Mexican & Tex-Mex

Fonda San Miguel

1,670 Reviews

$$

2330 West North Loop Blvd

Austin, TX 78756

Popular Items

Enchiladas Verde
Enchilada Suizas
Enchiladas de Mole Poblano

Cookbook

Cookbook 40 years

$39.95

Fonda San Miguel's 40th anniversary cookbook

SOUPS AND SALAD

Espinaca Ensalada

$10.95

Fresh spinach salad with toasted almonds, toasted pasilla chiles, and panela cheese. Recipe from Maria Dolores Torres of Mexico City. Served with a light vinaigrette on side.

Sopa de Elote

$10.00

Bowl of Mexican corn soup with cheese and poblano

Tortilla Soup

$16.00

This classic recipe was introduced by Fonda San Miguel in 1975. Served with queso fresco, chicken, avocado, pasilla chile and tortilla strips.

APPETIZERS

Ceviche las brisas

$18.00

Our most popular ceviche.

Cordero

$24.95

Four grilled baby lamb chops served with salsa de morita.

Guacamole

$12.50

Plato Miguel

$54.95

Camarones, Cordero, Quesadillas, Tacos al Pastor (deconstructed).

Tacos Pastor (deconstructed)

$13.95

4 deconstructed pork tacos served with chile de arbol

Queso Fundido

$15.00

Served with corn and flour tortillas

Angels on Horseback

$17.95

Three grilled shrimp, stuffed with white cheese jalapeño and wrapped in bacon, served with house-made escabeche. First experienced in 1965 on the La Condesa Beach in Acapulco.

Tacos al Carbon

$26.00

Waygu steak sliced on on top of grilled nopal, served with salsa rústica, cheese and flour tortillas

Quesadillas de Pollo

$12.95

Three flour tortillas. Topped with cheese and chicken

ENTREE

Carne Asada a la Tampiquena

$46.95

Grilled strip of beef tenderloin served with guacamole, rajas, black beans and a cheese enchilada. With your choice of toppings.

Enchilada Suizas

$22.50

Enchiladas de Mole Poblano

$22.50

Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas de Pato

$26.00

Duck Enchiladas in Poblano-spinach cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Verde

$22.50

2 Enchiladas per order. Your choice of chicken or cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Rostizado

$24.95

Half of a rotisserie chicken cooked in our homemade spices. Served with 3 corn tortillas, rice and beans.

Relleno de Picadillo

$24.95

Roasted poblano lightly battered and pan-fried, filled with shredded pork, almonds and raisins. Served with a jitomate sauce.

Pescado Veracruzano

$32.95

Broiled fish fillet in the traditional Veracruz tomato sauce with capers, onions, Spanish olives.

Pescado Al Mojo De Ajo

$32.95

Fish fillet broiled in garlic butter

Camarones En Crema De Chipotle

$36.00

Gulf shrimp in spicy chipotle cream sauce, served with white rice

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$30.95

Gulf shrimp broiled in garlic butter

Pollo en Mole Poblano

$28.50

Airline chicken breast cover with the traditional Mole Poblano from the State of Puebla

DESSERTS

Flan

$10.00

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Our homemade tres leches cake topped with seasonal fruits.

Cocktails and Wine

Frozen Margarita (16oz)

$14.00

Margarita Kit

$40.00Out of stock

100% Dulce Vide Blanco Blue agave tequila, triple sec, margarita mix, salt and ready to pour on ice. Serves up to 6. Comes with chips and salsa.

Margarita on the rocks (16oz)

$14.00

12 oz Margarita on the rocks

$10.00Out of stock

House margarita

12 oz Frozen Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

House lime frozen margarita

SIDES

Arroz Blanco

$4.00

Mexican white rice

Frijoles Negros

$6.50

Black refried beans

Verduras en Escabeche

$6.50

Pickled vegetables

Mole Poblano

$8.00

Mole Poblano

Tortillas, Chips and Salsas

Salsa Chile de Arbol

$6.50

Salsa Chipotle

$6.50

Salsa Roja (table salsa)

$4.50

Salsa Verde (table salsa)

$4.50

Tortillas Flour (3 per order)

$2.50

Tortillas Maiz (corn only) (3 per order)

$2.50

Totopos (chips)

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fonda San Miguel opened in 1975. We specialize in traditional Mexican cuisine.

Website

Location

2330 West North Loop Blvd, Austin, TX 78756

Directions

Fonda San Miguel image
Fonda San Miguel image

