Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fonda Lupita

464 Reviews

$$

129 W Main Street

Sanford, NC 27332

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos
QuesaBirria
Gordita

Food

1 Gordita + rice and beans

1 Gordita + rice and beans

$5.99

Homemade thick corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling, beans, crema Mexicana and queso fresco

Birria de Res

Birria de Res

$12.89

Beef slowly cooked in a Chile base sauce. Served with rice, beans, cilantro, onions, and handmade corn tortillas.

Burrito

Burrito

$9.00

Grilled Flour tortilla rolled up with Rice, refried beans, cheese, and stew of choice.

Flan

Flan

$3.50Out of stock

Best known as egg pudding or caramel pudding contrasted with a Creme brûlée

Flautas

Flautas

$9.00Out of stock

3 Chicken Flautas served with rice and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, and crema.

Gordita

Gordita

$4.50

1 home-made thick corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling Inside (spread of refried beans, meat or stew of choice, quest fresco & cream)

Gringas al Pastor

Gringas al Pastor

$6.29

10in flour tortilla with pastor (marinated pork) with cilantro, onion & melted cheese. served with grilled onions, lime and hot sauce.

Pozole

$12.89
QuesaBirria

QuesaBirria

$4.25

1 corn tortilla dripped in oil stuffed with melted cheese & Birria (shredded beef). Topped with cilantro, onions and served with consome

Quesabirria Combo

Quesabirria Combo

$13.99

3 quesabirrias, consome with rice and beans.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$5.69

Handmade corn tortilla with cheese option to fill with meat or stew

Taco de Guiso

Taco de Guiso

$2.75

Choice of Stew on Hand made corn tortilla topped with queso fresco.

Tacos

Tacos

$2.75

Homemade corn tortillas served with choice of meat topped with onions, cilantro and grilled onions

Tacos Dorados de Papa

$9.00
Un Guiso

Un Guiso

$10.00

Stew of choice (stews change daily) with handmade tortillas, rice and beans.

Carne Asada Plate

$13.99

Tamales

$2.89

Menudo

$12.99

Kids Meals

Kids Quesadilla + rice & beans

Kids Quesadilla + rice & beans

$4.10

1 homemade tortilla with melted cheese, chicken or steak with rice and refried beans

Sides

Rice

$2.19

Beans

$2.19

Tortillas

$1.79

Extra Hot Salsa 2oz

$0.25

extra salsa is 2oz

Side Avocado

$2.50Out of stock

Large 32oz Hot home made salsa. good for cookouts, parties, or just to have at home

Cilantro

$0.25

Onions

$0.25

Queso Fresco

$0.50

Guiso

$3.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Xtra Consome

$4.00

Chiles Toreados

$1.00

Candies

Kinder Bueno

$2.00

Dulce De Coco

$3.00

Red tag candy mix

$2.19

Bagged candy with toy

$2.89

Glorias

$0.99

Chamoy Grande

$10.00

Super Leon

$2.19

Obleas

$1.00

Molienda Barra

$2.50

Kinder Delice

$2.50

Paleta Payaso

$2.00

Kinder Delice

$2.25

Camote

$2.25

Snacks

Chicharrones

$5.00

Crujitos

$3.79

Churrumais

$3.69

Rancheritos

$3.79

Cheetos Bolitas

$3.79

Fritos Chorizo&Chipotle

$3.69

Cheetos Colmillos

$3.79

Cheetos Puff

$3.79Out of stock

Ruffles queso

$3.79

Doritos Nacho

$3.69

Sabritas Adobadas

$3.69

Cheetos Torc.

$3.69Out of stock

Tostitos

$3.99

Fritos

$3.89

Cheetos Flamin Hot

$3.69

Sabritas Flamin

$2.90Out of stock

Fritos chorizo small

$2.99

Cacahuate Manzelazo

$2.50

Paketaxo

$4.69

Sabritones

$2.49

Chicharrones PC

$4.89

Beverages

Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca

$3.89

Michelada

$8.69

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Cafe de Olla

$2.89

Apple Juice

$1.99

Cheerwine

$2.50Out of stock

Perrier

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

129 W Main Street, Sanford, NC 27332

Directions

Gallery
Fonda Lupita image
Fonda Lupita image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fonda Lupita - 1952 S. Horner Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1952 S. Horner Blvd Sanford, NC 27332
View restaurantnext
Eyelight Cafe - 122 W Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
122 W Main Street SANFORD, NC 27332
View restaurantnext
Quick Bites
orange starNo Reviews
1907 Bragg Street Sanford, NC 27330
View restaurantnext
Coach's - Sanford
orange starNo Reviews
1707 HORNER BLVD SANFORD, NC 27330
View restaurantnext
Ron's Barn Barbecue & Seafood - 3122 S Horner Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
3122 S Horner Blvd SANFORD, NC 27332
View restaurantnext
Smoke and Barrel
orange star4.4 • 845
120 S. Steele St. Sanford, NC 27330
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sanford

Smoke and Barrel
orange star4.4 • 845
120 S. Steele St. Sanford, NC 27330
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sanford
Cameron
review star
Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Southern Pines
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Pinehurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Aberdeen
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston