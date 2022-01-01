Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Fong's Pizza Fong's Cedar Rapids

1,999 Reviews

$$

1006 3rd St SE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Order Again

Popular Items

Parm Bites
SM-Crab Rangoon
LRG-3rd Street Special

Beverages

20oz Soda TOGO

Millstream Rootbeer

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Watermelon Redbull

$4.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Employee Bottle Soda

$1.75

Pizza

SM-BYO

$7.49

LRG-BYO

$9.49

GF-BYO

$10.99

SM-Monthly (Oktoberfest)

$15.99Out of stock

Teaming up with Nelson's Meat Market & Deli, delicious local beer brats, granny smith apples, sauerkraut, grilled onions, on a spicy mustard & mayo base sauce, with mozzarella & gouda cheese.

SM-Vegan Supreme

$17.99

Marinara sauce topped with vegan sausage and pepperoni, green pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, and Planting's vegan cheese.

SM-Crab Rangoon

SM-Crab Rangoon

$14.99

Crab rangoon base, surimi, green onion, asiago and mozzarella; topped with crispy wontons and a sweet chili lattice. Featured on Best Thing I Ever Ate.

SM-Cheese

$10.49

SM-Pepperoni

$11.99

SM-Canadian Bacon

$11.99

SM-Sausage

$11.99
SM-3rd Street Special

SM-3rd Street Special

$14.99

House sauce, pepperoni, Graziano sausage, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom, black olive, and mozzarella.

SM-Bacon Popper

SM-Bacon Popper

$14.99

Popper sauce, bacon, Graziano sausage, onion, green pepper, roasted red pepper, jalapeno, and mozzarella.

SM-BBQ Chicken Ranch

SM-BBQ Chicken Ranch

$14.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onion, and mozzarella; topped with a ranch lattice.

SM-Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

SM - Coconut Curry

$14.99

Mouth-watering, slow-roasted pork, housemade coconut curry sauce, butternut squash, red onion, red pepper, and mozzarella. Topped with fresh cilantro.

SM-Classic Taco

SM-Classic Taco

$14.99

Black bean base with ground beef, onion, jalapeno, mozzarella and cheddar. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, and Doritos; served with taco sauce and sour cream.

SM-Egg Roll

SM-Egg Roll

$14.99Out of stock

Tangy sweet and sour sauce, Graziano sausage, chicken, mirepoix, cabbage, and mozzarella; topped with crispy wontons and a sweet chili lattice.

SM-Fongolian Beef

SM-Fongolian Beef

$14.99Out of stock

Mongolian sauce, sliced beef, roasted red pepper, green pepper, and green onions tossed stir-fry style with mozzarella.

SM-General Tso's Chicken

SM-General Tso's Chicken

$14.99

General Tso sauce, breaded chicken, water chestnuts, baby corn, and roasted red pepper tossed stir-fry style; topped with green onion. Featured on Man v. Food!

SM-Honey Garlic Alfredo

$14.99

Alfredo sauce, fresh garlic, honey, and mozzarella.

SM-Iowan

$16.49

BBQ Sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon, pulled pork, corn, and mozzarella with BBQ lattice.

SM-Loaded Potato

$14.99

Choice of alfredo or garlic butter with ground beef, bacon, baby red potato, onion, jalapeno, cheddar and mozzarella chees, topped with fresh green onion and served with a side of sour cream.

SM-Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Housemade mac and cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, gouda, asiago, parmesan, and savory panko bread crumbs.

SM-Margherita

$14.99

SM-Meatzilla

$16.49

House sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, Graziano sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.

SM-Mega Pepperoni

$16.49

A pepperoni lover's dream! House sauce, loaded with deli pepperoni, cup & char pepperoni, and mozzarella.

SM-Orange Chicken

$14.99

Fried vegetable rice, breaded chicken, mozzarella, and asiago garnished with our housemade spicy orange sauce.

SM-Polynesian

$14.99Out of stock

Sweet and spicy sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon, fresh pineapple, asiago, and mozzarella.

SM-Ramen Pizza

$15.99Out of stock

Fongolian sauce, ramen noodles, edamame, mushrooms, water chestnuts, red onion, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with fresh cilantro and crushed peanuts. Add sliced beef, chicken, or pork - $2. Sub vegan cheese - $3.

SM-Shroomin

$14.99

House sauce, double mushroom, spinach, onion, roasted red pepper, and mozzarella.

SM-Street Taco

$14.99Out of stock

Mojo marinated beef, red onion, jalapeno, cajun corn, black bean blend, mozzarella, cheddar, and pepper jack topped with fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime sour cream.

SM-Teriyaki Chicken

$14.99Out of stock

Our house-made teriyaki sauce tossed with chicken, fresh mushrooms, and onion on a bed of mozzarella cheese. Topped with sesame seeds and green onion.

SM-Thai Chicken

$14.99Out of stock

Thai peanut sauce, chicken, mirepoix, asiago, and mozzarella. Garnished with cilantro.

LRG-Monthly (Oktoberfest)

$23.99Out of stock

Teaming up with Nelson's Meat Market & Deli, delicious local beer brats, granny smith apples, sauerkraut, grilled onions, on a spicy mustard & mayo base sauce, with mozzarella & gouda cheese.

LRG-Vegan Supreme

$28.99

Marinara sauce topped with vegan sausage and pepperoni, green pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, and Planting's vegan cheese.

LRG-Crab Rangoon

$22.99

Crab rangoon base, surimi, green onion, mozzarella, and asiago topped with crispy wontons and sweet chili lattice.

LRG-Cheese

$14.49

LRG-Pepperoni

$16.99

LRG-Canadian Bacon

$16.99

LRG-Sausage

$16.99

LRG-3rd Street Special

$22.99

House sauce, pepperoni, Graziano sausage, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom, black olive, and mozzarella.

LRG-Bacon Popper

$22.99

Popper sauce, bacon, Graziano sausage, onion, green pepper, roasted red pepper, jalapeno, and mozzarella.

LRG-BBQ Chicken Ranch

$22.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onion, and mozzarella with a ranch lattice.

LRG-Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

LRG-Classic Taco

$22.99

Black bean base with ground beef, onion, jalapeno, cheddar and mozzarella. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, and Doritos, then served with taco sauce and sour cream.

LRG-Coconut Curry

$22.99

Mouth-watering, slow-roasted pork, housemade coconut curry sauce, butternut squash, red onion, red pepper, and mozzarella. Topped with fresh cilantro.

LRG-Egg Roll

$22.99Out of stock

Tangy sweet and sour sauce, pulled pork, chicken, mirepoix, cabbage, and mozzarella topped with crispy wontons and a sweet chili lattice.

LRG-Fongolian Beef

$22.99Out of stock

Mongolian sauce, sliced beef, red pepper, green pepper, and green onion tossed stir fry style with mozzarella.

LRG-General Tso's Chicken

$22.99

General Tso sauce, breaded chicken, water chestnuts, baby corn, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, and asiago topped with fresh green onion.

LRG-Honey Garlic Alfredo

$22.99

Alfredo sauce, fresh garlic, honey, and mozzarella.

LRG-Iowan

$24.49

BBQ Sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon, pulled pork, corn, and mozzarella with BBQ lattice.

LRG-Loaded Potato

$22.99

Choice of alfredo or garlic butter with ground beef, bacon, baby red potato, onion, jalapeno, cheddar and mozzarella chees, topped with fresh green onion and served with a side of sour cream.

LRG-Mac & Cheese

$22.99

Housemade mac and cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, gouda, asiago, parmesan, and savory panko bread crumbs.

LRG-Margherita

$22.99

LRG-Meatzilla

$24.49

House sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, Graziano sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.

LRG-Mega Pepperoni

$24.49

A pepperoni lover's dream! House sauce, loaded with deli pepperoni, cup & char pepperoni, and mozzarella.

LRG-Orange Chicken

$22.99

Fried vegetable rice, breaded chicken, mozzarella, and asiago garnished with our housemade spicy orange sauce.

LRG-Polynesian

$22.99Out of stock

Sweet and spicy sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon, fresh pineapple, asiago, and mozzarella.

LRG-Ramen Pizza

$23.99Out of stock

Fongolian sauce, ramen noodles, edamame, mushrooms, water chestnuts, red onion, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with fresh cilantro and crushed peanuts. Add sliced beef, chicken, or pork - $3. Sub vegan cheese - $6.

LRG-Shroomin

$22.99

House sauce, double mushroom, spinach, onion, roasted red pepper, and mozzarella.

LRG-Street Taco

$22.99Out of stock

Mojo marinated beef, red onion, jalapeno, cajun corn, black bean blend, mozzarella, cheddar, and pepper jack topped with fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime sour cream.

LRG-Teriyaki Chicken

$22.99Out of stock

Our house-made teriyaki sauce tossed with chicken, fresh mushrooms, and onion on a bed of mozzarella cheese. Topped with sesame seeds and green onion.

LRG-Thai Chicken

$22.99Out of stock

Thai peanut sauce, chicken, mirepoix, asiago, and mozzarella. Garnished with cilantro.

GF-Monthly (Oktoberfest)

$18.99Out of stock

GF-Vegan Supreme

$20.99

Marinara sauce topped with vegan sausage and pepperoni, green pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, and Planting's vegan cheese.

GF-Crab Rangoon

$17.99

GF-Cheese

$13.49

GF-Pepperoni

$14.99

GF-Canadian Bacon

$14.99

GF-Sausage

$14.99

GF-3rd Street Special

$17.99

GF-Bacon Popper

$17.99

GF-BBQ Chicken Ranch

$17.99

GF-Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

GF-Classic Taco

$17.99

GF-Coconut Curry

$17.99

GF-Egg Roll

$17.99Out of stock

GF-Fongolian Beef

$17.99Out of stock

GF-General Tso's Chicken

$17.99

GF-Honey Garlic Alfredo

$17.99

GF-Iowan

$19.49

GF-Loaded Potato

$17.99

GF-Mac & Cheese

$17.99

GF-Margherita

$17.99

GF-Meatzilla

$19.49

GF-Mega Pepperoni

$19.49

GF-Orange Chicken

$17.99

GF-Polynesian

$17.99Out of stock

GF-Ramen Pizza

$18.99Out of stock

Fongolian sauce, ramen noodles, edamame, mushrooms, water chestnuts, red onion, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with fresh cilantro and crushed peanuts. Add sliced beef, chicken, or pork - $2. Sub vegan cheese - $3.

GF-Shroomin

$17.99

GF-Street Taco

$17.99

GF-Teriyaki Chicken

$17.99Out of stock

Our house-made teriyaki sauce tossed with chicken, fresh mushrooms, and onion on a bed of mozzarella cheese. Topped with sesame seeds and green onion.

GF-Thai Chicken

$17.99Out of stock

Appetizers & Desserts

Pretzel Bites

$7.99Out of stock

Fried, dusted with salt, and served with our beer cheese, featuring Exile Brewing Co.'s Ruthie lager.

What the Duck Wontons

$12.49

Cream cheese filling with savory duck bacon, sweet corn, peppers, and green onions. Served with sweet chili sauce.

10 Boneless Wings

$11.99Out of stock

Ten tender and juicy boneless wings with your choice of sauce.

10 Traditional Wings

$12.99

Ten juicy and tender bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection with your choice of sauce.

Cauliflower Wings

$11.99Out of stock

Deep-fried, seasoned cauliflower wings tossed in a spicy orange sauce, topped with fresh green onions, sesame seeds, and a sweet garlic wasabi finish.

Chinese Cheese Sticks

Chinese Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Four handmade mozzarella sticks encased in egg roll wrappers and fried to crispy perfection. Served with Marinara.

Crab Rangoons

$7.99

Our riff on the classic app - a savory blend of cream cheese, surimi, green onion, and seasonings. Four handmade rolls served with your choice of hot mustard, sweet chili, sweet and sour, or Fong's special sauce.

Dilly Bread

$10.99Out of stock

Our Garlic Four Cheese Bread with a twist! Brushed with garlic butter and homemade dill spread, and topped with pickle chips, mozzarella, asiago, parmesan cheeses, and a dash of seasoning.

Dragon Eggs

$11.99Out of stock

With 8 strips of crispy bacon wrapped around juicy chicken breast tenders, melted pepper jack cheese, and jalapeno slices, it's no wonder this classic is one of our top sellers! Four per order served with ranch.

Garlic 4 Cheese Bread

$8.99

Delicious, fresh-baked garlic cheese bread with mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, and cheddar cheese on garlic butter.

Meat Egg Rolls

$7.99Out of stock

Four handmade spring rolls filled with a mix of tender pork, chicken, and vegetables. Swerved with your choice of sweet chili, hot mustard, sweet and sour, or Fong's special sauce.

Parm Bites

$6.99+

Our homemade dough, fried and tossed in garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with Marinara.

Pizza Rolls

$8.49Out of stock

Four handmade egg roll wrappers filled with pepperoni, Graziano sausage and mozzarella. Served with marinara.

Thai Sticks

$8.99Out of stock

Our homemade crust topped with creamy Thai peanut sauce and bacon, drizzled with honey.

Totchos

$10.99Out of stock

Golden brown tater tots topped with ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, Monterey jack cheese sauce, tomato, jalapeno, and green onion. Served with sides of sour cream and taco sauce.

Veggie Egg Rolls

$7.99Out of stock

Four handmade spring rolls packed with fresh vegetables and served with your choice of hot mustard, sweet and sour, sweet chili, or Fong's special sauce.

Cinnamon Bites

$5.49+

Fried bites of our delicious dough dusted with cinnamon sugar and a delicious frosting.

Dessert Pizza

Dessert Pizza

$8.99Out of stock

Cinnamon sugar crumbles over a butter-brushed cinnamon sugar crust. Topped with an icing swirl.

Raspberry Cheesecake Egg Rolls

$5.49

Delicious raspberry cheesecake fills two egg rolls that are lightly fried, drizzled with chocolate syrup, and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Strawberry Cheesecake Eggrolls

$6.49Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake Eggrolls | A blend of sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, cream cheese and strawberries, wrapped in an eggroll wrapper, and golden fried. Topped with powdered sugar and a chocolate syrup drizzle.

Salads & Sandwiches

1/2 Big Fong Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and mozzarella, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served on a toasted hoagie with a side of Italian dressing and our choice of chips or a side salad.

Full Big Fong Sandwich

$15.99Out of stock

Side Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Fresh romaine blend with tomatoes & mozzarella cheese, served with your choice of dressing.

Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken, carrots, celery, tomato, asiago, and crispy wontons served over a bed of lettuce with sesame ginger dressing.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kids Sausage Pizza

$7.00

Kids Canadian Bacon Pizza

$7.00

Kids BYO Pizza

$7.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Pizza Kit

$20.00Out of stock

Stir-Fry Bowls

Try any of your stir-fry favorites on fresh jasmine rice instead of dough!

Stir-Fry Coconut Curry

$10.99

Mouth-watering, slow-roasted pork, house-made coconut curry sauce, butternut squash, red onion, red pepper, and topped with fresh cilantro on a bed of rice.

Stir-Fry Fongolian Beef

$10.99Out of stock

Mongolian sauce, sliced beef, roasted red pepper, green pepper, and green onions tossed stir-fry style on a bed of rice.

Stir-Fry Gen Tso

$10.99

General Tso sauce, breaded chicken, water chestnuts, baby corn, and roasted red pepper tossed stir-fry style; topped with green onion on a bed of rice.

Stir-Fry Orange Chicken

$10.99

Breaded chicken tossed in our house-made spicy orange sauce, over a bed of rice.

Stir-Fry Teriyaki Chicken

$10.99

Our house-made Teriyaki sauce tossed with chicken, fresh mushrooms, and onion on a bed of rice. Topped with sesame seeds & green onion.

Sides & Add Ons

Applesauce

$2.50

Chips

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Tots

$2.50

Ranch

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Sesame Ginger

$0.50

Garlic Butter Side

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Mayonnaise

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Sweet & Sour

$0.50

Fong's Sauce

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Cilantro Lime Sour Cream

$0.50

Thai Peanut

$0.50

Monthly Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Family Packs

Mini Party Pack

$54.99

20 wings Any Large Pizza 1 Large Parm Bite

Party Pack #1

$94.99

20 Wings Any 2 Large Pizzas 1 Large Parm Bites 8 Dragon Eggs

Party Pack #2

$159.99

30 Wings Any 3 Large Pizzas 1 Large Parm Bites 12 Dragon Eggs 12 Crab Rangoons

Family Combo #1

$16.99

15 Chicken Tenders, Fries, & Choice of Parm or Cinnamon Bites

Family Combo #2

$19.99

10 Traditional, 10 Boneless & Fries

Family Combo #3

$29.99

10 Tenders, 10 Boneless, 10 Traditional, & Fries

Family Combo #4

$39.99

10 Tenders, 10 Boneless Wings, 10 Traditional Wings, 4 Dragon Eggs, & Fries

Family Combo #5

$49.99

20 Traditional Wings, 20 Boneless Wings, 4 Dragon Eggs & Fries

Pizza Kit

Pizza Kit

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Asian inspired and traditional pizzas made with premium quality ingredients and baked at 550 degrees in our stone deck ovens. Gluten Free and Vegetarian options are available.

Website

Location

1006 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Directions

Gallery
Fong's Pizza image
Fong's Pizza image
Fong's Pizza image

