Fonda San Jose Mexican Cuisine 401 Market Street
401 Market Street
Chattanooga, TN 37402
Soups
Salads
Hot Off The Grill
Fajitas Express
served with Rice, Beans accompanied by Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, and Sour Cream.
Fajita Nachos
Fajitas served on a bed of crispy cheese Nachos, and topped with lettuce and Guacamole
Fajita Tacos
Two delicious steak fajita tacos, served with Rice, Beans and topped with Lettuce and pico de Gallo
Tacos De Tinga
Shredded Chicken tacos seasoned with adobo chipotle, topped with raw red onions, cilantro, and sour cream
Pollo Sabroso
Marinated chicken breast sautéed with Vegetable and melted cheese, served with Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, and sour cream
Pollo Ranchero
A breast of chicken, smothered with cheese and ranchero sauce, served with Rice, Lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
Pollo Monterey
Our Version of Santa Fe Chicken: Chicken Breast under a layer of melted cheese and a great BBQ sauce, served with Rice, Lettuce and sour cream
Pollo Mango Glazed
Boneless Chicken Breast glazed with Mango and Ponzu Sauce, served with Rice.
Specials
Speedy Gonzalez
"One taco, one enchilada Mexiçan rice and Mex-beans.
Lunch #1
Beet burrito, Mexican rice and Mex-beans.
Lunch #2
Beef burrito, cheese enchilada, and Mexican rice
Lunch #3
Bean burrito, cheese enchilada, and Mexican rice
Taco Loco
820-1320 Seasoned shredded chicken on a bed of lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, and diced tomatoes, lightly drizzled with cheese dip. Served in a bowl or a large crispy flour tortilla shell."
Drinks
Burritos
BURRITO CARNE ASADA Sirloin Steak
BURRITO CARNE ASADA Chicken
BURRITO de CHILE COLORADO
An original recipe of Chile Colorado smothered with Pork Chunks and Beans, all inside a big Flour Tortilla, then covered with cheese and Salsa Ranchera, served with Rice lettuce and Pico de Gallo.
BURRITO SUPREMO-Shredded Chicken
A delicious Burrito with Chicken topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream.
BURRITO SUPREMO-Ground Beef
A delicious Burrito with Ground Beef topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream.
BURRITO CHIPTOLE CHICKEN
Shredded Chicken, seasoned with Adobo Chipotle. Served with Rice, Lettuce and Pico De Gallo.
Quesadillas
FAJITAS QUESADILLA-Steak
A lightly fried Flour Tortilla with melted Cheese and our famous Steak fajitas
FAJITAS QUESADILLA-Chicken
A lightly fried Flour Tortilla with melted Cheese and our famous Chicken fajitas
SPINACH QUESADILLA
Grilled to perfection and filled with Melted Cheese, Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions and Peppers.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA.
A delicious portion of our famous shredded Chicken recipe inside a Golden lightly fried Tortilla.
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
This Vegetarian delight includes Cheese, zucchini, carrots, yellow squash, and green beans
CHEESE QUESADILLA
A lightly fried Flour Tortilla with melted Cheese
QUESADILLA CHIPOTLE CHICKEN
Shredded Chicken seasoned-with Adobo Chipotle.
Enchiladas
ENCHILADAS VERDES
Four Corn Tortillas filled with marinated Chicken Breast and Smothered with our delicious Green Sauce, topped with Cheese and Onions. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS
Four Corn Tortillas filled with marinated Chicken Breast and Smothered with our succulent, Rancheras Sauce, topped with Cheese and Onions. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
Four Corn Tortillas filled with shredded Chicken Breast smothered with our delicious Green Sauce, topped with Mexican Cheese and Onions.
ENCHILADAS CHIPOTLE CHICKEN
Four Corn Tortillas, Shredded Chicken seasoned-with Adobo Chipotle.
Tradicionales
HUEVOS CON CHORIZO
Two Eggs scrambled with Mexican Chorizo, served with Rice, Beans, and Flour Tortillas
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Two Eggs smothered in Ranchero Sauce, served with Rice and Refried Beans.
HUEVOS a la MEXICAN
Scrambled Eggs with onions, tomatoes, Cilantro and Peppers, served with Rice and Beans
Antojitos
Nachos-Cheese Only
Cheese & Bean Nachos
Chicken Nachos
Beef Nachos
Beef & Bean Nachos
Chicken & Bean Nachos
Nachos Superiores-Chicken
(Large Order) nachos with tender Chicken along with refried beans, cheese, jalapeno, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Nachos Superiores-Beef
(Large Order) nachos with tender Beef along with refried beans, cheese, jalapeno, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Fajita Nachos-Chicken
(Large Order) Our Famous Fajita Plate with Chicken served on a bed of crispy cheese nachos, topped with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and sour cream
Fajita Nachos-Steak
(Large Order) Our Famous Fajita Plate with Steak served on a bed of crispy cheese nachos, topped with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and sour cream
Ceviche
Premium Tilapia served with fresh spices, Chopped tomatoes Onions Jalapeno peppers, and Cilantro, cured In use Juice, loppeo with rice Avacados Chopped lomakes, onions, Jalapeno peppers, and Cilantro, cured in lime Juice, topped with ripe Avocados,
Chiles Poppers
stuffed Jalapeno peppers with a variety of fillings dipped in spiced breading and deep fried until crispy
Queso Fundido
Chihuahua Style Cheese melted in a traditional Mexican fashion, served with Corn or Flour Tortillas so you can roll your own delicious tacos (Queso & Chorizo-Spicy Mexican Sausage)
Chicken Taquitos
Ready to dip flour tortillas rolled and filled with tender chicken, served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
Shredded Beef Taquitos
Ready to dip flour tortillas rolled and filled with tender shredded beef, served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
Chori-Papas
Mouth watering french fries topped with ground beef, Mexican sausage, yellow cheese, bacon, and jalapeno peppers
Guacamole Fiesta
(Appetizer for 4 or more persons) Made with fresh avocados, tomatoes, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lemon juice, served with colorful tortilla chips.
Our Famous Soap De Pollo cup
Chicken Soup
Our Famous Soap De Pollo bowl
Frijoles Negros cup
Black Bean Soup
Frijoles Negros bowl
Black Bean Soup
Cheese Dip
Bean Dip
Chorizo Dip
Spinach Dip
Chipotle Dip
Guacamole Dip
Salads
Mexican Burgers
SANTA FE CHICKEN BURGER
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese. served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and Fries
DIABLO BURGER
A juicy sizzling half pound burger with savory chipotle sauce and melted cheese, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with fries on the side.
RIO BURGER
With savory BBQ Sauce and melted cheese, garnished with lettuce, tomato, onions, served with fries on the side.
PANCHO BURGER
With Guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onions, served with fries on the side.
Enchiladas
ENCHILADAS VERDES
Four Corn Tortillas filled with marinated Chicken Breast and Smothered with our delicious Green Sauce, topped with Cheese and Onions. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS
Four Corn Tortillas filled with marinated Chicken Breast and Smothered with our succulent, Rancheras Sauce, topped with Cheese and Onions. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
Four Corn Tortillas filled with shredded Chicken Breast smothered with our delicious Green Sauce, topped with Mexican Cheese and Onions.
ENCHILADAS CHIPOTLE CHICKEN
Four Corn Tortillas, Shredded Chicken seasoned-with Adobo Chipotle.
Fajitas
Especialidades
ALAMBREA - Sirloin Steak
Mexican style Shish Kabob, charbroiled sirloin steak marinated in our secret sauce then served with rice, charro beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
ALAMBREA - Chicken
Mexican style Shish Kabob, charbroiled chicken marinated in our secret sauce then served with rice, charro beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
STEAK TAMPIQUENA
Top sirloin steak (8oz) grilled, served with ranchero sauce, rice, charro beans and a delicious cheese enchilada
STEAK RANCHERO
Top sirloin steak (8oz) grilled, served with ranchero sauce, rice, charro beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
CHIMICHANGA - Shredded Beef
Large flour Tortilla filled with seasoned shredded beef and refried beans. Then fried until golden brown, topped with our famous cheese dip, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour creams, and rice on the side.
CHIMICHANGA - Chicken
Large flour Tortilla filled with seasoned ground chicken and refried beans. Then fried until golden brown, topped with our famous cheese dip, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour creams, and rice on the side.
TACOS AL CARBON - Steak
Premium Steak, charbroiled and seasoned, served on warm flour tortillas with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo
TACOS AL CARBON - Chicken
Premium Chicken, charbroiled and seasoned, served on warm flour tortillas with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo
CHILES POBLANOS
Just picked poblano peppers stuffed with chihuahua sytle cheese and mild spices, then battered and fried, served with rice, beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo on the side.
CARNE ASADA
This premium steak specially grilled for Mexican food lovers, comes with charro beans, rice, tortillas, and pico de gallo
TACOS DE BARBACOA
Three steak tacos of tender and tasty brisket rolled in flour tortillas, served with Mexican rice , lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream
POLLO TROPICAL
Grilled chicken breast topped with onions, mushrooms, and pineapple. smothered with our special blend of cheeses. served with Mexican rice and garden vegetables (squash, broccoli, carrots, and zucchini)
POLLO HAWAIANO
Grilled chicken breast topped with pineapple and our delicious Chipotle melted cheese. served with Mexican Rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
POLLO MANGO
Marinated Chicken Breast covered with our specialty home made Mango Sauce, served with Rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
POLLO AL CILANTRO
Marinated Chicken Breast covered with our specialty home made Cilantro Sauce, served with Rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
STEAK A LA MEXICANA
Juicy and tender steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, and Jalepeno pepper. served with rice, beans, and tortillas
CARNITAS
Seasoned pork sliced into chunks and fried until crisp on the outside and juicy on the inside. Served with rice, charro beans, along with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and fresh onions.
AMERICAN STEAK
New York cut 8oz in our special Mexican seasonings, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream
MEXICAN TACOS
Four corn tortillas stuffed with grilled steak, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with a side of our special salsa
POLLO MONTEREY
a delicious portion of our marinated chicken breast, under a layer of melted cheese and a great BBQ sauce, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo
FLAUTAS DE POLLO
Tender chicken seasoned in a special sauce and wrapped in fresh fried corn tortillas, served with rice, beans, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
POLLO SABROSO
Marinated Chicken Breast with sautéed vegetables and melted cheese , served with Rice, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
CRAZY TACO
A long time favorite, A taco salad with our famous chicken recipe cooked to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
POLLO A LA GRANADA
Marinated Chicken Breast covered with our specialty home made Pomegranate Sauce, served with Rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
CHORI-POLLO
Grilled chicken breast covered with Pork sauce and melted cheese, served with rice, beans, and 3 flour tortillas
POBLANO CHICKEN
Marinated Chicken Breast covered with our specialty home made Poblano Pepper Sauce, served with Rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
PORK CHOPS
Two Juicy 8oz center cut bone-in pork chops grilled and seasoned with our special recipe. served with fried black beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
BIRRIA TACOS
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with stringy Chihuahua cheese and juicy Birria Beef. Served with Consomme for dipping, cilantro, onion, and Spicy Birria Salsa.
Burritos
BURRITO CARNE ASADA Chicken
BURRITO CARNE ASADA Sirloin Steak
BURRITO SUPREMO-Shredded Chicken
A delicious Burrito with Chicken topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream.
BURRITO SUPREMO-Ground Beef
A delicious Burrito with Ground Beef topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream.
BURRITO de CHILE COLORADO
An original recipe of Chile Colorado smothered with Pork Chunks and Beans, all inside a big Flour Tortilla, then covered with cheese and Salsa Ranchera, served with Rice lettuce and Pico de Gallo.
BEAN BURRITO SUPREMO
Excellent for Vegetarians, topped with cheese, salsa, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream
BURRITO BASKET
A flour tortilla filled with our seasoned brisket meat with onions, tomatoes, topped with white cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo
BURRITO MEXICANO
Seasoned pork chunks as “Carnitas” fried until crisp on the outside and juicy on the inside in a flour tortilla topped with cheese and pico de gallo. Served with Rice, lettuce and Guacamole
BURRITO CHIPTOLE CHICKEN
Shredded Chicken, seasoned with Adobo Chipotle. Served with Rice, Lettuce and Pico De Gallo.
Seafood
FISH CEVICHE
Premium Tilapia first served with fresh spices, chopped tomatoes, onions, jalapeño peppers, and cilantro cured in lime juice and topped with ripe avocados
VERACRUZ ESPECIAL
A charbroiled fish fillet served in Veracruz Salsa, rice along with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de Gallo.
SHRIMP NACHOS
Nachos with grilled shrimp and cheese cooked with grilled onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers
SHRIMP CANCUN
Sautéed shrimp with onions, pineapple, topped with our special blended cheeses and served with lettuce, avocado, and pico de Gallo
SHRIMP A LA DIABLA (DEVIL SHRIMP)
Delicious shrimps grilled in butter seasoned with our home made spicy hot sauce. Served with rice.
TILAPIA IN CHIPOTLE SAUCE
Grilled Seasoned Tilapia topped with our home made Chipotle Cream Sauce on a bed of white rice. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream
FISH TACOS
Three Tacos Tilapia Fish. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
TILAPIA AL MOJO
Two fillets cooked with butter, garlic, and spices. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA
Shrimp cooked with onions, bell pepper, and mushrooms, wrapped in a flour tortilla, lightly deep fried topped with cheese dip. Served with white rice, lettuce, tomato, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and chipotle sauce.
FISH QUESADILLA
A delicious portion of our famous Tilapia fish sautéed in olive oil, fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic and parsley, stuffed in recipe inside a Golden grilled Tortilla. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and chipotle sauce.
SHRIMP-N-CHEESE
Chihuahua style cheese melts. In our traditional Mexican fashion served over our special marinated shrimp with an order of corn tortillas.
SHRIMP AL MOJO
Mexican Buttery Garlic Shrimp. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and chipotle sauce.
FISH TAQUITOS
Ready to dip corn tortillas rolled and filled with Tilapia fish. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and chipotle sauce.
FISH CHIMICHANGA
Large flour tortilla filled with seasoned Tilapia fish, cooked in olive oil with tomatoes, garlic, onion, parsley and lightly deep fried topped with cheese dip. Served with white rice, lettuce, tomato, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and chipotle sauce.
FAJITA QUESADILLA SHRIMP
Shrimp marinated in our special sauce, then grilled and served inside a lightly grilled tortilla with melted cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
TILAPIA IN MANGO SAUCE
Grilled Seasoned Tilapia topped with our home made Mango Sauce on a bed of white rice. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream
SHRIMP RANCHEROS
Shrimp cooked in Ranchero sauce, served with rice
Postres
Sopapillas
Puffed Triangle Pastries covered with Honey, Butter, Cinnamon, and Whipped Cream
Flan Napolitano
This Caramel-Glazed Dessert is smooth custard made with fresh eggs, milk, vanilla extract, and sugar. Topped with Whipped Cream.
Churros
Sugar and Cinnamon Sticks
Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream with Whipped Cream, topped with Kahlua
Fried Ice Cream
Crunchy on the outside, but soft on the inside. Tasty ice cream on a cinnamon sugared tortilla shell topped with Whipped cream and cherry
Drinks
JUMBO Margaritas
Specialty Margaritas
Mixed Drinks
Bourbon and Coke
Paloma
Mangoneada
El Cantarito
La Cazuela
Mexico Viejo
Cuervo Gold Tequila, Castillo Rum, Tanqueray Gin, Vodka, Sour Mix and a splash of Coke.
Puerto Vallarta
Frangelico liqueur, Crème de Cacao. banana mix and half & half. Garnished with fresh pineapple.
Caballito
Castillo Rum, Triple Sec, Crème de Noyaux, orange and pineapple juice.
Mexican Doctor
Amaretto de Amor and Peach Schnapps.
Jalisco
Castillo Rum, Triple Sec, sour mix, grenadine, and lime juice. Garnished with a cherry.
Coco Loco
Take a trip to the tropics with this creamy dream! Tequila, Castillo Rum, gin, pineapple juice, Coco Lopez mix and a splash of grenadine.
Liquid Marijuana
Captain Morgan, Blue Curacao, Malibu rum, melon liqueur, pineapple juice and sour mix.
Long Island Ice Tea
Tequila, vodka, gin, our signature sweet & sour mix, Sprite and a splash of Coke.
Sex on the Beach
Vodka, Chambord, raspberry liqueur, sour mix, orange and pineapple juice.
Bloody Maria
Vodka, Tapatía sauce, lime juice, pepper, V8 juice, and a salted rim.
Cosmopolitan
Imperial vodka, Cointreau, and cranberry juice with a twist of lemon.
South of the Border
Patron Silver tequila, Cointreau and a dash of sweet and sour in a salted rim.
Kamikaze
Smirnoff vodka and Cointreau with a splash of lemon juice.
Mudslide
Vodka, Kalhúa and Bailey's Irish Cream, mixed with cracked ice in a shakerr.
Salty Dog
Smirnoff vodka perfectly mixed with grapefruit juice.
La Bamba
Jägermeister, tequila, and 151 Rum.
El Diablo
Tequila, Crème de Cassis, lime, ginger ale and wedge of lime.
Killer Kool-Aid
Southern Comfort, melon liqueur, Amaretto and cranberry juice.
Pixie Stick
Amaretto, Southern Comfort, sour mix, grenadine and Sprite.
Trash Can
Rum, vodka, Triple Sec, gin, • Peach Schnapps, Blue Curacao, and Red Bull.
Ojos Verdes
Vodka, Blue Curacao, and orange juice. Garnished with a lime.
Manhatten
Crown Royal, sour mix and cherry juice.
Bahama Mama
Malibu Rum, cream of banana, homemade pineapple juice, grenadine, and fresh pineapple.
Zombie
Four Bacardi Rum Drinks: D Night, Dark, Black and 151: Orange juice, pineapple juice, and Crème de Noyaux.
Blue Hawaii
Castillo Rum, Coco Lopez mix, blue Curaçao and pineapple juice.
Blue Motorcycle
Tequila, vodka, gin, blue Curacão, pineapple juice and Sprite.
Screwdriver
Vodka, orange juice and grenadine.
Jumbo Screwdriver
Vodka, orange juice and grenadine.
Fuzzy Navel
Peach schnapps and orange juice.
White Russian
Vodka, Kahlüa and half & half.
Hurricane
Castillo Rum, Bacardi Gold, Blue Curacao, grenadine, orange juice and pineapple juice.
Chi Chi
Vodka, Coco Lopez mix, half & half, pineapple juice and grenadine.
Mojitos
Shots
Wine
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
401 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402