Fong's Pizza Fong's Cedar Rapids
1,999 Reviews
$$
1006 3rd St SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Popular Items
Beverages
Pizza
SM-BYO
LRG-BYO
GF-BYO
SM-Monthly (Oktoberfest)
Teaming up with Nelson's Meat Market & Deli, delicious local beer brats, granny smith apples, sauerkraut, grilled onions, on a spicy mustard & mayo base sauce, with mozzarella & gouda cheese.
SM-Vegan Supreme
Marinara sauce topped with vegan sausage and pepperoni, green pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, and Planting's vegan cheese.
SM-Crab Rangoon
Crab rangoon base, surimi, green onion, asiago and mozzarella; topped with crispy wontons and a sweet chili lattice. Featured on Best Thing I Ever Ate.
SM-Cheese
SM-Pepperoni
SM-Canadian Bacon
SM-Sausage
SM-3rd Street Special
House sauce, pepperoni, Graziano sausage, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom, black olive, and mozzarella.
SM-Bacon Popper
Popper sauce, bacon, Graziano sausage, onion, green pepper, roasted red pepper, jalapeno, and mozzarella.
SM-BBQ Chicken Ranch
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onion, and mozzarella; topped with a ranch lattice.
SM-Buffalo Chicken
SM - Coconut Curry
Mouth-watering, slow-roasted pork, housemade coconut curry sauce, butternut squash, red onion, red pepper, and mozzarella. Topped with fresh cilantro.
SM-Classic Taco
Black bean base with ground beef, onion, jalapeno, mozzarella and cheddar. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, and Doritos; served with taco sauce and sour cream.
SM-Egg Roll
Tangy sweet and sour sauce, Graziano sausage, chicken, mirepoix, cabbage, and mozzarella; topped with crispy wontons and a sweet chili lattice.
SM-Fongolian Beef
Mongolian sauce, sliced beef, roasted red pepper, green pepper, and green onions tossed stir-fry style with mozzarella.
SM-General Tso's Chicken
General Tso sauce, breaded chicken, water chestnuts, baby corn, and roasted red pepper tossed stir-fry style; topped with green onion. Featured on Man v. Food!
SM-Honey Garlic Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, fresh garlic, honey, and mozzarella.
SM-Iowan
BBQ Sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon, pulled pork, corn, and mozzarella with BBQ lattice.
SM-Loaded Potato
Choice of alfredo or garlic butter with ground beef, bacon, baby red potato, onion, jalapeno, cheddar and mozzarella chees, topped with fresh green onion and served with a side of sour cream.
SM-Mac & Cheese
Housemade mac and cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, gouda, asiago, parmesan, and savory panko bread crumbs.
SM-Margherita
SM-Meatzilla
House sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, Graziano sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
SM-Mega Pepperoni
A pepperoni lover's dream! House sauce, loaded with deli pepperoni, cup & char pepperoni, and mozzarella.
SM-Orange Chicken
Fried vegetable rice, breaded chicken, mozzarella, and asiago garnished with our housemade spicy orange sauce.
SM-Polynesian
Sweet and spicy sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon, fresh pineapple, asiago, and mozzarella.
SM-Ramen Pizza
Fongolian sauce, ramen noodles, edamame, mushrooms, water chestnuts, red onion, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with fresh cilantro and crushed peanuts. Add sliced beef, chicken, or pork - $2. Sub vegan cheese - $3.
SM-Shroomin
House sauce, double mushroom, spinach, onion, roasted red pepper, and mozzarella.
SM-Street Taco
Mojo marinated beef, red onion, jalapeno, cajun corn, black bean blend, mozzarella, cheddar, and pepper jack topped with fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime sour cream.
SM-Teriyaki Chicken
Our house-made teriyaki sauce tossed with chicken, fresh mushrooms, and onion on a bed of mozzarella cheese. Topped with sesame seeds and green onion.
SM-Thai Chicken
Thai peanut sauce, chicken, mirepoix, asiago, and mozzarella. Garnished with cilantro.
LRG-Monthly (Oktoberfest)
Teaming up with Nelson's Meat Market & Deli, delicious local beer brats, granny smith apples, sauerkraut, grilled onions, on a spicy mustard & mayo base sauce, with mozzarella & gouda cheese.
LRG-Vegan Supreme
Marinara sauce topped with vegan sausage and pepperoni, green pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, and Planting's vegan cheese.
LRG-Crab Rangoon
Crab rangoon base, surimi, green onion, mozzarella, and asiago topped with crispy wontons and sweet chili lattice.
LRG-Cheese
LRG-Pepperoni
LRG-Canadian Bacon
LRG-Sausage
LRG-3rd Street Special
House sauce, pepperoni, Graziano sausage, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom, black olive, and mozzarella.
LRG-Bacon Popper
Popper sauce, bacon, Graziano sausage, onion, green pepper, roasted red pepper, jalapeno, and mozzarella.
LRG-BBQ Chicken Ranch
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onion, and mozzarella with a ranch lattice.
LRG-Buffalo Chicken
LRG-Classic Taco
Black bean base with ground beef, onion, jalapeno, cheddar and mozzarella. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, and Doritos, then served with taco sauce and sour cream.
LRG-Coconut Curry
Mouth-watering, slow-roasted pork, housemade coconut curry sauce, butternut squash, red onion, red pepper, and mozzarella. Topped with fresh cilantro.
LRG-Egg Roll
Tangy sweet and sour sauce, pulled pork, chicken, mirepoix, cabbage, and mozzarella topped with crispy wontons and a sweet chili lattice.
LRG-Fongolian Beef
Mongolian sauce, sliced beef, red pepper, green pepper, and green onion tossed stir fry style with mozzarella.
LRG-General Tso's Chicken
General Tso sauce, breaded chicken, water chestnuts, baby corn, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, and asiago topped with fresh green onion.
LRG-Honey Garlic Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, fresh garlic, honey, and mozzarella.
LRG-Iowan
BBQ Sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon, pulled pork, corn, and mozzarella with BBQ lattice.
LRG-Loaded Potato
Choice of alfredo or garlic butter with ground beef, bacon, baby red potato, onion, jalapeno, cheddar and mozzarella chees, topped with fresh green onion and served with a side of sour cream.
LRG-Mac & Cheese
Housemade mac and cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, gouda, asiago, parmesan, and savory panko bread crumbs.
LRG-Margherita
LRG-Meatzilla
House sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, Graziano sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
LRG-Mega Pepperoni
A pepperoni lover's dream! House sauce, loaded with deli pepperoni, cup & char pepperoni, and mozzarella.
LRG-Orange Chicken
Fried vegetable rice, breaded chicken, mozzarella, and asiago garnished with our housemade spicy orange sauce.
LRG-Polynesian
Sweet and spicy sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon, fresh pineapple, asiago, and mozzarella.
LRG-Ramen Pizza
Fongolian sauce, ramen noodles, edamame, mushrooms, water chestnuts, red onion, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with fresh cilantro and crushed peanuts. Add sliced beef, chicken, or pork - $3. Sub vegan cheese - $6.
LRG-Shroomin
House sauce, double mushroom, spinach, onion, roasted red pepper, and mozzarella.
LRG-Street Taco
Mojo marinated beef, red onion, jalapeno, cajun corn, black bean blend, mozzarella, cheddar, and pepper jack topped with fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime sour cream.
LRG-Teriyaki Chicken
Our house-made teriyaki sauce tossed with chicken, fresh mushrooms, and onion on a bed of mozzarella cheese. Topped with sesame seeds and green onion.
LRG-Thai Chicken
Thai peanut sauce, chicken, mirepoix, asiago, and mozzarella. Garnished with cilantro.
GF-Monthly (Oktoberfest)
GF-Vegan Supreme
Marinara sauce topped with vegan sausage and pepperoni, green pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, and Planting's vegan cheese.
GF-Crab Rangoon
GF-Cheese
GF-Pepperoni
GF-Canadian Bacon
GF-Sausage
GF-3rd Street Special
GF-Bacon Popper
GF-BBQ Chicken Ranch
GF-Buffalo Chicken
GF-Classic Taco
GF-Coconut Curry
GF-Egg Roll
GF-Fongolian Beef
GF-General Tso's Chicken
GF-Honey Garlic Alfredo
GF-Iowan
GF-Loaded Potato
GF-Mac & Cheese
GF-Margherita
GF-Meatzilla
GF-Mega Pepperoni
GF-Orange Chicken
GF-Polynesian
GF-Ramen Pizza
Fongolian sauce, ramen noodles, edamame, mushrooms, water chestnuts, red onion, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with fresh cilantro and crushed peanuts. Add sliced beef, chicken, or pork - $2. Sub vegan cheese - $3.
GF-Shroomin
GF-Street Taco
GF-Teriyaki Chicken
Our house-made teriyaki sauce tossed with chicken, fresh mushrooms, and onion on a bed of mozzarella cheese. Topped with sesame seeds and green onion.
GF-Thai Chicken
Appetizers & Desserts
Pretzel Bites
Fried, dusted with salt, and served with our beer cheese, featuring Exile Brewing Co.'s Ruthie lager.
What the Duck Wontons
Cream cheese filling with savory duck bacon, sweet corn, peppers, and green onions. Served with sweet chili sauce.
10 Boneless Wings
Ten tender and juicy boneless wings with your choice of sauce.
10 Traditional Wings
Ten juicy and tender bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection with your choice of sauce.
Cauliflower Wings
Deep-fried, seasoned cauliflower wings tossed in a spicy orange sauce, topped with fresh green onions, sesame seeds, and a sweet garlic wasabi finish.
Chinese Cheese Sticks
Four handmade mozzarella sticks encased in egg roll wrappers and fried to crispy perfection. Served with Marinara.
Crab Rangoons
Our riff on the classic app - a savory blend of cream cheese, surimi, green onion, and seasonings. Four handmade rolls served with your choice of hot mustard, sweet chili, sweet and sour, or Fong's special sauce.
Dilly Bread
Our Garlic Four Cheese Bread with a twist! Brushed with garlic butter and homemade dill spread, and topped with pickle chips, mozzarella, asiago, parmesan cheeses, and a dash of seasoning.
Dragon Eggs
With 8 strips of crispy bacon wrapped around juicy chicken breast tenders, melted pepper jack cheese, and jalapeno slices, it's no wonder this classic is one of our top sellers! Four per order served with ranch.
Garlic 4 Cheese Bread
Delicious, fresh-baked garlic cheese bread with mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, and cheddar cheese on garlic butter.
Meat Egg Rolls
Four handmade spring rolls filled with a mix of tender pork, chicken, and vegetables. Swerved with your choice of sweet chili, hot mustard, sweet and sour, or Fong's special sauce.
Parm Bites
Our homemade dough, fried and tossed in garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with Marinara.
Pizza Rolls
Four handmade egg roll wrappers filled with pepperoni, Graziano sausage and mozzarella. Served with marinara.
Thai Sticks
Our homemade crust topped with creamy Thai peanut sauce and bacon, drizzled with honey.
Totchos
Golden brown tater tots topped with ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, Monterey jack cheese sauce, tomato, jalapeno, and green onion. Served with sides of sour cream and taco sauce.
Veggie Egg Rolls
Four handmade spring rolls packed with fresh vegetables and served with your choice of hot mustard, sweet and sour, sweet chili, or Fong's special sauce.
Cinnamon Bites
Fried bites of our delicious dough dusted with cinnamon sugar and a delicious frosting.
Dessert Pizza
Cinnamon sugar crumbles over a butter-brushed cinnamon sugar crust. Topped with an icing swirl.
Raspberry Cheesecake Egg Rolls
Delicious raspberry cheesecake fills two egg rolls that are lightly fried, drizzled with chocolate syrup, and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Strawberry Cheesecake Eggrolls
Strawberry Cheesecake Eggrolls | A blend of sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, cream cheese and strawberries, wrapped in an eggroll wrapper, and golden fried. Topped with powdered sugar and a chocolate syrup drizzle.
Salads & Sandwiches
1/2 Big Fong Sandwich
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and mozzarella, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served on a toasted hoagie with a side of Italian dressing and our choice of chips or a side salad.
Full Big Fong Sandwich
Side Salad
Fresh romaine blend with tomatoes & mozzarella cheese, served with your choice of dressing.
Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad
Chicken, carrots, celery, tomato, asiago, and crispy wontons served over a bed of lettuce with sesame ginger dressing.
Kids Menu
Stir-Fry Bowls
Stir-Fry Coconut Curry
Mouth-watering, slow-roasted pork, house-made coconut curry sauce, butternut squash, red onion, red pepper, and topped with fresh cilantro on a bed of rice.
Stir-Fry Fongolian Beef
Mongolian sauce, sliced beef, roasted red pepper, green pepper, and green onions tossed stir-fry style on a bed of rice.
Stir-Fry Gen Tso
General Tso sauce, breaded chicken, water chestnuts, baby corn, and roasted red pepper tossed stir-fry style; topped with green onion on a bed of rice.
Stir-Fry Orange Chicken
Breaded chicken tossed in our house-made spicy orange sauce, over a bed of rice.
Stir-Fry Teriyaki Chicken
Our house-made Teriyaki sauce tossed with chicken, fresh mushrooms, and onion on a bed of rice. Topped with sesame seeds & green onion.
Sides & Add Ons
Family Packs
Mini Party Pack
20 wings Any Large Pizza 1 Large Parm Bite
Party Pack #1
20 Wings Any 2 Large Pizzas 1 Large Parm Bites 8 Dragon Eggs
Party Pack #2
30 Wings Any 3 Large Pizzas 1 Large Parm Bites 12 Dragon Eggs 12 Crab Rangoons
Family Combo #1
15 Chicken Tenders, Fries, & Choice of Parm or Cinnamon Bites
Family Combo #2
10 Traditional, 10 Boneless & Fries
Family Combo #3
10 Tenders, 10 Boneless, 10 Traditional, & Fries
Family Combo #4
10 Tenders, 10 Boneless Wings, 10 Traditional Wings, 4 Dragon Eggs, & Fries
Family Combo #5
20 Traditional Wings, 20 Boneless Wings, 4 Dragon Eggs & Fries
Pizza Kit
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Asian inspired and traditional pizzas made with premium quality ingredients and baked at 550 degrees in our stone deck ovens. Gluten Free and Vegetarian options are available.
1006 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401