Pizza
Asian Fusion

Fong's Pizza Fong's Downtown

3,821 Reviews

$$

223 4th Street

Des Moines, IA 50309

Popular Items

Chinese Cheese Sticks
Pepperoni
Egg Rolls(Meat or Vegetable)

Appetizers & Deserts

Four homemade mozzarella sticks encased in egg roll wrappers and fried to crispy perfection. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Chinese Cheese Sticks

$9.49

Four handmade mozzarella sticks encased in egg roll wrappers and fried to crispy perfection. Served with marinara.

Egg Rolls(Meat or Vegetable)

$8.99+

Four crispy and delicious hand rolled egg rolls, fried to perfection. Served with your choice of sauce. Choose from Meat or Veggie.

Signature & Specialty Pizzas

Canadian Bacon

$12.99+

Cheese

$11.49+

Crab Rangoon Pizza

$15.99+

Crab Rangoon base, surimi, green onion, mozzarella, and asiago topped with crispy wontons and sweet chili sauce.

General Tso's Chicken

$15.99+

General Tso sauce, breaded chicken, water chestnuts, baby corn, roasted red pepper, mozzarella and asiago topped with fresh green onion.

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.99+

House-made spicy kung pao sauce, chicken, green pepper, red pepper, mirepoix, mozzarella, and asiago. Topped with green onions and crushed peanuts.

Orange Chicken

$15.99+

Fried vegetable rice, breaded chicken, mozzarella, and asiago garnished with our house-made spicy orange sauce.

Pepperoni

$12.99+

Sausage

$12.99+
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our original location est'd in 2009 located in the heart of Des Moines 4th and Court District. We serve delicious Asian inspired and traditional pizzas made with premium quality ingredients and baked at 550 degrees in our stone deck ovens.

Location

223 4th Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Directions

