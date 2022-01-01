Fonda La Chismosa

A map showing the location of Fonda La ChismosaView gallery

Appetizers

Empanada

Pollo - Carne - Queso

Chorizo

$6.00

Chorizo Con Papa Y Arepa

Palitos De Queso

$6.00

Palitos De Queso X5

Papa Criolla

$5.00

Papa Criolla Frita

Papa Chorriada

$4.00

Papa Al Vapor Con Hogao

Arepa De Chocolo

$5.00

Arepa De Chocolo Con Queso

Morcilla

$6.00

Morcilla Con Papa Y Arepa

Salchicriollas

$9.00

Papas Criollas Con Salchicha

Tostones Con Hogao

$4.00

Tostones Con Hogao

Desayunos

Calentado Paisa

Mezcla De Arroz Blanco Con Frijoles Y Chicharron, Huevos Pericos Y Arepa

Huevos Al Gustos

3 Huevos Fritos O Revueltos Con Arepa Y Queso

Desayuno Empleados

$4.00

Almuerzo Empleados

$5.00

Para Picar

Picada Tipica Grande

$39.95

Pollo - Chicharron - Chorizo - Morcilla - Papas Fritas - Papas Criollas - Toston - Arepa

Picada Tipica Mediana

$29.95

Pollo - Chicharron - Chorizo - Morcilla - Papas Fritas - Papas Criollas - Toston - Arepa

Picada Chicharron

$10.00

Chicharron Arepa Y Toston

Picada Chorizo

$10.00

Chorizo Con Papa Criolla

Picada Bote

$90.00

Pollo - Chicharron - Chorizo - Morcilla - Papas Fritas - Papas Criollas - Toston - Arepa

Sopas

Sopa Del Dia

$4.00

Sopa Del Dia

Frijoles Rojos

$4.00

Frijoles Rojos

Consome De Pollo

$4.00

Consome De Pollo

Sopa De Lentejas

$5.00

Sopa De Lentejas

Kids Menu

Salchipapas

$8.95

Papas Frtias Con Salchica

Nuggets De Pollo

$7.00

Nuggets De Pollo Con Papas

Platos Fuertes

Carne Asada

$21.95

3 Acompañantes Al Gusto

Costilla BBQ

$19.95

3 Acompañantes Al Gusto

Filete De Pollo

$15.95

3 Acompañantes Al Gusto

Arroz Con Pollo

$16.95

2 Acompañantes Al Gusto

Mojarra Frita

$21.95

2 Acompañantes Al Gusto

Sobrebariga A La Criolla

$19.95

Acompañado De Papa Y Yuca Cocida, Arroz Y Aguacate

Lengua A La Criolla

$19.95

Acompañado De Papa Y Yuca Cocida, Arroz Y Aguacate

Bistec A La Criolla

$16.95

3 Acompañantes Al Gusto

Bistec A Caballo

$19.95

3 Acompañantes Al Gusto

Lomo De Cerdo

$15.95

3 Acompañantes Al Gusto

Chuleta Valluna

$16.95

3 Acompañantes Al Gusto

Especialidades

Bandeja Paisa

$23.95

Arroz Blanco, Frijoles, Chorizo, Maduro, Chicharron, Arepa, Aguacate, Huevo Frito Y Proteina

Sancocho De Costilla

$17.95

Acompañado De Arroz, Aguacate, Arepa Y Banano

Sancocho De Gallina

$15.95

Acompañado De Arroz, Aguacate, Arepa Y Banano

Mondongo

$17.95

Acompañado De Arroz, Aguacate, Arepa Y Banano

Ajiaco

$15.95

Acompañado De Arroz, Aguacate, Arepa Y Banano

Cazuela De Frijoles

$19.95

Acompañado De Arroz Y Arepa

Cazuela De Lentejas

$19.95

Acompañado De Arroz Y Arepa

Tamal

$13.00

Lechona

$13.00

Postres

Tres Leches

$5.00

Tres Leches

Natas

$5.00

Natas

Flan Caramelo

$5.00

Flan Caramelo

Piña

$5.00

Piña

Maracuya

$5.00

Maracuya

Frutos Rojos

$5.00

Frutos Rojos

Chocolate

$5.00

Chocolate

Arroz Con Leche

$5.00

Arroz Con Leche

Brevas con arequipe

$5.00

Mazamorra

$5.00

Drinks

Jugo De Fruta

Jugos Naturales

Guandolo

$2.50

Aguapanela Con Limon

Soda Nacional

Sodas Americanas

Soda Importada

Sodas Colombianas

Red Bull

Red Bull

Agua

Agua

Jarras

Liquor Shots

Aguardiente Antioqueño

$8.00

Ron Medellin 3

$8.00

Ron Medellin 8

$10.00

Buchanas 12

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$12.00

Old Parr

$12.00

Baileys

$10.00

Absolut

$10.00

Liquor Bottle

Aguardiente Antioqueño 350ML Bottle

$70.00

Aguardiente Antioqueño 750ML Bottle

$120.00

Ron Medellin 3 350ML Bottle

$70.00

Ron Medellin 3 750ML Bottle

$120.00

Ron Medellin 8 750ML Bottle

$160.00

Buchanas 12 Bottle

$200.00

Buchanas 18 Bottle

$250.00

Grey Goose Bottle

$200.00

Bottle Don Julio Anejo Bottle

$250.00

Patron Silver Bottle

$200.00

Bottle Don Julio 70 Bottle

$300.00

Bottle Clase Azul Bottle

$600.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label Bottle

$200.00

Bottle Johnnie Walker Blue Label Bottle

$500.00

Old Parr Bottle

$180.00

Baileys Bottle

$140.00

Combo Special Botella + Picada + Bucket

$160.00

Absolut Bottle

$150.00

Don Julio 1942

$500.00

Cocktail

Margarita

$14.00

HH Margarita

$12.00

Beer

Aguila

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Modelo

$8.00

Stella

$7.00

Club Colombia

$8.00

Cubeta X5 (Aguila, corona, heineken, stella)

$30.00

Cubeta X5( Modelo, Club Colombia)

$35.00

Refajo

$18.00

Wine

Cabernet

$8.00+

Merlot

$8.00+

Chardonnay

$8.00+

Rose

$8.00+

Champagne

Bottle Moet Chandon

$220.00

Bottle Veuve Clicquot

$250.00

CONCIERTO

Botella Aguardiente

$120.00

Media Aguardiente

$80.00

Botella Ron 3

$120.00

Botella Ron 8

$160.00

Media Ron 3

$80.00

Wiskey Black Label

$200.00

Wiskey Old Parr 12

$200.00

Wiskey Old Parr 18

$250.00

Wiskey Buchanas 12

$220.00

Wiskey Buchanas 18

$250.00

Wiskey Blue Label

$500.00

Tequila Patron Silver

$220.00

Tequila Don Julio Anejo

$250.00

Tequila Don Julio 70

$300.00

Tequila Clase Azul

$500.00

Vodka Absolut

$200.00

Vodka Grey Goose

$220.00

Cerveza

$10.00

Soda

$4.00

Agua

$4.00

Red Bull

$10.00

Shot Guaro O Ron

$10.00

Shot Premium

$14.00

HH Beer

HH Aguila

$5.00

HH Corona

$5.00

HH Heineken

$5.00

HH Modelo

$6.00

HH Stella

$5.00

HH Club Colombia

$6.00

HH Cubeta X5 (Aguila, corona, heineken, stella)

$20.00

HH Cubeta X5( Modelo, Club Colombia)

$25.00

HH Refajo

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 am
