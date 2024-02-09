Fonda Lupita Durham 905 West Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At Fonda Lupita we make traditional Mexican homemade food with recipes past on from generations. Our mission is to bring this flavors to North Carolina.
Location
905 West Main Street, Suite 21A, Durham, NC 27701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
James Joyce Irish Pub - 912 West Main Street
No Reviews
912 West Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurant
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Brightleaf Square
No Reviews
908 West Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurant