Fonda San Jose Mexican Cuisine 401 Market Street

401 Market Street

Chattanooga, TN 37402

Appetizers

Small Cheese Dip

$5.35

Large Cheese Dip

$9.75

Small Guacamole

$7.65

Large Guacamole

$11.75

Soups

Our Famous Soap De Pollo cup

$3.85

Chicken Soup

Our Famous Soap De Pollo bowl

$7.35

Chicken Soup

Frijoles Negros cup

$3.85

Black Bean Soup

Frijoles Negros bowl

$7.35

Black Bean Soup

Salads

Fajita Salad

$11.75

Taco Salad with grilled chicken, lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, grilled chicken, tomato, cheese

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.75

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, and Onions

Hot Off The Grill

Fajitas Express

$11.75

served with Rice, Beans accompanied by Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, and Sour Cream.

Fajita Nachos

$11.75

Fajitas served on a bed of crispy cheese Nachos, and topped with lettuce and Guacamole

Fajita Tacos

$9.99

Two delicious steak fajita tacos, served with Rice, Beans and topped with Lettuce and pico de Gallo

Tacos De Tinga

$9.99

Shredded Chicken tacos seasoned with adobo chipotle, topped with raw red onions, cilantro, and sour cream

Pollo Sabroso

$11.75

Marinated chicken breast sautéed with Vegetable and melted cheese, served with Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, and sour cream

Pollo Ranchero

$11.75

A breast of chicken, smothered with cheese and ranchero sauce, served with Rice, Lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Pollo Monterey

$11.75

Our Version of Santa Fe Chicken: Chicken Breast under a layer of melted cheese and a great BBQ sauce, served with Rice, Lettuce and sour cream

Pollo Mango Glazed

$12.10

Boneless Chicken Breast glazed with Mango and Ponzu Sauce, served with Rice.

Specials

Speedy Gonzalez

$9.75

"One taco, one enchilada Mexiçan rice and Mex-beans.

Lunch #1

$9.75

Beet burrito, Mexican rice and Mex-beans.

Lunch #2

$9.57

Beef burrito, cheese enchilada, and Mexican rice

Lunch #3

$9.75

Bean burrito, cheese enchilada, and Mexican rice

Taco Loco

$9.75

820-1320 Seasoned shredded chicken on a bed of lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, and diced tomatoes, lightly drizzled with cheese dip. Served in a bowl or a large crispy flour tortilla shell."

Drinks

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee-Regular

$2.95

Coffee-Decaf

$2.95

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Coke Cherry

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Burritos

BURRITO CARNE ASADA Sirloin Steak

$9.99

BURRITO CARNE ASADA Chicken

$9.99

BURRITO de CHILE COLORADO

$9.99

An original recipe of Chile Colorado smothered with Pork Chunks and Beans, all inside a big Flour Tortilla, then covered with cheese and Salsa Ranchera, served with Rice lettuce and Pico de Gallo.

BURRITO SUPREMO-Shredded Chicken

$9.99

A delicious Burrito with Chicken topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream.

BURRITO SUPREMO-Ground Beef

$9.99

A delicious Burrito with Ground Beef topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream.

BURRITO CHIPTOLE CHICKEN

$9.99

Shredded Chicken, seasoned with Adobo Chipotle. Served with Rice, Lettuce and Pico De Gallo.

Quesadillas

FAJITAS QUESADILLA-Steak

$11.75

A lightly fried Flour Tortilla with melted Cheese and our famous Steak fajitas

FAJITAS QUESADILLA-Chicken

$11.75

A lightly fried Flour Tortilla with melted Cheese and our famous Chicken fajitas

SPINACH QUESADILLA

$9.99

Grilled to perfection and filled with Melted Cheese, Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions and Peppers.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA.

$9.99

A delicious portion of our famous shredded Chicken recipe inside a Golden lightly fried Tortilla.

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$8.99

This Vegetarian delight includes Cheese, zucchini, carrots, yellow squash, and green beans

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.50

A lightly fried Flour Tortilla with melted Cheese

QUESADILLA CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$9.99

Shredded Chicken seasoned-with Adobo Chipotle.

Enchiladas

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$9.99

Four Corn Tortillas filled with marinated Chicken Breast and Smothered with our delicious Green Sauce, topped with Cheese and Onions. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS

$9.99

Four Corn Tortillas filled with marinated Chicken Breast and Smothered with our succulent, Rancheras Sauce, topped with Cheese and Onions. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$9.99

Four Corn Tortillas filled with shredded Chicken Breast smothered with our delicious Green Sauce, topped with Mexican Cheese and Onions.

ENCHILADAS CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$9.99

Four Corn Tortillas, Shredded Chicken seasoned-with Adobo Chipotle.

Tradicionales

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$8.75

Two Eggs scrambled with Mexican Chorizo, served with Rice, Beans, and Flour Tortillas

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$8.75

Two Eggs smothered in Ranchero Sauce, served with Rice and Refried Beans.

HUEVOS a la MEXICAN

$8.75

Scrambled Eggs with onions, tomatoes, Cilantro and Peppers, served with Rice and Beans

Antojitos

Nachos-Cheese Only

$7.95

Cheese & Bean Nachos

$8.50

Chicken Nachos

$9.95

Beef Nachos

$9.95

Beef & Bean Nachos

$9.95

Chicken & Bean Nachos

$9.95

Nachos Superiores-Chicken

$12.95

(Large Order) nachos with tender Chicken along with refried beans, cheese, jalapeno, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Nachos Superiores-Beef

$12.95

(Large Order) nachos with tender Beef along with refried beans, cheese, jalapeno, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Fajita Nachos-Chicken

$14.75

(Large Order) Our Famous Fajita Plate with Chicken served on a bed of crispy cheese nachos, topped with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and sour cream

Fajita Nachos-Steak

$14.75

(Large Order) Our Famous Fajita Plate with Steak served on a bed of crispy cheese nachos, topped with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and sour cream

Ceviche

$12.95

Premium Tilapia served with fresh spices, Chopped tomatoes Onions Jalapeno peppers, and Cilantro, cured In use Juice, loppeo with rice Avacados Chopped lomakes, onions, Jalapeno peppers, and Cilantro, cured in lime Juice, topped with ripe Avocados,

Chiles Poppers

$12.75

stuffed Jalapeno peppers with a variety of fillings dipped in spiced breading and deep fried until crispy

Queso Fundido

$12.25

Chihuahua Style Cheese melted in a traditional Mexican fashion, served with Corn or Flour Tortillas so you can roll your own delicious tacos (Queso & Chorizo-Spicy Mexican Sausage)

Chicken Taquitos

$11.95

Ready to dip flour tortillas rolled and filled with tender chicken, served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, and Sour Cream

Shredded Beef Taquitos

$11.95

Ready to dip flour tortillas rolled and filled with tender shredded beef, served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, and Sour Cream

Chori-Papas

$14.25

Mouth watering french fries topped with ground beef, Mexican sausage, yellow cheese, bacon, and jalapeno peppers

Guacamole Fiesta

$19.95

(Appetizer for 4 or more persons) Made with fresh avocados, tomatoes, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lemon juice, served with colorful tortilla chips.

Our Famous Soap De Pollo cup

$3.85

Chicken Soup

Our Famous Soap De Pollo bowl

$8.75

Frijoles Negros cup

$3.85

Black Bean Soup

Frijoles Negros bowl

$7.35

Black Bean Soup

Cheese Dip

$7.25

Bean Dip

$7.25

Chorizo Dip

$7.25

Spinach Dip

$7.25

Chipotle Dip

$7.25

Guacamole Dip

$7.25

Salads

Guacamole Salad

$13.75

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$18.75

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, and Onions

Fajita Salad - Chicken

$13.75

Taco Salad with grilled chicken, lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Fajita Salad - Beef

$13.75

Taco Salad with grilled steak, lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Quesadillas

FAJITAS QUESADILLA-Steak

$14.95

A lightly fried Flour Tortilla with melted Cheese and our famous Steak fajitas

FAJITAS QUESADILLA-Chicken

$14.95

A lightly fried Flour Tortilla with melted Cheese and our famous Chicken fajitas

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$16.95

Shrimp marinated in our special sauce, then grilled and served inside a lightly grilled tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

BEEF QUESADILLA

$11.95

a delicious portion of our famous ground beef cooked to perfection in a golden grilled tortilla, with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA.

$11.95

A delicious portion of our famous shredded Chicken recipe inside a Golden lightly fried Tortilla.

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$11.95

This Vegetarian delight includes Cheese, zucchini, carrots, yellow squash, and green beans

SPINACH QUESADILLA

$11.95

Grilled to perfection and filled with Melted Cheese, Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions and Peppers.

QUESADILLA SUPREMA-Ground Beef

$11.95

Golden lightly grilled tortilla with choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken smothered in melted cheese, and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and black beans

QUESADILLA SUPREMA-Shredded Beef

$11.95

Golden lightly grilled tortilla with choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken smothered in melted cheese, and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and black beans

QUESADILLA SUPREMA-Chicken

$11.95

Golden lightly grilled tortilla with choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken smothered in melted cheese, and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and black beans

PARMESAN QUESADILLA-Ground Beef

$11.95

Golden lightly grilled tortilla with choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken topped with Parmesan cheese, served with Rice, lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

PARMESAN QUESADILLA-Shredded Beef

$11.95

Golden lightly grilled tortilla with choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken topped with Parmesan cheese, served with Rice, lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

PARMESAN QUESADILLA-Chicken

$11.95

Golden lightly grilled tortilla with choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken topped with Parmesan cheese, served with Rice, lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

$11.95

Try our stuffed cheese quesadilla with mushrooms and onions, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.50

A lightly fried Flour Tortilla with melted Cheese

QUESADILLA CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$11.95

Shredded Chicken seasoned-with Adobo Chipotle.

Mexican Burgers

Our burgers are Charbroiled fresh ground and 1/2 pound

SANTA FE CHICKEN BURGER

$10.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese. served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and Fries

DIABLO BURGER

$10.95

A juicy sizzling half pound burger with savory chipotle sauce and melted cheese, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with fries on the side.

RIO BURGER

$10.95

With savory BBQ Sauce and melted cheese, garnished with lettuce, tomato, onions, served with fries on the side.

PANCHO BURGER

$10.95

With Guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onions, served with fries on the side.

Enchiladas

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$11.95

Four Corn Tortillas filled with marinated Chicken Breast and Smothered with our delicious Green Sauce, topped with Cheese and Onions. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS

$11.95

Four Corn Tortillas filled with marinated Chicken Breast and Smothered with our succulent, Rancheras Sauce, topped with Cheese and Onions. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$11.95

Four Corn Tortillas filled with shredded Chicken Breast smothered with our delicious Green Sauce, topped with Mexican Cheese and Onions.

ENCHILADAS CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$11.95

Four Corn Tortillas, Shredded Chicken seasoned-with Adobo Chipotle.

Fajitas

Choice of Skirt Steak or Chicken Breast marinated in our famous recipe, charbroiled and sliced in Fajita strips. Served on a sizzling plate along with Onions, Bell Peppers, and Spices. Accompanied with Rice, Charro Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, and Sour Cream, as well as your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas.

Chicken

$11.95+

Steak

$19.95+

Shrimp

$18.99+

Vegetarian

$12.95

Fajitas San Jose

$30.99

Fajita Salad

$15.95

Especialidades

ALAMBREA - Sirloin Steak

$19.95

Mexican style Shish Kabob, charbroiled sirloin steak marinated in our secret sauce then served with rice, charro beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

ALAMBREA - Chicken

$19.95

Mexican style Shish Kabob, charbroiled chicken marinated in our secret sauce then served with rice, charro beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

STEAK TAMPIQUENA

$24.25

Top sirloin steak (8oz) grilled, served with ranchero sauce, rice, charro beans and a delicious cheese enchilada

STEAK RANCHERO

$24.25

Top sirloin steak (8oz) grilled, served with ranchero sauce, rice, charro beans, lettuce and pico de gallo

CHIMICHANGA - Shredded Beef

$14.95

Large flour Tortilla filled with seasoned shredded beef and refried beans. Then fried until golden brown, topped with our famous cheese dip, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour creams, and rice on the side.

CHIMICHANGA - Chicken

$14.95

Large flour Tortilla filled with seasoned ground chicken and refried beans. Then fried until golden brown, topped with our famous cheese dip, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour creams, and rice on the side.

TACOS AL CARBON - Steak

$16.95

Premium Steak, charbroiled and seasoned, served on warm flour tortillas with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo

TACOS AL CARBON - Chicken

$16.95

Premium Chicken, charbroiled and seasoned, served on warm flour tortillas with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo

CHILES POBLANOS

$19.95

Just picked poblano peppers stuffed with chihuahua sytle cheese and mild spices, then battered and fried, served with rice, beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo on the side.

CARNE ASADA

$24.95

This premium steak specially grilled for Mexican food lovers, comes with charro beans, rice, tortillas, and pico de gallo

TACOS DE BARBACOA

$16.95

Three steak tacos of tender and tasty brisket rolled in flour tortillas, served with Mexican rice , lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream

POLLO TROPICAL

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with onions, mushrooms, and pineapple. smothered with our special blend of cheeses. served with Mexican rice and garden vegetables (squash, broccoli, carrots, and zucchini)

POLLO HAWAIANO

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with pineapple and our delicious Chipotle melted cheese. served with Mexican Rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream

POLLO MANGO

$14.95

Marinated Chicken Breast covered with our specialty home made Mango Sauce, served with Rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

POLLO AL CILANTRO

$14.95

Marinated Chicken Breast covered with our specialty home made Cilantro Sauce, served with Rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

STEAK A LA MEXICANA

$24.25

Juicy and tender steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, and Jalepeno pepper. served with rice, beans, and tortillas

CARNITAS

$17.95

Seasoned pork sliced into chunks and fried until crisp on the outside and juicy on the inside. Served with rice, charro beans, along with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and fresh onions.

AMERICAN STEAK

$28.25

New York cut 8oz in our special Mexican seasonings, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream

MEXICAN TACOS

$18.95

Four corn tortillas stuffed with grilled steak, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with a side of our special salsa

POLLO MONTEREY

$14.95

a delicious portion of our marinated chicken breast, under a layer of melted cheese and a great BBQ sauce, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo

FLAUTAS DE POLLO

$12.95

Tender chicken seasoned in a special sauce and wrapped in fresh fried corn tortillas, served with rice, beans, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

POLLO SABROSO

$14.95

Marinated Chicken Breast with sautéed vegetables and melted cheese , served with Rice, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.

CRAZY TACO

$10.95

A long time favorite, A taco salad with our famous chicken recipe cooked to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream

POLLO A LA GRANADA

$14.95

Marinated Chicken Breast covered with our specialty home made Pomegranate Sauce, served with Rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

CHORI-POLLO

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast covered with Pork sauce and melted cheese, served with rice, beans, and 3 flour tortillas

POBLANO CHICKEN

$14.95

Marinated Chicken Breast covered with our specialty home made Poblano Pepper Sauce, served with Rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

PORK CHOPS

$18.95

Two Juicy 8oz center cut bone-in pork chops grilled and seasoned with our special recipe. served with fried black beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

BIRRIA TACOS

$15.00

Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with stringy Chihuahua cheese and juicy Birria Beef. Served with Consomme for dipping, cilantro, onion, and Spicy Birria Salsa.

Burritos

BURRITO CARNE ASADA Chicken

$16.95

BURRITO CARNE ASADA Sirloin Steak

$16.95

BURRITO SUPREMO-Shredded Chicken

$11.95

A delicious Burrito with Chicken topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream.

BURRITO SUPREMO-Ground Beef

$11.95

A delicious Burrito with Ground Beef topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream.

BURRITO de CHILE COLORADO

$13.95

An original recipe of Chile Colorado smothered with Pork Chunks and Beans, all inside a big Flour Tortilla, then covered with cheese and Salsa Ranchera, served with Rice lettuce and Pico de Gallo.

BEAN BURRITO SUPREMO

$11.95

Excellent for Vegetarians, topped with cheese, salsa, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream

BURRITO BASKET

$16.95

A flour tortilla filled with our seasoned brisket meat with onions, tomatoes, topped with white cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo

BURRITO MEXICANO

$14.25

Seasoned pork chunks as “Carnitas” fried until crisp on the outside and juicy on the inside in a flour tortilla topped with cheese and pico de gallo. Served with Rice, lettuce and Guacamole

BURRITO CHIPTOLE CHICKEN

$11.95

Shredded Chicken, seasoned with Adobo Chipotle. Served with Rice, Lettuce and Pico De Gallo.

Seafood

FISH CEVICHE

$14.99

Premium Tilapia first served with fresh spices, chopped tomatoes, onions, jalapeño peppers, and cilantro cured in lime juice and topped with ripe avocados

VERACRUZ ESPECIAL

$14.99

A charbroiled fish fillet served in Veracruz Salsa, rice along with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de Gallo.

SHRIMP NACHOS

$17.99

Nachos with grilled shrimp and cheese cooked with grilled onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers

SHRIMP CANCUN

$17.99

Sautéed shrimp with onions, pineapple, topped with our special blended cheeses and served with lettuce, avocado, and pico de Gallo

SHRIMP A LA DIABLA (DEVIL SHRIMP)

$17.99

Delicious shrimps grilled in butter seasoned with our home made spicy hot sauce. Served with rice.

TILAPIA IN CHIPOTLE SAUCE

$14.99

Grilled Seasoned Tilapia topped with our home made Chipotle Cream Sauce on a bed of white rice. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream

FISH TACOS

$14.99

Three Tacos Tilapia Fish. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

TILAPIA AL MOJO

$14.99

Two fillets cooked with butter, garlic, and spices. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA

$17.99

Shrimp cooked with onions, bell pepper, and mushrooms, wrapped in a flour tortilla, lightly deep fried topped with cheese dip. Served with white rice, lettuce, tomato, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and chipotle sauce.

FISH QUESADILLA

$14.99

A delicious portion of our famous Tilapia fish sautéed in olive oil, fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic and parsley, stuffed in recipe inside a Golden grilled Tortilla. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and chipotle sauce.

SHRIMP-N-CHEESE

$15.99

Chihuahua style cheese melts. In our traditional Mexican fashion served over our special marinated shrimp with an order of corn tortillas.

SHRIMP AL MOJO

$17.99

Mexican Buttery Garlic Shrimp. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and chipotle sauce.

FISH TAQUITOS

$14.99

Ready to dip corn tortillas rolled and filled with Tilapia fish. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and chipotle sauce.

FISH CHIMICHANGA

$14.99

Large flour tortilla filled with seasoned Tilapia fish, cooked in olive oil with tomatoes, garlic, onion, parsley and lightly deep fried topped with cheese dip. Served with white rice, lettuce, tomato, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and chipotle sauce.

FAJITA QUESADILLA SHRIMP

$15.99

Shrimp marinated in our special sauce, then grilled and served inside a lightly grilled tortilla with melted cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

TILAPIA IN MANGO SAUCE

$14.99

Grilled Seasoned Tilapia topped with our home made Mango Sauce on a bed of white rice. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream

SHRIMP RANCHEROS

$17.99

Shrimp cooked in Ranchero sauce, served with rice

Postres

Sopapillas

$6.75

Puffed Triangle Pastries covered with Honey, Butter, Cinnamon, and Whipped Cream

Flan Napolitano

$6.75

This Caramel-Glazed Dessert is smooth custard made with fresh eggs, milk, vanilla extract, and sugar. Topped with Whipped Cream.

Churros

$6.75

Sugar and Cinnamon Sticks

Ice Cream

$6.75

Vanilla Ice Cream with Whipped Cream, topped with Kahlua

Fried Ice Cream

$6.75

Crunchy on the outside, but soft on the inside. Tasty ice cream on a cinnamon sugared tortilla shell topped with Whipped cream and cherry

Drinks

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee-Regular

$2.95

Coffee-Decaf

$2.95

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Cherry

Fanta Orange

Lemonade

Coke Cherry (Copy)

Fanta Orange (Copy)

Kids Menu

Taco & Burrito

$6.95

Taco & Enchilada

$6.95

Taco, Rice & Beans

$6.95

Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$6.95

Cheeseburger

$6.95

Cheese Quesadilla & Rice

$6.95

Burrito & Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Burrito & Enchilada

$6.95

Enchilada & Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.95

Lime Margaritas

Small Margarita

$5.99

Medium Margarita

$6.99

Large Margarita

$7.99

JUMBO Margaritas

Jumbo Texas Margarita

$9.25

Jumbo Top Shelf Margarita

$10.50

Flavored Margaritas

Sm Flavored Margarita

$6.25

Med Flavored Margarita

$7.25

Lrg Flavored Margarita

$8.25

Specialty Margaritas

Perfect Margarita

$8.99

Presidente Margarita

$8.99

Pomegranate Margarita

$8.99

Patron Margarita

$10.50

Blue Agave Margarita

$7.99

Watermelon Margarita

$7.99

Jalapeno Margarita

$7.99

Strawberry Margarita

$7.99

Pineapple Margarita

$8.99

Sampler Margaritas

$10.99

Mixed Drinks

Bourbon and Coke

$6.99

Paloma

$6.99

Mangoneada

$7.99

El Cantarito

$9.99

La Cazuela

$11.99

Mexico Viejo

$7.25

Cuervo Gold Tequila, Castillo Rum, Tanqueray Gin, Vodka, Sour Mix and a splash of Coke.

Puerto Vallarta

$7.75

Frangelico liqueur, Crème de Cacao. banana mix and half & half. Garnished with fresh pineapple.

Caballito

$7.25

Castillo Rum, Triple Sec, Crème de Noyaux, orange and pineapple juice.

Mexican Doctor

$7.25

Amaretto de Amor and Peach Schnapps.

Jalisco

$7.25

Castillo Rum, Triple Sec, sour mix, grenadine, and lime juice. Garnished with a cherry.

Coco Loco

$8.75

Take a trip to the tropics with this creamy dream! Tequila, Castillo Rum, gin, pineapple juice, Coco Lopez mix and a splash of grenadine.

Liquid Marijuana

$7.95

Captain Morgan, Blue Curacao, Malibu rum, melon liqueur, pineapple juice and sour mix.

Long Island Ice Tea

$7.95

Tequila, vodka, gin, our signature sweet & sour mix, Sprite and a splash of Coke.

Sex on the Beach

$7.95

Vodka, Chambord, raspberry liqueur, sour mix, orange and pineapple juice.

Bloody Maria

$6.50

Vodka, Tapatía sauce, lime juice, pepper, V8 juice, and a salted rim.

Cosmopolitan

$6.75

Imperial vodka, Cointreau, and cranberry juice with a twist of lemon.

South of the Border

$8.50

Patron Silver tequila, Cointreau and a dash of sweet and sour in a salted rim.

Kamikaze

$6.25

Smirnoff vodka and Cointreau with a splash of lemon juice.

Mudslide

$7.25

Vodka, Kalhúa and Bailey's Irish Cream, mixed with cracked ice in a shakerr.

Salty Dog

$6.25

Smirnoff vodka perfectly mixed with grapefruit juice.

La Bamba

$6.25

Jägermeister, tequila, and 151 Rum.

El Diablo

$6.25

Tequila, Crème de Cassis, lime, ginger ale and wedge of lime.

Killer Kool-Aid

$7.95

Southern Comfort, melon liqueur, Amaretto and cranberry juice.

Pixie Stick

$7.95

Amaretto, Southern Comfort, sour mix, grenadine and Sprite.

Trash Can

$9.75

Rum, vodka, Triple Sec, gin, • Peach Schnapps, Blue Curacao, and Red Bull.

Ojos Verdes

$7.25

Vodka, Blue Curacao, and orange juice. Garnished with a lime.

Manhatten

$6.95

Crown Royal, sour mix and cherry juice.

Bahama Mama

$7.95

Malibu Rum, cream of banana, homemade pineapple juice, grenadine, and fresh pineapple.

Zombie

$7.95

Four Bacardi Rum Drinks: D Night, Dark, Black and 151: Orange juice, pineapple juice, and Crème de Noyaux.

Blue Hawaii

$7.95

Castillo Rum, Coco Lopez mix, blue Curaçao and pineapple juice.

Blue Motorcycle

$7.95

Tequila, vodka, gin, blue Curacão, pineapple juice and Sprite.

Screwdriver

$5.50

Vodka, orange juice and grenadine.

Jumbo Screwdriver

$6.25

Vodka, orange juice and grenadine.

Fuzzy Navel

$5.95

Peach schnapps and orange juice.

White Russian

$6.25

Vodka, Kahlüa and half & half.

Hurricane

$7.95

Castillo Rum, Bacardi Gold, Blue Curacao, grenadine, orange juice and pineapple juice.

Chi Chi

$7.25

Vodka, Coco Lopez mix, half & half, pineapple juice and grenadine.

Mojitos

Flavored Mojito

$7.50

Flavors available: Strawberry Mojito, Mango Mojito, Peach Mojito, Raspberry Mojito

The Original Mojito

$7.50

Fascinating Cointreau, Bacardi, Rum, fresh mint, sugar, lime, and chilled club soda.

Shots

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.25

Patron Silver

$7.25

Patron Reposado

$7.99

Don Julion

$7.25

Cabo Wabo

$7.99

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$7.99

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$7.99

Cazadores

$7.25

Hornitos

$6.50

Jimador

$6.50

Herradura

$7.25

1800 Reposado

$6.50

1800 Silver

$6.50

3 Generaciones

$7.25

Corazon

$6.50

Sauza Extra Tequila Gold

$6.50

Corralejo

$7.99

Wine

Rose

$3.99

Sangria

$3.99

Chablis

$3.99

Chardonnay

$3.99

Burgundy

$3.99

White Zinfandel

$3.99

Merlot

$3.99

Moscato

$3.99

Bluefield Riesling

$3.99

Pinot Grigio

$3.99

Explorer

$3.99

Pine Fire

$3.99

Sangria

Sangria

$3.99

Blackberry Sangria

$7.99

House Made Sangria

$5.99

Beer

Mexican Draft 12 oz

$2.99

Domestic Draft 12oz

$2.75

Mexican Draft Large

$4.99

Domestic Large

$4.99

Mexican Draft Pitcher

$9.50

Domestic Draft Pitcher

$8.99

Mexican Bottle 12oz

$3.99

Domestic Bottle 12oz

$2.99

Michelada

$6.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
401 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

