Fontano's Subs

332 S Michigan Ave

Chicago, IL 60604

Chicagos Greatest Giardiniera

Hot Peppers 2 oz Serving

$0.75

Mild Peppers 2 oz Serving

$0.75

Hot Peppers 14 oz Cup

$8.00

Mild Peppers 14 oz Cup

$8.00

Hot Peppers 16 oz Jar

$12.00

Mild Peppers 16 oz Jar

$12.00

Hot Peppers 32 oz Jar

$16.00

Mild Peppers 32 oz Jar

$16.00

Desserts

Small Italian Ice

$4.00
Medium Italian Ice

$5.00

Large Italian Ice

$6.00
Single Cookie

$1.75

Cheesecake

$3.50
Brownie

$3.99

Drinks

Cans

$2.75

Water

$2.50

Bottles

$3.25

Powerade

$3.25

Vitamin Water

$3.50

Juice

$3.00

Ice Tea Bottle

$3.00

Fairlife Milk

$3.00

Monster

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00Out of stock

Joe's Peach Tea

$4.00

Joe's Classic Lemonade

$4.00

Joe's Lemon Tea

$4.00

Joe's Half Lemon Tea/Half Lemonade

$4.00

Fontanos Favorites

6" Blockbuster

$10.50

Ham, Salami, Capocolla, Provolone, and Swiss

6" Italian Special

$10.50

Prosciuttini, Capocollo , and Provolone

6" Big Al Italian

$10.50

Mortadella, Cotto Salami, Genoa Salami, and Provolone

6" Wise Guy

$10.50

Prosciuttini, Capocolo, Genoa Salami, and Provolone

6" Caputo

$10.50

Prosciuttini, Capocolo, Genoa Salami, and Provolone

6" Prosciutto

$10.50

Imported Prociutto with choice of cheese

6" American

$10.50

Ham, Salami, Swiss, Bologna, and American Cheese

6" Turkey Breast

$10.50

Roasted Turkey , with your choice of cheese

6" Roast Beef

$10.50

Deli Style Beef with your choice of cheese

6" Corned Beef

$10.50

Deli Style Corned Beef with choice of cheese

6" Tuna

$10.50

Homemade Tuna Salad with your choice of cheese

6" Veggie

$10.50

choose your cheese choose the Veggies

8" Blockbuster

$14.00

Ham, Salami, Capocolla, Provolone, and Swiss

8" Italian Special

$14.00

Prosciuttini, Capocollo , and Provolone

8" Big Al Italian

$14.00

Mortadella, Cotto Salami, Genoa Salami, and Provolone

8" Wise Guy

$14.00

Prosciuttini, Capocolo, Genoa Salami, and Provolone

8" Caputo

$14.00

Prosciuttini, Capocolo, Genoa Salami, and Provolone

8" Prosciutto

$14.00

Imported Prociutto with choice of cheese

8" American

$14.00

Ham, Salami, Swiss, Bologna, and American Cheese

8" Turkey Breast

$14.00

Roasted Turkey , with your choice of cheese

8" Roast Beef

$14.00

Deli Style Beef with your choice of cheese

8" Corned Beef

$14.00

Deli Style Corned Beef with choice of cheese

8" Tuna

$14.00

Homemade Tuna Salad with your choice of cheese

8" Veggie

$14.00

choose your cheese choose the Veggies

10" Blockbuster

$17.50

Ham, Salami, Capocolla, Provolone, and Swiss

10" Italian Special

$17.50

Prosciuttini, Capocollo , and Provolone

10" Big Al Italian

$17.50

Mortadella, Cotto Salami, Genoa Salami, and Provolone

10" Wise Guy

$17.50

Prosciuttini, Capocolo, Genoa Salami, and Provolone

10" Caputo

$17.50

Prosciuttini, Capocolo, Genoa Salami, and Provolone

10" Prosciutto

$17.50

Imported Prociutto with choice of cheese

10" American

$17.50

Ham, Salami, Swiss, Bologna, and American Cheese

10" Turkey Breast

$17.50

Roasted Turkey , with your choice of cheese

10" Roast Beef

$17.50

Deli Style Beef with your choice of cheese

10" Corned Beef

$17.50

Deli Style Corned Beef with choice of cheese

10" Tuna

$17.50

Homemade Tuna Salad with your choice of cheese

10" Veggie

$21.00

choose your cheese choose the Veggies

12" Blockbuster

$21.00

Ham, Salami, Capocolla, Provolone, and Swiss

12" Italian Special

$21.00

Prosciuttini, Capocollo , and Provolone

12" Big Al Italian

$21.00

Mortadella, Cotto Salami, Genoa Salami, and Provolone

12" Wise Guy

$21.00

Prosciuttini, Capocolo, Genoa Salami, and Provolone

12" Caputo

$21.00

Prosciuttini, Capocolo, Genoa Salami, and Provolone

12" Prosciutto

$21.00

Imported Prociutto with choice of cheese

12" American

$21.00

Ham, Salami, Swiss, Bologna, and American Cheese

12" Turkey Breast

$21.00

Roasted Turkey , with your choice of cheese

12" Roast Beef

$21.00

Deli Style Beef with your choice of cheese

12" Corned Beef

$21.00

Deli Style Corned Beef with choice of cheese

12" Tuna

$21.00

Homemade Tuna Salad with your choice of cheese

12" Veggie

$21.00

choose your cheese choose the Veggies

16" Blockbuster

$27.00

Ham, Salami, Capocolla, Provolone, and Swiss

16" Italian Special

$27.00

Prosciuttini, Capocollo , and Provolone

16" Big Al Italian

$27.00

Mortadella, Cotto Salami, Genoa Salami, and Provolone

16" Wise Guy

$27.00

Prosciuttini, Capocolo, Genoa Salami, and Provolone

16" Caputo

$27.00

Prosciuttini, Capocolo, Genoa Salami, and Provolone

16" Prosciutto

$27.00

Imported Prociutto with choice of cheese

16" American

$27.00

Ham, Salami, Swiss, Bologna, and American Cheese

16" Turkey Breast

$27.00

Roasted Turkey , with your choice of cheese

16" Roast Beef

$27.00

Deli Style Beef with your choice of cheese

16" Corned Beef

$27.00

Deli Style Corned Beef with choice of cheese

16" Tuna

$27.00

Homemade Tuna Salad with your choice of cheese

16" Veggie Sub

$27.00

choose your cheese choose the Veggies

3ft. Blockbuster

$57.00

Ham, Salami, Capocolla, Provolone, and Swiss

3ft. Italian Special

$57.00

Prosciuttini, Capocollo , and Provolone

3ft. Big Al Italian

$57.00

Mortadella, Cotto Salami, Genoa Salami, and Provolone

3ft. Wise Guy

$57.00

Prosciuttini, Capocolo, Genoa Salami, and Provolone

3ft. Caputo

$57.00

Prosciuttini, Capocolo, Genoa Salami, and Provolone