of rice & beans.
Chilaquiles con Huevos
(chilaquiles with eggs) Tortilla chips cooked in red or green salsa. Topped with cheese, onions,sour cream, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese) and 2 eggs any way you like. Served with a side of rice & beans.
Chilaquiles con Carne
(Chilaquiles with meat) Tortillas chips cooked in red or green salsa. Topped with cheese, onions, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese) and your choice of shredded chicken or chopped bistec (carne asada). Served with a side of rice & beans.
Lunch Enchiladas Rojas
2 red enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, chopped bistec, refried bean, mozzarella cheese or queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese). Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese) and a tomato salsa. Served with a side of rice & beans.
Lunch Enchiladas Verdes
2 green enchiladas filled with shredded chicken. Topped with cilantro, onions, sour cream & queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese). Served with a side of rice & beans.
Lunch Enchiladas Poblanas
2 Mole poblano enchiladas filled with shredded chicken. Topped with sesame seeds, sour cream & onions. Served with a side of rice & beans.
Lunch Burrito La Chona
1 burrito with your choice of shredded chicken, lomo (shredded pork) or birria (braised beef birria). Filled with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & avocado slices. Served with a side of rice & beans.
Lunch Flautas
2 flautas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded pork. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese) & tomatoes salsa. Served with a side of rice & beans.
Lunch Bean Tostaditas
3 mini corn tostaditas (tortilla shells) topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese).
Lunch Meat Tostaditas
3 mini corn tostaditas (tortilla shells) with beans and your meat of choice. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese).
Lunch Tostada
1 corn tostada (tortilla shell) with your choice of beans, shredded chicken or shredded pork. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese). Served with a side of rice. & beans.
Lunch Tamales
2 red (shredded pork), green (shredded chicken) or 1 of each tamales. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese) & and a tomato salsa. Served with side of rice & beans.
Lunch Tacos
2 regular size corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Served with rice & beans. Cilantro, onions & lime wedge served on the side.
Lunch Fajita Quesadilla
A quesadilla with your choice of chicken, beef or mix fajita with grilled onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Served with rice & beans.
El Sabor de Jalisco
Burritos
1 Large burrito with your choice of meat. Filled with rice, beans, cilantro, onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce tomatoes & sour cream.
Tortas
(Mexican sandwich) Served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream & avocado slices. Pickled jalapeño pepper on the side.
Torta Ahogada
(Mexican sandwich “Guadalajara Style”) Mexican birote bread with a refried beans spread and filled with pork tips. Topped with our tomato salsa and pickled red onions. Served with limes & árbol hot salsa on the side.
Quesadillas
Flour tortilla with melted mozzarella cheese. Plain for $2.49. With meat of choice for $4.50
Gringas
(Mexican style quesadilla) 2 flour tortillas with melted cheese, onions, cilantro and filled with your meat of choice.
Bean Tostaditas (3)
3 mini corn tostaditas (tortilla shells) topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese).
Meat Tostaditas (3)
3 mini corn tostaditas (tortilla shells) topped with refried beans, your meat of choice (shredded chicken or shredded pork), lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese).
Burritos La Chona (3)
3 burritos filled with your meat of choice (shredded chicken, shredded pork or birria), mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & avocado slices.
Torta Hawaiiana
(Hawaiian Mexican sandwich) Mexican telera bread with a thinly sliced bistec (carne asada) and topped with melted mozzarella cheese, ham slices, pineapple slices, lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle mayonnaise and avocado slices.
Hambueguesa La Chona
(Mexican style bacon cheeseburger) Bacon cheeseburger topped with Al pastor (marinated pork), pineapple slice, lettuce & tomatoes. Served with a side of french fries.
Hotdogs a la Mexicana (3)
(Mexican style hotdogs) 3 hotdogs with bacon wrapped wieners topped with mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Torta Cubana (Mexican Cuban sandwich)
Beef milanesa (breaded sliced steak), sliced ham, sliced hotdog wiener, mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado slices, jalapeño slices, mustard & mayo. Served on a Mexican telera bread.
Gorditas (3)
Thick corn masa tortilla stuffed with your favorite meat or our new options! Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & quest fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese).
Mulitas & Vampiros
Especialidades de La Chona
Caldo de Birria de Res
(Braised beef chuck soup) Birria soup served with cilantro, onions & tortillas.
Platillo de Birria de res
Birria (braised beef chuck) served with cilantro, onions, limes, rice & beans and tortillas.
1 Libra de Birria (1 pound of Brria)
1 pound of Birria. Served with tortillas, cilantro, onions, limes and 2 large sides of rice & beans
Consomé (dipping soup)
Birria dipping soup. Served with cilantro & onions.
Milanesa de Res o de Pollo
(Breaded bistec filet or chicken breast) Breaded bistec filet. Served with a side of rice & beans, a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño, avocado slices & tortillas.
Carne en su Jugo
(Chopped bistec in it’s juices soup) Chopped bistec & bacon bits pan cooked until it’s juices are relased, then simmered in a garlic, onion & cilantro flavored water. It’s topped with whole beans, cebollitas (Mexican large green onions). Served with a side of chopped cilantro, onions, radishes & tortillas.
Alambres
Grilled chopped bistec, chicken & shrimp with sautéed onions, tomatoes, jalapeños & melted cheese. Served with a side of rice & beans and tortillas.
Chuletas en Salsa Verde o Roja
Pork chops in green or red salsa. Served with a side of rice & beans and tortillas.
Carnitas
Pork tips served with a side of rice & beans, a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices & tortillas.
Enchiladas Rojas
4 red enchiladas with your choice of shredded chicken, chopped bistec, mozzarella cheese, refried beans or queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese)filling. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese) & a tomato salsa.
Enchiladas Verdes
4 green enchiladas filled with shredded chicken. Topped with cilantro, onions, sour cream & queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese).
Enchiladas Poblanas
4 mole poblano enchiladas filled with shredded chicken. Topped with sesame seeds, onions & sour cream.
Huarache
(Mexican thick corn tortilla shaped like a boat) Your choice of meat and topped with refried beans, cilantro, onions, lettuce sour cream & queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese.
Flautas Mexicanas
4 Flautas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded pork. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese) & tomato salsa.
Chicken Mole Poblano
Grilled chicken smothered in mole poblano. Topped with sesame seeds and served with a side of rice, onions, limes & tortillas.
Tamales Plate
3 tamales red (shredded pork), green (shredded chicken) or mix. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese) & tomato salsa. Served with a side of rice & beans.
Platillo de Carne, Arroz y Frijoles
Costillitas de Puerco en Salsa
3 Enchilada Combo
Sopa & Ensaladas
Sopa de Frijoles de la Olla
Whole beans soup served with a side of pico de gallo & tortillas. Add pork rinds for an additional $1.49
Ensalada
Side salad served with spring mix and topped with diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, cucumbers & croutons.
Ensalada de Pollo
(Chicken Salad) Spring mix topped with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, chopped bacon, avocado slices, croutons and your choice of grilled chicken or breaded chicken.
Ensalada de Camarones
(Grilled shrimp salad) Grilled shrimp on a spring mix greens topped with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, chopped bacon, avocado slices & croutons.
Mariscos (Seafood)
Coctel de Camarones
(Mexican shrimp cocktail) Shrimp soup served cold, made with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumbers, lemon juice, orange juice, Clamato juice and ketchup.
AguaChiles
Raw shrimp cooked with lime juice in a spicy green salsa. Topped with avocado slices, red onions, cucumbers.
Ceviche
Diced shrimp mixed in with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumbers, lime juice, olive oil, Worcestershire sauce & avocado slices
Tostaditas de Ceviche
3 mini corn tostaditas (tortilla shells) topped with ceviche.
Camarones a la Diabla
(Shrimp Ala devilish) Shrimp cooked in garlic, onions and butter, then simmered in a spicy chipotle salsa. Served with a side of rice, a bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, avocado slices & tortillas.
Mojarra Frita
(Fried whole tilapia) Fried whole tilapia done 3 different ways; plain, garlic butter or Ala Diabla. Served with rice, french fries, a bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, avocado slices & tortillas.
Pescado a la Plancha
(Grilled tilapia) Grilled tilapia done 3 different ways; plain, garlic butter or Ala Diabla. Served with a side of rice, french fries, a bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, avocado slices & tortillas.
Enchiladas de Camarones
(Shrimp enchiladas) 4 shrimp & cheese filled red enchiladas. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese) & tomato salsa.
Camarones a la Momia (mummy shrimp, bacon wrapped)
Shrimp filled with cream cheese & sliced jalapeño pepper, wrapped with bacon & fried. Served with green spaghetti, poblano rice, a bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, avocado slices & orange slice.
Tacos
Street tacos
(Mexican street tacos) 2 corn mini tortillas filled with your meat of choice. Topped with cilantro & onions.
Tacos de Birria de Res
(Braised beef birria tacos) Served soft or crispy on the outside, with onions & cilantro.
Taco Ranchero
(Mexican Ranchero Taco) 2 regular size corn tortillas filled with your meat of choice and topped with whole beans, cilantro, onions, guacamole, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese).
QuesaTaco
Street taco with melted cheese. Served with your meat of choice, cilantro & onions.
Taco de Camarones (Harina)
(Shrimp taco) A mini flour tortilla taco filled with grilled shrimp. Topped with yum yum sauce, lettuce, tomatoes.
Taco de Pescado (Harina)
(Tilapia fish taco) A mini flour tortilla taco filled with grilled tilapia fish. Topped with yum yum sauce, lettuce, tomatoes.
Taco de Camarón Endiablado
(Deviled shrimp taco) Shrimp cooked in garlic butter & onions, then simmered in a spicy chipotle sauce. We then put shrimp in a corn tortilla with melted cheese. The taco is then fried on the griddle.
Rosca de Tacos (50)
Postres (Dessert)
Bebidas (Beverages)
Aguas Frescas 20oz.
Fresh fruit flavored water
Refrescos en botella (bottled soda)
Bottled soda
Tejuino 20oz.
(Fermented corn drink)
Agua Mineral Preparada
Mineral water prepared with Clamato, chamoy, Valentina salsa, lime juice & Tajín seasoning & salt.
Coffee
Iced Tea
Re-Fill 20oz. Fresh Fruit Flavored Water
Fountain Drinks
Sides
Chiles Torreados (3)
Fried jalapeño peppers
Cebollitas
Fried Mexican large bulb green onions
Tortilla de Maiz (5)(corn tortillas)
Corn tortillas
Tortillas de Harina (3) (flour tortillas)
Flour tortillas
Orden de Arroz (side of rice)
Side of rice
Orden de Frijoles (side of refried beans)
Orden de Papas (side of french fries)
Side of french fries
Orden de Jalapeños en Vinagre (side of pickled jalapeños)
Side of pickled jalapeños
Orden de Queso (side of mozzarella cheese)
Side of mozzarella cheese
Orden de Pico de gallo (side of pico)
Side of pico de gallo
Orden de Crema (side of sour cream)
Side of sour cream)
Orden de Aguacate en Rajas (side of avocado slices)
Side of avocado slices
Camarones a la Plancha (7)
Grilled shrimp over a bed of rice.
Orden Spaghetti Verde
Green Spaguetti with toasted telera bread
A la Carta
1 Libra de Birria, Arroz y Frijoles
1 pound of birria served with 2 large sides of rice & beans, onions, cilantro & tortillas.
Bean Tostada
Meat Tostada (1)
Burrito La Chona (1)
Enchilada Poblana (1)
Enchilada Roja (1)
Enchilada Vegetariana (veggie enchilada)
Enchilada Verde (1)
Flauta (1)
Hotdog a la Mexicana (1)
Quesadilla Frita (1)
Taco de Papa (1)
Tamale (1)
Salsa de Aguacate
Avocado salsa
Salsas
Eggs
Kid’s Menu
De la Parrilla (from the grill)
Arrachera & Costillitas de Res
(Beef skirt steak & beef short ribs) Grilled beef skirt steak & beef short ribs with a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño pepper & avocado slices. Served with a side of rice & beans and tortillas.
Arrachera La Chona
Grilled beef skirt steak topped with sautéed onions, tomatoes, jalapeños & a plain quesadilla. Served with a side of rice & beans, a bed of lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño pepper, avocado slices & tortillas.
Bistec & Chorizo Asado
(Carne asada & Mexican sausage) Grilled bistec filet & Mexican sausage. Served with rice & beans, a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño, avocado slices & tortillas.
Bistec a La Chona
(Bistec filet La Chona style) Grilled bistec filet topped with sautéed onions, tomatoes, jalapeños & a plain quesadilla. Served with a side of rice & beans, a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño, avocado slices & tortillas
Fajitas Rancheras
Fajitas
Para el fin de semana (for the weekend only)
Menudo (Saturday & Sunday only)
(Beef tripe) Beef tripe soup. Served with a side cilantro, onions, oregano, árbol peppers & tortillas or Mexican telera bread.
Caldo de Res
Beef hind shank stew served with cabbage, carrots, potatoes, corn on the Cobb, chayote & flour or corn tortillas.
Carnitas for 2
Carnitas for 4
Carnitas served with rice & beans, flour or corn tortillas.
Carnitas for 6
Carnitas served with rice & beans, flour or corn tortillas.
Caldo de Pescado & Camarón
Fish & shrimp stew served with flour or corn tortillas.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A taste of the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Come in and enjoy!
1210 W Pawnee, Wichita, KS 67213