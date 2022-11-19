Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Fong's Pizza, Ankeny

review star

No reviews yet

1450 SW Vintage Pkwy Suite 120

Ankeny, IA 50023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Veggie Egg Rolls
Meatzilla
Asian Chicken Salad

Beverages

Bottled Soda

$2.99

Redbull

$3.99

Sugar Free Redbull

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Team Member Red Bull

$1.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

Lavander Lemonade

$4.99

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.99

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.99

Ginger Beer Can

$2.99

Appetizers & Desserts

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Ten tender and juicy boneless wings with your choice of sauce.

Brown Cow Cheesecake

$6.99
Chinese Cheese Sticks

Chinese Cheese Sticks

$9.49

Four handmade mozzarella sticks encased in egg roll wrappers and fried to crispy perfection. Served with Marinara.

Cinnamon Bites

$6.99+

Fried bites of our delicious dough dusted with cinnamon sugar and a delicious frosting.

Crab Rangoons

$9.99

Our riff on the classic app - a savory blend of cream cheese, surimi, green onion, and seasonings. Four handmade rolls served with your choice of hot mustard, sweet chili, sweet and sour, or Fong's special sauce.

Dilly Bread

$11.99+

Dragon Eggs

$13.99Out of stock

With 8 strips of crispy bacon wrapped around juicy chicken breast tenders, melted pepper jack cheese, and jalapeno slices, it's no wonder this classic is one of our top sellers! Four per order served with ranch.

Full Parm Bites

$9.99

Garlic 4 Cheese Bread

$8.99

Delicious, fresh-baked garlic cheese bread with mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, and cheddar cheese on garlic butter.

Half Parm Bites

$6.99

Our homemade dough, fried and tossed in garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with Marinara.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$11.99

Meat Egg Rolls

$9.99

Four handmade spring rolls filled with a mix of tender pork, chicken, and vegetables. Swerved with your choice of sweet chili, hot mustard, sweet and sour, or Fong's special sauce.

mini donuts

$6.99

Pizza Rolls

$9.99

Four handmade egg roll wrappers filled with pepperoni, Graziano sausage and mozzarella. Served with marinara.

Pulled Pork Nacho

Pulled Pork Nacho

$14.99

Raspberry Cheesecake Egg Rolls

$6.99

Delicious raspberry cheesecake fills two egg rolls that are lightly fried, drizzled with chocolate syrup, and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Thai Sticks

$8.99

Our homemade crust topped with creamy Thai peanut sauce and bacon, drizzled with honey.

Totchos

$12.99

Golden brown tater tots topped with ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, Monterey jack cheese sauce, tomato, jalapeno, and green onion. Served with sides of sour cream and taco sauce.

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$13.99

Ten juicy and tender bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection with your choice of sauce.

Veggie Egg Rolls

$9.99

Four handmade spring rolls packed with fresh vegetables and served with your choice of hot mustard, sweet and sour, sweet chili, or Fong's special sauce.

White Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites

$11.99

Salted Caramel Cheesecake (Gluten Free)

$6.99

Delicious Cheesecake with a thick layer of salted caramel on top baked on a sweet and salty almond crust. (gluten free)

Chili Corn Bread Rolls

$9.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.99

Salads & Sandwiches

Tossed Side Salad

$4.49

Fresh romaine blend with tomatoes & mozzarella cheese, served with your choice of dressing.

Asian Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, chicken breast, red peppers, carrots, cashews, saifun noodles, crispy wontons with peanut chili vinaigrette.

Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chicken, carrots, celery, tomato, asiago, and crispy wontons served over a bed of lettuce with sesame ginger dressing.

Asian Pulled Pork

$11.99

Tasty pulled pork roasted with Asian herbs and spices served on a brioche bun with Gochuchang sauce and cilantro. Served with your choice of side.

Crab Rangoon Chicken Sand

$12.99

A 6oz fried chicken breast topped with our creme cheese crab sauce, melted Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, green onions sweet chili, and wontons. served on a brioche bun with your choice of side.

Orange Chicken Sand

$12.99

A 6 oz chicken breast tossed in our famous orange sauce and topped with Asian slaw served an a brioche bun with your choice of side.

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Sand

$13.99

A tender and juicy fried chicken breast topped with our Roasted garlic parmesam sauce, bacon, and melted mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle with your choice of side.

Honey Garlic Alfredo Chix Sand

$13.99

Sausage Pepp Patty SAnd

$12.99
Prime Rib Philly

Prime Rib Philly

$14.99

Chicken Club Wrap

$11.49

Traditional & Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.99+

Cheese Pizza

$11.99+

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.49+

Sausage Pizza

$13.49+

Canadian Bacon Pizza

$13.49+

Signature & Specialty Pizza

*Crab Rangoon

*Crab Rangoon

$16.49+

Crab rangoon base, surimi, green onion, mozzarella, and asiago topped with crispy wontons and sweet chili lattice.

Bacon Popper

Bacon Popper

$15.49+

Popper sauce, bacon, Graziano sausage, onion, green pepper, roasted red pepper, jalapeno, and mozzarella.

Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.49+

Cream cheese base, ground beef, onion, cheddar cheese and bacon. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a Thousand Island lattice.

Classic Taco Pizza

Classic Taco Pizza

$15.99+

Black bean base with ground beef, onion, jalapeno, mozzarella and cheddar. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, and Doritos; served with taco sauce and sour cream.

Cuban

$15.49+

Garlic butter base, pulled pork, Canadian bacon, mozzarella, and swiss cheese. Cooked to perfection and topped with pickle slices and a house made mojo mustard sauce.

Egg Roll

$16.49+

Tangy sweet and sour sauce, pulled pork, chicken, mirepoix, cabbage, and mozzarella topped with crispy wontons and a sweet chili lattice.

Fongolian Beef

$16.99+

Mongolian sauce, sliced beef, red pepper, green pepper, and green onion tossed stir fry style with mozzarella.

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$16.49+

General Tso sauce, breaded chicken, water chestnuts, baby corn, and roasted red pepper tossed stir-fry style; topped with green onion. Featured on Man v. Food!

Honey Garlic Alfredo

$15.49+

Alfredo sauce, fresh garlic, honey, and mozzarella.

Iowan

Iowan

$17.49+

BBQ Sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon, pulled pork, corn, and mozzarella with BBQ lattice.

Loaded Potato

$15.49+

Choice of alfredo or garlic butter with ground beef, bacon, baby red potato, onion, jalapeno, cheddar and mozzarella chees, topped with fresh green onion and served with a side of sour cream.

Mac & Cheese

$16.49+

Housemade mac and cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, gouda, asiago, parmesan, and savory panko bread crumbs.

Main Street Special

Main Street Special

$16.49+

House sauce, pepperoni, Graziano sausage, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom, black olive, and mozzarella.

Meatzilla

Meatzilla

$17.49+

House sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, Graziano sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.

Mega Pepperoni

$16.49+

A pepperoni lover's dream! House sauce, loaded with deli pepperoni, cup & char pepperoni, and mozzarella.

Orange Chicken

$16.49+

Fried vegetable rice, breaded chicken, mozzarella, and asiago garnished with our housemade spicy orange sauce.

Polynesian

$15.49+

Sweet and spicy sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon, fresh pineapple, asiago, and mozzarella.

Ramen

$15.49+

Reuben

$15.49+

Garlic butter base, shredded corn beef, sauerkraut, caraway seed, and swiss cheese. Topped with Thousand Island lattice.

Street Taco Pizza

$15.99+

Mojo marinated beef, red onion, jalapeno, cajun corn, black bean blend, mozzarella, cheddar, and pepper jack topped with fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime sour cream.

Thai Chicken

$15.49+

Thai peanut sauce, chicken, mirepoix, asiago, and mozzarella. Garnished with cilantro.

Godzilla

$15.99+

Sunrise Supreme

$15.99+

Bonsai Bacon

$15.99+

Fongsgiving

$16.99+

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kids Sausage Pizza

$7.00

Kids Canadian Bacon Pizza

$7.00

Kids BYO Pizza

$7.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Pizza Kit

$20.00

Sides & Add Ons

Applesauce

$2.50

Chips

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Pasta Salad

$2.50

Tots

$2.50

side salad with ranch

$2.99

Side salad with parmesan pepper

$2.99

side salad with french

$2.99

side salad with italian

$2.99

side salad with 1000

$2.99

Alfredo

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Cilantro Lime Sour Cream

$0.50

Fong's Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Butter Side

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mayonnaise

$0.50

Monthly Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sesame Ginger

$0.50

Sweet & Sour

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Thai Peanut

$0.50

Jalapeno ranch

$0.79

Family Packs

Mini Party Pack

$54.99

20 wings Any Large Pizza 1 Large Parm Bite

Party Pack #1

$94.99

20 Wings Any 2 Large Pizzas 1 Large Parm Bites 8 Dragon Eggs

Party Pack #2

$159.99

30 Wings Any 3 Large Pizzas 1 Large Parm Bites 12 Dragon Eggs 12 Crab Rangoons

Family Combo #1

$16.99

15 Chicken Tenders, Fries, & Choice of Parm or Cinnamon Bites

Family Combo #2

$19.99

10 Traditional, 10 Boneless & Fries

Family Combo #3

$29.99

10 Tenders, 10 Boneless, 10 Traditional, & Fries

Family Combo #4

$39.99

10 Tenders, 10 Boneless Wings, 10 Traditional Wings, 4 Dragon Eggs, & Fries

Family Combo #5

$49.99

20 Traditional Wings, 20 Boneless Wings, 4 Dragon Eggs & Fries

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Ankeny in the District at Prairie Trail.

Website

Location

1450 SW Vintage Pkwy Suite 120, Ankeny, IA 50023

Directions

Gallery
Fong's Pizza image
Fong's Pizza image
Fong's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Papa's Pizzeria - Polk City
orange star4.6 • 566
214 W Van Dorn St Polk City, IA 50226
View restaurantnext
A Taste of New York Pizza
orange star4.5 • 49
8481 Birchwood Ct Johnston, IA 50131
View restaurantnext
Michael’s Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2629 Beaver Ave Des Moines, IA 50310
View restaurantnext
Bumblebee Pizza - 2437 Adventureland Dr Suite B
orange starNo Reviews
2437 Adventureland Dr Suite B Altoona, IA 50009
View restaurantnext
The Royal Mile
orange starNo Reviews
210 4th St. Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Zora Bar & Rooftop - 2120 Ingersoll Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2120 Ingersoll Ave Des Moines, IA 50312
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ankeny

PepperJax Grill - 17 - Ankeny
orange star4.3 • 1,945
2010 SE Delaware Avenue Ankeny, IA 50021
View restaurantnext
District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
orange star4.4 • 938
1375 SW Vintage Pkwy Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Yankee Clipper
orange star4.5 • 467
312 SW Maple St Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Waterfront Seafood - Ankeny
orange star4.1 • 251
2414 SE Tones Dr Ankeny, IA 50021
View restaurantnext
Uptown Garage Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 98
305 SW Walnut St Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ankeny
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Ames
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston