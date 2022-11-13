Fontenot's Cajun Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Locally owned and operated restaurant. We have Catfish, Shrimp and Barbecue. Come pass a good time!
Location
936 University Parkway, Natchitoches, LA 71457
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flying Heart - Natchitoches - 108 Mill Street
No Reviews
108 Mill Street Natchitoches, LA 71457
View restaurant
La Casa Del Taco - 600 Keyser Avenue
No Reviews
120B Williams Avenue Natchitoches, LA 71457
View restaurant
Nakatosh Deli and Pub - 584 front Street #103
No Reviews
584 front Street #103 Natchitoches, LA 71457
View restaurant
Mayeaux's Steak and Seafood - 512 Front St.
No Reviews
512 Front St. Natchitoches, LA 71457
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Natchitoches
More near Natchitoches