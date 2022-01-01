Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream

La Fontana Steak House

114 Reviews

4285 NW 107th Ave

Doral, FL 33178

Order Again

Popular Items

The Caesar Salad
Filet Mignon 8 Onz
The Barolo Ossobuco

Appetizers & Such

The Marinara Rustic Bread

$23.00

The Spinach Dip Rustic Bread

$21.00
The Salmon Twist

The Salmon Twist

$19.00Out of stock

Fresh Salmon and Smoked Salmon Tartare with Stracciatella, Garlic Aioli, and Chips, served with a Homemade Reduction.

The First Lady Calamari & Shrimp

The First Lady Calamari & Shrimp

$17.00

Calamari Rings and Heads with Shrimp in an Italian Tempura, served with Marinara Sauce and Garlic Aioli

The Harrys Carpaccio

The Harrys Carpaccio

$17.00

Soups + Salads

Soup Of The Day

$6.50

Octopus Salad

$32.00
The Caesar Salad

The Caesar Salad

$13.00

Rustic Bread with Romaine Lettuce with Bacon, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, and Homemade Caesar Dressing

The Steakhouse Salad

The Steakhouse Salad

$13.00

Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Hearts of Palm, Fennel, and Shaved Parmesan Cheese, served with a Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette

The Chef’s Main Courses

The Barolo Ossobuco

$48.00

12-Hour Slow-Cooked Ossobuco with a Red Wine Sauce, served on a Bed of Aligot (Mashed Potatoes with Cheese)

Catch Of The Day

$30.00Out of stock

Squid Ink Risotto

$32.00Out of stock

The Chef’s Pastas & Risottos

The Vesuvio Steakhouse Lasagna

The Vesuvio Steakhouse Lasagna

$20.00

Huge tower of Classic Lasagna served at the table with plenty of Bolognese Sauce and Parmesan Cheese

The 305 Carbonara

The 305 Carbonara

$21.00

Classic Carbonara Fettuccine with a Corn and Pancetta twist

The Pear & Cheese Ravioli

$24.00
The Seafood Spaguetti or Risotto

The Seafood Spaguetti or Risotto

$35.00

Fettuccine or Carnaroli Rice with Clams, Calamari, Shrimp, and Prawns in our Marinara Sauce with Wood-Fired Tomatoes

Truffle Lobster Mac and Cheese

$48.00

Octopus Saffron Risotto

$36.00

The Groupers Ravioli

$34.00

Octopus Saffron Spaghetti

$34.00

The Onion Rissoto

$21.00

Milanesas (Chicken / Veal)

Just The Original (Chicken)

$18.00

Breaded and cooked to golden brown perfection with the protein of your choice

Just The Original (Veal)

Just The Original (Veal)

$30.00

Breaded and cooked to golden brown perfection with the protein of your choice

The Doral Milanese (Chicken)

$20.00

Breaded and cooked to golden brown perfection with the protein of your choice, topped with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, and Parmesan Cheese

The Doral Milanese Veal

$35.00

The Family Milanese Chicken

$22.00
The Family Milanese (Veal)

The Family Milanese (Veal)

$36.00

The 305 Milanese (Chicken)

$21.00

The 305 Milanese (Veal)

$35.00

Cartoccios

The DEAN Cartoccio

The DEAN Cartoccio

$36.00

8 oz. of Bacon-Wrapped Filet Mignon served on top of Barolo-Alfredo Fettuccine

The PRINCIPAL Cartoccio

The PRINCIPAL Cartoccio

$44.00

10 oz. of Skirt served on top of Fish, Clams, Shrimp. Prawns, and Squid Ink Fettuccine in our Marinara Sauce with Wood-Fired Tomatoes

The WHITE HOUSE Cartoccio

The WHITE HOUSE Cartoccio

$30.00

8 oz. of Wood-Fired Salmon served on top of a Beurre Blanc Fettuccine

The Classic Pasta Station

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

Ravioli

Ravioli

Penne

Penne

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

Fettuccine

Fettuccine

From The Grill

Grilled Chicken Breast

$22.00

Skirt Steak 10 Oz

$38.00

Filet Mignon 8 Onz

$39.00

Lamb Shops

$52.00Out of stock
Atlantic Salmon Fillet

Atlantic Salmon Fillet

$32.00
16 oz Ribeye

16 oz Ribeye

$52.00

Wagu New York

$66.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Pasta with Butter Kids

$9.00

Pasta with Marinara Kids

$9.00

Pasta Alfredo Kids

$9.00

Pasta with Bolognesa Kids

$9.00

Beef Kids

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Extra Side

Spinach Dip

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Vegetables

$4.00

Mash potatoes

$4.00

Steak House Salad side

$4.00

Risotto Parmigiano Side

$4.00

Risotto Mushroom Side

$4.00

Alfredo Salsa

$4.00

Marinara Salsa

$4.00

Trufle Fries

$7.00

Demi glace sauce

$4.00

Barolo sauce

$4.00

Woodford sauce

$4.00

Avocado Side

$3.50

Extra Procciutto

$8.00

Extra Pecorino Trufado

$9.00

Aceitunas

$5.00

Fettucinni Alfredo Side

$4.00

Spaguetti Marinara Side

$4.00

Extra Pollo

$7.00

Extra Beef

$10.00

Spaguetti Alfredo Side

$4.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Pulpo Al Grill

$17.00

Corn Dip

$7.00

Cesar Salad Side

$4.00

Pesto Side

$4.00

Sampler Food

Parrilla

$24.00

Tequeños 5 unid

$9.00

Arepitas 5 unid

$9.00

Empanaditas queso 5 unid

$12.00

Empanaditas carne 5 unid

$12.00

Chicken wigns

$15.00

CAN SODAS

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Regular Coke

$3.00

Red Bull

$9.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$9.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Cocacola Fuente

$2.00

Gingerale

$3.00

KIDS JUICES

Apple Juice

$3.50

Jugo De Naranja

$5.00

BOTTLE WATER

LARGE, SPARKLING WATER

$5.50

Agua Pequeña

$4.00

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$5.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.00Out of stock

ICE TEA

$5.00Out of stock

Desserts

Tiramisu

$12.00

Chocolate Fondant

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Kentucky Creme Brulee

$14.00Out of stock

Chocolate & Amaretto

$14.00Out of stock

Lucky Brownie

$14.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit Margarita

$14.00Out of stock

Highland Truffle

$14.00Out of stock

BRUNCH

BRUNCH BUFFET

$45.00

ADD ONS

16oz PORTER HOUSE

$40.00

16oz RIBEYE

$45.00

52OZ TOMAHAK

$80.00

MAIN COURSES

SEA & LAND PLATTER

$8.00

THE CLASSIC BRUNCH PLATTER

$8.00

THE ITALIAN PLATTER

$8.00

VENEZUELAN PLATTER

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

La Fontana Steakhouse will comfort and intrigue your senses with delicious Italian dishes and our signature Dry-Aged Meat Program, using the best of carefully selected meats that are aged in our state-of-the-art, custom-made Italian dry aging facilities. Enjoy dishes with big portions, exclusive flavors, incredible presentations, and a one-of-a-kind dining experience with your entire family.

Website

Location

4285 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL 33178

Directions

