Fonda San Jose Mexican Cuisine 401 Market Street

Fajitas

Choice of Skirt Steak or Chicken Breast marinated in our famous recipe, charbroiled and sliced in Fajita strips. Served on a sizzling plate along with Onions, Bell Peppers, and Spices. Accompanied with Rice, Charro Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, and Sour Cream, as well as your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas.