Fontano's Subs
332 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60604
Popular Items
Chicagos Greatest Giardiniera
Desserts
Drinks
Fontanos Favorites
6" Blockbuster
Ham, Salami, Capocolla, Provolone, and Swiss
6" Italian Special
Prosciuttini, Capocollo , and Provolone
6" Big Al Italian
Mortadella, Cotto Salami, Genoa Salami, and Provolone
6" Wise Guy
Prosciuttini, Capocolo, Genoa Salami, and Provolone
6" Caputo
Prosciuttini, Capocolo, Genoa Salami, and Provolone
6" Prosciutto
Imported Prociutto with choice of cheese
6" American
Ham, Salami, Swiss, Bologna, and American Cheese
6" Turkey Breast
Roasted Turkey , with your choice of cheese
6" Roast Beef
Deli Style Beef with your choice of cheese
6" Corned Beef
Deli Style Corned Beef with choice of cheese
6" Tuna
Homemade Tuna Salad with your choice of cheese
6" Veggie
choose your cheese choose the Veggies
