Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fontenot's Cajun Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

936 University Parkway

Natchitoches, LA 71457

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SPUD
Potato Salad
Stuffed Macaroni & Cheese

Appetizers

Boudin

Boudin

$7.95+

Cheese Fries

$8.50
Couyon Fries

Couyon Fries

$15.25

French fries loaded with bbq meat, cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeños, green onions, and sour cream.

Crawfish Etouffee Cup

Crawfish Etouffee Cup

$7.95

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Gumbo Cup

$5.75
Natchitoches Mini Meat Pies

Natchitoches Mini Meat Pies

$11.25

Five Natchitoches mini meat pies served with remoulade sauce.

Stuffed Crab (1 ea)

Stuffed Crab (1 ea)

$2.75

Fried Boudin Balls

$8.95+

Crawfish Eggrolls (3)

$12.95

Pepperjack Eggrolls (3)

$9.25

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$10.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.25

Smoked Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.95

Sausage Sandwhich

$7.95

Grilled Cheese Boudin

$6.95

Po-Boys

Brisket Po-Boy

Brisket Po-Boy

$18.95

6oz. of chopped brisket on NOLA style po-boy bread with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, mayo, and Cajun style bbq sauce. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Chicken Po-Boy

Chicken Po-Boy

$16.95

6oz. of smoked chicken breast on NOLA style po-boy bread with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, mayo, and Cajun style bbq sauce. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Pulled Pork Po-Boy

Pulled Pork Po-Boy

$13.50

6oz. of pulled pork on NOLA style po-boy bread with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, mayo, and Cajun style bbq sauce. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Catfish Po-Boy

Catfish Po-Boy

$15.95

Domestic fried catfish on NOLA style po-boy bread with lettuce, tomatoes and tartar sauce. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Shrimp Po-Boy

Shrimp Po-Boy

$15.95

Fried gulf shrimp on NOLA style po-boy bread with lettuce, tomatoes and tartar sauce. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Sausage Po-boy

Sausage Po-boy

$15.50

1\2 Shrimp Poboy

$6.95

1\2 Pork Poyboy

$5.65

BBQ Plates

1 Meat Plate

1 Meat Plate

Smoked on-site daily! 6oz of pulled pork served with baked beans, potato salad, and texas toast.

Brisket Trio

$24.95

2 Meat Plate

$15.95

3 Meat Plate

$19.95

Brisket & Rib

$28.95

Brisket, Ribs, Trio

$34.95

Rib Duo

$25.95

Rib Trio

$29.95

I want it All

$38.95Out of stock

Brisket Duo

$22.95

1/4 lb. Brisket and 1/4 lb. of either Pulled Pork, Sausage or Chicken Breast

Brisket Duo

$22.95

1/4 lb. Brisket and 1/4 lb. of either Pulled Pork, Sausage or Chicken Breast

Seafood

Catfish Evangeline

Catfish Evangeline

$22.95

Fried catfish smothered with crawfish étouffée over white rice served with garlic toast and a side. Side salad has a $1.50 upcharge.

Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$17.95+

fried gulf shrimp and two fried domestic catfish strips served with french fries, hush puppies and coleslaw.

Fried Catfish Plate

Fried Catfish Plate

$15.95+

Fried Domestic catfish & Gulf Shrimpserved with french fries, hush puppies and coleslaw.

Fried Shrimp Plate

Fried Shrimp Plate

$15.95+

Five fried gulf shrimp served with french fries, hush puppies and coleslaw.

Stuffed Crab Plate

Stuffed Crab Plate

$14.95+

4 Stuffed crab served with Fries, Hush Puppies, cole slaw, Tartar sauce and Cocktail sauce.

Seafood Platter

$21.95+

Boiled Shrimp

$17.95+

Spuds

Russet potato stuffed w/butter, smoked meat of choice, cheddar cheese, green onions, bacon bits and sour cream.

SPUD

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.95+

Coleslaw

$2.95+

Fried Okra

$2.95+

Fries

$2.95+

Hush Puppies

$2.75+

Potato Salad

$2.95+

Side Salad

$4.25

Mac & Cheese

$2.95+

Green Beans

$2.95+

Sm. Baked potato w/butter/cheese

$2.95

Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Served with french fries and a small drink.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Served with french fries and a small drink.

Fried Shrimp

$9.25

Served with french fries and a small drink.

Fried Catfish

$8.25

Served with french fries and a small drink.

Kids BBQ Plate

$9.95

Served with french fries and a small drink.

Kids Pasta ALFREDO

$5.95

Mini Meat Pies (3)

$8.95

Kids Bayou Pasta

$9.95

Desserts

Beignets(8)

$6.95

Ten small pieces of fried croissant dough topped generously with powder sugar.

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.75+

Bread pudding

$6.50

Cheesecake

$5.95

Seven Layer Sin

$9.95

BP King Cake Slice

$6.95

Reg Pecan Pie

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

Bread Pudding C C King Cake

$30.00Out of stock

Apple Cobbler

$5.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Half & Half Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Bottle Water

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Coffee

$2.25

Kids Drink

$1.95

Canned Drink

$1.50

By the Pound

Brisket

$8.45+

Pulled Pork

$4.50+

Chicken Breast

$6.95+

Sausage

$5.45+

Ribs

$11.95+

Fried Catfish

$13.00+

Fried Shrimp

$17.00+

whole Brisket/uncut by the pound

$24.00

Leg Quarter

$3.00Out of stock

Louisiana Favorites

Crawfish Etouffee-Bowl

$14.25

Gumbo - Bowl

$9.95

Meat Pie Plate

$13.95

Gumbo -Cup

$5.75

Cup of Crawfish Etouttee

$7.95

Pasta

Bayou Pasta

$18.25

Pasta Alfredo

Stuffed Macaroni & Cheese

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Locally owned and operated restaurant. We have Catfish, Shrimp and Barbecue. Come pass a good time!

Website

Location

936 University Parkway, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Directions

Gallery
Fontenot’s Cajun Cafe image
Fontenot’s Cajun Cafe image
Fontenot’s Cajun Cafe image
Fontenot’s Cajun Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Flying Heart - Natchitoches - 108 Mill Street
orange starNo Reviews
108 Mill Street Natchitoches, LA 71457
View restaurantnext
La Casa Del Taco - 600 Keyser Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
120B Williams Avenue Natchitoches, LA 71457
View restaurantnext
The Mariners
orange starNo Reviews
5948 Highway 1 Bypass Natchitoches, LA 71457
View restaurantnext
Nakatosh Deli and Pub - 584 front Street #103
orange starNo Reviews
584 front Street #103 Natchitoches, LA 71457
View restaurantnext
Mayeaux's Steak and Seafood - 512 Front St.
orange starNo Reviews
512 Front St. Natchitoches, LA 71457
View restaurantnext
Big Meaux’s Bayou BBQ - 65 Shoemaker Ln
orange starNo Reviews
65 Shoemaker Ln Marthaville, LA 71450
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Natchitoches

La Casa Del Taco - 600 Keyser Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
120B Williams Avenue Natchitoches, LA 71457
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Natchitoches
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Ruston
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Bossier City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Shreveport
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
West Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston